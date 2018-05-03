Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Series C Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series C Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.625 per share (equivalent to $0.390625 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.70% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Series D Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series D Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend of $16.75 per share (equivalent to $0.41875 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a semi-annual dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Series E Preferred Stock"). The dividend of $27.75 per outstanding share of Series E Preferred Stock will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.20% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (the "Series F Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series F Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3875 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.20 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (the "Series G Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series G Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend of $13.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.0 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (the "Series H Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series H Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2018.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $250.8 billion in deposits and $362.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2018. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. AFortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-announces-quarterly-dividend-300642541.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.capitalone.com

