Capital One Auto Navigator Revs Up Celebrity Father-Daughter Duo, Eugene and Sarah Levy, for New Ad Campaign

"It was an easy decision to do an ad for Capital One Auto Navigator. It's one thing that could help make buying a car less stressful!" Eugene proclaimed. "And doing this ad with my daughter Sarah made the whole Capital One experience such a joy."

With Capital One Auto Navigator, car shoppers can pre-qualify instantly and see their real rate and monthly payment on millions of vehicles--all without impacting their credit score and before visiting a dealership.

"It was fantastic being on set with my dad again," Sarah shared. "I hope everyone sees that with the right tools, buying a car doesn't have to be complicated!"

"We created Capital One Auto Navigator to simplify the car buying experience for our customers and empower them to feel confident when making this major decision," said Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Financial Services, Capital One. "Buying a car is one of the most important purchases a person will make, so they often talk with those they trust to help guide them. Eugene and Sarah brought this experience to life in such a compelling, entertaining way-- we're thrilled to have such amazing talent supporting Capital One Auto Navigator."

"We know people will love seeing the natural humor and charm of Eugene and Sarah on screen once again," said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer, Capital One. "We are so excited to bring them together for Capital One Auto Navigator's first national ad."

Capital One Auto Navigator is available online and via app from the Google Play™ Store for Android and App Store® for iPhone, respectively.

About Capital One Auto Navigator

Capital One Auto Navigator allows car buyers to pre-qualify for financing with no impact to their credit score, shop millions of cars from thousands of participating dealerships nationwide, and see their real rate and monthly payment - all in one place and before visiting a dealer.

To learn more and pre-qualify for financing, visit https://www.capitalone.com/autonavigator or download the app from the iOS App®/Google Play™ Store.

Visit the Capital One Auto Learning Center for more information and resources about car research, financing, and ownership.

Pre-qualification is subject to credit approval and does not guarantee that you will receive financing or any particular financing terms, which are subject to change based on our evaluation of your credit application submitted at the dealer and any required documents.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $310.3 billion in deposits and $425.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

