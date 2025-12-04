Capital One Car Buying Outlook finds nearly 70% of Car Buyers View Dealers as Trustworthy

Fifth annual industry survey reinforces the value of a combined online and digital car buying experience

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Capital One Car Buying Outlook reveals nearly 70% of car buyers now view dealers as trustworthy—up from 44% just two years ago. This growth in trust is supported by an in-person and digital shopping approach where car buyers research online for convenience while seeking in-person experiences for control and excitement.

Car buyers familiar with digital tools are more likely to trust dealers (71%), and when trust is established, they're twice as likely to return for their next purchase. Dealers also increasingly recognize digital tools as a competitive advantage (86%), an increase of more than 25 percentage points from 2021. However, the findings suggest that while digital tools are reshaping the entire buying experience, the in-person element remains a powerful driver of trust and satisfaction.

"Our fifth Car Buying Outlook is a milestone that shows just how far the car buying experience has evolved. When trusted, personal relationships meet an increasingly digital world, buyers feel more confident and in control," said Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Capital One Auto. "Finding the right balance between online research and in-person connection creates a better experience than either one alone. When trust is present, everyone benefits–buyers, dealers and the industry as a whole."

Key findings of the 2025 Capital One Auto Car Buying Outlook include:

More than two-thirds (69%) of buyers view dealers as trustworthy, up from 44% in 2023. Those familiar with digital tools are even more likely to trust dealers (71%). Buyers who trust dealers are almost twice as likely to return for their next purchase (46% vs. 24%).





Car buyers feel a level of perceived trust in car manufacturers that can also benefit car dealers. Almost half (45%) of recent car buyers said manufacturers contributed to their trust in dealerships, compared to 20% who said so in 2024.





In-person shoppers were more likely (40%) than online shoppers (18%) to find the car buying experience transparent, and in-person shoppers also experienced more excitement (67% vs. 56%) and delight (52% vs. 44%) than online shoppers.





Car buyers who shopped entirely, mostly or some in person felt a greater sense of control (43%) than those who shopped entirely, mostly or some online (23%).





86% of dealers say digital tools give them a competitive edge, an increase of more than 25 percentage points from 2021.





As Gen Z car buyers navigate the car buying experience, they rely on external sources not related to the dealership more than other generations, especially in determining which dealerships to engage with (53%).

They are more likely than other car buyers to feel overwhelmed (34%), stressed (29%), intimidated (25%), frustrated (21%) or confused (24%) throughout the car buying experience.







Other findings suggest the in-person shopping experience can help: Gen Z car buyers were the only age cohort to rank car dealerships among their top five most trusted resources, and the topic they asked dealers about the most (42%) was test drives.

"Dealers who bring together technology with in-person experiences are creating the kind of trust that keeps customers coming back," Yajnik said. "We will continue to surface the insights that can help dealers deepen relationships and deliver experiences that truly delight their customers."

For more information, download the full report at capitalone.com/about/car-buying-outlook.

Survey methodology

The Capital One Car Buying Outlook consists of findings from two surveys targeted to car buyers and dealers respectively, both of which were conducted on behalf of Capital One Auto Finance through Rep Data. Diagnostic tests (panel-level, statistical, logic-based, refielding) were conducted to remove low-quality respondents and ensure the integrity of the final sample.

The analyzed buyer survey was conducted online from August 12 through August 24, 2025 with a margin of error of +/-2.2%. The analyzed car buyer survey consists of 2,042 U.S. car buyers (recent and future), ages 18+. Of these, 829 purchased a car in the last six months and are considered "current car buyers", while 1,213 said they're planning to purchase a car within the next year and are considered "future car buyers". Among our total car buyer sample, 1,679 shopped or plan to shop entirely/mostly online, 50/50 online/in-person or mostly in-person and are considered those who 'shopped/plan to shop at least partially online.' 1,959 shopped or plan to shop entirely/mostly in-person, 50/50 in-person/online or mostly online and are considered those who 'shopped/plan to shop at least partially in-person.' Generational data was pulled for Boomers and older (ages 61+) Generation X (45-60), Millennials (29-44) and Generation Z (18-28).

The analyzed dealer survey was conducted online in two parts, from August 11 through August 22, 2025 and September 15 through September 17, 2025 with a margin of error of +/-4.4%. The analyzed dealer survey consists of over 489 U.S. car dealers. These respondents currently work for an automobile dealership as an owner, general manager, F&I director, sales manager, internet manager or in the business development center at dealerships with an approximate annual sales volume of at least $1M.

Findings are compared to the 2024 Car Buying Outlook (fielded between May 1-20, 2024 to 1,994 U.S. recent car buyers with a margin of error of +/- 2% and 600 U.S. car dealers, with a margin of error of +/- 4%), the 2023 Car Buying Outlook (fielded between October 10-15, 2022 to 2,210 U.S. recent and future car buyers with a margin of error of +/- 2% and 400 U.S. car dealers with a margin of error of +/- 5%), the July 2022 Car Buying Outlook (fielded between June 7-13, 2022 to 2,209 recent and future car buyers with a margin of error of +/- 2% and 400 car dealers with a margin of error of +/- 5%), and the 2021 Car Buying Outlook (fielded between October 1-20, 2020 to 1,000 future and recent car buyers with a margin of error of +/- 3% and 401 car dealers with a margin of error of +/- 5%).

All data in this report is from self-reported, anonymous research of U.S. respondents broadly, not specifically from or about Capital One customers or employees.

