Capital One® Cardholder Pre-Sale Begins Today For 11th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through June 24 Capital One® cardholders can enjoy exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for the 11th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF). The Festival returns to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. October 11 – 14, 2018, with more than 70 events taking place to benefit the hunger-relief organizations No Kid Hungry® and Food Bank For New York City. In addition to pre-sale access to all events, Capital One cardholders will continue to receive benefits like early access, reserved seating, priority entry, exclusive discount and more at select events both during the pre-sale period and once general ticket sales begin on June 25.

Guests with Robert Irvine at the 2017 Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival and offer Capital One cardholders unique access to America's favorite foods and most notable, beloved chefs," said Lauren Liss, Vice President of US Card at Capital One. "We know our customers love to create memorable moments over unforgettable dining experiences with family and friends, and we're excited to offer Capital One cardholders a seat at the table at this year's festival where they can access exclusive events, attend intimate dinners and experience culinary demos."

A limited quantity of special access ticket options are available only to Capital One cardholders for the Festival's signature Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite on Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14. Those looking to upgrade their experience at the Festival's 135,000-square foot culinary playground at Pier 94 can receive expedited entry into the event and save 15% by using their Capital One card, as well as have the opportunity to purchase the Capital One® Demo Pass for reserved seating at the featured Culinary Demonstrations presented by Capital One®. Cardholders also have the chance to receive 30-minute early access to the Festival's iconic evening events that take place on the rooftop of Pier 92 by purchasing the Capital One® Cardholder Preview ticket option. This opportunity is valid for a mix of fan-favorite classics and brand-new fêtes, including:

A salute to female chefs, mixologists and industry game-changers on Thursday, October 11 at Turning the Tables: A Gathering of Women In & Out of the Kitchen hosted by Tarana Burke & Friends

at The return of the always popular Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray on Friday, October 12

on A featured soirée on Saturday, October 13 to celebrate Food Network's birthday, hosted by Alton Brown , Giada De Laurentiis , Bobby Flay and Ina Garten

to celebrate Food Network's birthday, The family-friendly Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ presented by National Beef and Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe & Jean-Georges Vongerichten to close-out the Festival on Sunday, October 14

Select NYCWFF events are available for purchase exclusively by Capital One cardholders, including:

Dinner hosted by Emeril Lagasse, Timon Balloo and Philip Buccieri

and Dinner hosted by Joël Robuchon

On The Rocks: Cocktails & Cool Bites hosted by Ted Allen

Variety presents Broadway Tastes hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

& Master Sushi Rolling Class hosted by Masaharu Morimoto

Tickets to these events and more can be purchased during the Capital One Cardholder pre-sale, taking place now through 11:59 PM EDT on Sunday, June 24. Tickets can be purchased online at nycwff.org or by calling (800) 764-8773. General ticket sales begin on Monday, June 25. Stay up to date by following the action on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

Between NYCWFF and its sister Festival, Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®), which takes place each February in Miami, Florida, more than $39 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $11 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2017, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the fifth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Food Bank For New York City

For 35 years, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provides food for nearly 63 million free meals for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put more than $110 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. In addition, Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet on a low budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org.

About Capital One

At Capital One (www.capitalone.com) we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs.

