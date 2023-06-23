Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

News provided by

Capital One Financial Corporation

23 Jun, 2023, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $349.8 billion in deposits and $471.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

