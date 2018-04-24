Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share

"In the first quarter, Capital One delivered year-over-year growth in loans, deposits, revenues and pre-provision earnings," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to build an enduringly great franchise with the scale, brand, capabilities and infrastructure to succeed as the digital revolution transforms banking."

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2018 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 1 percent to $6.9 billion .

. Total non-interest expense decreased 5 percent to $3.6 billion :

: 5 percent decrease in operating expenses.



10 percent decrease in marketing.

Pre-provision earnings increased 3 percent to $3.3 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses decreased 13 percent to $1.7 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.6 billion .

.

$56 million reserve build.

reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.93 percent, down 10 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 51.72 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 51.45 percent(1).

First Quarter 2018 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 10.5 percent at March 31, 2018 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $6.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $248.3 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans decreased $7.2 billion , or 6 percent, to $107.6 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $6.8 billion , or 6 percent, to $98.5 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $404 million , or 1 percent, to $74.7 billion :

, or 1 percent, to :

Auto period-end loans increased $820 million , or 2 percent, to $54.8 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .



Home loans period-end loans decreased $1.0 billion , or 6 percent, to $16.6 billion , primarily driven by run-off of acquired portfolios.

, or 6 percent, to , primarily driven by run-off of acquired portfolios.

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $1.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $66.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $2.8 billion , or 1 percent, to $249.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $527 million , or less than 1 percent, to $109.5 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans decreased $637 million , or 1 percent, to $100.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans decreased $292 million , or less than 1 percent, to $75.0 billion :

, or less than 1 percent, to :

Auto average loans increased $597 million , or 1 percent, to $54.3 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .



Home loans average loans decreased $885 million , or 5 percent, to $17.2 billion , primarily driven by run-off of acquired portfolios.

, or 5 percent, to , primarily driven by run-off of acquired portfolios.

Commercial Banking average loans decreased $2.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $65.2 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $7.1 billion , or 3 percent, to $250.8 billion , while average deposits increased $3.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $245.3 billion .

, or 3 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 2 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 13 basis points to 0.98 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) First Quarter 2018 Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10

Table 8: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 13

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 14

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 16

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 17

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 18

Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 19 Other



Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20 ___________



(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2018 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Income Statement



























Net interest income

$ 5,718



$ 5,813



$ 5,700



$ 5,473



$ 5,474



(2) %

4 % Non-interest income

1,191



1,200



1,285



1,231



1,061



(1)



12

Total net revenue(1)

6,909



7,013



6,985



6,704



6,535



(1)



6

Provision for credit losses

1,674



1,926



1,833



1,800



1,992



(13)



(16)

Non-interest expense:



























Marketing

414



460



379



435



396



(10)



5

Operating expenses

3,159



3,319



3,188



2,979



3,038



(5)



4

Total non-interest expense

3,573



3,779



3,567



3,414



3,434



(5)



4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,662



1,308



1,585



1,490



1,109



27



50

Income tax provision

319



2,170



448



443



314



(85)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,343



(862)



1,137



1,047



795



**

69

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

3



(109)



(30)



(11)



15



**

(80)

Net income (loss)

1,346



(971)



1,107



1,036



810



**

66

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(10)



(1)



(8)



(8)



(5)



**

100

Preferred stock dividends

(52)



(80)



(52)



(80)



(53)



(35)



(2)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 1,284



$ (1,052)



$ 1,047



$ 948



$ 752



**

71

Common Share Statistics



























Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2.63



$ (1.95)



$ 2.22



$ 1.98



$ 1.53



**

72 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



(0.22)



(0.06)



(0.02)



0.03



**

(67)

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 2.64



$ (2.17)



$ 2.16



$ 1.96



$ 1.56



**

69

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2.61



$ (1.95)



$ 2.20



$ 1.96



$ 1.51



**

73

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



(0.22)



(0.06)



(0.02)



0.03



**

(67)

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 2.62



$ (2.17)



$ 2.14



$ 1.94



$ 1.54



**

70

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic

486.9



485.7



484.9



484.0



482.3



—



1

Diluted

490.8



485.7



489.0



488.1



487.9



1 %

1

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

485.9



485.5



484.4



483.7



482.8



—



1

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

61.29



60.28



63.06



60.94



58.66



2



4

















































































































2018 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Balance Sheet (Period-End)



























Loans held for investment(4)

$ 248,256



$ 254,473



$ 252,422



$ 244,302



$ 240,588



(2) %

3 % Interest-earning assets

332,251



334,124



329,002



319,286



316,712



(1)



5

Total assets

362,857



365,693



361,402



350,593



348,549



(1)



4

Interest-bearing deposits

224,671



217,298



212,956



213,810



214,818



3



5

Total deposits

250,847



243,702



239,062



239,763



241,182



3



4

Borrowings

50,693



60,281



59,458



49,954



48,439



(16)



5

Common equity

44,842



44,370



45,794



44,777



43,680



1



3

Total stockholders' equity

49,203



48,730



50,154



49,137



48,040



1



2

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



























Loans held for investment(4)

$ 249,726



$ 252,566



$ 245,822



$ 242,241



$ 241,505



(1) %

3 % Interest-earning assets

330,183



330,742



322,015



318,078



318,358



—



4

Total assets

362,049



363,045



355,191



349,891



351,641



—



3

Interest-bearing deposits

219,670



215,258



213,137



214,412



212,973



2



3

Total deposits

245,270



241,562



238,843



240,550



238,550



2



3

Borrowings

54,588



58,109



54,271



48,838



53,357



(6)



2

Common equity

44,670



46,350



45,816



44,645



43,833



(4)



2

Total stockholders' equity

49,031



50,710



50,176



49,005



48,193



(3)



2



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2018 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Performance Metrics



























Net interest income growth (period over period)

(2) %

2 %

4 %

—



—



**

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(1)



(7)



4



16 %

(5) %

**

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(1)



—



4



3



—



**

** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.37



8.48



8.68



8.43



8.21



(11) bps

16 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.93



7.03



7.08



6.88



6.88



(10)



5

Return on average assets

1.48



(0.95)



1.28



1.20



0.90



243



58

Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.55



(0.99)



1.34



1.25



0.95



254



60

Return on average common equity(8)

11.47



(8.14)



9.40



8.59



6.73



**

474

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

17.32



(12.12)



14.11



13.09



10.37



**

695

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

5.72



5.98



5.80



5.64



5.69



(26)



3

Efficiency ratio(10)

51.72



53.89



51.07



50.92



52.55



(217)



(83)

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

19.2



165.9



28.3



29.7



28.3



**

** Employees (in thousands), period-end

47.9



49.3



50.4



49.9



48.4



(3) %

(1) % Credit Quality Metrics



























Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 7,567



$ 7,502



$ 7,418



$ 7,170



$ 6,984



1 %

8 % Allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment

3.05 %

2.95 %

2.94 %

2.93 %

2.90 %

10 bps

15 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,618



$ 1,828



$ 1,606



$ 1,618



$ 1,510



(11) %

7 % Net charge-off rate(11)

2.59 %

2.89 %

2.61 %

2.67 %

2.50 %

(30) bps

9 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.72



3.23



2.93



2.69



2.61



(51)



11

30+ day delinquency rate

2.91



3.48



3.24



2.99



2.92



(57)



(1)

Capital Ratios(12)



























Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.7 %

10.7 %

10.4 %

20 bps

10 bps Tier 1 capital

12.0



11.8



12.2



12.2



12.0



20



—

Total capital

14.5



14.4



14.8



14.9



14.7



10



(20)

Tier 1 leverage

10.1



9.9



10.5



10.3



9.9



20



20

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

8.6



8.3



8.8



8.8



8.5



30



10



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Interest income:



























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,134



$ 6,133



$ 5,960



$ 5,669



$ 5,626



—



9 % Investment securities

452



431



431



433



416



5 %

9

Other

51



40



29



26



28



28



82

Total interest income

6,637



6,604



6,420



6,128



6,070



—



9

Interest expense:



























Deposits

539



457



410



382



353



18



53

Securitized debt obligations

107



91



85



82



69



18



55

Senior and subordinated notes

251



209



194



179



149



20



68

Other borrowings

22



34



31



12



25



(35)



(12)

Total interest expense

919



791



720



655



596



16



54

Net interest income

5,718



5,813



5,700



5,473



5,474



(2)



4

Provision for credit losses

1,674



1,926



1,833



1,800



1,992



(13)



(16)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,044



3,887



3,867



3,673



3,482



4



16

Non-interest income:



























Interchange fees, net

643



665



662



676



570



(3)



13

Service charges and other customer-related fees

432



394



414



418



371



10



16

Net securities gains (losses)

8



1



68



(4)



—



**

** Other

108



140



141



141



120



(23)



(10)

Total non-interest income

1,191



1,200



1,285



1,231



1,061



(1)



12

Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and associate benefits

1,520



1,521



1,524



1,383



1,471



—



3

Occupancy and equipment

490



523



471



474



471



(6)



4

Marketing

414



460



379



435



396



(10)



5

Professional services

210



274



297



279



247



(23)



(15)

Communications and data processing

306



306



294



289



288



—



6

Amortization of intangibles

44



61



61



61



62



(28)



(29)

Other

589



634



541



493



499



(7)



18

Total non-interest expense

3,573



3,779



3,567



3,414



3,434



(5)



4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,662



1,308



1,585



1,490



1,109



27



50

Income tax provision

319



2,170



448



443



314



(85)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,343



(862)



1,137



1,047



795



**

69

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

3



(109)



(30)



(11)



15



**

(80)

Net income (loss)

1,346



(971)



1,107



1,036



810



**

66

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(10)



(1)



(8)



(8)



(5)



**

100

Preferred stock dividends

(52)



(80)



(52)



(80)



(53)



(35)



(2)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 1,284



$ (1,052)



$ 1,047



$ 948



$ 752



**

71























































2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2.63



$ (1.95)



$ 2.22



$ 1.98



$ 1.53



**

72 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



(0.22)



(0.06)



(0.02)



0.03



**

(67)

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 2.64



$ (2.17)



$ 2.16



$ 1.96



$ 1.56



**

69

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2.61



$ (1.95)



$ 2.20



$ 1.96



$ 1.51



**

73

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



(0.22)



(0.06)



(0.02)



0.03



**

(67)

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 2.62



$ (2.17)



$ 2.14



$ 1.94



$ 1.54



**

70

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic common shares

486.9



485.7



484.9



484.0



482.3



—



1 % Diluted common shares

490.8



485.7



489.0



488.1



487.9



1 %

1

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,220



$ 4,458



$ 4,154



$ 3,352



$ 3,489



(5) %

21 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

9,788



9,582



4,330



3,363



5,826



2



68

Total cash and cash equivalents

14,008



14,040



8,484



6,715



9,315



—



50

Restricted cash for securitization investors

309



312



304



300



486



(1)



(36)

Investment securities:



























Securities available for sale, at fair value

47,155



37,655



39,742



41,120



41,260



25



14

Securities held to maturity, at carrying value

23,075



28,984



28,650



27,720



26,170



(20)



(12)

Total investment securities

70,230



66,639



68,392



68,840



67,430



5



4

Loans held for investment:(4)



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

213,313



218,806



217,659



214,864



211,038



(3)



1

Loans held in consolidated trusts

34,943



35,667



34,763



29,438



29,550



(2)



18

Total loans held for investment

248,256



254,473



252,422



244,302



240,588



(2)



3

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(7,567)



(7,502)



(7,418)



(7,170)



(6,984)



1



8

Net loans held for investment

240,689



246,971



245,004



237,132



233,604



(3)



3

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

1,498



971



1,566



777



735



54



104

Premises and equipment, net

4,055



4,033



3,955



3,825



3,727



1



9

Interest receivable

1,496



1,536



1,426



1,346



1,368



(3)



9

Goodwill

14,536



14,533



14,532



14,524



14,521



—



—

Other assets

16,036



16,658



17,739



17,134



17,363



(4)



(8)

Total assets

$ 362,857



$ 365,693



$ 361,402



$ 350,593



$ 348,549



(1)



4























































2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 353



$ 413



$ 301



$ 376



$ 260



(15) %

36 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

26,176



26,404



26,106



25,953



26,364



(1)



(1)

Interest-bearing deposits

224,671



217,298



212,956



213,810



214,818



3



5

Total deposits

250,847



243,702



239,062



239,763



241,182



3



4

Securitized debt obligations

18,665



20,010



17,087



18,358



18,528



(7)



1

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

656



576



767



958



1,046



14



(37)

Senior and subordinated notes

31,051



30,755



28,420



28,478



26,405



1



18

Other borrowings

321



8,940



13,184



2,160



2,460



(96)



(87)

Total other debt

32,028



40,271



42,371



31,596



29,911



(20)



7

Other liabilities

11,761



12,567



12,427



11,363



10,628



(6)



11

Total liabilities

313,654



316,963



311,248



301,456



300,509



(1)



4































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

31,779



31,656



31,526



31,413



31,326



—



1

Retained earnings

31,996



30,700



31,946



31,086



30,326



4



6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,599)



(926)



(622)



(683)



(934)



73



71

Treasury stock, at cost

(12,980)



(12,707)



(12,703)



(12,686)



(12,685)



2



2

Total stockholders' equity

49,203



48,730



50,154



49,137



48,040



1



2

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 362,857



$ 365,693



$ 361,402



$ 350,593



$ 348,549



(1)



4



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $335 million in Q1 2018, $377 million in Q4 2017, $356 million in Q3 2017, $313 million in Q2 2017 and $321 million in Q1 2017 for the estimated uncollectible amount of billed finance charges and fees and related losses. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (4) Included in loans held for investment are purchased credit-impaired loans ("PCI loans") recorded at fair value at acquisition and subsequently accounted for based on estimated cash flows expected to be collected over the life of the loans (under the accounting standard formerly known as "SOP 03-3," or Accounting Standards Codification 310-30). These include certain of our consumer and commercial loans that were acquired through business combinations. The table below presents amounts related to PCI loans:









2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

PCI loans:





















Period-end unpaid principal balance

$ 10,542



$ 11,399



$ 12,658



$ 13,599



$ 14,838



Period-end loans held for investment

9,935



10,775



11,985



12,895



14,102



Average loans held for investment

10,286



11,060



12,270



13,305



14,433





(5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average common equity for the period. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity for the period. Our calculation of ROTCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2018 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2018 Q1

2017 Q4

2017 Q1



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(1)

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(1)

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense(1)

Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

















Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 250,906



$ 6,134



9.78 %

$ 254,080



$ 6,133



9.66 %

$ 242,249



$ 5,626



9.29 % Investment securities

69,576



452



2.60



68,992



431



2.50



68,418



416



2.43

Cash equivalents and other

9,701



51



2.10



7,670



40



2.09



7,691



28



1.46

Total interest-earning assets

$ 330,183



$ 6,637



8.04



$ 330,742



$ 6,604



7.99



$ 318,358



$ 6,070



7.63

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 219,670



$ 539



0.98



$ 215,258



$ 457



0.85



$ 212,973



$ 353



0.66

Securitized debt obligations

19,698



107



2.17



19,751



91



1.84



17,176



69



1.61

Senior and subordinated notes

30,430



251



3.30



30,020



209



2.78



24,804



149



2.40

Other borrowings and liabilities

6,849



22



1.28



10,355



34



1.31



12,356



25



0.81

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 276,647



$ 919



1.33



$ 275,384



$ 791



1.15



$ 267,309



$ 596



0.89

Net interest income/spread





$ 5,718



6.71







$ 5,813



6.84







$ 5,474



6.74

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.22











0.19











0.14

Net interest margin









6.93 %









7.03 %









6.88 %

__________ (1) Interest income and interest expense and the calculation of average yields on interest-earning assets and average rates on interest-bearing liabilities include the impact of hedge accounting. In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2017-12, Derivatives and Hedging (Topic 815): Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities. As a result, interest income and interest expense amounts shown above for Q1 2018 include $1 million and $30 million, respectively, related to hedge ineffectiveness that was previously included in other non-interest income.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2018 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2018

Q1

2017

Q4

2017

Q3

2017

Q2

2017

Q1

2017

Q4

2017

Q1 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 98,535



$ 105,293



$ 99,981



$ 92,866



$ 91,092



(6) %

8 % International card businesses

9,041



9,469



9,149



8,724



8,121



(5)



11

Total credit card

107,576



114,762



109,130



101,590



99,213



(6)



8

Consumer banking:



























Auto

54,811



53,991



53,290



51,765



49,771



2



10

Home loan

16,630



17,633



18,820



19,724



20,738



(6)



(20)

Retail banking

3,233



3,454



3,454



3,484



3,473



(6)



(7)

Total consumer banking

74,674



75,078



75,564



74,973



73,982



(1)



1

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

27,360



26,150



27,944



27,428



27,218



5



1

Commercial and industrial

38,208



38,025



39,306



39,801



39,638



—



(4)

Total commercial lending

65,568



64,175



67,250



67,229



66,856



2



(2)

Small-ticket commercial real estate

385



400



420



443



464



(4)



(17)

Total commercial banking

65,953



64,575



67,670



67,672



67,320



2



(2)

Other loans

53



58



58



67



73



(9)



(27)

Total loans held for investment

$ 248,256



$ 254,473



$ 252,422



$ 244,302



$ 240,588



(2)



3

Loans Held for Investment (Average)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 100,450



$ 101,087



$ 93,729



$ 91,769



$ 93,034



(1) %

8 % International card businesses

9,052



8,942



8,816



8,274



8,135



1



11

Total credit card

109,502



110,029



102,545



100,043



101,169



—



8

Consumer banking:



























Auto

54,344



53,747



52,615



50,803



48,673



1



12

Home loan

17,224



18,109



19,302



20,203



21,149



(5)



(19)

Retail banking

3,429



3,433



3,446



3,463



3,509



—



(2)

Total consumer banking

74,997



75,289



75,363



74,469



73,331



—



2

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

26,542



27,770



27,703



27,401



26,587



(4)



—

Commercial and industrial

38,246



39,020



39,723



39,815



39,877



(2)



(4)

Total commercial lending

64,788



66,790



67,426



67,216



66,464



(3)



(3)

Small-ticket commercial real estate

393



410



433



453



474



(4)



(17)

Total commercial banking

65,181



67,200



67,859



67,669



66,938



(3)



(3)

Other loans

46



48



55



60



67



(4)



(31)

Total average loans held for investment

$ 249,726



$ 252,566



$ 245,822



$ 242,241



$ 241,505



(1)



3



































































































2018 Q1 vs.



2018

Q1

2017

Q4

2017

Q3

2017

Q2

2017

Q1

2017

Q4

2017

Q1 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card



5.26 %



5.08 %



4.64 %



5.11 %



5.14 %

18 bps

12 bps International card businesses



2.49





3.92





3.08





4.08





3.69



(143)



(120)

Total credit card



5.03





4.99





4.51





5.02





5.02



4



1

Consumer banking:





































Auto



1.53





2.12





1.96





1.70





1.64



(59)



(11)

Home loan



(0.03)





0.23





0.02





0.04





0.03



(26)



(6)

Retail banking



1.89





1.94





2.10





1.71





1.92



(5)



(3)

Total consumer banking



1.19





1.66





1.47





1.25





1.19



(47)



—

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate



—





(0.01)





(0.01)





0.03





—



1



—

Commercial and industrial



0.20





1.47





1.64





1.34





0.22



(127)



(2)

Total commercial lending



0.12





0.86





0.97





0.81





0.13



(74)



(1)

Small-ticket commercial real estate



(0.18)





(0.05)





0.12





(0.22)





1.05



(13)



(123)

Total commercial banking



0.11





0.85





0.96





0.80





0.14



(74)



(3)

Total net charge-offs



2.59





2.89





2.61





2.67





2.50



(30)



9

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card



3.57 %



4.01 %



3.94 %



3.63 %



3.71 %

(44) bps

(14) bps International card businesses



3.62





3.64





3.54





3.28





3.39



(2)



23

Total credit card



3.58





3.98





3.91





3.60





3.68



(40)



(10)

Consumer banking:





































Auto



5.15





6.51





5.71





5.40





5.03



(136)



12

Home loan



0.20





0.20





0.17





0.14





0.15



—



5

Retail banking



0.75





0.76





0.73





0.54





0.59



(1)



16

Total consumer banking



3.86





4.76





4.10





3.79





3.45



(90)



41

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(1)(2)





































Credit card:





































International card businesses



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.28 %



0.37 %



0.47 %

—



(22) bps Total credit card



0.02





0.02





0.02





0.03





0.04



—



(2)

Consumer banking:





































Auto



0.50





0.70





0.65





0.53





0.36



(20) bps

14

Home loan



0.86





1.00





0.84





1.31





1.27



(14)



(41)

Retail banking



1.04





1.00





0.97





0.96





0.82



4



22

Total consumer banking



0.61





0.78





0.71





0.75





0.64



(17)



(3)

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.01





0.15





0.23





0.13





0.13



(14)



(12)

Commercial and industrial



0.78





0.63





1.82





1.62





2.02



15



(124)

Total commercial lending



0.46





0.43





1.16





1.01





1.25



3



(79)

Small-ticket commercial real estate



1.46





1.65





1.59





1.89





1.65



(19)



(19)

Total commercial banking



0.47





0.44





1.16





1.01





1.25



3



(78)

Total nonperforming loans



0.32





0.35





0.54





0.53





0.57



(3)



(25)

Total nonperforming assets



0.35





0.41





0.60





0.60





0.66



(6)



(31)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



Credit Card

Consumer Banking











(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Home

Loan

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Other(3)

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses:







































Balance as of December 31, 2017

$ 5,273



$ 375



$ 5,648



$ 1,119



$ 58



$ 65



$ 1,242



$ 611



$ 1



$ 7,502

Charge-offs

(1,697)



(128)



(1,825)



(410)



—



(21)



(431)



(21)



1



(2,276)

Recoveries

376



72



448



202



1



5



208



2



—



658

Net charge-offs

(1,321)



(56)



(1,377)



(208)



1



(16)



(223)



(19)



1



(1,618)

Provision (benefit) for loan and lease losses

1,380



76



1,456



226



(6)



14



234



(5)



(1)



1,684

Allowance build (release) for loan and lease losses

59



20



79



18



(5)



(2)



11



(24)



—



66

Other changes(4)

—



(1)



(1)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1)

Balance as of March 31, 2018

5,332



394



5,726



1,137



53



63



1,253



587



1



7,567

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:







































Balance as of December 31, 2017

—



—



—



—



—



7



7



117



—



124

Benefit for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



(1)



(1)



(9)



—



(10)

Balance as of March 31, 2018

—



—



—



—



—



6



6



108



—



114

Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2018

$ 5,332



$ 394



$ 5,726



$ 1,137



$ 53



$ 69



$ 1,259



$ 695



$ 1



$ 7,681



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)(7)

Other(6)(7)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,558



$ 1,615



$ 536



$ 9



$ 5,718

Non-interest income

857



174



187



(27)



1,191

Total net revenue (loss)

4,415



1,789



723



(18)



6,909

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,456



233



(14)



(1)



1,674

Non-interest expense

2,039



1,000



403



131



3,573

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

920



556



334



(148)



1,662

Income tax provision (benefit)

213



130



78



(102)



319

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 707



$ 426



$ 256



$ (46)



$ 1,343



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(5)(6)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,568



$ 1,636



$ 566



$ 43



$ 5,813

Non-interest income

847



179



188



(14)



1,200

Total net revenue

4,415



1,815



754



29



7,013

Provision for credit losses

1,486



340



100



—



1,926

Non-interest expense

2,108



1,081



437



153



3,779

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

821



394



217



(124)



1,308

Income tax provision

297



144



79



1,650



2,170

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 524



$ 250



$ 138



$ (1,774)



$ (862)



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,346



$ 1,517



$ 566



$ 45



$ 5,474

Non-interest income

738



195



158



(30)



1,061

Total net revenue

4,084



1,712



724



15



6,535

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,717



279



(2)



(2)



1,992

Non-interest expense

1,929



1,042



391



72



3,434

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

438



391



335



(55)



1,109

Income tax provision (benefit)

167



143



122



(118)



314

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 271



$ 248



$ 213



$ 63



$ 795

























CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Credit Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,558



$ 3,568



$ 3,440



$ 3,294



$ 3,346



—



6 % Non-interest income

857



847



865



875



738



1 %

16

Total net revenue

4,415



4,415



4,305



4,169



4,084



—



8

Provision for credit losses

1,456



1,486



1,466



1,397



1,717



(2)



(15)

Non-interest expense

2,039



2,108



1,961



1,918



1,929



(3)



6

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

920



821



878



854



438



12



110

Income tax provision

213



297



306



301



167



(28)



28

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 707



$ 524



$ 572



$ 553



$ 271



35



161

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 107,576



$ 114,762



$ 109,130



$ 101,590



$ 99,213



(6)



8

Average loans held for investment

109,502



110,029



102,545



100,043



101,169



—



8

Average yield on loans held for investment(8)

15.24 %

15.13 %

15.58 %

15.14 %

14.99 %

11 bps

25 bps Total net revenue margin(9)

16.13



16.05



16.79



16.67



16.14



8



(1)

Net charge-off rate

5.03



4.99



4.51



5.02



5.02



4



1

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.58



3.98



3.91



3.60



3.68



(40)



(10)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.59



3.99



3.92



3.62



3.71



(40)



(12)

Nonperforming loan rate(1)

0.02



0.02



0.02



0.03



0.04



—



(2)

Purchase volume(10)

$ 86,545



$ 95,659



$ 84,505



$ 83,079



$ 73,197



(10) %

18 %





















































2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Domestic Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,229



$ 3,268



$ 3,132



$ 3,011



$ 3,093



(1) %

4 % Non-interest income

774



781



787



802



699



(1)



11

Total net revenue

4,003



4,049



3,919



3,813



3,792



(1)



6

Provision for credit losses

1,380



1,402



1,417



1,327



1,637



(2)



(16)

Non-interest expense

1,832



1,880



1,754



1,727



1,717



(3)



7

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

791



767



748



759



438



3



81

Income tax provision

184



280



273



277



160



(34)



15

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 607



$ 487



$ 475



$ 482



$ 278



25



118

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 98,535



$ 105,293



$ 99,981



$ 92,866



$ 91,092



(6)



8

Average loans held for investment

100,450



101,087



93,729



91,769



93,034



(1)



8

Average yield on loans held for investment(8)

15.10 %

15.08 %

15.51 %

15.07 %

15.01 %

2 bps

9 bps Total net revenue margin(9)

15.94



16.03



16.72



16.62



16.30



(9)



(36)

Net charge-off rate

5.26



5.08



4.64



5.11



5.14



18



12

30+ day delinquency rate

3.57



4.01



3.94



3.63



3.71



(44)



(14)

Purchase volume(10)

$ 79,194



$ 87,287



$ 76,806



$ 75,781



$ 66,950



(9) %

18 % Refreshed FICO scores:(11)



























Greater than 660

66 %

66 %

65 %

64 %

63 %

—



3

660 or below

34



34



35



36



37



—



(3)

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Consumer Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 1,615



$ 1,636



$ 1,649



$ 1,578



$ 1,517



(1) %

6 % Non-interest income

174



179



192



183



195



(3)



(11)

Total net revenue

1,789



1,815



1,841



1,761



1,712



(1)



4

Provision for credit losses

233



340



293



268



279



(31)



(16)

Non-interest expense

1,000



1,081



1,051



1,059



1,042



(7)



(4)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

556



394



497



434



391



41



42

Income tax provision

130



144



181



158



143



(10)



(9)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 426



$ 250



$ 316



$ 276



$ 248



70



72

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 74,674



$ 75,078



$ 75,564



$ 74,973



$ 73,982



(1)



1

Average loans held for investment

74,997



75,289



75,363



74,469



73,331



—



2

Average yield on loans held for investment(8)

6.86 %

6.84 %

6.79 %

6.56 %

6.48 %

2 bps

38 bps Auto loan originations

$ 6,707



$ 6,215



$ 7,043



$ 7,453



$ 7,025



8 %

(5) % Period-end deposits

193,073



185,842



184,719



186,607



188,216



4



3

Average deposits

187,785



184,799



185,072



186,989



183,936



2



2

Average deposits interest rate

0.80 %

0.69 %

0.62 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

11 bps

23 bps Net charge-off rate

1.19



1.66



1.47



1.25



1.19



(47)



—

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.86



4.76



4.10



3.79



3.45



(90)



41

30+ day delinquency rate

4.27



5.34



4.61



4.33



3.93



(107)



34

Nonperforming loan rate(1)

0.61



0.78



0.71



0.75



0.64



(17)



(3)

Nonperforming asset rate(2)

0.70



0.91



0.88



0.96



0.92



(21)



(22)

Auto—At origination FICO scores:(12)



























Greater than 660

51 %

51 %

51 %

51 %

51 %

—



—

621-660

18



18



18



18



18



—



—

620 or below

31



31



31



31



31



—



—

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Commercial Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 536



$ 566



$ 560



$ 569



$ 566



(5) %

(5) % Non-interest income

187



188



179



183



158



(1)



18

Total net revenue(6)(7)

723



754



739



752



724



(4)



—

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(14)



100



63



140



(2)



**

** Non-interest expense

403



437



394



381



391



(8)



3

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

334



217



282



231



335



54



—

Income tax provision

78



79



103



85



122



(1)



(36)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 256



$ 138



$ 179



$ 146



$ 213



86



20

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 65,953



$ 64,575



$ 67,670



$ 67,672



$ 67,320



2



(2)

Average loans held for investment

65,181



67,200



67,859



67,669



66,938



(3)



(3)

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)(8)

4.16 %

4.03 %

3.98 %

3.81 %

3.65 %

13 bps

51 bps Period-end deposits

$ 34,449



$ 33,938



$ 32,783



$ 33,153



$ 33,735



2 %

2 % Average deposits

34,057



34,117



33,197



34,263



34,219



—



—

Average deposits interest rate

0.52 %

0.46 %

0.42 %

0.36 %

0.31 %

6 bps

21 bps Net charge-off rate

0.11



0.85



0.96



0.80



0.14



(74)



(3)

Nonperforming loan rate(1)

0.47



0.44



1.16



1.01



1.25



3



(78)

Nonperforming asset rate(2)

0.49



0.52



1.22



1.04



1.27



(3)



(78)

Risk category:(13)



























Noncriticized

$ 62,773



$ 61,162



$ 63,501



$ 63,802



$ 63,390



3 %

(1) % Criticized performing

2,432



2,649



2,878



2,660



2,492



(8)



(2)

Criticized nonperforming

309



284



788



686



844



9



(63)

PCI loans

439



480



503



524



594



(9)



(26)

Total commercial loans

$ 65,953



$ 64,575



$ 67,670



$ 67,672



$ 67,320



2



(2)

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(13)

























Noncriticized

95.1 %

94.7 %

93.8 %

94.3 %

94.2 %

40 bps

90 bps Criticized performing

3.7



4.1



4.3



3.9



3.7



(40)



—

Criticized nonperforming

0.5



0.4



1.2



1.0



1.2



10



(70)

PCI loans

0.7



0.8



0.7



0.8



0.9



(10)



(20)

Total commercial loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

























2018 Q1 vs.



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Other(5)



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 9



$ 43



$ 51



$ 32



$ 45



(79) %

(80) % Non-interest income

(27)



(14)



49



(10)



(30)



93



(10)

Total net revenue (loss)(6)(7)

(18)



29



100



22



15



**

** Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1)



—



11



(5)



(2)



**

(50)

Non-interest expense(14)

131



153



161



56



72



(14)



82

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(148)



(124)



(72)



(29)



(55)



19



169

Income tax provision (benefit)

(102)



1,650



(142)



(101)



(118)



**

(14)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (46)



$ (1,774)



$ 70



$ 72



$ 63



(97)



** Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 53



$ 58



$ 58



$ 67



$ 73



(9)



(27)

Average loans held for investment

46



48



55



60



67



(4)



(31)

Period-end deposits

23,325



23,922



21,560



20,003



19,231



(2)



21

Average deposits

23,428



22,646



20,574



19,298



20,395



3



15

Total



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 5,718



$ 5,813



$ 5,700



$ 5,473



$ 5,474



(2) %

4 % Non-interest income

1,191



1,200



1,285



1,231



1,061



(1)



12

Total net revenue

6,909



7,013



6,985



6,704



6,535



(1)



6

Provision for credit losses

1,674



1,926



1,833



1,800



1,992



(13)



(16)

Non-interest expense

3,573



3,779



3,567



3,414



3,434



(5)



4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,662



1,308



1,585



1,490



1,109



27



50

Income tax provision

319



2,170



448



443



314



(85)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,343



$ (862)



$ 1,137



$ 1,047



$ 795



**

69

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 248,256



$ 254,473



$ 252,422



$ 244,302



$ 240,588



(2)



3

Average loans held for investment

249,726



252,566



245,822



242,241



241,505



(1)



3

Period-end deposits

250,847



243,702



239,062



239,763



241,182



3



4

Average deposits

245,270



241,562



238,843



240,550



238,550



2



3



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)



(1) Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. (2) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, real estate owned ("REO") and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, REO and other foreclosed assets. (3) Primarily consists of the legacy loan portfolio of our discontinued GreenPoint mortgage operations. (4) Represents foreign currency translation adjustments and the net impact of loan transfers and sales where applicable. (5) Charges for the impacts of the Tax Act of $1.77 billion are reflected in the Other category of our business segment results for Q4 2017. This amount is a reasonable estimate as of December 31, 2017, which may be adjusted during the measurement period ending no later than December 2018. The Tax Act refers to the Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to titles II and V of the concurrent resolution on budget for fiscal year 2018 enacted on December 22, 2017. (6) Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate (21% for the first quarter of 2018 and 35% for all periods in 2017) and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category. (7) In the first quarter of 2018, we made a change in how revenue is measured in our Commercial Banking business to include the tax benefits of losses on certain investments. These tax benefits are included in revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis within our Commercial Banking business, with an offsetting reduction to the Other category. In addition, all revenue presented on a taxable-equivalent basis in our Commercial Banking business was impacted by the reduction of the federal tax rate set forth in the Tax Act. The net impact of the measurement change and the reduction of the federal tax rate was a decrease of $28 million in revenue in our Commercial Banking business in the first quarter of 2018, with an offsetting impact to the Other category. (8) Average yield on loans held for investment is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans held for investment during the period for the respective loan category. Annualized interest income is computed based on the effective yield of the respective loan category and does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. (9) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average loans held for investment during the period for the respective loan category. (10) Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions. (11) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category. (12) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category. (13) Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities. (14) Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)





Basel III Standardized Approach (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Regulatory Capital Metrics



















Common equity excluding AOCI

$ 46,441



$ 45,296



$ 46,415



$ 45,459



$ 44,614

Adjustments:



















AOCI(2)(3)

(1,599)



(808)



(538)



(593)



(807)

Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(14,379)



(14,380)



(14,300)



(14,299)



(14,302)

Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities(3)

(371)



(330)



(372)



(419)



(465)

Other

620



258



93



78



121

Common equity Tier 1 capital

$ 30,712



$ 30,036



$ 31,298



$ 30,226



$ 29,161

Tier 1 capital

$ 35,073



$ 34,396



$ 35,657



$ 34,585



$ 33,519

Total capital(4)

42,264



41,962



43,272



42,101



40,979

Risk-weighted assets

291,352



292,225



292,041



283,231



279,302

Adjusted average assets(5)

347,287



348,424



340,579



335,248



336,990

Capital Ratios



















Common equity Tier 1 capital(6)

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.7 %

10.7 %

10.4 % Tier 1 capital(7)

12.0



11.8



12.2



12.2



12.0

Total capital(8)

14.5



14.4



14.8



14.9



14.7

Tier 1 leverage(5)

10.1



9.9



10.5



10.3



9.9

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(9)

8.6



8.3



8.8



8.8



8.5

