Capital One Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per share

Excluding adjusting items, First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.90 per share(1)

News provided by

Capital One Financial Corporation

Apr 25, 2019, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.48 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2018. During the quarter, we recorded $25 million of Walmart launch and related integration expenses. Excluding this adjusting item, net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.90 per diluted common share(1).

"In the first quarter, revenue, pre-provision earnings, and earnings per share all increased compared to the first quarter of 2018," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As our digital transformation accelerates, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace and create long-term shareholder value."

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $7.1 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense decreased 11 percent to $3.7 billion:
    • 38 percent decrease in marketing.
    • 4 percent decrease in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings increased 18 percent to $3.4 billion(2).
  • Provision for credit losses increased 3 percent to $1.7 billion:
    • Net charge-offs of $1.6 billion.
    • $94 million reserve build.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

  • Net interest margin of 6.86 percent, decreased 10 basis points.
  • Efficiency ratio of 51.83 percent.
    • Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 51.48 percent(1).
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 44.53 percent.
    • Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 44.18 percent(1).

First Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 11.9 percent at March 31, 2019.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $5.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $240.3 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans decreased $6.5 billion, or 6 percent, to $109.8 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $6.3 billion, or 6 percent, to $101.1 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans remained flat at $59.2 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $103 million, or less than 1 percent, to $56.4 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $856 million, or 1 percent, to $71.2 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $588 million, or less than 1 percent, to $242.0 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans decreased $893 million, or 1 percent, to $111.5 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans decreased $724 million, or 1 percent, to $102.7 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans decreased $277 million, or less than 1 percent, to $59.1 billion.
      • Auto average loans decreased $235 million, or less than 1 percent, to $56.2 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.8 billion, or 3 percent, to $71.4 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits increased $5.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $255.1 billion, while average deposits increased $3.7 billion, or 2 percent, to $251.4 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 8 basis points to 1.44 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 9, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $255.1 billion in deposits and $373.2 billion in total assets as of  March 31, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement(1)(2)

First Quarter 2019

Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results

Page

Table 1:

Financial Summary—Consolidated

1

Table 2:

Selected Metrics—Consolidated

3

Table 3:

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Table 4:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Table 5:

Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

8

Table 6:

Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

9

Table 7:

Loan Information and Performance Statistics

10

Table 8:

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

12

Business Segment Results

Table 9:

Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

13

Table 10:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

14

Table 11:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

16

Table 12:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

17

Table 13:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

18

Other

Table 14:

Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)

19

Table 15:

Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

20

__________

(1)

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2)

This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated













2019 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Income Statement













Net interest income

$

5,791

$

5,820

$

5,786

$

5,551

$

5,718



1

%

Non-interest income

1,292

1,193

1,176

1,641

1,191

8

%

8

Total net revenue(1)

7,083

7,013

6,962

7,192

6,909

1

3

Provision for credit losses

1,693

1,638

1,268

1,276

1,674

3

1

Non-interest expense:













Marketing

517

831

504

425

414

(38)

25

Operating expenses

3,154

3,301

3,269

2,999

3,159

(4)


Total non-interest expense

3,671

4,132

3,773

3,424

3,573

(11)

3

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,719

1,243

1,921

2,492

1,662

38

3

Income tax provision (benefit)

309

(21)

420

575

319

**

(3)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,410

1,264

1,501

1,917

1,343

12

5

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

2

(3)

1

(11)

3

**

(33)

Net income

1,412

1,261

1,502

1,906

1,346

12

5

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(12)

(9)

(9)

(12)

(10)

33

20

Preferred stock dividends

(52)

(80)

(53)

(80)

(52)

(35)


Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,348

$

1,172

$

1,440

$

1,814

$

1,284

15

5

Common Share Statistics













Basic earnings per common share:(2)













Net income from continuing operations

$

2.87

$

2.50

$

3.01

$

3.76

$

2.63

15

%

9

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



(0.02)

0.01

**

**

Net income per basic common share

$

2.87

$

2.49

$

3.01

$

3.74

$

2.64

15

9

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)













Net income from continuing operations

$

2.86

$

2.49

$

2.99

$

3.73

$

2.61

15

10

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



(0.02)

0.01

**

**

Net income per diluted common share

$

2.86

$

2.48

$

2.99

$

3.71

$

2.62

15

9

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic

469.4

470.0

477.8

485.1

486.9



(4)

Diluted

471.6

472.7

480.9

488.3

490.8



(4)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

469.6

467.7

473.7

478.4

485.9



(3)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40




Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

72.86

69.20

66.15

63.86

61.29

5

19


































2019 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Balance Sheet (Period-End)













Loans held for investment

$

240,273

$

245,899

$

238,761

$

236,124

$

248,256

(2)

%

(3)

%

Interest-earning assets

340,071

341,293

331,293

332,167

332,251



2

Total assets

373,191

372,538

362,909

363,989

362,857



3

Interest-bearing deposits

230,199

226,281

222,356

222,605

224,671

2

2

Total deposits

255,107

249,764

247,195

248,225

250,847

2

2

Borrowings

50,358

58,905

52,205

53,310

50,693

(15)

(1)

Common equity

49,120

47,307

46,277

45,566

44,842

4

10

Total stockholders' equity

53,481

51,668

50,638

49,926

49,203

4

9

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)













Loans held for investment

$

241,959

$

241,371

$

236,766

$

240,758

$

249,726



(3)

%

Interest-earning assets

337,793

334,714

330,272

333,495

330,183

1

%

2

Total assets

370,394

365,243

360,937

363,929

362,049

1

2

Interest-bearing deposits

227,572

222,827

221,431

223,079

219,670

2

4

Total deposits

251,410

247,663

246,720

248,790

245,270

2

3

Borrowings

53,055

53,994

51,684

52,333

54,588

(2)

(3)

Common equity

48,359

46,753

46,407

45,466

44,670

3

8

Total stockholders' equity

52,720

51,114

50,768

49,827

49,031

3

8

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated













2019 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Performance Metrics













Net interest income growth (period over period)



1

%

4

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

**

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

8

%

1

(28)

38

(1)

**

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1

1

(3)

4

(1)

**

**

Total net revenue margin(4)

8.39

8.38

8.43

8.63

8.37

1

bps

2

bps

Net interest margin(5)

6.86

6.96

7.01

6.66

6.93

(10)

(7)

Return on average assets

1.52

1.38

1.66

2.11

1.48

14

4

Return on average tangible assets(6)

1.59

1.44

1.74

2.20

1.55

15

4

Return on average common equity(7)

11.13

10.05

12.40

16.06

11.47

108

(34)

Return on average tangible common equity(8)

16.11

14.78

18.32

23.99

17.32

133

(121)

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.07

6.85

6.37

5.69

5.72

(78)

35

Efficiency ratio(9)

51.83

58.92

54.19

47.61

51.72

(7)

%


Operating efficiency ratio(10)

44.53

47.07

46.95

41.70

45.72

(3)

(1)

%

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

18.0

(1.7)

21.9

23.1

19.2

20

(1)

Employees (in thousands), period-end

48.8

47.6

47.6

47.8

47.9

3

2

Credit Quality Metrics













Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

7,313

$

7,220

$

7,219

$

7,368

$

7,567

1

%

(3)

%

Allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment

3.04

%

2.94

%

3.02

%

3.12

%

3.05

%

10

bps

(1)

bps

Net charge-offs

$

1,599

$

1,610

$

1,425

$

1,459

$

1,618

(1)

%

(1)

%

Net charge-off rate(11)

2.64

%

2.67

%

2.41

%

2.42

%

2.59

%

(3)

bps

5

bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.23

3.62

3.28

2.88

2.72

(39)

51

30+ day delinquency rate

3.40

3.84

3.48

3.05

2.91

(44)

49

Capital Ratios(12)













Common equity Tier 1 capital

11.9

%

11.2

%

11.2

%

11.1

%

10.5

%

70

bps

140

bps

Tier 1 capital

13.4

12.7

12.8

12.6

12.0

70

140

Total capital

15.8

15.1

15.2

15.1

14.5

70

130

Tier 1 leverage

11.0

10.7

10.6

10.3

10.1

30

90

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

9.6

9.1

9.0

8.8

8.6

50

100

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income













2019 Q1 vs.


2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Interest income:













Loans, including loans held for sale

$

6,368

$

6,358

$

6,247

$

5,989

$

6,134



4

%

Investment securities

655

627

593

539

452

4

%

45

Other

69

63

55

68

51

10

35

Total interest income

7,092

7,048

6,895

6,596

6,637

1

7

Interest expense:













Deposits

817

756

681

622

539

8

52

Securitized debt obligations

143

138

127

124

107

4

34

Senior and subordinated notes

314

297

288

289

251

6

25

Other borrowings

27

37

13

10

22

(27)

23

Total interest expense

1,301

1,228

1,109

1,045

919

6