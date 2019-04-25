Capital One Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.48 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2018. During the quarter, we recorded $25 million of Walmart launch and related integration expenses. Excluding this adjusting item, net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.90 per diluted common share(1).

"In the first quarter, revenue, pre-provision earnings, and earnings per share all increased compared to the first quarter of 2018," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As our digital transformation accelerates, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace and create long-term shareholder value."

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $7.1 billion .

. Total non-interest expense decreased 11 percent to $3.7 billion :

: 38 percent decrease in marketing.



4 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 18 percent to $3.4 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses increased 3 percent to $1.7 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.6 billion .

.

$94 million reserve build.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Net interest margin of 6.86 percent, decreased 10 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 51.83 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 51.48 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 44.53 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 44.18 percent(1).

First Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 11.9 percent at March 31, 2019 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $5.6 billion , or 2 percent, to $240.3 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans decreased $6.5 billion , or 6 percent, to $109.8 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $6.3 billion , or 6 percent, to $101.1 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans remained flat at $59.2 billion .

.

Auto period-end loans increased $103 million , or less than 1 percent, to $56.4 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $856 million , or 1 percent, to $71.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $588 million , or less than 1 percent, to $242.0 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $893 million , or 1 percent, to $111.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans decreased $724 million , or 1 percent, to $102.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans decreased $277 million , or less than 1 percent, to $59.1 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Auto average loans decreased $235 million , or less than 1 percent, to $56.2 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.8 billion , or 3 percent, to $71.4 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $5.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $255.1 billion , while average deposits increased $3.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $251.4 billion .

, or 2 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 2 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 8 basis points to 1.44 percent.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2019 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Income Statement



























Net interest income

$ 5,791



$ 5,820



$ 5,786



$ 5,551



$ 5,718



—



1 % Non-interest income

1,292



1,193



1,176



1,641



1,191



8 %

8

Total net revenue(1)

7,083



7,013



6,962



7,192



6,909



1



3

Provision for credit losses

1,693



1,638



1,268



1,276



1,674



3



1

Non-interest expense:



























Marketing

517



831



504



425



414



(38)



25

Operating expenses

3,154



3,301



3,269



2,999



3,159



(4)



—

Total non-interest expense

3,671



4,132



3,773



3,424



3,573



(11)



3

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,719



1,243



1,921



2,492



1,662



38



3

Income tax provision (benefit)

309



(21)



420



575



319



**



(3)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,410



1,264



1,501



1,917



1,343



12



5

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

2



(3)



1



(11)



3



**



(33)

Net income

1,412



1,261



1,502



1,906



1,346



12



5

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(12)



(9)



(9)



(12)



(10)



33



20

Preferred stock dividends

(52)



(80)



(53)



(80)



(52)



(35)



—

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,348



$ 1,172



$ 1,440



$ 1,814



$ 1,284



15



5

Common Share Statistics



























Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.87



$ 2.50



$ 3.01



$ 3.76



$ 2.63



15 %

9 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



(0.01)



—



(0.02)



0.01



**



**

Net income per basic common share

$ 2.87



$ 2.49



$ 3.01



$ 3.74



$ 2.64



15



9

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.86



$ 2.49



$ 2.99



$ 3.73



$ 2.61



15



10

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



(0.01)



—



(0.02)



0.01



**



**

Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.86



$ 2.48



$ 2.99



$ 3.71



$ 2.62



15



9

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic

469.4



470.0



477.8



485.1



486.9



—



(4)

Diluted

471.6



472.7



480.9



488.3



490.8



—



(4)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

469.6



467.7



473.7



478.4



485.9



—



(3)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

72.86



69.20



66.15



63.86



61.29



5



19





































































2019 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Balance Sheet (Period-End)



























Loans held for investment

$ 240,273



$ 245,899



$ 238,761



$ 236,124



$ 248,256



(2) %

(3) % Interest-earning assets

340,071



341,293



331,293



332,167



332,251



—



2

Total assets

373,191



372,538



362,909



363,989



362,857



—



3

Interest-bearing deposits

230,199



226,281



222,356



222,605



224,671



2



2

Total deposits

255,107



249,764



247,195



248,225



250,847



2



2

Borrowings

50,358



58,905



52,205



53,310



50,693



(15)



(1)

Common equity

49,120



47,307



46,277



45,566



44,842



4



10

Total stockholders' equity

53,481



51,668



50,638



49,926



49,203



4



9

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



























Loans held for investment

$ 241,959



$ 241,371



$ 236,766



$ 240,758



$ 249,726



—



(3) % Interest-earning assets

337,793



334,714



330,272



333,495



330,183



1 %

2

Total assets

370,394



365,243



360,937



363,929



362,049



1



2

Interest-bearing deposits

227,572



222,827



221,431



223,079



219,670



2



4

Total deposits

251,410



247,663



246,720



248,790



245,270



2



3

Borrowings

53,055



53,994



51,684



52,333



54,588



(2)



(3)

Common equity

48,359



46,753



46,407



45,466



44,670



3



8

Total stockholders' equity

52,720



51,114



50,768



49,827



49,031



3



8



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2019 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Performance Metrics



























Net interest income growth (period over period)

—



1 %

4 %

(3) %

(2) %

**



**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

8 %

1



(28)



38



(1)



**



**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1



1



(3)



4



(1)



**



**

Total net revenue margin(4)

8.39



8.38



8.43



8.63



8.37



1 bps

2 bps Net interest margin(5)

6.86



6.96



7.01



6.66



6.93



(10)



(7)

Return on average assets

1.52



1.38



1.66



2.11



1.48



14



4

Return on average tangible assets(6)

1.59



1.44



1.74



2.20



1.55



15



4

Return on average common equity(7)

11.13



10.05



12.40



16.06



11.47



108



(34)

Return on average tangible common equity(8)

16.11



14.78



18.32



23.99



17.32



133



(121)

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.07



6.85



6.37



5.69



5.72



(78)



35

Efficiency ratio(9)

51.83



58.92



54.19



47.61



51.72



(7) %

—

Operating efficiency ratio(10)

44.53



47.07



46.95



41.70



45.72



(3)



(1) % Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

18.0



(1.7)



21.9



23.1



19.2



20



(1)

Employees (in thousands), period-end

48.8



47.6



47.6



47.8



47.9



3



2

Credit Quality Metrics



























Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 7,313



$ 7,220



$ 7,219



$ 7,368



$ 7,567



1 %

(3) % Allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment

3.04 %

2.94 %

3.02 %

3.12 %

3.05 %

10 bps

(1) bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,599



$ 1,610



$ 1,425



$ 1,459



$ 1,618



(1) %

(1) % Net charge-off rate(11)

2.64 %

2.67 %

2.41 %

2.42 %

2.59 %

(3) bps

5 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.23



3.62



3.28



2.88



2.72



(39)



51

30+ day delinquency rate

3.40



3.84



3.48



3.05



2.91



(44)



49

Capital Ratios(12)



























Common equity Tier 1 capital

11.9 %

11.2 %

11.2 %

11.1 %

10.5 %

70 bps

140 bps Tier 1 capital

13.4



12.7



12.8



12.6



12.0



70



140

Total capital

15.8



15.1



15.2



15.1



14.5



70



130

Tier 1 leverage

11.0



10.7



10.6



10.3



10.1



30



90

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

9.6



9.1



9.0



8.8



8.6



50



100

