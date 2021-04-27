Capital One Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020, and with a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2020.

"Strikingly strong credit drove another quarter of record earnings per share, and our investments to transform our technology and how we work are paying off," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology is powering our response to the pandemic, and putting us in a strong position for opportunities that emerge as sweeping digital change transforms banking."

The quarter included the following notable item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact Diluted EPS Impact Equity investment loss $ (75) $ (0.12)

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 3 percent to $7.1 billion .

. Total non-interest expense decreased 7 percent to $3.7 billion :

: 11 percent decrease in marketing.



6 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 1 percent to $3.4 billion (1) .

. Provision for credit losses decreased $1.1 billion to $(823) million :

to : Net charge-offs of $740 million .

.

$1.6 billion loan reserve release.

loan reserve release. Net interest margin of 5.99 percent, an decrease of 6 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 52.58 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.54 percent.

First Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 14.6 percent at March 31, 2021 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $8.5 billion , or 3 percent, to $243.1 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans decreased $7.8 billion , or 7 percent, to $99.1 billion .

, or 7 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $7.4 billion , or 8 percent, to $91.1 billion .

, or 8 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $70.2 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $67.1 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $2.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $73.8 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $3.8 billion , or 2 percent, to $243.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $3.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $100.5 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans decreased $2.9 billion , or 3 percent, to $92.6 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $426 million , or 1 percent, to $69.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $595 million , or 1 percent, to $66.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $74.2 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $4.9 billion , or 2 percent, to $310.3 billion , while average deposits increased $543 million , or less than 1 percent, to $305.1 billion .

, or 2 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or less than 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 12 basis points to 0.39 percent.

(1) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $310.3 billion in deposits and $425.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) First Quarter 2021 Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 7

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 10

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 11

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 12

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 15 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 16

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 17

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 19

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 20

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 21 Other



Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 22

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 23

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2021 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Income Statement



























Net interest income

$ 5,822



$ 5,873



$ 5,555



$ 5,460



$ 6,025



(1) %

(3) % Non-interest income

1,291



1,464



1,826



1,096



1,224



(12)



5

Total net revenue(1)

7,113



7,337



7,381



6,556



7,249



(3)



(2)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)



264



331



4,246



5,423



**



**

Non-interest expense:



























Marketing

501



563



283



273



491



(11)



2

Operating expense

3,239



3,446



3,265



3,497



3,238



(6)



—

Total non-interest expense

3,740



4,009



3,548



3,770



3,729



(7)



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196



3,064



3,502



(1,460)



(1,903)



37



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869



496



1,096



(543)



(563)



75



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,327



2,568



2,406



(917)



(1,340)



30



**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



(2)



—



(1)



—



—



**

Net income (loss)

3,325



2,566



2,406



(918)



(1,340)



30



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)



(19)



(20)



(1)



(3)



47



**

Preferred stock dividends

(61)



(68)



(67)



(90)



(55)



(10)



11

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



(17)



—



—



(22)



**



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



$ (1,009)



$ (1,420)



31



**

Common Share Statistics



























Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



32 %

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



32



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



31



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



31



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic

458.6



459.1



457.8



456.7



457.6



—



—

Diluted

460.1



460.2



458.5



456.7



457.6



—



1 % Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

456.8



459.0



457.4



456.3



455.3



—



—

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



**



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

90.96



88.34



83.67



78.82



80.68



3



13



























2021 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Balance Sheet (Period-End)



























Loans held for investment

$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



$ 251,512



$ 262,990



(3) %

(8) % Interest-earning assets

392,485



388,917



390,040



389,829



364,472



1



8

Total assets

425,175



421,602



421,883



421,296



396,878



1



7

Interest-bearing deposits

276,325



274,300



276,092



275,183



245,142



1



13

Total deposits

310,328



305,442



305,725



304,238



269,689



2



15

Borrowings

38,450



40,539



42,795



44,900



55,681



(5)



(31)

Common equity

56,341



55,356



53,093



50,835



51,620



2



9

Total stockholders' equity

61,188



60,204



58,424



56,045



56,830



2



8

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



























Loans held for investment

$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



$ 253,358



$ 262,889



(2) %

(7) % Interest-earning assets

388,572



388,252



391,451



378,145



355,347



—



9

Total assets

421,808



420,011



422,854



411,075



390,380



—



8

Interest-bearing deposits

273,358



274,142



276,339



261,256



241,115



—



13

Total deposits

305,056



304,513



305,516



288,344



264,653



—



15

Borrowings

39,911



40,662



44,161



49,827



51,795



(2)



(23)

Common equity

55,775



54,220



51,995



52,413



53,186



3



5

Total stockholders' equity

60,623



59,389



57,223



57,623



58,568



2



4



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2021 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Performance Metrics



























Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1) %

6 %

2 %

(9) %

(1) %

**



**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(12)



(20)



67



(10)



(10)



**



**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(3)



(1)



13



(10)



(2)



**



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

7.32



7.56



7.54



6.93



8.16



(24) bps

(84) bps Net interest margin(6)

5.99



6.05



5.68



5.78



6.78



(6)



(79)

Return on average assets

3.16



2.45



2.28



(0.89)



(1.37)



71



**

Return on average tangible assets(7)

3.27



2.54



2.36



(0.93)



(1.43)



73



**

Return on average common equity(8)

23.22



18.18



17.84



(7.69)



(10.68)



5 %

**

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

31.61



25.02



24.98



(10.74)



(14.85)



7



**

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.13



6.47



5.69



5.95



5.67



(34) bps

46 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

52.58



54.64



48.07



57.50



51.44



(206)



114

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

45.54



46.97



44.24



53.34



44.67



(143)



87

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

20.7



16.2



31.3



37.2



29.6



5 %

(9) % Employees (period-end, in thousands)

51.7



52.0



52.5



53.1



52.1



(1)



(1)

Credit Quality Metrics



























Allowance for credit losses

$ 14,017



$ 15,564



$ 16,129



$ 16,832



$ 14,073



(10) %

—

Allowance coverage ratio

5.77 %

6.19 %

6.50 %

6.69 %

5.35 %

(42) bps

42 bps Net charge-offs

$ 740



$ 856



$ 1,073



$ 1,505



$ 1,791



(14) %

(59) % Net charge-off rate(12)

1.21 %

1.38 %

1.72 %

2.38 %

2.72 %

(17) bps

(151) bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate(13)

1.82



2.41



1.97



2.09



2.95



(59)



(113)

30+ day delinquency rate(13)

1.98



2.61



2.22



2.30



3.16



(63)



(118)

Capital Ratios(14)



























Common equity Tier 1 capital

14.6 %

13.7 %

13.0 %

12.4 %

12.0 %

90 bps

260 bps Tier 1 capital

16.2



15.3



14.8



14.2



13.7



90



250

Total capital

18.6



17.7



17.3



16.7



16.1



90



250

Tier 1 leverage

11.7



11.2



10.6



10.3



11.0



50



70

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(15)

10.1



10.0



9.4



8.8



9.6



10



50



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Interest income:



























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,854



$ 5,954



$ 5,758



$ 5,820



$ 6,542



(2) %

(11) % Investment securities

391



422



443



482



530



(7)



(26)

Other

16



15



14



16



37



7



(57)

Total interest income

6,261



6,391



6,215



6,318



7,109



(2)



(12)

Interest expense:



























Deposits

269



347



476



611



731



(22)



(63)

Securitized debt obligations

32



34



43



56



99



(6)



(68)

Senior and subordinated notes

129



128



132



180



239



1



(46)

Other borrowings

9



9



9



11



15



—



(40)

Total interest expense

439



518



660



858



1,084



(15)



(60)

Net interest income

5,822



5,873



5,555



5,460



6,025



(1)



(3)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)



264



331



4,246



5,423



**



**

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,645



5,609



5,224



1,214



602



18



**

Non-interest income:



























Interchange fees, net

817



818



775



672



752



—



9

Service charges and other customer-related fees

352



338



320



258



327



4



8

Net securities gains

4



—



25



—



—



**



**

Other

118



308



706



166



145



(62)



(19)

Total non-interest income

1,291



1,464



1,826



1,096



1,224



(12)



5

Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and associate benefits

1,847



1,755



1,719



1,704



1,627



5



14

Occupancy and equipment

472



572



506



523



517



(17)



(9)

Marketing

501



563



283



273



491



(11)



2

Professional services

292



394



327



304



287



(26)



2

Communications and data processing

302



295



310



308



302



2



—

Amortization of intangibles

6



8



14



16



22



(25)



(73)

Other

320



422



389



642



483



(24)



(34)

Total non-interest expense

3,740



4,009



3,548



3,770



3,729



(7)



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196



3,064



3,502



(1,460)



(1,903)



37



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869



496



1,096



(543)



(563)



75



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,327



2,568



2,406



(917)



(1,340)



30



**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



(2)



—



(1)



—



—



**

Net income (loss)

3,325



2,566



2,406



(918)



(1,340)



30



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)



(19)



(20)



(1)



(3)



47



**

Preferred stock dividends

(61)



(68)



(67)



(90)



(55)



(10)



11

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



(17)



—



—



(22)



**



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



$ (1,009)



$ (1,420)



31



**





















































































2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



32 %

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



32



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



31



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



31



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic common shares

458.6



459.1



457.8



456.7



457.6



—



—

Diluted common shares

460.1



460.2



458.5



456.7



457.6



—



1 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,670



$ 4,708



$ 4,267



$ 4,583



$ 4,545



(1) %

3 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

45,825



35,801



39,839



51,235



20,391



28



125

Total cash and cash equivalents

50,495



40,509



44,106



55,818



24,936



25



102

Restricted cash for securitization investors

1,779



262



895



740



364



**



**

Securities available for sale

99,165



100,445



99,853



87,859



81,423



(1)



22

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

219,182



225,698



217,878



222,310



231,318



(3)



(5)

Loans held in consolidated trusts

23,949



25,926



30,345



29,202



31,672



(8)



(24)

Total loans held for investment

243,131



251,624



248,223



251,512



262,990



(3)



(8)

Allowance for credit losses

(14,017)



(15,564)



(16,129)



(16,832)



(14,073)



(10)



—

Net loans held for investment

229,114



236,060



232,094



234,680



248,917



(3)



(8)

Loans held for sale

2,896



2,710



3,433



711



1,056



7



174

Premises and equipment, net

4,277



4,287



4,333



4,324



4,336



—



(1)

Interest receivable

1,380



1,471



1,551



1,574



1,687



(6)



(18)

Goodwill

14,654



14,653



14,648



14,645



14,645



—



—

Other assets

21,415



21,205



20,970



20,945



19,514



1



10

Total assets

$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



$ 421,296



$ 396,878



1



7























































2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 288



$ 352



$ 332



$ 380



$ 359



(18) %

(20) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

34,003



31,142



29,633



29,055



24,547



9



39

Interest-bearing deposits

276,325



274,300



276,092



275,183



245,142



1



13

Total deposits

310,328



305,442



305,725



304,238



269,689



2



15

Securitized debt obligations

12,071



12,414



13,566



15,761



17,141



(3)



(30)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

842



668



702



573



399



26



111

Senior and subordinated notes

25,467



27,382



28,448



28,481



32,049



(7)



(21)

Other borrowings

70



75



79



85



6,092



(7)



(99)

Total other debt

26,379



28,125



29,229



29,139



38,540



(6)



(32)

Other liabilities

14,921



15,065



14,607



15,733



14,319



(1)



4

Total liabilities

363,987



361,398



363,459



365,251



340,048



1



7































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

33,671



33,480



33,793



33,556



33,450



1



1

Retained earnings

43,167



40,088



37,653



35,361



36,552



8



18

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,783



3,494



3,833



3,981



3,679



(49)



(52)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,440)



(16,865)



(16,862)



(16,860)



(16,858)



3



3

Total stockholders' equity

61,188



60,204



58,424



56,045



56,830



2



8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



$ 421,296



$ 396,878



1



7



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)





(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020, $235 million in Q3 2020, $318 million in Q2 2020 and $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Metrics include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable. (14) Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (15) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







2021 Q1

2020 Q4

2020 Q1 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 246,675



$ 5,854



9.49 %

$ 251,135



$ 5,954



9.48 %

$ 263,631



$ 6,542



9.93 % Investment securities

98,296



391



1.59



97,640



422



1.73



78,212



530



2.71

Cash equivalents and other

43,601



16



0.15



39,477



15



0.15



13,504



37



1.10

Total interest-earning assets

$ 388,572



$ 6,261



6.45



$ 388,252



$ 6,391



6.58



$ 355,347



$ 7,109



8.00

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 273,358



$ 269



0.39



$ 274,143



$ 347



0.51



$ 241,115



$ 731



1.21

Securitized debt obligations

12,240



32



1.05



12,651



34



1.08



18,054



99



2.20

Senior and subordinated notes

26,968



129



1.91



27,386



128



1.87



31,342



239



3.04

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,210



9



1.62



2,095



9



1.75



3,779



15



1.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 314,776



$ 439



0.56



$ 316,275



$ 518



0.65



$ 294,290



$ 1,084



1.47

Net interest income/spread





$ 5,822



5.89







$ 5,873



5.93







$ 6,025



6.53

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.10











0.12











0.25

Net interest margin









5.99 %









6.05 %









6.78 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card(1)

$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



$ 99,390



$ 109,549



(8) %

(17) % International card businesses

8,028



8,452



8,100



7,920



8,248



(5)



(3)

Total credit card

99,127



106,956



103,641



107,310



117,797



(7)



(16)

Consumer banking:



























Auto

67,059



65,762



65,394



63,319



61,364



2



9

Retail banking

3,143



3,126



3,294



3,393



2,669



1



18

Total consumer banking

70,202



68,888



68,688



66,712



64,033



2



10

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,008



30,681



31,197



30,953



32,373



(2)



(7)

Commercial and industrial

43,794



45,099



44,697



46,537



48,787



(3)



(10)

Total commercial banking

73,802



75,780



75,894



77,490



81,160



(3)



(9)

Total loans held for investment

$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



$ 251,512



$ 262,990



(3)



(8)

Loans Held for Investment (Average)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 92,594



$ 95,453



$ 97,306



$ 100,996



$ 113,711



(3) %

(19) % International card businesses

7,940



8,108



8,061



7,752



9,065



(2)



(12)

Total credit card

100,534



103,561



105,367



108,748



122,776



(3)



(18)

Consumer banking:



























Auto

66,185



65,590



64,476



61,798



61,005



1



8

Retail banking

3,049



3,218



3,346



3,053



2,666



(5)



14

Total consumer banking

69,234



68,808



67,822



64,851



63,671



1



9

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

29,856



30,825



30,918



31,723



31,081



(3)



(4)

Commercial and industrial

44,313



44,495



45,404



48,036



45,361



—



(2)

Total commercial banking

74,169



75,320



76,322



79,759



76,442



(2)



(3)

Total average loans held for investment

$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



$ 253,358



$ 262,889



(2)



(7)





































2021 Q1 vs.



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020



2020

2020



Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1



Q4

Q1 Net Charge-Off Rates





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card

2.54 %

2.69 %

3.64 %

4.53 %

4.68 %

(15) bps

(214) bps International card businesses

2.30



1.86



2.89



3.47



4.65



44



(235)

Total credit card

2.52



2.63



3.58



4.46



4.68



(11)



(216)

Consumer banking:





































Auto

0.47



0.47



0.23



1.16



1.51



—



(104)

Retail banking

1.68



1.88



1.38



1.78



2.37



(20)



(69)

Total consumer banking

0.52



0.53



0.28



1.19



1.54



(1)



(102)

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.06



0.02



0.41



0.09



—



4



6

Commercial and industrial

0.11



0.74



0.45



0.78



0.96



(63)



(85)

Total commercial banking

0.09



0.45



0.43



0.51



0.57



(36)



(48)

Total net charge-offs

1.21



1.38



1.72



2.38



2.72



(17)



(151)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(2)





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card

2.24 %

2.42 %

2.21 %

2.74 %

3.69 %

(18) bps

(145) bps International card businesses

2.51



2.61



2.15



2.71



3.66



(10)



(115)

Total credit card

2.26



2.44



2.20



2.74



3.69



(18)



(143)

Consumer banking:





































Auto

3.12



4.78



3.76



3.28



5.29



(166)



(217)

Retail banking

1.02



1.32



0.83



0.89



1.27



(30)



(25)

Total consumer banking

3.03



4.62



3.62



3.16



5.12



(159)



(209)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)





































Credit card:





































International card businesses

0.17 %

0.24 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.29 %

(7) bps

(12) bps Total credit card

0.01



0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02



(1)



(1)

Consumer banking:





































Auto

0.29



0.45



0.36



0.41



0.62



(16)



(33)

Retail banking

1.16



0.96



0.77



0.70



0.88



20



28

Total consumer banking

0.33



0.47



0.38



0.43



0.63



(14)



(30)

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.78



0.65



0.58



0.54



0.22



13



56

Commercial and industrial

1.02



1.00



1.31



1.06



0.87



2



15

Total commercial banking

0.92



0.86



1.01



0.85



0.61



6



31

Total nonperforming loans

0.38



0.40



0.42



0.38



0.35



(2)



3

Total nonperforming assets

0.40



0.41



0.44



0.39



0.37



(1)



3



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity







Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

$ 10,650



$ 541



$ 11,191



$ 2,615



$ 100



$ 2,715



$ 1,658



$ 15,564

Charge-offs

(904)



(89)



(993)



(324)



(18)



(342)



(19)



(1,354)

Recoveries

317



43



360



246



5



251



3



614

Net charge-offs

(587)



(46)



(633)



(78)



(13)



(91)



(16)



(740)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(491)



(1)



(492)



(132)



6



(126)



(195)



(813)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(1,078)



(47)



(1,125)



(210)



(7)



(217)



(211)



(1,553)

Other changes(5)

—



6



6



—



—



—



—



6

Balance as of March 31, 2021

9,572



500



10,072



2,405



93



2,498



1,447



14,017

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



195



195

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



(8)



(8)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



187



187

Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2021

$ 9,572



$ 500



$ 10,072



$ 2,405



$ 93



$ 2,498



$ 1,634



$ 14,204



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results







Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,372



$ 2,030



$ 520



$ (100)



$ 5,822

Non-interest income (loss)

1,029



141



240



(119)



1,291

Total net revenue (loss)

4,401



2,171



760



(219)



7,113

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(492)



(126)



(203)



(2)



(823)

Non-interest expense

2,135



1,117



419



69



3,740

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,758



1,180



544



(286)



4,196

Income tax provision (benefit)

653



278



128



(190)



869

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,105



$ 902



$ 416



$ (96)



$ 3,327



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,413



$ 2,012



$ 522



$ (74)



$ 5,873

Non-interest income

1,054



136



268



6



1,464

Total net revenue (loss)

4,467



2,148



790



(68)



7,337

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

231



60



(28)



1



264

Non-interest expense

2,311



1,121



445



132



4,009

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,925



967



373



(201)



3,064

Income tax provision (benefit)

454



230



88



(276)



496

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,471



$ 737



$ 285



$ 75



$ 2,568



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,702



$ 1,657



$ 491



$ 175



$ 6,025

Non-interest income (loss)

911



126



238



(51)



1,224

Total net revenue

4,613



1,783



729



124



7,249

Provision for credit losses

3,702



860



856



5



5,423

Non-interest expense

2,208



991



412



118



3,729

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)



(68)



(539)



1



(1,903)

Income tax benefit

(306)



(16)



(128)



(113)



(563)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (991)



$ (52)



$ (411)



$ 114



$ (1,340)

























CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Credit Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,372



$ 3,413



$ 3,292



$ 3,369



$ 3,702



(1) %

(9) % Non-interest income

1,029



1,054



1,013



845



911



(2)



13

Total net revenue

4,401



4,467



4,305



4,214



4,613



(1)



(5)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(492)



231



450



2,944



3,702



**



**

Non-interest expense

2,135



2,311



2,003



1,969



2,208



(8)



(3)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,758



1,925



1,852



(699)



(1,297)



43



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

653



454



438



(166)



(306)



44



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,105



$ 1,471



$ 1,414



$ (533)



$ (991)



43



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 99,127



$ 106,956



$ 103,641



$ 107,310



$ 117,797



(7)



(16)

Average loans held for investment

100,534



103,561



105,367



108,748



122,776



(3)



(18)

Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.49 %

14.24 %

13.83 %

13.72 %

14.46 %

25 bps

3 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

17.17



16.92



16.34



15.50



15.03



25



214

Net charge-off rate

2.52



2.63



3.58



4.46



4.68



(11)



(216)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.26



2.44



2.20



2.74



3.69



(18)



(143)

30+ day delinquency rate

2.27



2.45



2.21



2.75



3.70



(18)



(143)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01



0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02



(1)



(1)

Purchase volume(9)

$ 108,333



$ 117,141



$ 107,102



$ 90,149



$ 99,920



(8) %

8 %













































































2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Domestic Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,095



$ 3,129



$ 2,995



$ 3,094



$ 3,381



(1) %

(8) % Non-interest income

959



994



952



795



842



(4)



14

Total net revenue

4,054



4,123



3,947



3,889



4,223



(2)



(4)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(491)



231



378



2,906



3,464



**



**

Non-interest expense

1,923



2,063



1,802



1,776



1,984



(7)



(3)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,622



1,829



1,767



(793)



(1,225)



43



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

619



433



419



(188)



(290)



43



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,003



$ 1,396



$ 1,348



$ (605)



$ (935)



43



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



$ 99,390



$ 109,549



(8)



(17)

Average loans held for investment

92,594



95,453



97,306



100,996



113,711



(3)



(19)

Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.34 %

14.07 %

13.57 %

13.52 %

14.30 %

27 bps

4 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

17.15



16.91



16.22



15.40



14.86



24



229

Net charge-off rate

2.54



2.69



3.64



4.53



4.68



(15)



(214)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.24



2.42



2.21



2.74



3.69



(18)



(145)

Purchase volume(9)

$ 99,960



$ 107,572



$ 98,107



$ 82,860



$ 92,248



(7) %

8 % Refreshed FICO scores:(10)



























Greater than 660

70 %

69 %

69 %

67 %

65 %

1



5

660 or below

30



31



31



33



35



(1)



(5)

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Consumer Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 2,030



$ 2,012



$ 1,904



$ 1,665



$ 1,657



1 %

23 % Non-interest income

141



136



107



97



126



4



12

Total net revenue

2,171



2,148



2,011



1,762



1,783



1



22

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(126)



60



(43)



876



860



**



**

Non-interest expense

1,117



1,121



1,011



1,036



991



—



13

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,180



967



1,043



(150)



(68)



22



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

278



230



247



(36)



(16)



21



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 902



$ 737



$ 796



$ (114)



$ (52)



22



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 70,202



$ 68,888



$ 68,688



$ 66,712



$ 64,033



2



10

Average loans held for investment

69,234



68,808



67,822



64,851



63,671



1



9

Average yield on loans held for investment(7)

8.16 %

8.28 %

8.36 %

8.41 %

8.46 %

(12) bps

(30) bps Auto loan originations

$ 8,833



$ 7,371



$ 8,979



$ 8,292



$ 7,640



20 %

16 % Period-end deposits

254,001



249,815



249,684



246,804



217,607



2



17

Average deposits

249,499



249,419



248,418



232,293



215,071



—



16

Average deposits interest rate

0.36 %

0.47 %

0.66 %

0.89 %

1.06 %

(11) bps

(70) bps Net charge-off rate

0.52



0.53



0.28



1.19



1.54



(1)



(102)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.03



4.62



3.62



3.16



5.12



(159)



(209)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.25



5.00



3.90



3.48



5.65



(175)



(240)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.33



0.47



0.38



0.43



0.63



(14)



(30)

Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.39



0.54



0.43



0.46



0.71



(15)



(32)

Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)



























Greater than 660

47 %

46 %

46 %

46 %

47 %

1 %

—

621 - 660

20



20



20



20



20



—



—

620 or below

33



34



34



34



33



(1)



—

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %







































CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Commercial Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 520



$ 522



$ 517



$ 518



$ 491



—



6 % Non-interest income

240



268



237



180



238



(10) %

1

Total net revenue(6)

760



790



754



698



729



(4)



4

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(203)



(28)



(74)



427



856



**



**

Non-interest expense

419



445



424



425



412



(6)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

544



373



404



(154)



(539)



46



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

128



88



95



(36)



(128)



45



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 416



$ 285



$ 309



$ (118)



$ (411)



46



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 73,802



$ 75,780



$ 75,894



$ 77,490



$ 81,160



(3)



(9)

Average loans held for investment

74,169



75,320



76,322



79,759



76,442



(2)



(3)

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)(7)

2.76 %

2.83 %

2.82 %

3.00 %

3.88 %

(7) bps

(112) bps Period-end deposits

$ 41,552



$ 39,590



$ 36,783



$ 35,669



$ 32,822



5 %

27 % Average deposits

40,107



38,676



36,278



34,635



32,238



4



24

Average deposits interest rate

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.89 %

(5) bps

(71) bps Net charge-off rate

0.09



0.45



0.43



0.51



0.57



(36)



(48)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.92



0.86



1.01



0.85



0.61



6



31

Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.92



0.86



1.01



0.85



0.61



6



31

Risk category:(12)



























Noncriticized

$ 66,299



$ 67,964



$ 68,533



$ 70,881



$ 77,714



(2) %

(15) % Criticized performing

6,821



7,166



6,593



5,949



2,952



(5)



131

Criticized nonperforming

682



650



768



660



494



5



38

Total commercial banking loans

$ 73,802



$ 75,780



$ 75,894



$ 77,490



$ 81,160



(3)



(9)

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)



































Noncriticized

89.9 %

89.6 %

90.3 %

91.4 %

95.8 %

30 bps

(590) bps Criticized performing

9.2



9.5



8.7



7.7



3.6



(30)



560

Criticized nonperforming

0.9



0.9



1.0



0.9



0.6



—



30

Total commercial banking loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

























2021 Q1 vs.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Other



























Earnings:



























Net interest income (loss)

$ (100)



$ (74)



$ (158)



$ (92)



$ 175



35 %

**

Non-interest income (loss)

(119)



6



469



(26)



(51)



**



133 % Total net revenue (loss)(6)

(219)



(68)



311



(118)



124



**



**

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(2)



1



(2)



(1)



5



**



**

Non-interest expense(13)

69



132



110



340



118



(48)



(42)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(286)



(201)



203



(457)



1



42



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(190)



(276)



316



(305)



(113)



(31)



68

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (96)



$ 75



$ (113)



$ (152)



$ 114



**



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end deposits

$ 14,775



$ 16,037



$ 19,258



$ 21,765



$ 19,260



(8)



(23)

Average deposits

15,450



16,418



20,820



21,416



17,344



(6)



(11)

Total



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 5,822



$ 5,873



$ 5,555



$ 5,460



$ 6,025



(1) %

(3) % Non-interest income

1,291



1,464



1,826



1,096



1,224



(12)



5

Total net revenue

7,113



7,337



7,381



6,556



7,249



(3)



(2)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)



264



331



4,246



5,423



**



**

Non-interest expense

3,740



4,009



3,548



3,770



3,729



(7)



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196



3,064



3,502



(1,460)



(1,903)



37



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869



496



1,096



(543)



(563)



75



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 3,327



$ 2,568



$ 2,406



$ (917)



$ (1,340)



30



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



$ 251,512



$ 262,990



(3)



(8)

Average loans held for investment

243,937



247,689



249,511



253,358



262,889



(2)



(7)

Period-end deposits

310,328



305,442



305,725



304,238



269,689



2



15

Average deposits

305,056



304,513



305,516



288,344



264,653



—



15



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)



(1) We reclassified $2.1 billion in partnership loans to held for sale as of September 30, 2020. (2) Metrics include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable. (3) Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. (5) Represents foreign currency translation adjustments. (6) Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category. (7) Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. (8) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period. (9) Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions. (10) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category. (11) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category. (12) Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities. (13) Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)







Basel III Standardized Approach (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020 Regulatory Capital Metrics



















Common equity excluding AOCI

$ 57,606



$ 55,299



$ 52,839



$ 50,614



$ 51,018

Adjustments:



















AOCI, net of tax(2)

(13)



(29)



(122)



(145)



(170)

Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(14,444)



(14,448)



(14,448)



(14,449)



(14,453)

Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(81)



(86)



(95)



(135)



(151)

Other

(17)



—



—



—



—

Common equity Tier 1 capital

$ 43,051



$ 40,736



$ 38,174



$ 35,885



$ 36,244

Tier 1 capital

$ 47,898



$ 45,583



$ 43,505



$ 41,094



$ 41,453

Total capital(3)

54,779



52,788



50,955



48,508



48,775

Risk-weighted assets

295,187



297,903



293,852



290,222



302,871

Adjusted average assets(4)

408,596



406,762



409,602



398,062



377,360

Capital Ratios



















Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)

14.6 %

13.7 %

13.0 %

12.4 %

12.0 % Tier 1 capital(6)

16.2



15.3



14.8



14.2



13.7

Total capital(7)

18.6



17.7



17.3



16.7



16.1

Tier 1 leverage(4)

11.7



11.2



10.6



10.3



11.0

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(8)

10.1



10.0



9.4



8.8



9.6



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.





2021

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q1 Adjusted diluted EPS:











Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ (1,420)

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—



(37)



45

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—



6



4

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)

3,236



2,431



(1,371)

Income tax impacts

—



5



(12)

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 3,236



$ 2,436



$ (1,383)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)

460.1



460.2



457.6















Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ (3.10)

Impact of adjustments noted above

—



(0.06)



0.08

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 7.03



$ 5.29



$ (3.02)















Adjusted efficiency ratio:











Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 3,740



$ 4,009



$ 3,729

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—



37



(45)

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—



(6)



(4)

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 3,740



$ 4,040



$ 3,680















Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 7,113



$ 7,337



$ 7,249















Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

52.58 %

54.64 %

51.44 % Impact of adjustments noted above

—



42 bps

(67) bps Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

52.58 %

55.06 %

50.77 %













Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:











Operating expense (GAAP)

$ 3,239



$ 3,446



$ 3,238

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—



37



(45)

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—



(6)



(4)

Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)

$ 3,239



$ 3,477



$ 3,189















Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 7,113



$ 7,337



$ 7,249















Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)

45.54 %

46.97 %

44.67 % Impact of adjustments noted above

—



42 bps

(68) bps Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.54 %

47.39 %

43.99 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of TCE, tangible assets and metrics computed using these amounts, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible assets, return on average TCE and TCE ratio. We consider these metrics to be key financial performance measures that management uses in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated. While our non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.





2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 61,188



$ 60,204



$ 58,424



$ 56,045



$ 56,830

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,789)



(14,809)



(14,825)



(14,869)



(14,888)

Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,847)



(4,847)



(5,330)



(5,209)



(5,209)

Tangible common equity

$ 41,552



$ 40,548



$ 38,269



$ 35,967



$ 36,733

Tangible Common Equity (Average)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 60,623



$ 59,389



$ 57,223



$ 57,623



$ 58,568

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,807)



(14,824)



(14,867)



(14,880)



(14,930)

Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,847)



(5,168)



(5,228)



(5,209)



(5,382)

Tangible common equity

$ 40,969



$ 39,397



$ 37,128



$ 37,534



$ 38,256

Tangible Assets (Period-End)



















Total assets

$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



$ 421,296



$ 396,878

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,789)



(14,809)



(14,825)



(14,869)



(14,888)

Tangible assets

$ 410,386



$ 406,793



$ 407,058



$ 406,427



$ 381,990

Tangible Assets (Average)



















Total assets

$ 421,808



$ 420,011



$ 422,854



$ 411,075



$ 390,380

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,807)



(14,824)



(14,867)



(14,880)



(14,930)

Tangible assets

$ 407,001



$ 405,187



$ 407,987



$ 396,195



$ 375,450



__________ (1) Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (2) Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules. (3) Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital. (4) Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets. (5) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (6) Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (7) Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (8) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. (9) Includes impact of related deferred taxes.

