Capital One Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $3.13 per share

Net of adjusting items, First Quarter 2024 Net Income of $3.21 per share(1)
MCLEAN, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.3 billion, or $3.13 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $706 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2023, and with net income of $960 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.21 per diluted common share.
"First quarter results continue to show top-line growth, stabilizing consumer credit, and balance sheet strength," said Richard Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer "And in the quarter, we announced our definitive agreement to acquire Discover. The acquisition of Discover is a singular opportunity that creates a consumer banking and global payments platform with the capabilities, technology, brands, and customer franchise to create significant value for merchants, consumers, small businesses and shareholders."
The quarter included the following adjusting item:
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Pre-Tax
Impact
|
After-Tax
Impact
|
FDIC special assessment
|
$ 42
|
$ 0.08
All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter 2024 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue decreased 1 percent to $9.4 billion.
- Total non-interest expense decreased 10 percent to $5.1 billion:
- 19 percent decrease in marketing.
- 8 percent decrease in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings(2) increased 13 percent to $4.3 billion.
- Provision for credit losses decreased $174 million to $2.7 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $2.6 billion.
- $91 million loan reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.69 percent, a decrease of 4 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 54.64 percent.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 54.19 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 43.89 percent.
- Adjusted operating efficiency ratio(1) of 43.45 percent.
First Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(3) under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.1 percent at March 31, 2024.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $5.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $315.2 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans decreased $4.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $150.6 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $3.8 billion, or 3 percent, to $143.9 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $338 million, or less than 1 percent, to $75.1 billion.
- Auto period-end loans decreased $274 million, or less than 1 percent, to $73.8 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $89.5 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans decreased $4.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $150.6 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $1.3 billion, or less than 1 percent, to $314.6 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $149.6 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $775 million, or 1 percent, to $142.9 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans decreased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $75.1 billion.
- Auto average loans decreased $1.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $73.8 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $89.9 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $149.6 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $2.6 billion, or 1 percent, to $351.0 billion, while average deposits increased $329 million, or less than 1 percent, to $345.7 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 6 basis points to 3.53 percent.
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on April 25, 2024 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(2)
|
Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on April 25, 2024 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
Regulatory capital metrics as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
|
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$ 7,488
|
$ 7,519
|
$ 7,423
|
$ 7,113
|
$ 7,186
|
—
|
4 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,914
|
1,987
|
1,943
|
1,899
|
1,717
|
(4) %
|
11
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
9,402
|
9,506
|
9,366
|
9,012
|
8,903
|
(1)
|
6
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,683
|
2,857
|
2,284
|
2,490
|
2,795
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
1,010
|
1,254
|
972
|
886
|
897
|
(19)
|
13
|
Operating expense
|
4,127
|
4,463
|
3,888
|
3,908
|
4,048
|
(8)
|
2
|
Total non-interest expense
|
5,137
|
5,717
|
4,860
|
4,794
|
4,945
|
(10)
|
4
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,582
|
932
|
2,222
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
70
|
36
|
Income tax provision
|
302
|
226
|
432
|
297
|
203
|
34
|
49
|
Net income
|
1,280
|
706
|
1,790
|
1,431
|
960
|
81
|
33
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(23)
|
(10)
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(16)
|
130
|
44
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
—
|
—
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,200
|
$ 639
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
88
|
35
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 3.14
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 4.46
|
$ 3.53
|
$ 2.32
|
88 %
|
35 %
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 3.13
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
87 %
|
35 %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
382.2
|
381.9
|
382.5
|
382.8
|
382.6
|
—
|
—
|
Diluted
|
383.4
|
382.8
|
383.3
|
383.7
|
383.8
|
—
|
—
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
382.1
|
380.4
|
381.0
|
381.4
|
382.0
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
—
|
—
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)
|
98.67
|
99.78
|
87.97
|
90.07
|
90.86
|
(1) %
|
9 %
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 315,154
|
$ 320,472
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 311,323
|
$ 308,836
|
(2) %
|
2 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
453,557
|
449,701
|
445,428
|
441,250
|
445,166
|
1
|
2
|
Total assets
|
481,720
|
478,464
|
471,435
|
467,800
|
471,660
|
1
|
2
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
323,352
|
320,389
|
317,217
|
314,393
|
318,641
|
1
|
1
|
Total deposits
|
350,969
|
348,413
|
346,011
|
343,705
|
349,827
|
1
|
—
|
Borrowings
|
50,361
|
49,856
|
49,247
|
50,258
|
48,777
|
1
|
3
|
Common equity
|
52,955
|
53,244
|
48,823
|
49,713
|
49,807
|
(1)
|
6
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
57,801
|
58,089
|
53,668
|
54,559
|
54,653
|
—
|
6
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 314,614
|
$ 315,890
|
$ 312,759
|
$ 309,655
|
$ 307,756
|
—
|
2 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
447,803
|
446,929
|
443,532
|
439,139
|
435,199
|
—
|
3
|
Total assets
|
474,995
|
472,594
|
469,860
|
466,652
|
462,324
|
1 %
|
3
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
318,450
|
316,808
|
316,032
|
313,207
|
308,788
|
1
|
3
|
Total deposits
|
345,657
|
345,328
|
345,013
|
343,678
|
340,123
|
—
|
2
|
Borrowings
|
50,474
|
51,070
|
49,736
|
48,468
|
48,016
|
(1)
|
5
|
Common equity
|
53,152
|
50,786
|
50,166
|
50,511
|
49,927
|
5
|
6
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
57,998
|
55,632
|
55,012
|
55,357
|
54,773
|
4
|
6
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
—
|
1 %
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
(4) %
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
(7) %
|
**
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
(1)
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
(2)
|
**
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(4)
|
8.40
|
8.51
|
8.45
|
8.21
|
8.18
|
(11) bps
|
22 bps
|
Net interest margin(5)
|
6.69
|
6.73
|
6.69
|
6.48
|
6.60
|
(4)
|
9
|
Return on average assets
|
1.08
|
0.60
|
1.52
|
1.23
|
0.83
|
48
|
25
|
Return on average tangible assets(6)
|
1.11
|
0.62
|
1.58
|
1.27
|
0.86
|
49
|
25
|
Return on average common equity(7)
|
9.03
|
5.03
|
13.59
|
10.70
|
7.11
|
400
|
192
|
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
|
12.67
|
7.20
|
19.59
|
15.30
|
10.15
|
547
|
252
|
Efficiency ratio(9)
|
54.64
|
60.14
|
51.89
|
53.20
|
55.54
|
(550)
|
(90)
|
Operating efficiency ratio(10)
|
43.89
|
46.95
|
41.51
|
43.36
|
45.47
|
(306)
|
(158)
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
19.1
|
24.2
|
19.4
|
17.2
|
17.5
|
(510)
|
160
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
51.3
|
52.0
|
54.2
|
55.6
|
56.1
|
(1) %
|
(9) %
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$ 15,380
|
$ 15,296
|
$ 14,955
|
$ 14,646
|
$ 14,318
|
1 %
|
7 %
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
4.88 %
|
4.77 %
|
4.75 %
|
4.70 %
|
4.64 %
|
11 bps
|
24 bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 2,616
|
$ 2,533
|
$ 1,999
|
$ 2,185
|
$ 1,697
|
3 %
|
54 %
|
Net charge-off rate(11)
|
3.33 %
|
3.21 %
|
2.56 %
|
2.82 %
|
2.21 %
|
12 bps
|
112 bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
3.40
|
3.71
|
3.42
|
3.08
|
2.88
|
(31)
|
52
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
3.67
|
3.99
|
3.71
|
3.36
|
3.09
|
(32)
|
58
|
Capital Ratios(12)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
13.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
13.0 %
|
12.7 %
|
12.5 %
|
20 bps
|
60 bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
14.4
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
14.0
|
13.9
|
20
|
50
|
Total capital
|
16.3
|
16.0
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
30
|
40
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
11.3
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
11.0
|
10.9
|
10
|
40
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)
|
8.1
|
8.2
|
7.3
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
(10)
|
50
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 9,920
|
$ 9,934
|
$ 9,696
|
$ 9,057
|
$ 8,723
|
—
|
14 %
|
Investment securities
|
687
|
669
|
627
|
639
|
615
|
3 %
|
12
|
Other
|
570
|
542
|
550
|
470
|
416
|
5
|
37
|
Total interest income
|
11,177
|
11,145
|
10,873
|
10,166
|
9,754
|
—
|
15
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
2,812
|
2,745
|
2,611
|
2,277
|
1,856
|
2
|
52
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
261
|
263
|
249
|
236
|
211
|
(1)
|
24
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
606
|
608
|
579
|
528
|
489
|
—
|
24
|
Other borrowings
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
—
|
(17)
|
Total interest expense
|
3,689
|
3,626
|
3,450
|
3,053
|
2,568
|
2
|
44
|
Net interest income
|
7,488
|
7,519
|
7,423
|
7,113
|
7,186
|
—
|
4
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,683
|
2,857
|
2,284
|
2,490
|
2,795
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
4,805
|
4,662
|
5,139
|
4,623
|
4,391
|
3
|
9
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
1,145
|
1,207
|
1,234
|
1,213
|
1,139
|
(5)
|
1
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
462
|
424
|
453
|
411
|
379
|
9
|
22
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
—
|
(34)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
Other
|
307
|
390
|
256
|
275
|
199
|
(21)
|
54
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,914
|
1,987
|
1,943
|
1,899
|
1,717
|
(4)
|
11
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
2,478
|
2,284
|
2,274
|
2,317
|
2,427
|
8
|
2
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
554
|
628
|
518
|
506
|
508
|
(12)
|
9
|
Marketing
|
1,010
|
1,254
|
972
|
886
|
897
|
(19)
|
13
|
Professional services
|
262
|
359
|
295
|
290
|
324
|
(27)
|
(19)
|
Communications and data processing
|
351
|
345
|
344
|
344
|
350
|
2
|
—
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
19
|
22
|
24
|
22
|
14
|
(14)
|
36
|
Other
|
463
|
825
|
433
|
429
|
425
|
(44)
|
9
|
Total non-interest expense
|
5,137
|
5,717
|
4,860
|
4,794
|
4,945
|
(10)
|
4
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,582
|
932
|
2,222
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
70
|
36
|
Income tax provision
|
302
|
226
|
432
|
297
|
203
|
34
|
49
|
Net income
|
1,280
|
706
|
1,790
|
1,431
|
960
|
81
|
33
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(23)
|
(10)
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(16)
|
130
|
44
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
—
|
—
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,200
|
$ 639
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
88
|
35
|
2024 Q1
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 3.14
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 4.46
|
$ 3.53
|
$ 2.32
|
88 %
|
35 %
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 3.13
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
87 %
|
35 %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
382.2
|
381.9
|
382.5
|
382.8
|
382.6
|
—
|
—
|
Diluted common shares
|
383.4
|
382.8
|
383.3
|
383.7
|
383.8
|
—
|
—
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 4,671
|
$ 4,903
|
$ 4,620
|
$ 3,360
|
$ 3,347
|
(5) %
|
40 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
46,357
|
38,394
|
40,249
|
38,236
|
43,166
|
21
|
7
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
51,028
|
43,297
|
44,869
|
41,596
|
46,513
|
18
|
10
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
474
|
458
|
435
|
452
|
460
|
3
|
3
|
Securities available for sale
|
78,398
|
79,117
|
74,837
|
78,412
|
81,925
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
285,577
|
289,229
|
284,953
|
280,933
|
280,093
|
(1)
|
2
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
29,577
|
31,243
|
29,827
|
30,390
|
28,743
|
(5)
|
3
|
Total loans held for investment
|
315,154
|
320,472
|
314,780
|
311,323
|
308,836
|
(2)
|
2
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(15,380)
|
(15,296)
|
(14,955)
|
(14,646)
|
(14,318)
|
1
|
7
|
Net loans held for investment
|
299,774
|
305,176
|
299,825
|
296,677
|
294,518
|
(2)
|
2
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,631
|
854
|
742
|
1,211
|
363
|
91
|
**
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,366
|
4,375
|
4,378
|
4,359
|
4,365
|
—
|
—
|
Interest receivable
|
2,514
|
2,478
|
2,469
|
2,297
|
2,250
|
1
|
12
|
Goodwill
|
15,062
|
15,065
|
15,048
|
15,060
|
14,779
|
—
|
2
|
Other assets
|
28,473
|
27,644
|
28,832
|
27,736
|
26,487
|
3
|
7
|
Total assets
|
$ 481,720
|
$ 478,464
|
$ 471,435
|
$ 467,800
|
$ 471,660
|
1
|
2
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$ 762
|
$ 649
|
$ 685
|
$ 637
|
$ 621
|
17 %
|
23 %
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
27,617
|
28,024
|
28,794
|
29,312
|
31,186
|
(1)
|
(11)
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
323,352
|
320,389
|
317,217
|
314,393
|
318,641
|
1
|
1
|
Total deposits
|
350,969
|
348,413
|
346,011
|
343,705
|
349,827
|
1
|
—
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,661
|
18,043
|
17,417
|
17,861
|
17,813
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
568
|
538
|
522
|
649
|
542
|
6
|
5
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
32,108
|
31,248
|
31,283
|
31,627
|
30,398
|
3
|
6
|
Other borrowings
|
24
|
27
|
25
|
121
|
24
|
(11)
|
—
|
Total other debt
|
32,700
|
31,813
|
31,830
|
32,397
|
30,964
|
3
|
6
|
Other liabilities
|
21,827
|
21,457
|
21,824
|
18,641
|
17,782
|
2
|
23
|
Total liabilities
|
423,919
|
420,375
|
417,767
|
413,241
|
417,007
|
1
|
2
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
35,808
|
35,541
|
35,334
|
35,163
|
34,952
|
1
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
61,905
|
60,945
|
60,529
|
59,028
|
57,898
|
2
|
7
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9,534)
|
(8,268)
|
(12,224)
|
(9,818)
|
(8,540)
|
15
|
12
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(30,385)
|
(30,136)
|
(29,978)
|
(29,821)
|
(29,664)
|
1
|
2
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
57,801
|
58,089
|
53,668
|
54,559
|
54,653
|
—
|
6
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 481,720
|
$ 478,464
|
$ 471,435
|
$ 467,800
|
$ 471,660
|
1
|
2
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $630 million in Q1 2024, $566 million in Q4 2023, $449 million in Q3 2023, $443 million in Q2 2023 and $405 million in Q1 2023 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(4)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(5)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(7)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
|
(8)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(9)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(10)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(11)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(12)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
|
(13)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
**
|
Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2024 Q1
|
2023 Q4
|
2023 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 315,563
|
$ 9,920
|
12.57 %
|
$ 316,670
|
$ 9,934
|
12.55 %
|
$ 308,115
|
$ 8,723
|
11.32 %
|
Investment securities
|
88,581
|
687
|
3.10
|
88,650
|
669
|
3.02
|
89,960
|
615
|
2.73
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
43,659
|
570
|
5.21
|
41,609
|
542
|
5.21
|
37,124
|
416
|
4.49
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 447,803
|
$ 11,177
|
9.98
|
$ 446,929
|
$ 11,145
|
9.97
|
$ 435,199
|
$ 9,754
|
8.96
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 318,450
|
$ 2,812
|
3.53
|
$ 316,808
|
$ 2,745
|
3.47
|
$ 308,788
|
$ 1,856
|
2.40
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,836
|
261
|
5.85
|
18,022
|
263
|
5.84
|
17,251
|
211
|
4.90
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
32,211
|
606
|
7.52
|
32,586
|
608
|
7.46
|
30,136
|
489
|
6.49
|
Other borrowings and liabilities(2)
|
2,373
|
10
|
1.78
|
2,349
|
10
|
1.74
|
2,335
|
12
|
2.08
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 370,870
|
$ 3,689
|
3.98
|
$ 369,765
|
$ 3,626
|
3.92
|
$ 358,510
|
$ 2,568
|
2.87
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$ 7,488
|
6.00
|
$ 7,519
|
6.05
|
$ 7,186
|
6.10
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.69
|
0.68
|
0.50
|
Net interest margin
|
6.69 %
|
6.73 %
|
6.60 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2024 Q1
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 143,861
|
$ 147,666
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 135,975
|
$ 130,980
|
(3) %
|
10 %
|
International card businesses
|
6,733
|
6,881
|
6,463
|
6,516
|
6,162
|
(2)
|
9
|
Total credit card
|
150,594
|
154,547
|
146,783
|
142,491
|
137,142
|
(3)
|
10
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
73,801
|
74,075
|
75,456
|
75,841
|
76,652
|
—
|
(4)
|
Retail banking
|
1,298
|
1,362
|
1,388
|
1,439
|
1,499
|
(5)
|
(13)
|
Total consumer banking
|
75,099
|
75,437
|
76,844
|
77,280
|
78,151
|
—
|
(4)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
34,272
|
34,446
|
35,622
|
36,041
|
37,132
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
55,189
|
56,042
|
55,531
|
55,511
|
56,411
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Total commercial banking
|
89,461
|
90,488
|
91,153
|
91,552
|
93,543
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$ 315,154
|
$ 320,472
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 311,323
|
$ 308,836
|
(2)
|
2
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 142,887
|
$ 142,112
|
$ 137,500
|
$ 132,505
|
$ 128,562
|
1 %
|
11 %
|
International card businesses
|
6,758
|
6,515
|
6,549
|
6,257
|
6,108
|
4
|
11
|
Total credit card
|
149,645
|
148,627
|
144,049
|
138,762
|
134,670
|
1
|
11
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
73,768
|
74,861
|
75,740
|
76,233
|
77,465
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
Retail banking
|
1,324
|
1,377
|
1,414
|
1,465
|
1,529
|
(4)
|
(13)
|
Total consumer banking
|
75,092
|
76,238
|
77,154
|
77,698
|
78,994
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
34,310
|
35,414
|
35,964
|
37,068
|
37,373
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
55,567
|
55,611
|
55,592
|
56,127
|
56,719
|
—
|
(2)
|
Total commercial banking
|
89,877
|
91,025
|
91,556
|
93,195
|
94,092
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$ 314,614
|
$ 315,890
|
$ 312,759
|
$ 309,655
|
$ 307,756
|
—
|
2
|
2024 Q1
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card(3)
|
5.94 %
|
5.35 %
|
4.40 %
|
4.38 %
|
4.04 %
|
59 bps
|
190 bps
|
International card businesses
|
5.16
|
4.94
|
4.87
|
4.98
|
4.54
|
22
|
62
|
Total credit card
|
5.90
|
5.33
|
4.42
|
4.41
|
4.06
|
57
|
184
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
1.99
|
2.19
|
1.77
|
1.40
|
1.53
|
(20)
|
46
|
Retail banking
|
4.04
|
5.68
|
3.80
|
3.25
|
2.97
|
(164)
|
107
|
Total consumer banking
|
2.03
|
2.25
|
1.81
|
1.43
|
1.56
|
(22)
|
47
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.20
|
0.96
|
0.27
|
3.91
|
0.19
|
(76)
|
1
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.08
|
0.26
|
0.24
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
(18)
|
5
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.13
|
0.53
|
0.25
|
1.62
|
0.09
|
(40)
|
4
|
Total net charge-offs
|
3.33
|
3.21
|
2.56
|
2.82
|
2.21
|
12
|
112
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
4.48 %
|
4.61 %
|
4.31 %
|
3.74 %
|
3.66 %
|
(13) bps
|
82 bps
|
International card businesses
|
4.83
|
4.67
|
4.43
|
4.24
|
4.20
|
16
|
63
|
Total credit card
|
4.50
|
4.61
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.68
|
(11)
|
82
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
5.28
|
6.34
|
5.64
|
5.38
|
5.00
|
(106)
|
28
|
Retail banking
|
0.95
|
1.19
|
1.07
|
1.19
|
0.56
|
(24)
|
39
|
Total consumer banking
|
5.21
|
6.25
|
5.55
|
5.30
|
4.92
|
(104)
|
29
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(4)(5)
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.13 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.12 %
|
—
|
1 bps
|
Total credit card
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.79
|
0.96
|
0.85
|
0.77
|
0.67
|
(17) bps
|
12
|
Retail banking
|
3.21
|
3.36
|
3.28
|
2.99
|
2.94
|
(15)
|
27
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.83
|
1.00
|
0.89
|
0.82
|
0.72
|
(17)
|
11
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
1.58
|
1.23
|
1.29
|
1.15
|
0.90
|
35
|
68
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1.10
|
0.60
|
0.65
|
0.71
|
0.72
|
50
|
38
|
Total commercial banking
|
1.28
|
0.84
|
0.90
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
44
|
49
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.57
|
0.48
|
0.48
|
0.47
|
0.42
|
9
|
15
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.58
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
0.48
|
0.44
|
8
|
14
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2023
|
$ 11,261
|
$ 448
|
$ 11,709
|
$ 2,002
|
$ 40
|
$ 2,042
|
$ 1,545
|
$ 15,296
|
Charge-offs
|
(2,452)
|
(122)
|
(2,574)
|
(642)
|
(18)
|
(660)
|
(39)
|
(3,273)
|
Recoveries
|
332
|
35
|
367
|
275
|
5
|
280
|
10
|
657
|
Net charge-offs
|
(2,120)
|
(87)
|
(2,207)
|
(367)
|
(13)
|
(380)
|
(29)
|
(2,616)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,157
|
102
|
2,259
|
422
|
4
|
426
|
22
|
2,707
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
37
|
15
|
52
|
55
|
(9)
|
46
|
(7)
|
91
|
Other changes(6)
|
—
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
Balance as of March 31, 2024
|
11,298
|
456
|
11,754
|
2,057
|
31
|
2,088
|
1,538
|
15,380
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2023
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
158
|
158
|
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(24)
|
(24)
|
Balance as of March 31, 2024
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
134
|
134
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2024
|
$ 11,298
|
$ 456
|
$ 11,754
|
$ 2,057
|
$ 31
|
$ 2,088
|
$ 1,672
|
$ 15,514
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 5,272
|
$ 2,011
|
$ 599
|
$ (394)
|
$ 7,488
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,476
|
159
|
281
|
(2)
|
1,914
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
6,748
|
2,170
|
880
|
(396)
|
9,402
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
2,259
|
426
|
(2)
|
—
|
2,683
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,229
|
1,246
|
515
|
147
|
5,137
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,260
|
498
|
367
|
(543)
|
1,582
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
299
|
117
|
87
|
(201)
|
302
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 961
|
$ 381
|
$ 280
|
$ (342)
|
$ 1,280
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 5,231
|
$ 1,951
|
$ 617
|
$ (280)
|
$ 7,519
|
Non-interest income
|
1,565
|
163
|
245
|
14
|
1,987
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
6,796
|
2,114
|
862
|
(266)
|
9,506
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
2,353
|
422
|
84
|
(2)
|
2,857
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,417
|
1,402
|
487
|
411
|
5,717
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,026
|
290
|
291
|
(675)
|
932
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
241
|
68
|
68
|
(151)
|
226
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 785
|
$ 222
|
$ 223
|
$ (524)
|
$ 706
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 4,657
|
$ 2,360
|
$ 648
|
$ (479)
|
$ 7,186
|
Non-interest income
|
1,363
|
135
|
212
|
7
|
1,717
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
6,020
|
2,495
|
860
|
(472)
|
8,903
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
2,261
|
275
|
259
|
—
|
2,795
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,038
|
1,283
|
530
|
94
|
4,945
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
721
|
937
|
71
|
(566)
|
1,163
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
172
|
221
|
17
|
(207)
|
203
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 549
|
$ 716
|
$ 54
|
$ (359)
|
$ 960
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2024 Q1 vs
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 5,272
|
$ 5,231
|
$ 5,114
|
$ 4,727
|
$ 4,657
|
1 %
|
13 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,476
|
1,565
|
1,513
|
1,499
|
1,363
|
(6)
|
8
|
Total net revenue
|
6,748
|
6,796
|
6,627
|
6,226
|
6,020
|
(1)
|
12
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,259
|
2,353
|
1,953
|
2,084
|
2,261
|
(4)
|
—
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,229
|
3,417
|
3,015
|
3,020
|
3,038
|
(6)
|
6
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,260
|
1,026
|
1,659
|
1,122
|
721
|
23
|
75
|
Income tax provision
|
299
|
241
|
393
|
265
|
172
|
24
|
74
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 961
|
$ 785
|
$ 1,266
|
$ 857
|
$ 549
|
22
|
75
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 150,594
|
$ 154,547
|
$ 146,783
|
$ 142,491
|
$ 137,142
|
(3)
|
10
|
Average loans held for investment
|
149,645
|
148,627
|
144,049
|
138,762
|
134,670
|
1
|
11
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
|
18.84 %
|
18.96 %
|
19.02 %
|
18.17 %
|
17.98 %
|
(12) bps
|
86 bps
|
Total net revenue margin(8)
|
17.99
|
18.24
|
18.40
|
17.95
|
17.88
|
(25)
|
11
|
Net charge-off rate
|
5.90
|
5.33
|
4.42
|
4.41
|
4.06
|
57
|
184
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
4.50
|
4.61
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.68
|
(11)
|
82
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
4.50
|
4.62
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.69
|
(12)
|
81
|
Nonperforming loan rate(4)
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
Purchase volume(9)
|
$ 150,171
|
$ 162,055
|
$ 158,640
|
$ 157,937
|
$ 141,658
|
(7) %
|
6 %
|
2024 Q1 vs
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Domestic Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 4,972
|
$ 4,940
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 4,453
|
$ 4,390
|
1 %
|
13 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,411
|
1,498
|
1,445
|
1,431
|
1,298
|
(6)
|
9
|
Total net revenue
|
6,383
|
6,438
|
6,272
|
5,884
|
5,688
|
(1)
|
12
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,157
|
2,238
|
1,861
|
1,995
|
2,174
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,025
|
3,186
|
2,810
|
2,805
|
2,847
|
(5)
|
6
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,201
|
1,014
|
1,601
|
1,084
|
667
|
18
|
80
|
Income tax provision
|
283
|
239
|
378
|
256
|
157
|
18
|
80
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 918
|
$ 775
|
$ 1,223
|
$ 828
|
$ 510
|
18
|
80
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 143,861
|
$ 147,666
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 135,975
|
$ 130,980
|
(3)
|
10
|
Average loans held for investment
|
142,887
|
142,112
|
137,500
|
132,505
|
128,562
|
1
|
11
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
|
18.76 %
|
18.88 %
|
18.96 %
|
18.07 %
|
17.88 %
|
(12) bps
|
88 bps
|
Total net revenue margin(8)
|
17.82
|
18.07
|
18.24
|
17.76
|
17.70
|
(25)
|
12
|
Net charge-off rate(3)
|
5.94
|
5.35
|
4.40
|
4.38
|
4.04
|
59
|
190
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
4.48
|
4.61
|
4.31
|
3.74
|
3.66
|
(13)
|
82
|
Purchase volume(9)
|
$ 146,696
|
$ 158,290
|
$ 154,880
|
$ 154,184
|
$ 138,310
|
(7) %
|
6 %
|
Refreshed FICO scores:(10)
|
Greater than 660
|
68 %
|
68 %
|
69 %
|
69 %
|
68 %
|
—
|
—
|
660 or below
|
32
|
32
|
31
|
31
|
32
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
2024 Q1 vs
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Consumer Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 2,011
|
$ 1,951
|
$ 2,133
|
$ 2,269
|
$ 2,360
|
3 %
|
(15) %
|
Non-interest income
|
159
|
163
|
142
|
149
|
135
|
(2)
|
18
|
Total net revenue
|
2,170
|
2,114
|
2,275
|
2,418
|
2,495
|
3
|
(13)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
426
|
422
|
213
|
259
|
275
|
1
|
55
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,246
|
1,402
|
1,262
|
1,231
|
1,283
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
498
|
290
|
800
|
928
|
937
|
72
|
(47)
|
Income tax provision
|
117
|
68
|
189
|
219
|
221
|
72
|
(47)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 381
|
$ 222
|
$ 611
|
$ 709
|
$ 716
|
72
|
(47)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 75,099
|
$ 75,437
|
$ 76,844
|
$ 77,280
|
$ 78,151
|
—
|
(4)
|
Average loans held for investment
|
75,092
|
76,238
|
77,154
|
77,698
|
78,994
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)
|
8.33 %
|
8.17 %
|
7.97 %
|
7.65 %
|
7.40 %
|
16 bps
|
93 bps
|
Auto loan originations
|
$ 7,522
|
$ 6,157
|
$ 7,452
|
$ 7,160
|
$ 6,211
|
22 %
|
21 %
|
Period-end deposits
|
300,806
|
296,171
|
290,789
|
286,174
|
291,163
|
2
|
3
|
Average deposits
|
294,448
|
291,486
|
287,457
|
285,647
|
278,772
|
1
|
6
|
Average deposits interest rate
|
3.15 %
|
3.06 %
|
2.85 %
|
2.46 %
|
1.96 %
|
9 bps
|
119 bps
|
Net charge-off rate
|
2.03
|
2.25
|
1.81
|
1.43
|
1.56
|
(22)
|
47
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
5.21
|
6.25
|
5.55
|
5.30
|
4.92
|
(104)
|
29
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
5.86
|
7.08
|
6.27
|
5.95
|
5.46
|
(122)
|
40
|
Nonperforming loan rate(4)
|
0.83
|
1.00
|
0.89
|
0.82
|
0.72
|
(17)
|
11
|
Nonperforming asset rate(5)
|
0.91
|
1.09
|
0.96
|
0.88
|
0.78
|
(18)
|
13
|
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)
|
Greater than 660
|
53 %
|
53 %
|
52 %
|
52 %
|
52 %
|
—
|
1 %
|
621 - 660
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
—
|
—
|
620 or below
|
27
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
—
|
(1)
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
2024 Q1 vs
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Commercial Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 599
|
$ 617
|
$ 621
|
$ 632
|
$ 648
|
(3) %
|
(8) %
|
Non-interest income
|
281
|
245
|
288
|
257
|
212
|
15
|
33
|
Total net revenue(7)
|
880
|
862
|
909
|
889
|
860
|
2
|
2
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(2)
|
84
|
116
|
146
|
259
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
515
|
487
|
512
|
482
|
530
|
6
|
(3)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
367
|
291
|
281
|
261
|
71
|
26
|
**
|
Income tax provision
|
87
|
68
|
67
|
61
|
17
|
28
|
**
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 280
|
$ 223
|
$ 214
|
$ 200
|
$ 54
|
26
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 89,461
|
$ 90,488
|
$ 91,153
|
$ 91,552
|
$ 93,543
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Average loans held for investment
|
89,877
|
91,025
|
91,556
|
93,195
|
94,092
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(7)
|
7.14 %
|
7.24 %
|
7.16 %
|
6.75 %
|
6.31 %
|
(10) bps
|
83 bps
|
Period-end deposits
|
$ 31,082
|
$ 32,712
|
$ 36,035
|
$ 36,793
|
$ 38,380
|
(5) %
|
(19) %
|
Average deposits
|
31,844
|
34,525
|
37,279
|
37,960
|
39,941
|
(8)
|
(20)
|
Average deposits interest rate
|
2.65 %
|
2.79 %
|
2.93 %
|
2.68 %
|
2.34 %
|
(14) bps
|
31 bps
|
Net charge-off rate
|
0.13
|
0.53
|
0.25
|
1.62
|
0.09
|
(40)
|
4
|
Nonperforming loan rate(4)
|
1.28
|
0.84
|
0.90
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
44
|
49
|
Nonperforming asset rate(5)
|
1.28
|
0.84
|
0.90
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
44
|
49
|
Risk category:(12)
|
Noncriticized
|
$ 80,804
|
$ 81,758
|
$ 82,968
|
$ 84,583
|
$ 85,964
|
(1) %
|
(6) %
|
Criticized performing
|
7,509
|
7,969
|
7,363
|
6,158
|
6,839
|
(6)
|
10
|
Criticized nonperforming
|
1,148
|
761
|
822
|
811
|
740
|
51
|
55
|
Total commercial banking loans held for investment
|
$ 89,461
|
$ 90,488
|
$ 91,153
|
$ 91,552
|
$ 93,543
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)
|
Noncriticized
|
90.33 %
|
90.35 %
|
91.02 %
|
92.38 %
|
91.90 %
|
(2) bps
|
(157) bps
|
Criticized performing
|
8.39
|
8.81
|
8.08
|
6.73
|
7.31
|
(42)
|
108
|
Criticized nonperforming
|
1.28
|
0.84
|
0.90
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
44
|
49
|
Total commercial banking loans
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
2024 Q1 vs
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q1
|
Other
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest loss
|
$ (394)
|
$ (280)
|
$ (445)
|
$ (515)
|
$ (479)
|
41 %
|
(18) %
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
(2)
|
14
|
—
|
(6)
|
7
|
**
|
**
|
Total net loss(7)
|
(396)
|
(266)
|
(445)
|
(521)
|
(472)
|
49
|
(16)
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
—
|
(2)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
Non-interest expense(13)
|
147
|
411
|
71
|
61
|
94
|
(64)
|
56
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(543)
|
(675)
|
(518)
|
(583)
|
(566)
|
(20)
|
(4)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(201)
|
(151)
|
(217)
|
(248)
|
(207)
|
33
|
(3)
|
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ (342)
|
$ (524)
|
$ (301)
|
$ (335)
|
$ (359)
|
(35)
|
(5)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end deposits
|
$ 19,081
|
$ 19,530
|
$ 19,187
|
$ 20,738
|
$ 20,284
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
Average deposits
|
19,365
|
19,317
|
20,277
|
20,071
|
21,410
|
—
|
(10)
|
Total
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 7,488
|
$ 7,519
|
$ 7,423
|
$ 7,113
|
$ 7,186
|
—
|
4 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,914
|
1,987
|
1,943
|
1,899
|
1,717
|
(4) %
|
11
|
Total net revenue
|
9,402
|
9,506
|
9,366
|
9,012
|
8,903
|
(1)
|
6
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,683
|
2,857
|
2,284
|
2,490
|
2,795
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
Non-interest expense
|
5,137
|
5,717
|
4,860
|
4,794
|
4,945
|
(10)
|
4
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,582
|
932
|
2,222
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
70
|
36
|
Income tax provision
|
302
|
226
|
432
|
297
|
203
|
34
|
49
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,280
|
$ 706
|
$ 1,790
|
$ 1,431
|
$ 960
|
81
|
33
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 315,154
|
$ 320,472
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 311,323
|
$ 308,836
|
(2)
|
2
|
Average loans held for investment
|
314,614
|
315,890
|
312,759
|
309,655
|
307,756
|
—
|
2
|
Period-end deposits
|
350,969
|
348,413
|
346,011
|
343,705
|
349,827
|
1
|
—
|
Average deposits
|
345,657
|
345,328
|
345,013
|
343,678
|
340,123
|
—
|
2
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
|
(1)
|
Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. Average yield is calculated using whole dollar values for average balances and interest income/expense. Accordingly, total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities may not total net interest income/spread.
|
(2)
|
Includes amounts related to entities that provide capital to low-income and rural communities of $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and related interest expense of $8 million for both the first quarters of 2024 and 2023.
|
(3)
|
In December 2023, we recognized $18 million of incremental net charge-offs on certain loans in hardship programs from the one-time impact of operational delays, which increased the Q4 2023 net charge-off rate by approximately 5 basis points. Excluding this impact, the Q4 2023 net charge-off rate would have been 5.30%.
|
(4)
|
Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. For Commercial Banking, loans categorized as nonperforming are considered criticized nonperforming.
|
(5)
|
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.
|
(6)
|
Primarily represents foreign currency translation adjustments.
|
(7)
|
Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.
|
(8)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(9)
|
Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.
|
(10)
|
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic Card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.
|
(11)
|
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category.
|
(12)
|
Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.
|
(13)
|
Includes the impact of the $42 million and $289 million FDIC special assessment in Q1 2024 and Q4 2023, respectively, and any charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities for the periods presented.
|
**
|
Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)
|
Basel III Standardized Approach
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|
Regulatory Capital Metrics
|
Common equity excluding AOCI
|
$ 63,088
|
$ 62,710
|
$ 62,245
|
$ 60,729
|
$ 59,546
|
Adjustments:
|
AOCI, net of tax(2)
|
14
|
27
|
(9)
|
31
|
(3)
|
Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities
|
(14,804)
|
(14,811)
|
(14,797)
|
(14,813)
|
(14,538)
|
Other Intangible and deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|
(291)
|
(311)
|
(333)
|
(358)
|
(371)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
$ 48,007
|
$ 47,615
|
$ 47,106
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 44,634
|
Tier 1 capital
|
$ 52,852
|
$ 52,460
|
$ 51,952
|
$ 50,434
|
$ 49,479
|
Total capital(3)
|
59,483
|
59,124
|
58,844
|
57,607
|
56,611
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
366,046
|
369,206
|
362,962
|
359,613
|
356,079
|
Adjusted average assets(4)
|
468,030
|
467,553
|
464,286
|
459,732
|
455,477
|
Capital Ratios
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)
|
13.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
13.0 %
|
12.7 %
|
12.5 %
|
Tier 1 capital(6)
|
14.4
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
14.0
|
13.9
|
Total capital(7)
|
16.3
|
16.0
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
Tier 1 leverage(4)
|
11.3
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
11.0
|
10.9
|
TCE(8)
|
8.1
|
8.2
|
7.3
|
7.6
|
7.6
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results, however, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"):
|
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
$ 1,200
|
$ 639
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
FDIC special assessment
|
42
|
289
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)
|
1,242
|
928
|
1,705
|
1,351
|
887
|
Income tax impacts
|
(10)
|
(70)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,232
|
$ 858
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)
|
383.4
|
382.8
|
383.3
|
383.7
|
383.8
|
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|
$ 3.13
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
Impact of adjustments noted above
|
0.08
|
0.57
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3.21
|
$ 2.24
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
$ 5,137
|
$ 5,717
|
$ 4,860
|
$ 4,794
|
$ 4,945
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(42)
|
(289)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 5,095
|
$ 5,428
|
$ 4,860
|
$ 4,794
|
$ 4,945
|
Total net revenue (GAAP)
|
$ 9,402
|
$ 9,506
|
$ 9,366
|
$ 9,012
|
$ 8,903
|
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|
54.64 %
|
60.14 %
|
51.89 %
|
53.20 %
|
55.54 %
|
Impact of adjustments noted above
|
(45) bps
|
(304) bps
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
54.19 %
|
57.10 %
|
51.89 %
|
53.20 %
|
55.54 %
|
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:
|
Operating expense (GAAP)
|
$ 4,127
|
$ 4,463
|
$ 3,888
|
$ 3,908
|
$ 4,048
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(42)
|
(289)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 4,085
|
$ 4,174
|
$ 3,888
|
$ 3,908
|
$ 4,048
|
Total net revenue (GAAP)
|
$ 9,402
|
$ 9,506
|
$ 9,366
|
$ 9,012
|
$ 8,903
|
Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|
43.89 %
|
46.95 %
|
41.51 %
|
43.36 %
|
45.47 %
|
Impact of adjustments noted above
|
(44) bps
|
(304) bps
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
43.45 %
|
43.91 %
|
41.51 %
|
43.36 %
|
45.47 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following summarizes our non-GAAP measures. While these non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the operating performance and capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following table presents reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2024
Q1
|
2023
Q4
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
Pre- Provision Earnings
|
Total net revenue
|
$ 9,402
|
$ 9,506
|
$ 9,366
|
$ 9,012
|
$ 8,903
|
Non-interest expense
|
(5,137)
|
(5,717)
|
(4,860)
|
(4,794)
|
(4,945)
|
Pre-provision earnings(9)
|
$ 4,265
|
$ 3,789
|
$ 4,506
|
$ 4,218
|
$ 3,958
|
Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 57,801
|
$ 58,089
|
$ 53,668
|
$ 54,559
|
$ 54,653
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
|
(15,257)
|
(15,289)
|
(15,308)
|
(15,356)
|
(15,098)
|
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
Tangible common equity(11)
|
$ 37,699
|
$ 37,955
|
$ 33,515
|
$ 34,358
|
$ 34,710
|
Tangible Common Equity (Average)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 57,998
|
$ 55,632
|
$ 55,012
|
$ 55,357
|
$ 54,773
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
|
(15,280)
|
(15,304)
|
(15,348)
|
(15,187)
|
(14,984)
|
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
(4,845)
|
Tangible common equity(11)
|
$ 37,873
|
$ 35,483
|
$ 34,819
|
$ 35,325
|
$ 34,944
|
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Average)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,200
|
$ 639
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
Tangible common equity (Average)
|
37,873
|
35,483
|
34,819
|
35,325
|
34,944
|
Return on tangible common equity(11)(12)
|
12.67 %
|
7.20 %
|
19.59 %
|
15.30 %
|
10.15 %
|
Tangible Assets (Period-End)
|
Total assets
|
$ 481,720
|
$ 478,464
|
$ 471,435
|
$ 467,800
|
$ 471,660
