Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per share

Excluding adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.49 per share(1)

Jan 21, 2020, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.48 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.49 per diluted common share(1).

"In the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019, Capital One continued to post solid results as we invest to grow and to drive our digital transformation," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As the many benefits from our technology transformation continue and increase, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace."

Adjusting items in the fourth quarter of 2019, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):

Pre-Tax

Diluted EPS

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Impact

Impact

Initial allowance build on acquired Walmart portfolio

$

84

$

0.13

Walmart launch and related integration expenses

48

0.08

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

16

0.03

All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $7.4 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense increased 7 percent to $4.2 billion:
    • 42 percent increase in marketing.
    • 2 percent increase in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings increased 6 percent to $3.3 billion(2).
  • Provision for credit losses increased 31 percent to $1.8 billion:
    • Net charge-offs of $1.7 billion.
    • $135 million reserve build.
  • Net interest margin of 6.95 percent, increased 22 basis points.
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.03 percent.
    • Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 55.16 percent(1).
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 46.47 percent.
    • Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 45.60 percent(1).

Fourth Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at December 31, 2019.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $16.5 billion, or 7 percent, to $265.8 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans increased $14.6 billion, or 13 percent, to $128.2 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans increased $13.9 billion, or 13 percent, to $118.6 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $63.1 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $60.4 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $849 million, or 1 percent, to $74.5 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $12.7 billion, or 5 percent, to $258.9 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans increased $9.7 billion, or 9 percent, to $122.1 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans increased $9.5 billion, or 9 percent, to $113.0 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $62.6 billion.
      • Auto average loans increased $1.4 billion, or 2 percent, to $59.9 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.7 billion, or 2 percent, to $74.2 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits increased $5.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $262.7 billion, while average deposits increased $5.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $260.0 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 14 basis points to 1.41 percent.

All comparisons below are for the full year of 2019 compared with the full year of 2018 unless otherwise noted.

2019 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue increased 2 percent to $28.6 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense increased 4 percent to $15.5 billion:
    • 5 percent increase in marketing.
    • 4 percent increase in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings remained flat at $13.1 billion(2).
  • Provision for credit losses increased 6 percent to $6.2 billion.
  • Efficiency ratio of 54.15 percent.
    • Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 52.67 percent(1).
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 46.20 percent.
    • Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 44.76 percent(1).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $262.7 billion in deposits and $390.4 billion in total assets as of  December 31, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

(1)

Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated













2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018




2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018

Income Statement



















Net interest income

$

6,066

$

5,737

$

5,746

$

5,791

$

5,820

6

%

4

%

$

23,340

$

22,875

2

%

Non-interest income

1,361

1,222

1,378

1,292

1,193

11

14

5,253

5,201

1

Total net revenue(1)

7,427

6,959

7,124

7,083

7,013

7

6

28,593

28,076

2

Provision for credit losses

1,818

1,383

1,342

1,693

1,638

31

11

6,236

5,856

6

Non-interest expense:



















Marketing

710

501

546

517

831

42

(15)

2,274

2,174

5

Operating expense

3,451

3,371

3,233

3,154

3,301

2

5

13,209

12,728

4

Total non-interest expense

4,161

3,872

3,779

3,671

4,132

7

1

15,483

14,902

4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,448

1,704

2,003

1,719

1,243

(15)

16

6,874

7,318

(6)

Income tax provision (benefit)

270

375

387

309

(21)

(28)

**

1,341

1,293

4

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,178

1,329

1,616

1,410

1,264

(11)

(7)

5,533

6,025

(8)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)

4

9

2

(3)

**

(33)

13

(10)

**

Net income

1,176

1,333

1,625

1,412

1,261

(12)

(7)

5,546

6,015

(8)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(7)

(10)

(12)

(12)

(9)

(30)

(22)

(41)

(40)

3

Preferred stock dividends

(97)

(53)

(80)

(52)

(80)

83

21

(282)

(265)

6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(31)









**

**

(31)



**

Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,041

$

1,270

$

1,533

$

1,348

$

1,172

(18)

(11)

$

5,192

$

5,710

(9)

Common Share Statistics



















Basic earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income from continuing operations

$

2.26

$

2.70

$

3.24

$

2.87

$

2.50

(16)

%

(10)

%

$

11.07

$

11.92

(7)

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



0.01

0.02



(0.01)

**

**

0.03

(0.02)

**

Net income per basic common share

$

2.26

$

2.71

$

3.26

$

2.87

$

2.49

(17)

(9)

$

11.10

$

11.90

(7)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income from continuing operations

$

2.25

$

2.68

$

3.22

$

2.86

$

2.49

(16)

(10)

$

11.02

$

11.84

(7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



0.01

0.02



(0.01)

**

**

0.03

(0.02)

**

Net income per diluted common share

$

2.25

$

2.69

$

3.24

$

2.86

$

2.48

(16)

(9)

$

11.05

$

11.82

(7)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



















Basic

460.9

469.5

470.8

469.4

470.0

(2)

(2)

467.6

479.9

(3)

Diluted

463.4

471.8

473.0

471.6

472.7

(2)

(2)

469.9

483.1

(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

456.6

465.7

470.3

469.6

467.7

(2)

(2)

456.6

467.7

(2)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40





$

1.60

$

1.60


Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

83.72

80.46

77.65

72.86

69.20

4

21

83.72

69.20

21











































2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018




2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018

Balance Sheet (Period-End)



















Loans held for investment

$

265,809

$

249,355

$

244,460

$

240,273

$

245,899

7

%

8

%

$

265,809

$

245,899

8

%

Interest-earning assets

355,202

344,643

339,160

340,071

341,293

3

4

355,202

341,293

4

Total assets

390,365

378,810

373,619

373,191

372,538

3

5

390,365

372,538

5

Interest-bearing deposits

239,209

234,084

231,161

230,199

226,281

2

6

239,209

226,281

6

Total deposits

262,697

257,148

254,535

255,107

249,764

2

5

262,697

249,764

5

Borrowings

55,697

50,149

49,233

50,358

58,905

11

(5)

55,697

58,905

(5)

Common equity

53,157

52,412

51,406

49,120

47,307

1

12

53,157

47,307

12

Total stockholders' equity

58,011

58,235

55,767

53,481

51,668



12

58,011

51,668

12

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



















Loans held for investment

$

258,870

$

246,147

$

242,653

$

241,959

$

241,371

5

%

7

%

$

247,450

$

242,118

2

%

Interest-earning assets

349,150

340,949

338,026

337,793

334,714

2

4

341,510

332,738

3

Total assets

383,162

374,905

371,095

370,394

365,243

2

5

374,924

363,036

3

Interest-bearing deposits

236,250

232,063

230,452

227,572

222,827

2

6

231,609

221,760

4

Total deposits

260,040

255,082

253,634

251,410

247,663

2

5

255,065

247,117

3

Borrowings

51,442

49,413

49,982

53,055

53,994

4

(5)

50,965

53,144

(4)

Common equity

52,641

52,566

50,209

48,359

46,753



13

50,960

45,831

11

Total stockholders' equity

58,148

57,245

54,570

52,720

51,114

2

14

55,690

50,192

11

               

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated













2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018




2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018

Performance Metrics



















Net interest income growth (period over period)

6

%



(1)

%



1

%

**

**

2

%

2

%

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

11

(11)

%

7

8

%

1

**

**

1

9

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

7

(2)

1

1

1

**

**

2

3

**

Total net revenue margin(5)

8.51

8.16

8.43

8.39

8.38

35

bps

13

bps

8.37

8.44

(7)

bps

Net interest margin(6)

6.95

6.73

6.80

6.86

6.96

22

(1)

6.83

6.87

(4)

Return on average assets

1.23

1.42

1.74

1.52

1.38

(19)

(15)

1.48

1.66

(18)

Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.28

1.48

1.82

1.59

1.44

(20)

(16)

1.54

1.73

(19)

Return on average common equity(8)

7.93

9.63

12.14

11.13

10.05

(170)

(212)

10.16

12.48

(232)

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

11.07

13.45

17.26

16.11

14.78

(238)

(371)

14.37

18.56

(419)

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.43

6.29

6.23

6.07

6.85

14

(42)

6.26

6.15

11

Efficiency ratio(10)

56.03

55.64

53.05

51.83

58.92

39

(289)

54.15

53.08

107

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

46.47

48.44

45.38

44.53

47.07

(197)

(60)

46.20

45.33

87

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

18.6

22.0

19.3

18.0

(1.7)

(340)

**

19.5

17.7

180

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

51.9

52.1

50.7

48.8

47.6



9

%

51.9

47.6

9

%

Credit Quality Metrics



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

7,208

$

7,037

$

7,133

$

7,313

$

7,220

2

%



$

7,208

$

7,220


Allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment

2.71

%

2.82

%

2.92

%

3.04

%

2.94

%

(11)

bps

(23)

bps

2.71

%

2.94

%

(23)

bps

Net charge-offs

$

1,683

$

1,462

$

1,508

$

1,599

$

1,610

15

%

5

%

$

6,252

$

6,112

2

%

Net charge-off rate(12)

2.60

%

2.38

%

2.48

%

2.64

%

2.67

%

22

bps

(7)

bps

2.53

%

2.52

%

1

bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.51

3.28

3.15

3.23

3.62

23

(11)

3.51

3.62

(11)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.74

3.51

3.35

3.40

3.84

23

(10)

3.74

3.84

(10)

Capital Ratios(13)



















Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.2

%

12.5

%

12.3

%

11.9

%

11.2

%

(30)

bps

100

bps

12.2

%

11.2

%

100

bps

Tier 1 capital

13.7

14.4

13.8

13.4

12.7

(70)

100

13.7

12.7

100

Total capital

16.1

16.8

16.2

15.8

15.1

(70)

100

16.1

15.1

100

Tier 1 leverage

11.7

11.9

11.4

11.0

10.7

(20)

100

11.7

10.7

100

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

10.2

10.3

10.2

9.6

9.1

(10)

110

10.2

9.1

110

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income













2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018




2019 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018

Interest income:



















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

6,682

$

6,429

$

6,383

$

6,368

$

6,358

4

%

5

%

$

25,862

$

24,728

5

%

Investment securities

544

583

629

655

627

(7)

(13)

2,411

2,211

9

Other

44

63

64

69

63

(30)

(30)

240

237

1

Total interest income

7,270

7,075

7,076

7,092

7,048

3

3

28,513

27,176

5

Interest expense:



















Deposits

832

901

870

817

756

(8)

10

3,420

2,598

32

Securitized debt obligations

118

123

139

143

138

(4)

(14)

523

496

5

Senior and subordinated notes

236

299

310

314

297

(21)

(21)

1,159

1,125

3

Other borrowings

18

15

11

27

37

20

(51)

71

82

(13)

Total interest expense

1,204

1,338

1,330

1,301

1,228

(10)

(2)

5,173

4,301

20

Net interest income

6,066

5,737

5,746

5,791

5,820

6

4

23,340

22,875

2

Provision for credit losses

1,818

1,383

1,342

1,693

1,638

31

11

6,236

5,856

6

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,248

4,354

4,404

4,098

4,182

(2)

2

17,104

17,019


Non-interest income:



















Interchange fees, net

811

790

820

758

743

3

9

3,179

2,823

13

Service charges and other customer-related fees

342

283

352

353

352

21

(3)

1,330

1,585

(16)

Net securities gains (losses)

(18)

5

15

24

(20)

**

(10)

26

(209)

**

Other

226

144

191

157

118

57

92

718

1,002

(28)

Total non-interest income

1,361

1,222

1,378

1,292

1,193

11

14

5,253

5,201

1

Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and associate benefits

1,652

1,605

1,558

1,573

1,345

3

23

6,388

5,727

12

Occupancy and equipment

565

519

521

493

610

9

(7)

2,098

2,118

(1)

Marketing

710

501

546

517

831

42

(15)

2,274

2,174

5

Professional services

318

314

314

291

426

1

(25)

1,237

1,145

8

Communications and data processing

346

312

329

303

326

11

6

1,290

1,260

2

Amortization of intangibles

28

25

29

30

43

12

(35)

112

174

(36)

Other(15)

542

596

482

464

551

(9)

(2)

2,084

2,304

(10)

Total non-interest expense

4,161

3,872

3,779

3,671

4,132

7

1

15,483

14,902

4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,448

1,704

2,003

1,719

1,243

(15)

16

6,874

7,318

(6)

Income tax provision (benefit)

270

375

387

309

(21)

(28)

     **

1,341

1,293

4

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,178

1,329

1,616

1,410

1,264

(11)

(7)

5,533

6,025

(8)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)

4

9

2

(3)

     **

(33)

13

(10)

     **

Net income

1,176

1,333

1,625

1,412

1,261

(12)

(7)

5,546

6,015

(8)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(7)

(10)

(12)

(12)

(9)

(30)

(22)

(41)

(40)

3

Preferred stock dividends

(97)

(53)

(80)

(52)

(80)

83

21

(282)

(265)

6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(31)









**

**

(31)



**

Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,041

$

1,270

$

1,533

$

1,348

$

1,172

(18)

(11)

$

5,192

$

5,710

(9)

































2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018




2019 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018

Basic earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income from continuing operations

$

2.26

$

2.70

$

3.24

$

2.87

$

2.50

(16)

%

(10)

%

$

11.07

$

11.92

(7)

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



0.01

0.02



(0.01)

     **

     **

0.03

(0.02)

     **

Net income per basic common share

$

2.26

$

2.71

$

3.26

$

2.87

$

2.49

(17)

(9)

$

11.10

$

11.90

(7)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income from continuing operations

$

2.25

$

2.68

$

3.22

$

2.86

$

2.49

(16)

(10)

$

11.02

$

11.84

(7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



0.01

0.02



(0.01)

     **

     **

0.03

(0.02)

     **

Net income per diluted common share

$

2.25

$

2.69

$

3.24

$

2.86

$

2.48

(16)

(9)

$

11.05

$

11.82

(7)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



















Basic common shares

460.9

469.5

470.8

469.4

470.0

(2)

(2)

467.6

479.9

(3)

Diluted common shares

463.4

471.8

473.0

471.6

472.7

(2)

(2)

469.9

483.1

(3)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets













2019 Q4 vs.


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks

$

4,129

$

4,452

$

5,184

$

4,572

$

4,768

(7)

%

(13)

%

Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

9,278

12,668

9,927

12,897

8,418

(27)

10

Total cash and cash equivalents

13,407

17,120

15,111

17,469

13,186

(22)

2

Restricted cash for securitization investors

342

417

710

1,969

303

(18)

13

Investment securities:













Securities available for sale

79,213

46,168

45,658

45,888

46,150

72

72

Securities held to maturity



33,894

35,475

36,503

36,771

(100)

(100)

Total investment securities

79,213

80,062

81,133

82,391

82,921

(1)

(4)

Loans held for investment:













Unsecuritized loans held for investment

231,992

215,892

211,556

208,591

211,702

7

10

Loans held in consolidated trusts

33,817

33,463

32,904

31,682

34,197

1

(1)

Total loans held for investment

265,809

249,355

244,460

240,273

245,899

7

8

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(7,208)

(7,037)

(7,133)

(7,313)

(7,220)

2


Net loans held for investment

258,601

242,318

237,327

232,960

238,679

7

8

Loans held for sale

400

1,245

1,829

905

1,192

(68)

(66)

Premises and equipment, net

4,378

4,311

4,243

4,205

4,191

2

4

Interest receivable

1,758

1,627

1,544

1,615

1,614

8

9

Goodwill

14,653

14,624

14,545

14,546

14,544



1

Other assets

17,613

17,086

17,177

17,131

15,908

3

11

Total assets

$

390,365

$

378,810

$

373,619

$

373,191

$

372,538

3

5



























2019 Q4 vs.


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

Liabilities:













Interest payable

$

439

$

370

$

437

$

382

$

458

19

%

(4)

%

Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing deposits

23,488

23,064

23,374

24,908

23,483

2


Interest-bearing deposits

239,209

234,084

231,161

230,199

226,281

2

6

Total deposits

262,697

257,148

254,535

255,107

249,764

2

5

Securitized debt obligations

17,808

18,910

16,959

19,273

18,307

(6)

(3)

Other debt:













Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

314

464

359

335

352

(32)

(11)

Senior and subordinated notes

30,472

30,682

31,822

30,645

30,826

(1)

(1)

Other borrowings

7,103

93

93

105

9,420

**

(25)

Total other debt

37,889

31,239

32,274

31,085

40,598

21

(7)

Other liabilities

13,521

12,908

13,647

13,863

11,743

5

15

Total liabilities

332,354

320,575

317,852

319,710

320,870

4

4















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0




Common stock

7

7

7

7

7




Additional paid-in capital, net

32,980

33,826

32,262

32,160

32,040

(3)

3

Retained earnings

40,340

39,476

38,386

37,030

35,875

2

12

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,156

453

170

(660)

(1,263)

155

**

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,472)

(15,527)

(15,058)

(15,056)

(14,991)

6

10

Total stockholders' equity

58,011

58,235

55,767

53,481

51,668



12

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

390,365

$

378,810

$

373,619

$

373,191

$

372,538

3

5


 

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)


(1)

Total net revenue was reduced by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019, $318 million in Q2 2019, $376 million in Q1 2019 and $391 million in Q4 2018 for the estimated uncollectible amount of billed finance charges and fees and related losses.

(2)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3)

On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019.

(4)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(5)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6)

Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(7)

Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(8)

Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average common equity for the period. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(9)

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity for the period. Our calculation of ROTCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(10)

Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11)

Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(12)

Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(13)

Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(14)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(15)

Includes $16 million of net Cybersecurity Incident expenses in Q4 2019, consisting of $23 million of expenses and $7 million of insurance recoveries; and $22 million of net Cybersecurity Incident expenses in Q3 2019, consisting of $49 million of expenses and $27 million of insurance recoveries.

**

Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



2019 Q4

2019 Q3

2018 Q4


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)








Interest-earning assets:

















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

259,855

$

6,682

10.29

%

$

247,419

$

6,429

10.39

%

$

242,534

$

6,358

10.49

%

Investment securities

79,104

544

2.75

80,762

583

2.88

83,391

627

3.01

Cash equivalents and other

10,191

44

1.70

12,768

63

2.00

8,789

63

2.87

Total interest-earning assets

$

349,150

$

7,270

8.33

$

340,949

$

7,075

8.30

$

334,714

$

7,048

8.42

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

236,250

$

832

1.41

$

232,063

$

901

1.55

$

222,827

$

756

1.36

Securitized debt obligations

18,339

118

2.58

16,750

123

2.94

18,312

138

2.99

Senior and subordinated notes

30,597

236

3.08

31,220

299

3.84

30,831

297

3.86

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,789

18

1.95

2,698

15

2.14

6,123

37

2.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

288,975

$

1,204

1.67

$

282,731

$

1,338

1.89

$

278,093

$

1,228

1.77

Net interest income/spread


$

6,066

6.66



$

5,737

6.41



$

5,820

6.65

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.29





0.32





0.31

Net interest margin




6.95

%




6.73

%




6.96

%



Year Ended December 31,


2019

2018


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)





Interest-earning assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

248,552

$

25,862

10.41

%

$

243,371

$

24,728

10.16

%

Investment securities

81,467

2,411

2.96

79,224

2,211

2.79

Cash equivalents and other

11,491

240

2.08

10,143

237

2.33

Total interest-earning assets

$

341,510

$

28,513

8.35

$

332,738

$

27,176

8.17

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing deposits

$

231,609

$

3,420

1.48

$

221,760

$

2,598

1.17

Securitized debt obligations

18,020

523

2.90

19,014

496

2.61

Senior and subordinated notes

30,821

1,159

3.76

31,295

1,125

3.60

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,369

71

2.12

4,028

82

2.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

283,819

$

5,173

1.82

$

276,097

$

4,301

1.56

Net interest income/spread


$

23,340

6.53



$

22,875

6.61

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.30





0.26

Net interest margin




6.83

%




6.87

%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics













2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2019
Q4

2019
Q3

2019
Q2

2019
Q1

2018
Q4

2019
Q3

2018
Q4

2019

2018

2019 vs.
2018

Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



















Credit card:



















   Domestic credit card

$

118,606

$

104,664

$

102,959

$

101,052

$

107,350

13

%

10

%

$

118,606

$

107,350

10

%

   International card businesses

9,630

9,017

9,182

8,784

9,011

7

7

9,630

9,011

7

Total credit card

128,236

113,681

112,141

109,836

116,361

13

10

128,236

116,361

10

Consumer banking:



















   Auto

60,362

59,278

57,556

56,444

56,341

2

7

60,362

56,341

7

   Retail banking

2,703

2,737

2,771

2,804

2,864

(1)

(6)

2,703

2,864

(6)

Total consumer banking

63,065

62,015

60,327

59,248

59,205

2

7

63,065

59,205

7

Commercial banking:



















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,245

30,009

29,861

28,984

28,899

1

5

30,245

28,899

5

   Commercial and industrial

44,263

43,650

42,125

42,197

41,091

1

8

44,263

41,091

8

     Total commercial lending

74,508

73,659

71,986

71,181

69,990

1

6

74,508

69,990

6

   Small-ticket commercial real estate





6

8

343

     **

     **



343

     **

Total commercial banking

74,508

73,659

71,992

71,189

70,333

1

6

74,508

70,333

6

Total loans held for investment

$

265,809

$

249,355

$

244,460

$

240,273

$

245,899

7

8

$

265,809

$

245,899

8

Loans Held for Investment (Average)



















Credit card:



















   Domestic credit card

$

112,965

$

103,426

$

101,930

$

102,667

$

103,391

9

%

9

%

$

105,270

$

100,832

4

%

   International card businesses

9,120

8,945

8,868

8,789

8,958

2

2

8,932

8,988

(1)

Total credit card

122,085

112,371

110,798

111,456

112,349

9

9

114,202

109,820

4

Consumer banking:



















   Auto

59,884

58,517

57,070

56,234

56,469

2

6

57,938

55,610

4

   Home loan(1)











     **

     **



6,266

     **

   Retail banking

2,712

2,752

2,788

2,831

2,873

(1)

(6)

2,770

3,075

(10)

Total consumer banking

62,596

61,269

59,858

59,065

59,342

2

5

60,708

64,951

(7)

Commercial banking:



















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,173

29,698

29,514

29,034

28,855

2

5

29,608

27,771

7

   Commercial and industrial

44,016

42,807

42,476

42,132

40,476

3

9

42,863

39,188

9

     Total commercial lending

74,189

72,505

71,990

71,166

69,331

2

7

72,471

66,959

8

   Small-ticket commercial real estate



2

7

272

349

     **

     **

69

371

(81)

Total commercial banking

74,189

72,507

71,997

71,438

69,680

2

6

72,540

67,330

8

Other loans











     **

     **



17

     **

Total average loans held for investment

$

258,870

$

246,147

$

242,653

$

241,959

$

241,371

5

7

$

247,450

$

242,118

2


















2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,


2019
Q4

2019
Q3

2019
Q2

2019
Q1

2018
Q4

2019
Q3

2018
Q4

2019

2018

2019 vs.
2018

Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates


























Credit card:


























   Domestic credit card(2)

4.32

%

4.12

%

4.86

%

5.04

%

4.64

%

20

bps

(32)

bps

4.58

%

4.74

%

(16)

bps

   International card businesses

4.22


3.78


3.63


3.20


4.22

44




3.71


3.19

52

Total credit card

4.31


4.09


4.76


4.90


4.61

22

(30)


4.51


4.62

(11)

Consumer banking:


























   Auto

1.90


1.60


1.09


1.44


1.98

30

(8)


1.51


1.64

(13)

   Retail banking

2.77


2.55


2.42


2.56


2.56

22

21


2.57


2.26

31

Total consumer banking

1.93


1.64


1.15


1.49


2.01

29

(8)


1.56


1.51

5

Commercial banking:


























   Commercial and multifamily real estate




0.02








(0.01)

(2)

1





0.01

(1)

   Commercial and industrial

0.60


0.55


0.15


0.13


0.17

5

43


0.36


0.14

22

     Total commercial lending

0.36


0.33


0.09


0.08


0.10

3

26


0.22


0.08

14

Total commercial banking

0.35


0.33


0.09


0.08


0.10

2

25


0.22


0.08

14

Total net charge-offs

2.60


2.38


2.48


2.64


2.67

22

(7)


2.53


2.52

1

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates