Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.48 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.49 per diluted common share(1).

"In the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019, Capital One continued to post solid results as we invest to grow and to drive our digital transformation," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As the many benefits from our technology transformation continue and increase, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace."

Adjusting items in the fourth quarter of 2019, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):



Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact Initial allowance build on acquired Walmart portfolio $ 84

$ 0.13

Walmart launch and related integration expenses 48

0.08

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance 16

0.03



All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $7.4 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 7 percent to $4.2 billion :

: 42 percent increase in marketing.



2 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 6 percent to $3.3 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses increased 31 percent to $1.8 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.7 billion .

.

$135 million reserve build.

reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.95 percent, increased 22 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 56.03 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 55.16 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 46.47 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 45.60 percent(1).

Fourth Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at December 31, 2019 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $16.5 billion , or 7 percent, to $265.8 billion .

, or 7 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $14.6 billion , or 13 percent, to $128.2 billion .

, or 13 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $13.9 billion , or 13 percent, to $118.6 billion .

, or 13 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $63.1 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $60.4 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $849 million , or 1 percent, to $74.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $12.7 billion , or 5 percent, to $258.9 billion .

, or 5 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $9.7 billion , or 9 percent, to $122.1 billion .

, or 9 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $9.5 billion , or 9 percent, to $113.0 billion .

, or 9 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $62.6 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $1.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $59.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $74.2 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $5.5 billion , or 2 percent, to $262.7 billion , while average deposits increased $5.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $260.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 2 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 14 basis points to 1.41 percent.

All comparisons below are for the full year of 2019 compared with the full year of 2018 unless otherwise noted.

2019 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 2 percent to $28.6 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 4 percent to $15.5 billion :

: 5 percent increase in marketing.



4 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings remained flat at $13.1 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses increased 6 percent to $6.2 billion .

. Efficiency ratio of 54.15 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 52.67 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 46.20 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items was 44.76 percent(1).

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on January 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through February 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $262.7 billion in deposits and $390.4 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement(1)(2)

Fourth Quarter 2019

Table of Contents





Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page



Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1



Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3



Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4



Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6



Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8



Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9



Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10



Table 8: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12

Business Segment Results





Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 13



Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 14



Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 16



Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 17



Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 18

Other





Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 19



Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20

__________

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 6,066



$ 5,737



$ 5,746



$ 5,791



$ 5,820



6 %

4 %

$ 23,340



$ 22,875



2 % Non-interest income

1,361



1,222



1,378



1,292



1,193



11



14



5,253



5,201



1

Total net revenue(1)

7,427



6,959



7,124



7,083



7,013



7



6



28,593



28,076



2

Provision for credit losses

1,818



1,383



1,342



1,693



1,638



31



11



6,236



5,856



6

Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

710



501



546



517



831



42



(15)



2,274



2,174



5

Operating expense

3,451



3,371



3,233



3,154



3,301



2



5



13,209



12,728



4

Total non-interest expense

4,161



3,872



3,779



3,671



4,132



7



1



15,483



14,902



4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,448



1,704



2,003



1,719



1,243



(15)



16



6,874



7,318



(6)

Income tax provision (benefit)

270



375



387



309



(21)



(28)



**



1,341



1,293



4

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,178



1,329



1,616



1,410



1,264



(11)



(7)



5,533



6,025



(8)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



4



9



2



(3)



**



(33)



13



(10)



**

Net income

1,176



1,333



1,625



1,412



1,261



(12)



(7)



5,546



6,015



(8)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(7)



(10)



(12)



(12)



(9)



(30)



(22)



(41)



(40)



3

Preferred stock dividends

(97)



(53)



(80)



(52)



(80)



83



21



(282)



(265)



6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(31)



—



—



—



—



**



**



(31)



—



**

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



$ 1,348



$ 1,172



(18)



(11)



$ 5,192



$ 5,710



(9)

Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



$ 2.87



$ 2.50



(16) %

(10) %

$ 11.07



$ 11.92



(7) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



**



**



0.03



(0.02)



**

Net income per basic common share

$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



$ 2.87



$ 2.49



(17)



(9)



$ 11.10



$ 11.90



(7)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



$ 2.86



$ 2.49



(16)



(10)



$ 11.02



$ 11.84



(7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



**



**



0.03



(0.02)



**

Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



$ 2.86



$ 2.48



(16)



(9)



$ 11.05



$ 11.82



(7)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

460.9



469.5



470.8



469.4



470.0



(2)



(2)



467.6



479.9



(3)

Diluted

463.4



471.8



473.0



471.6



472.7



(2)



(2)



469.9



483.1



(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

456.6



465.7



470.3



469.6



467.7



(2)



(2)



456.6



467.7



(2)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—



$ 1.60



$ 1.60



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

83.72



80.46



77.65



72.86



69.20



4



21



83.72



69.20



21























































































2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 265,809



$ 249,355



$ 244,460



$ 240,273



$ 245,899



7 %

8 %

$ 265,809



$ 245,899



8 % Interest-earning assets

355,202



344,643



339,160



340,071



341,293



3



4



355,202



341,293



4

Total assets

390,365



378,810



373,619



373,191



372,538



3



5



390,365



372,538



5

Interest-bearing deposits

239,209



234,084



231,161



230,199



226,281



2



6



239,209



226,281



6

Total deposits

262,697



257,148



254,535



255,107



249,764



2



5



262,697



249,764



5

Borrowings

55,697



50,149



49,233



50,358



58,905



11



(5)



55,697



58,905



(5)

Common equity

53,157



52,412



51,406



49,120



47,307



1



12



53,157



47,307



12

Total stockholders' equity

58,011



58,235



55,767



53,481



51,668



—



12



58,011



51,668



12

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 258,870



$ 246,147



$ 242,653



$ 241,959



$ 241,371



5 %

7 %

$ 247,450



$ 242,118



2 % Interest-earning assets

349,150



340,949



338,026



337,793



334,714



2



4



341,510



332,738



3

Total assets

383,162



374,905



371,095



370,394



365,243



2



5



374,924



363,036



3

Interest-bearing deposits

236,250



232,063



230,452



227,572



222,827



2



6



231,609



221,760



4

Total deposits

260,040



255,082



253,634



251,410



247,663



2



5



255,065



247,117



3

Borrowings

51,442



49,413



49,982



53,055



53,994



4



(5)



50,965



53,144



(4)

Common equity

52,641



52,566



50,209



48,359



46,753



—



13



50,960



45,831



11

Total stockholders' equity

58,148



57,245



54,570



52,720



51,114



2



14



55,690



50,192



11



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

6 %

—



(1) %

—



1 %

**



**



2 %

2 %

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

11



(11) %

7



8 %

1



**



**



1



9



**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

7



(2)



1



1



1



**



**



2



3



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

8.51



8.16



8.43



8.39



8.38



35 bps

13 bps

8.37



8.44



(7) bps Net interest margin(6)

6.95



6.73



6.80



6.86



6.96



22



(1)



6.83



6.87



(4)

Return on average assets

1.23



1.42



1.74



1.52



1.38



(19)



(15)



1.48



1.66



(18)

Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.28



1.48



1.82



1.59



1.44



(20)



(16)



1.54



1.73



(19)

Return on average common equity(8)

7.93



9.63



12.14



11.13



10.05



(170)



(212)



10.16



12.48



(232)

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

11.07



13.45



17.26



16.11



14.78



(238)



(371)



14.37



18.56



(419)

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.43



6.29



6.23



6.07



6.85



14



(42)



6.26



6.15



11

Efficiency ratio(10)

56.03



55.64



53.05



51.83



58.92



39



(289)



54.15



53.08



107

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

46.47



48.44



45.38



44.53



47.07



(197)



(60)



46.20



45.33



87

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

18.6



22.0



19.3



18.0



(1.7)



(340)



**



19.5



17.7



180

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

51.9



52.1



50.7



48.8



47.6



—



9 %

51.9



47.6



9 % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 7,208



$ 7,037



$ 7,133



$ 7,313



$ 7,220



2 %

—



$ 7,208



$ 7,220



—

Allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment

2.71 %

2.82 %

2.92 %

3.04 %

2.94 %

(11) bps

(23) bps

2.71 %

2.94 %

(23) bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,683



$ 1,462



$ 1,508



$ 1,599



$ 1,610



15 %

5 %

$ 6,252



$ 6,112



2 % Net charge-off rate(12)

2.60 %

2.38 %

2.48 %

2.64 %

2.67 %

22 bps

(7) bps

2.53 %

2.52 %

1 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.51



3.28



3.15



3.23



3.62



23



(11)



3.51



3.62



(11)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.74



3.51



3.35



3.40



3.84



23



(10)



3.74



3.84



(10)

Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.2 %

12.5 %

12.3 %

11.9 %

11.2 %

(30) bps

100 bps

12.2 %

11.2 %

100 bps Tier 1 capital

13.7



14.4



13.8



13.4



12.7



(70)



100



13.7



12.7



100

Total capital

16.1



16.8



16.2



15.8



15.1



(70)



100



16.1



15.1



100

Tier 1 leverage

11.7



11.9



11.4



11.0



10.7



(20)



100



11.7



10.7



100

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

10.2



10.3



10.2



9.6



9.1



(10)



110



10.2



9.1



110



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,682



$ 6,429



$ 6,383



$ 6,368



$ 6,358



4 %

5 %

$ 25,862



$ 24,728



5 % Investment securities

544



583



629



655



627



(7)



(13)



2,411



2,211



9

Other

44



63



64



69



63



(30)



(30)



240



237



1

Total interest income

7,270



7,075



7,076



7,092



7,048



3



3



28,513



27,176



5

Interest expense:







































Deposits

832



901



870



817



756



(8)



10



3,420



2,598



32

Securitized debt obligations

118



123



139



143



138



(4)



(14)



523



496



5

Senior and subordinated notes

236



299



310



314



297



(21)



(21)



1,159



1,125



3

Other borrowings

18



15



11



27



37



20



(51)



71



82



(13)

Total interest expense

1,204



1,338



1,330



1,301



1,228



(10)



(2)



5,173



4,301



20

Net interest income

6,066



5,737



5,746



5,791



5,820



6



4



23,340



22,875



2

Provision for credit losses

1,818



1,383



1,342



1,693



1,638



31



11



6,236



5,856



6

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,248



4,354



4,404



4,098



4,182



(2)



2



17,104



17,019



—

Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

811



790



820



758



743



3



9



3,179



2,823



13

Service charges and other customer-related fees

342



283



352



353



352



21



(3)



1,330



1,585



(16)

Net securities gains (losses)

(18)



5



15



24



(20)



**



(10)



26



(209)



**

Other

226



144



191



157



118



57



92



718



1,002



(28)

Total non-interest income

1,361



1,222



1,378



1,292



1,193



11



14



5,253



5,201



1

Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,652



1,605



1,558



1,573



1,345



3



23



6,388



5,727



12

Occupancy and equipment

565



519



521



493



610



9



(7)



2,098



2,118



(1)

Marketing

710



501



546



517



831



42



(15)



2,274



2,174



5

Professional services

318



314



314



291



426



1



(25)



1,237



1,145



8

Communications and data processing

346



312



329



303



326



11



6



1,290



1,260



2

Amortization of intangibles

28



25



29



30



43



12



(35)



112



174



(36)

Other(15)

542



596



482



464



551



(9)



(2)



2,084



2,304



(10)

Total non-interest expense

4,161



3,872



3,779



3,671



4,132



7



1



15,483



14,902



4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,448



1,704



2,003



1,719



1,243



(15)



16



6,874



7,318



(6)

Income tax provision (benefit)

270



375



387



309



(21)



(28)



**



1,341



1,293



4

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,178



1,329



1,616



1,410



1,264



(11)



(7)



5,533



6,025



(8)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)



4



9



2



(3)



**



(33)



13



(10)



** Net income

1,176



1,333



1,625



1,412



1,261



(12)



(7)



5,546



6,015



(8)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(7)



(10)



(12)



(12)



(9)



(30)



(22)



(41)



(40)



3

Preferred stock dividends

(97)



(53)



(80)



(52)



(80)



83



21



(282)



(265)



6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(31)



—



—



—



—



**



**



(31)



—



**

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



$ 1,348



$ 1,172



(18)



(11)



$ 5,192



$ 5,710



(9)



































































2019 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2019

2018

2018 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



$ 2.87



$ 2.50



(16) %

(10) %

$ 11.07



$ 11.92



(7) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



**



**



0.03



(0.02)



**

Net income per basic common share

$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



$ 2.87



$ 2.49



(17)



(9)



$ 11.10



$ 11.90



(7)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



$ 2.86



$ 2.49



(16)



(10)



$ 11.02



$ 11.84



(7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



**



**



0.03



(0.02)



**

Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



$ 2.86



$ 2.48



(16)



(9)



$ 11.05



$ 11.82



(7)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

460.9



469.5



470.8



469.4



470.0



(2)



(2)



467.6



479.9



(3)

Diluted common shares

463.4



471.8



473.0



471.6



472.7



(2)



(2)



469.9



483.1



(3)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2019 Q4 vs.



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,129



$ 4,452



$ 5,184



$ 4,572



$ 4,768



(7) %

(13) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

9,278



12,668



9,927



12,897



8,418



(27)



10

Total cash and cash equivalents

13,407



17,120



15,111



17,469



13,186



(22)



2

Restricted cash for securitization investors

342



417



710



1,969



303



(18)



13

Investment securities:



























Securities available for sale

79,213



46,168



45,658



45,888



46,150



72



72

Securities held to maturity

—



33,894



35,475



36,503



36,771



(100)



(100)

Total investment securities

79,213



80,062



81,133



82,391



82,921



(1)



(4)

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

231,992



215,892



211,556



208,591



211,702



7



10

Loans held in consolidated trusts

33,817



33,463



32,904



31,682



34,197



1



(1)

Total loans held for investment

265,809



249,355



244,460



240,273



245,899



7



8

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(7,208)



(7,037)



(7,133)



(7,313)



(7,220)



2



—

Net loans held for investment

258,601



242,318



237,327



232,960



238,679



7



8

Loans held for sale

400



1,245



1,829



905



1,192



(68)



(66)

Premises and equipment, net

4,378



4,311



4,243



4,205



4,191



2



4

Interest receivable

1,758



1,627



1,544



1,615



1,614



8



9

Goodwill

14,653



14,624



14,545



14,546



14,544



—



1

Other assets

17,613



17,086



17,177



17,131



15,908



3



11

Total assets

$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



$ 373,191



$ 372,538



3



5























































2019 Q4 vs.



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 439



$ 370



$ 437



$ 382



$ 458



19 %

(4) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

23,488



23,064



23,374



24,908



23,483



2



—

Interest-bearing deposits

239,209



234,084



231,161



230,199



226,281



2



6

Total deposits

262,697



257,148



254,535



255,107



249,764



2



5

Securitized debt obligations

17,808



18,910



16,959



19,273



18,307



(6)



(3)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

314



464



359



335



352



(32)



(11)

Senior and subordinated notes

30,472



30,682



31,822



30,645



30,826



(1)



(1)

Other borrowings

7,103



93



93



105



9,420



**



(25)

Total other debt

37,889



31,239



32,274



31,085



40,598



21



(7)

Other liabilities

13,521



12,908



13,647



13,863



11,743



5



15

Total liabilities

332,354



320,575



317,852



319,710



320,870



4



4































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

32,980



33,826



32,262



32,160



32,040



(3)



3

Retained earnings

40,340



39,476



38,386



37,030



35,875



2



12

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,156



453



170



(660)



(1,263)



155



**

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,472)



(15,527)



(15,058)



(15,056)



(14,991)



6



10

Total stockholders' equity

58,011



58,235



55,767



53,481



51,668



—



12

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



$ 373,191



$ 372,538



3



5







CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019, $318 million in Q2 2019, $376 million in Q1 2019 and $391 million in Q4 2018 for the estimated uncollectible amount of billed finance charges and fees and related losses. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average common equity for the period. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized (i) income from continuing operations, net of tax; (ii) less dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities; (iii) less preferred stock dividends, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity for the period. Our calculation of ROTCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (15) Includes $16 million of net Cybersecurity Incident expenses in Q4 2019, consisting of $23 million of expenses and $7 million of insurance recoveries; and $22 million of net Cybersecurity Incident expenses in Q3 2019, consisting of $49 million of expenses and $27 million of insurance recoveries. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2019 Q4

2019 Q3

2018 Q4



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

















Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 259,855



$ 6,682



10.29 %

$ 247,419



$ 6,429



10.39 %

$ 242,534



$ 6,358



10.49 % Investment securities

79,104



544



2.75



80,762



583



2.88



83,391



627



3.01

Cash equivalents and other

10,191



44



1.70



12,768



63



2.00



8,789



63



2.87

Total interest-earning assets

$ 349,150



$ 7,270



8.33



$ 340,949



$ 7,075



8.30



$ 334,714



$ 7,048



8.42

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 236,250



$ 832



1.41



$ 232,063



$ 901



1.55



$ 222,827



$ 756



1.36

Securitized debt obligations

18,339



118



2.58



16,750



123



2.94



18,312



138



2.99

Senior and subordinated notes

30,597



236



3.08



31,220



299



3.84



30,831



297



3.86

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,789



18



1.95



2,698



15



2.14



6,123



37



2.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 288,975



$ 1,204



1.67



$ 282,731



$ 1,338



1.89



$ 278,093



$ 1,228



1.77

Net interest income/spread





$ 6,066



6.66







$ 5,737



6.41







$ 5,820



6.65

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.29











0.32











0.31

Net interest margin









6.95 %









6.73 %









6.96 %





Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)











Interest-earning assets:























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 248,552



$ 25,862



10.41 %

$ 243,371



$ 24,728



10.16 % Investment securities

81,467



2,411



2.96



79,224



2,211



2.79

Cash equivalents and other

11,491



240



2.08



10,143



237



2.33

Total interest-earning assets

$ 341,510



$ 28,513



8.35



$ 332,738



$ 27,176



8.17

Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$ 231,609



$ 3,420



1.48



$ 221,760



$ 2,598



1.17

Securitized debt obligations

18,020



523



2.90



19,014



496



2.61

Senior and subordinated notes

30,821



1,159



3.76



31,295



1,125



3.60

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,369



71



2.12



4,028



82



2.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 283,819



$ 5,173



1.82



$ 276,097



$ 4,301



1.56

Net interest income/spread





$ 23,340



6.53







$ 22,875



6.61

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.30











0.26

Net interest margin









6.83 %









6.87 %