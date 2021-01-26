Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per share
Excluding adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $5.29 per share(1)
Jan 26, 2021, 16:05 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020, and with net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.29 per diluted common share(1). In addition, Capital One's Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $7.5 billion.
"Our long-standing strategic choices put us in a strong position to respond to both the near-term challenges and the emerging opportunities as the pandemic plays out," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the pressures of the pandemic in the near-term, nothing has changed about where we think our businesses are headed, or the long-term strategic opportunities that are being created as sweeping digital change continues to transform banking."
Adjusting items in the fourth quarter of 2020, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Pre-Tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
0.07
|
Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance
|
(6)
|
(0.01)
|
The quarter included the following notable item:
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Pre-Tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
Equity investment gain
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
0.10
All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue decreased 1 percent to $7.3 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 13 percent to $4.0 billion:
- 99 percent increase in marketing.
- 6 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings decreased 13 percent to $3.3 billion(2).
- Provision for credit losses decreased 20 percent to $264 million:
- Net charge-offs of $856 million.
- $593 million loan reserve release.
- Net interest margin of 6.05 percent, an increase of 37 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 54.64 percent.
- Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 55.06 percent(1).
- Operating efficiency ratio of 46.97 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 47.39 percent(1).
Fourth Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.7 percent at December 31, 2020.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $251.6 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $3.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $107.0 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $3.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $98.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $200 million, or less than 1 percent, to $68.9 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $368 million, or 1 percent, to $65.8 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $114 million, or less than 1 percent, to $75.8 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $1.8 billion, or 1 percent, to $247.7 billion.
- Credit Card average loans decreased $1.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $103.6 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans decreased $1.9 billion, or 2 percent, to $95.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $986 million, or 1 percent, to $68.8 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $65.6 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $75.3 billion.
- Period-end total deposits decreased $283 million, or less than 1 percent, to $305.4 billion, while average deposits decreased $1.0 billion, or less than 1 percent, to $304.5 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 18 basis points to 0.51 percent.
All comparisons below are for the full year of 2020 compared with the full year of 2019 unless otherwise noted.
2020 Full Year Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue decreased less than 1% to $28.5 billion.
- Total non-interest expense decreased 3 percent to $15.1 billion:
- 29 percent decrease in marketing.
- 2 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 3 percent to $13.5 billion(2).
- Provision for credit losses increased 65 percent to $10.3 billion:
- Efficiency ratio of 52.79 percent.
- Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 51.66 percent(1).
- Operating efficiency ratio of 47.14 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 46.01 percent(1).
|
(1)
|
Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.
|
(2)
|
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on January 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through February 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
|
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
|
Fourth Quarter 2020
|
Table of Contents
|
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
|
Page
|
Table 1:
|
Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
1
|
Table 2:
|
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
3
|
Table 3:
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
4
|
Table 4:
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
7
|
Table 5:
|
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
10
|
Table 6:
|
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
11
|
Table 7:
|
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
12
|
Table 8:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
15
|
Business Segment Results
|
Table 9:
|
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
17
|
Table 10:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
18
|
Table 11:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
20
|
Table 12:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
21
|
Table 13:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
22
|
Other
|
Table 14:
|
Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)
|
23
|
Table 15:
|
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
24
|
__________
|
(1)
|
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the
|
(2)
|
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
5,555
|
$
|
5,460
|
$
|
6,025
|
$
|
6,066
|
6
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
$
|
22,913
|
$
|
23,340
|
(2)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,464
|
1,826
|
1,096
|
1,224
|
1,361
|
(20)
|
8
|
5,610
|
5,253
|
7
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
7,337
|
7,381
|
6,556
|
7,249
|
7,427
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
28,523
|
28,593
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses
|
264
|
331
|
4,246
|
5,423
|
1,818
|
(20)
|
(85)
|
10,264
|
6,236
|
65
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
563
|
283
|
273
|
491
|
710
|
99
|
(21)
|
1,610
|
2,274
|
(29)
|
Operating expense
|
3,446
|
3,265
|
3,497
|
3,238
|
3,451
|
6
|
—
|
13,446
|
13,209
|
2
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,009
|
3,548
|
3,770
|
3,729
|
4,161
|
13
|
(4)
|
15,056
|
15,483
|
(3)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
3,064
|
3,502
|
(1,460)
|
(1,903)
|
1,448
|
(13)
|
112
|
3,203
|
6,874
|
(53)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
496
|
1,096
|
(543)
|
(563)
|
270
|
(55)
|
84
|
486
|
1,341
|
(64)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
2,568
|
2,406
|
(917)
|
(1,340)
|
1,178
|
7
|
118
|
2,717
|
5,533
|
(51)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(2)
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(2)
|
**
|
—
|
(3)
|
13
|
**
|
Net income (loss)
|
2,566
|
2,406
|
(918)
|
(1,340)
|
1,176
|
7
|
118
|
2,714
|
5,546
|
(51)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
171
|
(20)
|
(41)
|
(51)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(68)
|
(67)
|
(90)
|
(55)
|
(97)
|
1
|
(30)
|
(280)
|
(282)
|
(1)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(17)
|
—
|
—
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
**
|
(45)
|
(39)
|
(31)
|
26
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
2,462
|
$
|
2,319
|
$
|
(1,009)
|
$
|
(1,420)
|
$
|
1,041
|
6
|
137
|
$
|
2,375
|
$
|
5,192
|
(54)
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
6
|
%
|
137
|
%
|
$
|
5.20
|
$
|
11.07
|
(53)
|
%
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
6
|
137
|
$
|
5.19
|
$
|
11.10
|
(53)
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
6
|
138
|
$
|
5.19
|
$
|
11.02
|
(53)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
6
|
138
|
$
|
5.18
|
$
|
11.05
|
(53)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
459.1
|
457.8
|
456.7
|
457.6
|
460.9
|
—
|
—
|
457.8
|
467.6
|
(2)
|
Diluted
|
460.2
|
458.5
|
456.7
|
457.6
|
463.4
|
—
|
(1)
|
458.9
|
469.9
|
(2)
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
459.0
|
457.4
|
456.3
|
455.3
|
456.6
|
—
|
1
|
459.0
|
456.6
|
1
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
—
|
(75)
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.60
|
(38)
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
|
88.34
|
83.67
|
78.82
|
80.68
|
83.72
|
6
|
6
|
88.34
|
83.72
|
6
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
248,223
|
$
|
251,512
|
$
|
262,990
|
$
|
265,809
|
1
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
265,809
|
(5)
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
388,917
|
390,040
|
389,829
|
364,472
|
355,202
|
—
|
9
|
388,917
|
355,202
|
9
|
Total assets
|
421,602
|
421,883
|
421,296
|
396,878
|
390,365
|
—
|
8
|
421,602
|
390,365
|
8
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
274,300
|
276,092
|
275,183
|
245,142
|
239,209
|
(1)
|
15
|
274,300
|
239,209
|
15
|
Total deposits
|
305,442
|
305,725
|
304,238
|
269,689
|
262,697
|
—
|
16
|
305,442
|
262,697
|
16
|
Borrowings
|
40,539
|
42,795
|
44,900
|
55,681
|
55,697
|
(5)
|
(27)
|
40,539
|
55,697
|
(27)
|
Common equity
|
55,356
|
53,093
|
50,835
|
51,620
|
53,157
|
4
|
4
|
55,356
|
53,157
|
4
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
60,204
|
58,424
|
56,045
|
56,830
|
58,011
|
3
|
4
|
60,204
|
58,011
|
4
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
247,689
|
$
|
249,511
|
$
|
253,358
|
$
|
262,889
|
$
|
258,870
|
(1)
|
%
|
(4)
|
%
|
$
|
253,335
|
$
|
247,450
|
2
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
388,252
|
391,451
|
378,145
|
355,347
|
349,150
|
(1)
|
11
|
378,362
|
341,510
|
11
|
Total assets
|
420,011
|
422,854
|
411,075
|
390,380
|
383,162
|
(1)
|
10
|
411,187
|
374,924
|
10
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
274,142
|
276,339
|
261,256
|
241,115
|
236,250
|
(1)
|
16
|
263,279
|
231,609
|
14
|
Total deposits
|
304,513
|
305,516
|
288,344
|
264,653
|
260,040
|
—
|
17
|
290,835
|
255,065
|
14
|
Borrowings
|
40,662
|
44,161
|
49,827
|
51,795
|
51,442
|
(8)
|
(21)
|
46,588
|
50,965
|
(9)
|
Common equity
|
54,220
|
51,995
|
52,413
|
53,186
|
52,641
|
4
|
3
|
52,954
|
50,960
|
4
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
59,389
|
57,223
|
57,623
|
58,568
|
58,148
|
4
|
2
|
58,201
|
55,690
|
5
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
6
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
(9)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
**
|
**
|
(2)
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
(20)
|
67
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
11
|
**
|
**
|
7
|
1
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
(1)
|
13
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
7
|
**
|
**
|
—
|
2
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(5)
|
7.56
|
7.54
|
6.93
|
8.16
|
8.51
|
2
|
bps
|
(95)
|
bps
|
7.54
|
8.37
|
(83)
|
bps
|
Net interest margin(6)
|
6.05
|
5.68
|
5.78
|
6.78
|
6.95
|
37
|
(90)
|
6.06
|
6.83
|
(77)
|
Return on average assets
|
2.45
|
2.28
|
(0.89)
|
(1.37)
|
1.23
|
17
|
122
|
0.66
|
1.48
|
(82)
|
Return on average tangible assets(7)
|
2.54
|
2.36
|
(0.93)
|
(1.43)
|
1.28
|
18
|
126
|
0.69
|
1.54
|
(85)
|
Return on average common equity(8)
|
18.18
|
17.84
|
(7.69)
|
(10.68)
|
7.93
|
34
|
10
|
%
|
4.49
|
10.16
|
(6)
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
|
25.02
|
24.98
|
(10.74)
|
(14.85)
|
11.07
|
4
|
14
|
6.24
|
14.37
|
(8)
|
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for
|
6.47
|
5.69
|
5.95
|
5.67
|
6.43
|
78
|
4
|
bps
|
5.94
|
6.26
|
(32)
|
bps
|
Efficiency ratio(10)
|
54.64
|
48.07
|
57.50
|
51.44
|
56.03
|
7
|
%
|
(139)
|
52.79
|
54.15
|
(136)
|
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
|
46.97
|
44.24
|
53.34
|
44.67
|
46.47
|
273
|
bps
|
50
|
47.14
|
46.20
|
94
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
16.2
|
31.3
|
37.2
|
29.6
|
18.6
|
(15)
|
%
|
(240)
|
15.2
|
19.5
|
(4)
|
%
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
52.0
|
52.5
|
53.1
|
52.1
|
51.9
|
(1)
|
—
|
52.0
|
51.9
|
—
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
15,564
|
$
|
16,129
|
$
|
16,832
|
$
|
14,073
|
$
|
7,208
|
(4)
|
%
|
116
|
%
|
$
|
15,564
|
$
|
7,208
|
116
|
%
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
6.19
|
%
|
6.50
|
%
|
6.69
|
%
|
5.35
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
(31)
|
bps
|
348
|
bps
|
6.19
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
348
|
bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
856
|
$
|
1,073
|
$
|
1,505
|
$
|
1,791
|
$
|
1,683
|
(20)
|
%
|
(49)
|
%
|
$
|
5,225
|
$
|
6,252
|
(16)
|
%
|
Net charge-off rate(12)
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.72
|
%
|
2.60
|
%
|
(34)
|
bps
|
(122)
|
bps
|
2.06
|
%
|
2.53
|
%
|
(47)
|
bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate(13)
|
2.41
|
1.97
|
2.09
|
2.95
|
3.51
|
44
|
(110)
|
2.41
|
3.51
|
(110)
|
30+ day delinquency rate(13)
|
2.61
|
2.22
|
2.30
|
3.16
|
3.74
|
39
|
(113)
|
2.61
|
3.74
|
(113)
|
Capital Ratios(14)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
13.7
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
70
|
bps
|
150
|
bps
|
13.7
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
150
|
bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
15.3
|
14.8
|
14.2
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
50
|
160
|
15.3
|
13.7
|
160
|
Total capital
|
17.7
|
17.3
|
16.7
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
40
|
160
|
17.7
|
16.1
|
160
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
11.2
|
10.6
|
10.3
|
11.0
|
11.7
|
60
|
(50)
|
11.2
|
11.7
|
(50)
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(15)
|
10.0
|
9.4
|
8.8
|
9.6
|
10.2
|
60
|
(20)
|
10.0
|
10.2
|
(20)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
5,954
|
$
|
5,758
|
$
|
5,820
|
$
|
6,542
|
$
|
6,682
|
3
|
%
|
(11)
|
%
|
$
|
24,074
|
$
|
25,862
|
(7)
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
422
|
443
|
482
|
530
|
544
|
(5)
|
(22)
|
1,877
|
2,411
|
(22)
|
Other
|
15
|
14
|
16
|
37
|
44
|
7
|
(66)
|
82
|
240
|
(66)
|
Total interest income
|
6,391
|
6,215
|
6,318
|
7,109
|
7,270
|
3
|
(12)
|
26,033
|
28,513
|
(9)
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
347
|
476
|
611
|
731
|
832
|
(27)
|
(58)
|
2,165
|
3,420
|
(37)
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
34
|
43
|
56
|
99
|
118
|
(21)
|
(71)
|
232
|
523
|
(56)
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
128
|
132
|
180
|
239
|
236
|
(3)
|
(46)
|
679
|
1,159
|
(41)
|
Other borrowings
|
9
|
9
|
11
|
15
|
18
|
—
|
(50)
|
44
|
71
|
(38)
|
Total interest expense
|
518
|
660
|
858
|
1,084
|
1,204
|
(22)
|
(57)
|
3,120
|
5,173
|
(40)
|
Net interest income
|
5,873
|
5,555
|
5,460
|
6,025
|
6,066
|
6
|
(3)
|
22,913
|
23,340
|
(2)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
264
|
331
|
4,246
|
5,423
|
1,818
|
(20)
|
(85)
|
10,264
|
6,236
|
65
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
5,609
|
5,224
|
1,214
|
602
|
4,248
|
7
|
32
|
12,649
|
17,104
|
(26)
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
818
|
775
|
672
|
752
|
811
|
6
|
1
|
3,017
|
3,179
|
(5)
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
338
|
320
|
258
|
327
|
342
|
6
|
(1)
|
1,243
|
1,330
|
(7)
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
—
|
25
|
—
|
—
|
(18)
|
**
|
**
|
25
|
26
|
(4)
|
Other
|
308
|
706
|
166
|
145
|
226
|
(56)
|
36
|
1,325
|
718
|
85
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,464
|
1,826
|
1,096
|
1,224
|
1,361
|
(20)
|
8
|
5,610
|
5,253
|
7
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
1,755
|
1,719
|
1,704
|
1,627
|
1,652
|
2
|
6
|
6,805
|
6,388
|
7
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
572
|
506
|
523
|
517
|
565
|
13
|
1
|
2,118
|
2,098
|
1
|
Marketing
|
563
|
283
|
273
|
491
|
710
|
99
|
(21)
|
1,610
|
2,274
|
(29)
|
Professional services
|
394
|
327
|
304
|
287
|
318
|
20
|
24
|
1,312
|
1,237
|
6
|
Communications and data processing
|
295
|
310
|
308
|
302
|
346
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
1,215
|
1,290
|
(6)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
8
|
14
|
16
|
22
|
28
|
(43)
|
(71)
|
60
|
112
|
(46)
|
Other(16)
|
422
|
389
|
642
|
483
|
542
|
8
|
(22)
|
1,936
|
2,084
|
(7)
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,009
|
3,548
|
3,770
|
3,729
|
4,161
|
13
|
(4)
|
15,056
|
15,483
|
(3)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
3,064
|
3,502
|
(1,460)
|
(1,903)
|
1,448
|
(13)
|
112
|
3,203
|
6,874
|
(53)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
496
|
1,096
|
(543)
|
(563)
|
270
|
(55)
|
84
|
486
|
1,341
|
(64)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
2,568
|
2,406
|
(917)
|
(1,340)
|
1,178
|
7
|
118
|
2,717
|
5,533
|
(51)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(2)
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(2)
|
**
|
—
|
(3)
|
13
|
**
|
Net income (loss)
|
2,566
|
2,406
|
(918)
|
(1,340)
|
1,176
|
7
|
118
|
2,714
|
5,546
|
(51)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
171
|
(20)
|
(41)
|
(51)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(68)
|
(67)
|
(90)
|
(55)
|
(97)
|
1
|
(30)
|
(280)
|
(282)
|
(1)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(17)
|
—
|
—
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
**
|
(45)
|
(39)
|
(31)
|
26
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
2,462
|
$
|
2,319
|
$
|
(1,009)
|
$
|
(1,420)
|
$
|
1,041
|
6
|
137
|
$
|
2,375
|
$
|
5,192
|
(54)
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
6
|
%
|
137
|
%
|
$
|
5.20
|
$
|
11.07
|
(53)
|
%
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
6
|
137
|
$
|
5.19
|
$
|
11.10
|
(53)
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
6
|
138
|
$
|
5.19
|
$
|
11.02
|
(53)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.03
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
$
|
(2.21)
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
6
|
138
|
$
|
5.18
|
$
|
11.05
|
(53)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
459.1
|
457.8
|
456.7
|
457.6
|
460.9
|
—
|
—
|
457.8
|
467.6
|
(2)
|
Diluted common shares
|
460.2
|
458.5
|
456.7
|
457.6
|
463.4
|
—
|
(1)
|
458.9
|
469.9
|
(2)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
4,708
|
$
|
4,267
|
$
|
4,583
|
$
|
4,545
|
$
|
4,129
|
10
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
35,801
|
39,839
|
51,235
|
20,391
|
9,278
|
(10)
|
**
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
40,509
|
44,106
|
55,818
|
24,936
|
13,407
|
(8)
|
**
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
262
|
895
|
740
|
364
|
342
|
(71)
|
(23)
|
Securities available for sale
|
100,445
|
99,853
|
87,859
|
81,423
|
79,213
|
1
|
27
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
225,698
|
217,878
|
222,310
|
231,318
|
231,992
|
4
|
(3)
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
25,926
|
30,345
|
29,202
|
31,672
|
33,817
|
(15)
|
(23)
|
Total loans held for investment
|
251,624
|
248,223
|
251,512
|
262,990
|
265,809
|
1
|
(5)
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(15,564)
|
(16,129)
|
(16,832)
|
(14,073)
|
(7,208)
|
(4)
|
116
|
Net loans held for investment
|
236,060
|
232,094
|
234,680
|
248,917
|
258,601
|
2
|
(9)
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,710
|
3,433
|
711
|
1,056
|
400
|
(21)
|
**
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,287
|
4,333
|
4,324
|
4,336
|
4,378
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Interest receivable
|
1,471
|
1,551
|
1,574
|
1,687
|
1,758
|
(5)
|
(16)
|
Goodwill
|
14,653
|
14,648
|
14,645
|
14,645
|
14,653
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
21,205
|
20,970
|
20,945
|
19,514
|
17,613
|
1
|
20
|
Total assets
|
$
|
421,602
|
$
|
421,883
|
$
|
421,296
|
$
|
396,878
|
$
|
390,365
|
—
|
8
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$
|
352
|
$
|
332
|
$
|
380
|
$
|
359
|
$
|
439
|
6
|
%
|
(20)
|
%
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
31,142
|
29,633
|
29,055
|
24,547
|
23,488
|
5
|
33
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
274,300
|
276,092
|
275,183
|
245,142
|
239,209
|
(1)
|
15
|
Total deposits
|
305,442
|
305,725
|
304,238
|
269,689
|
262,697
|
—
|
16
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
12,414
|
13,566
|
15,761
|
17,141
|
17,808
|
(8)
|
(30)
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
668
|
702
|
573
|
399
|
314
|
(5)
|
113
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
27,382
|
28,448
|
28,481
|
32,049
|
30,472
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Other borrowings
|
75
|
79
|
85
|
6,092
|
7,103
|
(5)
|
(99)
|
Total other debt
|
28,125
|
29,229
|
29,139
|
38,540
|
37,889
|
(4)
|
(26)
|
Other liabilities
|
15,065
|
14,607
|
15,733
|
14,319
|
13,521
|
3
|
11
|
Total liabilities
|
361,398
|
363,459
|
365,251
|
340,048
|
332,354
|
(1)
|
9
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
33,480
|
33,793
|
33,556
|
33,450
|
32,980
|
(1)
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
40,088
|
37,653
|
35,361
|
36,552
|
40,340
|
6
|
(1)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
3,494
|
3,833
|
3,981
|
3,679
|
1,156
|
(9)
|
**
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(16,865)
|
(16,862)
|
(16,860)
|
(16,858)
|
(16,472)
|
—
|
2
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
60,204
|
58,424
|
56,045
|
56,830
|
58,011
|
3
|
4
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
421,602
|
$
|
421,883
|
$
|
421,296
|
$
|
396,878
|
$
|
390,365
|
—
|
8
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $177 million in Q4 2020, $235 million in Q3 2020, $318 million in Q2 2020 and $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each
|
(3)
|
On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income
|
(4)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(7)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average
|
(8)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the
|
(9)
|
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from
|
(10)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a
|
(11)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio,
|
(12)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(13)
|
Metrics for Q4 2020, Q3 2020, Q2 2020 and Q1 2020 include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable.
|
(14)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-
|
(15)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-
|
(16)
|
Includes net Cybersecurity Incident expenses of $6 million in Q4 2020, $6 million in Q3 2020, $11 million in Q2 2020, $4 million in Q1 2020 and $16 million in Q4 2019, respectively.
|
**
|
Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2020 Q4
|
2020 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
251,135
|
$
|
5,954
|
9.48
|
%
|
$
|
250,525
|
$
|
5,758
|
9.19
|
%
|
$
|
259,855
|
$
|
6,682
|
10.29
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
97,640
|
422
|
1.73
|
91,777
|
443
|
1.93
|
79,104
|
544
|
2.75
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
39,477
|
15
|
0.15
|
49,149
|
14
|
0.11
|
10,191
|
44
|
1.70
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
388,252
|
$
|
6,391
|
6.58
|
$
|
391,451
|
$
|
6,215
|
6.35
|
$
|
349,150
|
$
|
7,270
|
8.33
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
274,143
|
$
|
347
|
0.51
|
$
|
276,339
|
$
|
476
|
0.69
|
$
|
236,250
|
$
|
832
|
1.41
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
12,651
|
34
|
1.08
|
15,032
|
43
|
1.14
|
18,339
|
118
|
2.58
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
27,386
|
128
|
1.87
|
28,497
|
132
|
1.86
|
30,597
|
236
|
3.08
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,095
|
9
|
1.75
|
2,119
|
9
|
1.77
|
3,789
|
18
|
1.95
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
316,275
|
$
|
518
|
0.65
|
$
|
321,987
|
$
|
660
|
0.82
|
$
|
288,975
|
$
|
1,204
|
1.67
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
5,873
|
5.93
|
$
|
5,555
|
5.53
|
$
|
6,066
|
6.66
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.12
|
0.15
|
0.29
|
Net interest margin
|
6.05
|
%
|
5.68
|
%
|
6.95
|
%
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
254,901
|
$
|
24,074
|
9.44
|
%
|
$
|
248,552
|
$
|
25,862
|
10.41
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
87,222
|
1,877
|
2.15
|
81,467
|
2,411
|
2.96
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
36,239
|
82
|
0.23
|
11,491
|
240
|
2.08
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
378,362
|
$
|
26,033
|
6.88
|
$
|
341,510
|
$
|
28,513
|
8.35
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
263,279
|
$
|
2,165
|
0.82
|
$
|
231,609
|
$
|
3,420
|
1.48
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
15,533
|
232
|
1.49
|
18,020
|
523
|
2.90
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
29,621
|
679
|
2.29
|
30,821
|
1,159
|
3.76
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,882
|
44
|
1.55
|
3,369
|
71
|
2.12
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
311,315
|
$
|
3,120
|
1.00
|
$
|
283,819
|
$
|
5,173
|
1.82
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
22,913
|
5.88
|
$
|
23,340
|
6.53
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.18
|
0.30
|
Net interest margin
|
6.06
|
%
|
6.83
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card(7)
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
95,541
|
$
|
99,390
|
$
|
109,549
|
$
|
118,606
|
3
|
%
|
(17)
|
%
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
118,606
|
(17)
|
%
|
International card businesses
|
8,452
|
8,100
|
7,920
|
8,248
|
9,630
|
4
|
(12)
|
8,452
|
9,630
|
(12)
|
Total credit card(1)
|
106,956
|
103,641
|
107,310
|
117,797
|
128,236
|
3
|
(17)
|
106,956
|
128,236
|
(17)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
65,762
|
65,394
|
63,319
|
61,364
|
60,362
|
1
|
9
|
65,762
|
60,362
|
9
|
Retail banking
|
3,126
|
3,294
|
3,393
|
2,669
|
2,703
|
(5)
|
16
|
3,126
|
2,703
|
16
|
Total consumer banking
|
68,888
|
68,688
|
66,712
|
64,033
|
63,065
|
—
|
9
|
68,888
|
63,065
|
9
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
30,681
|
31,197
|
30,953
|
32,373
|
30,245
|
(2)
|
1
|
30,681
|
30,245
|
1
|
Commercial and industrial
|
45,099
|
44,697
|
46,537
|
48,787
|
44,263
|
1
|
2
|
45,099
|
44,263
|
2
|
Total commercial banking
|
75,780
|
75,894
|
77,490
|
81,160
|
74,508
|
—
|
2
|
75,780
|
74,508
|
2
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
248,223
|
$
|
251,512
|
$
|
262,990
|
$
|
265,809
|
1
|
(5)
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
265,809
|
(5)
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$
|
95,453
|
$
|
97,306
|
$
|
100,996
|
$
|
113,711
|
$
|
112,965
|
(2)
|
%
|
(16)
|
%
|
$
|
101,837
|
$
|
105,270
|
(3)
|
%
|
International card businesses
|
8,108
|
8,061
|
7,752
|
9,065
|
9,120
|
1
|
(11)
|
8,245
|
8,932
|
(8)
|
Total credit card(1)
|
103,561
|
105,367
|
108,748
|
122,776
|
122,085
|
(2)
|
(15)
|
110,082
|
114,202
|
(4)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
65,590
|
64,476
|
61,798
|
61,005
|
59,884
|
2
|
10
|
63,227
|
57,938
|
9
|
Retail banking
|
3,218
|
3,346
|
3,053
|
2,666
|
2,712
|
(4)
|
19
|
3,072
|
2,770
|
11
|
Total consumer banking
|
68,808
|
67,822
|
64,851
|
63,671
|
62,596
|
1
|
10
|
66,299
|
60,708
|
9
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
30,825
|
30,918
|
31,723
|
31,081
|
30,173
|
—
|
2
|
31,135
|
29,608
|
5
|
Commercial and industrial
|
44,495
|
45,404
|
48,036
|
45,361
|
44,016
|
(2)
|
1
|
45,819
|
42,863
|
7
|
Total commercial lending
|
75,320
|
76,322
|
79,759
|
76,442
|
74,189
|
(1)
|
2
|
76,954
|
72,471
|
6
|
Small-ticket commercial real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
—
|
69
|
**
|
Total commercial banking
|
75,320
|
76,322
|
79,759
|
76,442
|
74,189
|
(1)
|
2
|
76,954
|
72,540
|
6
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$
|
247,689
|
$
|
249,511
|
$
|
253,358
|
$
|
262,889
|
$
|
258,870
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
$
|
253,335
|
$
|
247,450
|
2
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Net Charge-Off Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
2.69
|
%
|
3.64
|
%
|
4.53
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
4.32
|
%
|
(95)
|
bps
|
(163)
|
bps
|
3.93
|
%
|
4.58
|
%
|
(65)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
1.86
|
2.89
|
3.47
|
4.65
|
4.22
|
(103)
|
(236)
|
3.26
|
3.71
|
(45)
|
Total credit card
|
2.63
|
3.58
|
4.46
|
4.68
|
4.31
|
(95)
|
(168)
|
3.88
|
4.51
|
(63)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.47
|
0.23
|
1.16
|
1.51
|
1.90
|
24
|
(143)
|
0.83
|
1.51
|
(68)
|
Retail banking
|
1.88
|
1.38
|
1.78
|
2.37
|
2.77
|
50
|
(89)
|
1.82
|
2.57
|
(75)
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.53
|
0.28
|
1.19
|
1.54
|
1.93
|
25
|
(140)
|
0.87
|
1.56
|
(69)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.02
|
0.41
|
0.09
|
—
|
—
|
(39)
|
2
|
0.13
|
—
|
13
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.74
|
0.45
|
0.78
|
0.96
|
0.60
|
29
|
14
|
0.73
|
0.36
|
37
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.45
|
0.43
|
0.51
|
0.57
|
0.35
|
2
|
10
|
0.49
|
0.22
|
27
|
Total net charge-offs
|
1.38
|
1.72
|
2.38
|
2.72
|
2.60
|
(34)
|
(122)
|
2.06
|
2.53
|
(47)
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(2)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
2.42
|
%
|
2.21
|
%
|
2.74
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.93
|
%
|
21
|
bps
|
(151)
|
bps
|
2.42
|
%
|
3.93
|
%
|
(151)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
2.61
|
2.15
|
2.71
|
3.66
|
3.47
|
46
|
(86)
|
2.61
|
3.47
|
(86)
|
Total credit card
|
2.44
|
2.20
|
2.74
|
3.69
|
3.89
|
24
|
(145)
|
2.44
|
3.89
|
(145)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
4.78
|
3.76
|
3.28
|
5.29
|
6.88
|
102
|
(210)
|
4.78
|
6.88
|
(210)
|
Retail banking
|
1.32
|
0.83
|
0.89
|
1.27
|
1.02
|
49
|
30
|
1.32
|
1.02
|
30
|
Total consumer banking
|
4.62
|
3.62
|
3.16
|
5.12
|
6.63
|
100
|
(201)
|
4.62
|
6.63
|
(201)
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
(1)
|
bps
|
(2)
|
bps
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
(2)
|
bps
|
Total credit card
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.45
|
0.36
|
0.41
|
0.62
|
0.81
|
9
|
(36)
|
0.45
|
0.81
|
(36)
|
Retail banking
|
0.96
|
0.77
|
0.70
|
0.88
|
0.87
|
19
|
9
|
0.96
|
0.87
|
9
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.47
|
0.38
|
0.43
|
0.63
|
0.81
|
9
|
(34)
|
0.47
|
0.81
|
(34)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.65
|
0.58
|
0.54
|
0.22
|
0.12
|
7
|
53
|
0.65
|
0.12
|
53
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1.00
|
1.31
|
1.06
|
0.87
|
0.93
|
(31)
|
7
|
1.00
|
0.93
|
7
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.86
|
1.01
|
0.85
|
0.61
|
0.60
|
(15)
|
26
|
0.86
|
0.60
|
26
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.40
|
0.42
|
0.38
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
(2)
|
3
|
0.40
|
0.37
|
3
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.41
|
0.44
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.39
|
(3)
|
2
|
0.41
|
0.39
|
2
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of September 30, 2020
|
$
|
11,062
|
$
|
550
|
$
|
11,612
|
$
|
2,647
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
2,747
|
$
|
1,770
|
$
|
16,129
|
Charge-offs
|
(912)
|
(80)
|
(992)
|
(309)
|
(18)
|
(327)
|
(91)
|
(1,410)
|
Recoveries
|
269
|
43
|
312
|
232
|
3
|
235
|
7
|
554
|
Net charge-offs
|
(643)
|
(37)
|
(680)
|
(77)
|
(15)
|
(92)
|
(84)
|
(856)
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
231
|
—
|
231
|
45
|
15
|
60
|
(28)
|
263
|
Allowance release for credit losses
|
(412)
|
(37)
|
(449)
|
(32)
|
—
|
(32)
|
(112)
|
(593)
|
Other changes(5)
|
—
|
28
|
28
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
10,650
|
541
|
11,191
|
2,615
|
100
|
2,715
|
1,658
|
15,564
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of September 30, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
195
|
195
|
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
195
|
195
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2020
|
$
|
10,650
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
11,191
|
$
|
2,615
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
2,715
|
$
|
1,853
|
$
|
15,759
|
Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2019
|
$
|
4,997
|
$
|
398
|
$
|
5,395
|
$
|
984
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
1,038
|
$
|
775
|
$
|
7,208
|
Cumulative effects from adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL")
|
2,237
|
4
|
2,241
|
477
|
25
|
502
|
102
|
2,845
|
Finance charge and fee reserve reclassification(1)
|
439
|
23
|
462
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
462
|
Balance as of January 1, 2020
|
7,673
|
425
|
8,098
|
1,461
|
79
|
1,540
|
877
|
10,515
|
Charge-offs
|
(5,318)
|
(431)
|
(5,749)
|
(1,464)
|
(70)
|
(1,534)
|
(394)
|
(7,677)
|
Recoveries
|
1,316
|
163
|
1,479
|
942
|
14
|
956
|
17
|
2,452
|
Net charge-offs
|
(4,002)
|
(268)
|
(4,270)
|
(522)
|
(56)
|
(578)
|
(377)
|
(5,225)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,979
|
348
|
7,327
|
1,676
|
77
|
1,753
|
1,158
|
10,238
|
Allowance build for credit losses
|
2,977
|
80
|
3,057
|
1,154
|
21
|
1,175
|
781
|
5,013
|
Other changes(5)
|
—
|
36
|
36
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
36
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
10,650
|
541
|
11,191
|
2,615
|
100
|
2,715
|
1,658
|
15,564
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
130
|
135
|
Cumulative effects from adoption of the CECL standard
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
42
|
37
|
Balance as of January 1, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
172
|
172
|
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23
|
23
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
195
|
195
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2020
|
$
|
10,650
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
11,191
|
$
|
2,615
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
2,715
|
$
|
1,853
|
$
|
15,759
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,413
|
$
|
2,012
|
$
|
522
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
13,776
|
$
|
7,238
|
$
|
2,048
|
$
|
(149)
|
$
|
22,913
|
Non-interest income
|
1,054
|
136
|
268
|
6
|
1,464
|
3,823
|
466
|
923
|
398
|
5,610
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
4,467
|
2,148
|
790
|
(68)
|
7,337
|
17,599
|
7,704
|
2,971
|
249
|
28,523
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
231
|
60
|
(28)
|
1
|
264
|
7,327
|
1,753
|
1,181
|
3
|
10,264
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,311
|
1,121
|
445
|
132
|
4,009
|
8,491
|
4,159
|
1,706
|
700
|
15,056
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
1,925
|
967
|
373
|
(201)
|
3,064
|
1,781
|
1,792
|
84
|
(454)
|
3,203
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
454
|
230
|
88
|
(276)
|
496
|
420
|
425
|
19
|
(378)
|
486
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,471
|
$
|
737
|
$
|
285
|
$
|
75
|
$
|
2,568
|
$
|
1,361
|
$
|
1,367
|
$
|
65
|
$
|
(76)
|
$
|
2,717
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,292
|
$
|
1,904
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
(158)
|
$
|
5,555
|
Non-interest income
|
1,013
|
107
|
237
|
469
|
1,826
|
Total net revenue
|
4,305
|
2,011
|
754
|
311
|
7,381
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
450
|
(43)
|
(74)
|
(2)
|
331
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,003
|
1,011
|
424
|
110
|
3,548
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
1,852
|
1,043
|
404
|
203
|
3,502
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
438
|
247
|
95
|
316
|
1,096
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,414
|
$
|
796
|
$
|
309
|
$
|
(113)
|
$
|
2,406
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,794
|
$
|
1,662
|
$
|
494
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
6,066
|
$
|
14,461
|
$
|
6,732
|
$
|
1,983
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
23,340
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,030
|
152
|
223
|
(44)
|
1,361
|
3,888
|
643
|
831
|
(109)
|
5,253
|
Total net revenue
|
4,824
|
1,814
|
717
|
72
|
7,427
|
18,349
|
7,375
|
2,814
|
55
|
28,593
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,421
|
335
|
62
|
—
|
1,818
|
4,992
|
938
|
306
|
—
|
6,236
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,487
|
1,110
|
441
|
123
|
4,161
|
9,271
|
4,091
|
1,699
|
422
|
15,483
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
916
|
369
|
214
|
(51)
|
1,448
|
4,086
|
2,346
|
809
|
(367)
|
6,874
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
212
|
86
|
50
|
(78)
|
270
|
959
|
547
|
188
|
(353)
|
1,341
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
704
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
1,178
|
$
|
3,127
|
$
|
1,799
|
$
|
621
|
$
|
(14)
|
$
|
5,533
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,413
|
$
|
3,292
|
$
|
3,369
|
$
|
3,702
|
$
|
3,794
|
4
|
%
|
(10)
|
%
|
$
|
13,776
|
$
|
14,461
|
(5)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,054
|
1,013
|
845
|
911
|
1,030
|
4
|
2
|
3,823
|
3,888
|
(2)
|
Total net revenue
|
4,467
|
4,305
|
4,214
|
4,613
|
4,824
|
4
|
(7)
|
17,599
|
18,349
|
(4)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
231
|
450
|
2,944
|
3,702
|
1,421
|
(49)
|
(84)
|
7,327
|
4,992
|
47
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,311
|
2,003
|
1,969
|
2,208
|
2,487
|
15
|
(7)
|
8,491
|
9,271
|
(8)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,925
|
1,852
|
(699)
|
(1,297)
|
916
|
4
|
110
|
1,781
|
4,086
|
(56)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
454
|
438
|
(166)
|
(306)
|
212
|
4
|
114
|
420
|
959
|
(56)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,471
|
$
|
1,414
|
$
|
(533)
|
$
|
(991)
|
$
|
704
|
4
|
109
|
$
|
1,361
|
$
|
3,127
|
(56)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(1)(7)
|
$
|
106,956
|
$
|
103,641
|
$
|
107,310
|
$
|
117,797
|
$
|
128,236
|
3
|
(17)
|
$
|
106,956
|
$
|
128,236
|
(17)
|
Average loans held for investment(1)
|
103,561
|
105,367
|
108,748
|
122,776
|
122,085
|
(2)
|
(15)
|
110,082
|
114,202
|
(4)
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(8)
|
14.24
|
%
|
13.83
|
%
|
13.72
|
%
|
14.46
|
%
|
15.02
|
%
|
41
|
bps
|
(78)
|
bps
|
14.08
|
%
|
15.49
|
%
|
(141)
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(9)
|
16.92
|
16.34
|
15.50
|
15.03
|
15.80
|
58
|
112
|
15.91
|
16.07
|
(16)
|
Net charge-off rate
|
2.63
|
3.58
|
4.46
|
4.68
|
4.31
|
(95)
|
(168)
|
3.88
|
4.51
|
(63)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
2.44
|
2.20
|
2.74
|
3.69
|
3.89
|
24
|
(145)
|
2.44
|
3.89
|
(145)
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
2.45
|
2.21
|
2.75
|
3.70
|
3.91
|
24
|
(146)
|
2.45
|
3.91
|
(146)
|
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
Purchase volume(10)
|
$
|
117,141
|
$
|
107,102
|
$
|
90,149
|
$
|
99,920
|
$
|
116,631
|
9
|
%
|
—
|
$
|
414,312
|
$
|
424,765
|
(2)
|
%
|
2020 Q4 vs.
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Domestic Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,129
|
$
|
2,995
|
$
|
3,094
|
$
|
3,381
|
$
|
3,473
|
4
|
%
|
(10)
|
%
|
$
|
12,599
|
$
|
13,265
|
(5)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
994
|
952
|
795
|
842
|
962
|
4
|
3
|
3,583
|
3,684
|
(3)
|
Total net revenue
|
4,123
|
3,947
|
3,889
|
4,223
|
4,435
|
4
|
(7)
|
16,182
|
16,949
|
(5)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
231
|
378
|
2,906
|
3,464
|
1,346
|
(39)
|
(83)
|
6,979
|
4,671
|
49
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,063
|
1,802
|
1,776
|
1,984
|
2,249
|
14
|
(8)
|
7,625
|
8,308
|
(8)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,829
|
1,767
|
(793)
|
(1,225)
|
840
|
4
|
118
|
1,578
|
3,970
|
(60)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
433
|
419
|
(188)
|
(290)
|
196
|
3
|
121
|
374
|
925
|
(60)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,396
|
$
|
1,348
|
$
|
(605)
|
$
|
(935)
|
$
|
644
|
4
|
117
|
$
|
1,204
|
$
|
3,045
|
(60)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(1)(7)
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
95,541
|
$
|
99,390
|
$
|
109,549
|
$
|
118,606
|
3
|
(17)
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
118,606
|
(17)
|
Average loans held for investment(1)
|
95,453
|
97,306
|
100,996
|
113,711
|
112,965
|
(2)
|
(16)
|
101,837
|
105,270
|
(3)
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(8)
|
14.07
|
%
|
13.57
|
%
|
13.52
|
%
|
14.30
|
%
|
14.91
|
%
|
50
|
bps
|
(84)
|
bps
|
13.88
|
%
|
15.47
|
%
|
(159)
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(9)
|
16.91
|
16.22
|
15.40
|
14.86
|
15.70
|
69
|
121
|
15.80
|
16.10
|
(30)
|
Net charge-off rate
|
2.69
|
3.64
|
4.53
|
4.68
|
4.32
|
(95)
|
(163)
|
3.93
|
4.58
|
(65)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
2.42
|
2.21
|
2.74
|
3.69
|
3.93
|
21
|
(151)
|
2.42
|
3.93
|
(151)
|
Purchase volume(10)
|
$
|
107,572
|
$
|
98,107
|
$
|
82,860
|
$
|
92,248
|
$
|
107,154
|
10
|
%