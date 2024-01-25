Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $706 million, or $1.67 per share

Net of adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $2.24 per share(1)

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $706 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2023, and with net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.24 per diluted common share.

"We delivered solid results with strong top line growth in 2023," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology capabilities are driving resilient growth, enabling efficiency improvement, and putting us in a strong position to deliver long-term shareholder value."

The quarter included the following adjusting item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact After-Tax

Diluted EPS Impact



FDIC special assessment $ 289 $ 0.57



All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $9.5 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 18 percent to $5.7 billion : 29 percent increase in marketing. 15 percent increase in operating expenses.

: Pre-provision earnings (2) decreased 16 percent to $3.8 billion .

decreased 16 percent to . Provision for credit losses increased $573 million to $2.9 billion : Net charge-offs of $2.5 billion . $326 million loan reserve build.

to : Net interest margin of 6.73 percent, an increase of 4 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 60.14 percent. Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 57.10 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 46.95 percent. Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (1) of 43.91 percent.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.9 percent at December 31, 2023 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $5.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $320.5 billion . Credit Card period-end loans increased $7.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $154.5 billion . Domestic Card period-end loans increased $7.3 billion , or 5 percent, to $147.7 billion . Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $1.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $75.4 billion . Auto period-end loans decreased $1.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $74.1 billion . Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $665 million , or 1 percent, to $90.5 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.1 billion , or 1 percent, to $315.9 billion . Credit Card average loans increased $4.6 billion , or 3 percent, to $148.6 billion . Domestic Card average loans increased $4.6 billion , or 3 percent, to $142.1 billion . Consumer Banking average loans decreased $916 million , or 1 percent, to $76.2 billion . Auto average loans decreased $879 million , or 1 percent, to $74.9 billion . Commercial Banking average loans decreased $531 million , or 1 percent, to $91.0 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $2.4 billion , or 1 percent, to $348.4 billion , while average deposits increased $315 million , or less than 1 percent, to $345.3 billion .

, or 1 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or less than 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 17 basis points to 3.47 percent.

2023 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $36.8 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 6 percent to $20.3 billion : Marketing expense remained flat at $4.0 billion . 8 percent increase in operating expenses.

: Pre-provision earnings (2) increased 9 percent to $16.5 billion .

increased 9 percent to . Provision for credit losses increased $4 .6 billion to $10.4 billion .

.6 billion to . Net interest margin of 6.63 percent, a decrease of 4 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 55.23 percent. Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 54.44 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 44.33 percent. Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (1) of 43.54 percent.







(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on January 25, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on January 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through February 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $348.4 billion in deposits and $478.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Exhibit 99.2 Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) Fourth Quarter 2023 Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page





Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1









Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3









Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4









Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6









Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8









Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9









Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10









Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12







Business Segment Results







Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 14









Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 15









Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 17









Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 18









Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 19







Other







Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13) 20









Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 21

__________

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 7,519

$ 7,423

$ 7,113

$ 7,186

$ 7,197

1 %

4 %

$ 29,241

$ 27,114

8 % Non-interest income

1,987

1,943

1,899

1,717

1,843

2

8

7,546

7,136

6 Total net revenue(1)

9,506

9,366

9,012

8,903

9,040

1

5

36,787

34,250

7 Provision for credit losses

2,857

2,284

2,490

2,795

2,416

25

18

10,426

5,847

78 Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

1,254

972

886

897

1,118

29

12

4,009

4,017

— Operating expense

4,463

3,888

3,908

4,048

3,962

15

13

16,307

15,146

8 Total non-interest expense

5,717

4,860

4,794

4,945

5,080

18

13

20,316

19,163

6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

932

2,222

1,728

1,163

1,544

(58)

(40)

6,045

9,240

(35) Income tax provision

226

432

297

203

312

(48)

(28)

1,158

1,880

(38) Net income

706

1,790

1,431

960

1,232

(61)

(43)

4,887

7,360

(34) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(10)

(28)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(64)

(29)

(77)

(88)

(13) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(228)

(228)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 639

$ 1,705

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

(63)

(45)

$ 4,582

$ 7,044

(35) Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 1.67

$ 4.46

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

(63) %

(45) %

$ 11.98

$ 17.98

(33) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 1.67

$ 4.45

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

(62) %

(45) %

$ 11.95

$ 17.91

(33) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

381.9

382.5

382.8

382.6

382.6

—

—

382.4

391.8

(2) % Diluted

382.8

383.3

383.7

383.8

383.7

—

—

383.4

393.2

(2) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

380.4

381.0

381.4

382.0

381.3

—

—

380.4

381.3

— Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

—

—

$ 2.40

$ 2.40

— Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

99.78

87.97

90.07

90.86

86.11

13 %

16 %

99.78

86.11

16

































































2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 320,472

$ 314,780

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

2 %

3 %

$ 320,472

$ 312,331

3 % Interest-earning assets

449,701

445,428

441,250

445,166

427,248

1

5

449,701

427,248

5 Total assets

478,464

471,435

467,800

471,660

455,249

1

5

478,464

455,249

5 Interest-bearing deposits

320,389

317,217

314,393

318,641

300,789

1

7

320,389

300,789

7 Total deposits

348,413

346,011

343,705

349,827

332,992

1

5

348,413

332,992

5 Borrowings

49,856

49,247

50,258

48,777

48,715

1

2

49,856

48,715

2 Common equity

53,244

48,823

49,713

49,807

47,737

9

12

53,244

47,737

12 Total stockholders' equity

58,089

53,668

54,559

54,653

52,582

8

10

58,089

52,582

10 Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 315,890

$ 312,759

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

1 %

3 %

$ 311,541

$ 292,238

7 % Interest-earning assets

446,929

443,532

439,139

435,199

421,051

1

6

441,238

406,646

9 Total assets

472,594

469,860

466,652

462,324

449,659

1

5

467,807

440,538

6 Interest-bearing deposits

316,808

316,032

313,207

308,788

292,793

—

8

313,737

277,208

13 Total deposits

345,328

345,013

343,678

340,123

326,558

—

6

343,554

313,551

10 Borrowings

51,070

49,736

48,468

48,016

49,747

3

3

49,332

51,006

(3) Common equity

50,786

50,166

50,511

49,927

47,594

1

7

50,349

50,279

— Total stockholders' equity

55,632

55,012

55,357

54,773

52,439

1

6

55,195

55,125

—

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

1 %

4 %

(1) %

—

3 %

**

**

8 %

12 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

2

2

11

(7) %

2

**

**

6

14

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1

4

1

(2)

3

**

**

7

13

** Total net revenue margin(4)

8.51

8.45

8.21

8.18

8.59

6 bps

(8) bps

8.34

8.42

(8) bps Net interest margin(5)

6.73

6.69

6.48

6.60

6.84

4

(11)

6.63

6.67

(4) Return on average assets

0.60

1.52

1.23

0.83

1.10

(92)

(50)

1.04

1.67

(63) Return on average tangible assets(6)

0.62

1.58

1.27

0.86

1.13

(96)

(51)

1.08

1.73

(65) Return on average common equity(7)

5.03

13.59

10.70

7.11

9.76

(856)

(473)

9.10

14.01

(491) Return on average tangible common equity(8)

7.20

19.59

15.30

10.15

14.22

(1,239)

(702)

13.04

19.91

(687) Efficiency ratio(9)

60.14

51.89

53.20

55.54

56.19

825

395

55.23

55.95

(72) Operating efficiency ratio(10)

46.95

41.51

43.36

45.47

43.83

544

312

44.33

44.22

11 Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

24.2

19.4

17.2

17.5

20.2

480

400

19.2

20.3

(110) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

52.0

54.2

55.6

56.1

56.0

(4) %

(7) %

52.0

56.0

(7) % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 15,296

$ 14,955

$ 14,646

$ 14,318

$ 13,240

2 %

16 %

$ 15,296

$ 13,240

16 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.77 %

4.75 %

4.70 %

4.64 %

4.24 %

2 bps

53 bps

4.77 %

4.24 %

53 bps Net charge-offs

$ 2,533

$ 1,999

$ 2,185

$ 1,697

$ 1,430

27 %

77 %

$ 8,414

$ 3,973

112 % Net charge-off rate(11)

3.21 %

2.56 %

2.82 %

2.21 %

1.86 %

65 bps

135 bps

2.70 %

1.36 %

134 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.71

3.42

3.08

2.88

2.96

29

75

3.71

2.96

75 30+ day delinquency rate

3.99

3.71

3.36

3.09

3.21

28

78

3.99

3.21

78 Capital Ratios(12)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.9 %

13.0 %

12.7 %

12.5 %

12.5 %

(10) bps

40 bps

12.9 %

12.5 %

40 bps Tier 1 capital

14.2

14.3

14.0

13.9

13.9

(10)

30

14.2

13.9

30 Total capital

16.0

16.2

16.0

15.9

15.8

(20)

20

16.0

15.8

20 Tier 1 leverage

11.2

11.2

11.0

10.9

11.1

—

10

11.2

11.1

10 Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

8.2

7.3

7.6

7.6

7.5

90

70

8.2

7.5

70

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 9,934

$ 9,696

$ 9,057

$ 8,723

$ 8,360

2 %

19 %

$ 37,410

$ 28,910

29 % Investment securities

669

627

639

615

548

7

22

2,550

1,884

35 Other

542

550

470

416

250

(1)

117

1,978

443

** Total interest income

11,145

10,873

10,166

9,754

9,158

3

22

41,938

31,237

34 Interest expense:







































Deposits

2,745

2,611

2,277

1,856

1,335

5

106

9,489

2,535

** Securitized debt obligations

263

249

236

211

170

6

55

959

384

150 Senior and subordinated notes

608

579

528

489

430

5

41

2,204

1,074

105 Other borrowings

10

11

12

12

26

(9)

(62)

45

130

(65) Total interest expense

3,626

3,450

3,053

2,568

1,961

5

85

12,697

4,123

** Net interest income

7,519

7,423

7,113

7,186

7,197

1

4

29,241

27,114

8 Provision for credit losses

2,857

2,284

2,490

2,795

2,416

25

18

10,426

5,847

78 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,662

5,139

4,623

4,391

4,781

(9)

(2)

18,815

21,267

(12) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,207

1,234

1,213

1,139

1,177

(2)

3

4,793

4,606

4 Service charges and other customer-related fees

424

453

411

379

395

(6)

7

1,667

1,625

3 Net securities gains (losses)

(34)

—

—

—

—

**

—

(34)

(9)

** Other

390

256

275

199

271

52

44

1,120

914

23 Total non-interest income

1,987

1,943

1,899

1,717

1,843

2

8

7,546

7,136

6 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

2,284

2,274

2,317

2,427

2,266

—

1

9,302

8,425

10 Occupancy and equipment

628

518

506

508

554

21

13

2,160

2,050

5 Marketing

1,254

972

886

897

1,118

29

12

4,009

4,017

— Professional services

359

295

290

324

481

22

(25)

1,268

1,807

(30) Communications and data processing

345

344

344

350

352

—

(2)

1,383

1,379

— Amortization of intangibles

22

24

22

14

25

(8)

(12)

82

70

17 Other

825

433

429

425

284

91

190

2,112

1,415

49 Total non-interest expense

5,717

4,860

4,794

4,945

5,080

18

13

20,316

19,163

6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

932

2,222

1,728

1,163

1,544

(58)

(40)

6,045

9,240

(35) Income tax provision

226

432

297

203

312

(48)

(28)

1,158

1,880

(38) Net income

706

1,790

1,431

960

1,232

(61)

(43)

4,887

7,360

(34) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(10)

(28)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(64)

(29)

(77)

(88)

(13) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(228)

(228)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 639

$ 1,705

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

(63)

(45)

$ 4,582

$ 7,044

(35)









































































































































































































































2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31,



2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs

2022 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 1.67

$ 4.46

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

(63) %

(45) %

$ 11.98

$ 17.98

(33) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 1.67

$ 4.45

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

(62) %

(45) %

$ 11.95

$ 17.91

(33) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

381.9

382.5

382.8

382.6

382.6

—

—

382.4

391.8

(2) % Diluted common shares

382.8

383.3

383.7

383.8

383.7

—

—

383.4

393.2

(2)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2023 Q4 (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,903

$ 4,620

$ 3,360

$ 3,347

$ 5,193

6 %

(6) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

38,394

40,249

38,236

43,166

25,663

(5)

50 Total cash and cash equivalents

43,297

44,869

41,596

46,513

30,856

(4)

40 Restricted cash for securitization investors

458

435

452

460

400

5

15 Securities available for sale

79,117

74,837

78,412

81,925

76,919

6

3 Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

289,229

284,953

280,933

280,093

283,282

2

2 Loans held in consolidated trusts

31,243

29,827

30,390

28,743

29,049

5

8 Total loans held for investment

320,472

314,780

311,323

308,836

312,331

2

3 Allowance for credit losses

(15,296)

(14,955)

(14,646)

(14,318)

(13,240)

2

16 Net loans held for investment

305,176

299,825

296,677

294,518

299,091

2

2 Loans held for sale

854

742

1,211

363

203

15

** Premises and equipment, net

4,375

4,378

4,359

4,365

4,351

—

1 Interest receivable

2,478

2,469

2,297

2,250

2,104

—

18 Goodwill

15,065

15,048

15,060

14,779

14,777

—

2 Other assets

27,644

28,832

27,736

26,487

26,548

(4)

4 Total assets

$ 478,464

$ 471,435

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

1

5





















































2023 Q4 (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 649

$ 685

$ 637

$ 621

$ 527

(5) %

23 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

28,024

28,794

29,312

31,186

32,203

(3)

(13) Interest-bearing deposits

320,389

317,217

314,393

318,641

300,789

1

7 Total deposits

348,413

346,011

343,705

349,827

332,992

1

5 Securitized debt obligations

18,043

17,417

17,861

17,813

16,973

4

6 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

538

522

649

542

883

3

(39) Senior and subordinated notes

31,248

31,283

31,627

30,398

30,826

—

1 Other borrowings

27

25

121

24

33

8

(18) Total other debt

31,813

31,830

32,397

30,964

31,742

—

— Other liabilities

21,457

21,824

18,641

17,782

20,433

(2)

5 Total liabilities

420,375

417,767

413,241

417,007

402,667

1

4





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

35,541

35,334

35,163

34,952

34,725

1

2 Retained earnings

60,945

60,529

59,028

57,898

57,184

1

7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,268)

(12,224)

(9,818)

(8,540)

(9,916)

(32)

(17) Treasury stock, at cost

(30,136)

(29,978)

(29,821)

(29,664)

(29,418)

1

2 Total stockholders' equity

58,089

53,668

54,559

54,653

52,582

8

10 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 478,464

$ 471,435

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

1

5

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $566 million in Q4 2023, $449 million in Q3 2023, $443 million in Q2 2023, $405 million in Q1 2023 and $321 million in Q4 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (4) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (5) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (7) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (8) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (9) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (10) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 316,670

$ 9,934

12.55 %

$ 313,461

$ 9,696

12.37 %

$ 307,852

$ 8,360

10.86 % Investment securities

88,650

669

3.02

87,845

627

2.86

87,110

548

2.52 Cash equivalents and other

41,609

542

5.21

42,226

550

5.21

26,089

250

3.84 Total interest-earning assets

$ 446,929

$ 11,145

9.97

$ 443,532

$ 10,873

9.81

$ 421,051

$ 9,158

8.70 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 316,808

$ 2,745

3.47

$ 316,032

$ 2,611

3.30

$ 292,793

$ 1,335

1.82 Securitized debt obligations

18,022

263

5.84

17,649

249

5.63

16,478

170

4.13 Senior and subordinated notes

32,586

608

7.46

31,522

579

7.36

30,718

430

5.59 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,349

10

1.74

2,473

11

1.79

4,289

26

2.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 369,765

$ 3,626

3.92

$ 367,676

$ 3,450

3.75

$ 344,278

$ 1,961

2.28 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,519

6.05





$ 7,423

6.05





$ 7,197

6.42 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.68









0.64









0.42 Net interest margin









6.73 %









6.69 %









6.84 %

































Year Ended December 31,















2023

2022 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 312,173

$ 37,410

11.98 %

$ 293,839

$ 28,910

9.84 % Investment securities













89,105

2,550

2.86

90,608

1,884

2.08 Cash equivalents and other













39,960

1,978

4.95

22,199

443

2.00 Total interest-earning assets













$ 441,238

$ 41,938

9.50

$ 406,646

$ 31,237

7.68 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 313,737

$ 9,489

3.02

$ 277,208

$ 2,535

0.91 Securitized debt obligations













17,675

959

5.42

15,603

384

2.46 Senior and subordinated notes













31,109

2,204

7.08

29,286

1,074

3.67 Other borrowings and liabilities













2,394

45

1.89

7,800

130

1.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 364,915

$ 12,697

3.48

$ 329,897

$ 4,123

1.25 Net interest income/spread

















$ 29,241

6.03





$ 27,114

6.43 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.60









0.24 Net interest margin





















6.63 %









6.67 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs.

2022 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 147,666

$ 140,320

$ 135,975

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

5 %

12 %

$ 147,666

$ 131,581

12 % International card businesses

6,881

6,463

6,516

6,162

6,149

6

12

6,881

6,149

12 Total credit card

154,547

146,783

142,491

137,142

137,730

5

12

154,547

137,730

12 Consumer banking:







































Auto

74,075

75,456

75,841

76,652

78,373

(2)

(5)

74,075

78,373

(5) Retail banking

1,362

1,388

1,439

1,499

1,552

(2)

(12)

1,362

1,552

(12) Total consumer banking

75,437

76,844

77,280

78,151

79,925

(2)

(6)

75,437

79,925

(6) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

34,446

35,622

36,041

37,132

37,453

(3)

(8)

34,446

37,453

(8) Commercial and industrial

56,042

55,531

55,511

56,411

57,223

1

(2)

56,042

57,223

(2) Total commercial banking

90,488

91,153

91,552

93,543

94,676

(1)

(4)

90,488

94,676

(4) Total loans held for investment

$ 320,472

$ 314,780

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

2

3

$ 320,472

$ 312,331

3 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 142,112

$ 137,500

$ 132,505

$ 128,562

$ 124,816

3 %

14 %

$ 135,213

$ 114,506

18 % International card businesses

6,515

6,549

6,257

6,108

5,836

(1)

12

6,359

5,886

8 Total credit card

148,627

144,049

138,762

134,670

130,652

3

14

141,572

120,392

18 Consumer banking:







































Auto

74,861

75,740

76,233

77,465

79,108

(1)

(5)

76,067

78,772

(3) Retail banking

1,377

1,414

1,465

1,529

1,592

(3)

(14)

1,446

1,663

(13) Total consumer banking

76,238

77,154

77,698

78,994

80,700

(1)

(6)

77,513

80,435

(4) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

35,414

35,964

37,068

37,373

37,848

(2)

(6)

36,448

36,639

(1) Commercial and industrial

55,611

55,592

56,127

56,719

57,681

—

(4)

56,008

54,772

2 Total commercial banking

91,025

91,556

93,195

94,092

95,529

(1)

(5)

92,456

91,411

1 Total average loans held for investment

$ 315,890

$ 312,759

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

1

3

$ 311,541

$ 292,238

7











































































































2023 Q4

Year Ended December 31,



2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs.

2022 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

5.35 %

4.40 %

4.38 %

4.04 %

3.22 %

95 bps

213 bps

4.56 %

2.47 %

209 bps International card businesses

4.94

4.87

4.98

4.54

4.29

7

65

4.84

3.65

119 Total credit card

5.33

4.42

4.41

4.06

3.27

91

206

4.57

2.53

204 Consumer banking:







































Auto

2.19

1.77

1.40

1.53

1.66

42

53

1.72

1.00

72 Retail banking

5.68

3.80

3.25

2.97

5.15

188

53

3.89

4.24

(35) Total consumer banking

2.25

1.81

1.43

1.56

1.73

44

52

1.76

1.06

70 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.96

0.27

3.91

0.19

0.05

69

91

1.34

—

134 Commercial and industrial

0.26

0.24

0.11

0.03

0.06

2

20

0.16

0.13

3 Total commercial banking

0.53

0.25

1.62

0.09

0.06

28

47

0.62

0.08

54 Total net charge-offs

3.21

2.56

2.82

2.21

1.86

65

135

2.70

1.36

134 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

4.61 %

4.31 %

3.74 %

3.66 %

3.43 %

30 bps

118 bps

4.61 %

3.43 %

118 bps International card businesses

4.67

4.43

4.24

4.20

4.03

24

64

4.67

4.03

64 Total credit card

4.61

4.32

3.77

3.68

3.46

29

115

4.61

3.46

115 Consumer banking:







































Auto

6.34

5.64

5.38

5.00

5.62

70

72

6.34

5.62

72 Retail banking

1.19

1.07

1.19

0.56

1.02

12

17

1.19

1.02

17 Total consumer banking

6.25

5.55

5.30

4.92

5.53

70

72

6.25

5.53

72 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

(1) bps

(1) bps

0.13 %

0.14 %

(1) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.96

0.85

0.77

0.67

0.76

11

20

0.96

0.76

20 Retail banking

3.36

3.28

2.99

2.94

2.49

8

87

3.36

2.49

87 Total consumer banking

1.00

0.89

0.82

0.72

0.79

11

21

1.00

0.79

21 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

1.23

1.29

1.15

0.90

0.72

(6)

51

1.23

0.72

51 Commercial and industrial

0.60

0.65

0.71

0.72

0.75

(5)

(15)

0.60

0.75

(15) Total commercial banking

0.84

0.90

0.89

0.79

0.74

(6)

10

0.84

0.74

10 Total nonperforming loans

0.48

0.48

0.47

0.42

0.43

—

5

0.48

0.43

5 Total nonperforming assets

0.50

0.50

0.48

0.44

0.45

—

5

0.50

0.45

5

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of September 30, 2023

$ 10,925

$ 399

$ 11,324

$ 2,013

$ 36

$ 2,049

$ 1,582

$ 14,955 Charge-offs

(2,192)

(114)

(2,306)

(650)

(24)

(674)

(126)

(3,106) Recoveries

290

33

323

240

5

245

5

573 Net charge-offs

(1,902)

(81)

(1,983)

(410)

(19)

(429)

(121)

(2,533) Provision for credit losses

2,238

115

2,353

399

23

422

84

2,859 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

336

34

370

(11)

4

(7)

(37)

326 Other changes(5)

—

15

15

—

—

—

—

15 Balance as of December 31, 2023

11,261

448

11,709

2,002

40

2,042

1,545

15,296 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of September 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

158

158 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Balance as of December 31, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

158

158 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2023

$ 11,261

$ 448

$ 11,709

$ 2,002

$ 40

$ 2,042

$ 1,703

$ 15,454





Year Ended December 31, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,458

$ 13,240 Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(6)

(40)

(23)

(63)

—

—

—

—

(63) Balance as of January 1, 2023

9,125

357

9,482

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,177 Charge-offs

(7,348)

(439)

(7,787)

(2,252)

(75)

(2,327)

(588)

(10,702) Recoveries

1,184

131

1,315

944

19

963

10

2,288 Net charge-offs

(6,164)

(308)

(6,472)

(1,308)

(56)

(1,364)

(578)

(8,414) Provision for credit losses

8,268

383

8,651

1,123

46

1,169

665

10,485 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

2,104

75

2,179

(185)

(10)

(195)

87

2,071 Other changes(5)

32

16

48

—

—

—

—

48 Balance as of December 31, 2023

11,261

448

11,709

2,002

40

2,042

1,545

15,296 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(60)

(60) Balance as of December 31, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

158

158 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2023

$ 11,261

$ 448

$ 11,709

$ 2,002

$ 40

$ 2,042

$ 1,703

$ 15,454

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 5,231

$ 1,951

$ 617

$ (280)

$ 7,519

$ 19,729

$ 8,713

$ 2,518

$ (1,719)

$ 29,241 Non-interest income

1,565

163

245

14

1,987

5,940

589

1,002

15

7,546 Total net revenue (loss)

6,796

2,114

862

(266)

9,506

25,669

9,302

3,520

(1,704)

36,787 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,353

422

84

(2)

2,857

8,651

1,169

605

1

10,426 Non-interest expense

3,417

1,402

487

411

5,717

12,490

5,178

2,011

637

20,316 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,026

290

291

(675)

932

4,528

2,955

904

(2,342)

6,045 Income tax provision (benefit)

241

68

68

(151)

226

1,071

697

213

(823)

1,158 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 785

$ 222

$ 223

$ (524)

$ 706

$ 3,457

$ 2,258

$ 691

$ (1,519)

$ 4,887













































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 5,114

$ 2,133

$ 621

$ (445)

$ 7,423



















Non-interest income

1,513

142

288

—

1,943



















Total net revenue (loss)

6,627

2,275

909

(445)

9,366



















Provision for credit losses

1,953

213

116

2

2,284



















Non-interest expense

3,015

1,262

512

71

4,860



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,659

800

281

(518)

2,222



















Income tax provision (benefit)

393

189

67

(217)

432



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,266

$ 611

$ 214

$ (301)

$ 1,790

































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,533

$ 2,394

$ 520

$ (250)

$ 7,197

$ 16,584

$ 8,965

$ 2,461

$ (896)

$ 27,114 Non-interest income (loss)

1,449

139

261

(6)

1,843

5,771

469

1,129

(233)

7,136 Total net revenue (loss)

5,982

2,533

781

(256)

9,040

22,355

9,434

3,590

(1,129)

34,250 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,878

477

62

(1)

2,416

4,265

1,173

415

(6)

5,847 Non-interest expense

3,069

1,450

555

6

5,080

11,627

5,312

2,070

154

19,163 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,035

606

164

(261)

1,544

6,463

2,949

1,105

(1,277)

9,240 Income tax provision (benefit)

245

144

39

(116)

312

1,536

699

262

(617)

1,880 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 790

$ 462

$ 125

$ (145)

$ 1,232

$ 4,927

$ 2,250

$ 843

$ (660)

$ 7,360

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2023 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs

2022 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 5,231

$ 5,114

$ 4,727

$ 4,657

$ 4,533

2 %

15 %

$ 19,729

$ 16,584

19 % Non-interest income

1,565

1,513

1,499

1,363

1,449

3

8

5,940

5,771

3 Total net revenue

6,796

6,627

6,226

6,020

5,982

3

14

25,669

22,355

15 Provision for credit losses

2,353

1,953

2,084

2,261

1,878

20

25

8,651

4,265

103 Non-interest expense

3,417

3,015

3,020

3,038

3,069

13

11

12,490

11,627

7 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,026

1,659

1,122

721

1,035

(38)

(1)

4,528

6,463

(30) Income tax provision

241

393

265

172

245

(39)

(2)

1,071

1,536

(30) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 785

$ 1,266

$ 857

$ 549

$ 790

(38)

(1)

$ 3,457

$ 4,927

(30) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 154,547

$ 146,783

$ 142,491

$ 137,142

$ 137,730

5

12

$ 154,547

$ 137,730

12 Average loans held for investment

148,627

144,049

138,762

134,670

130,652

3

14

141,572

120,392

18 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

18.96 %

19.02 %

18.17 %

17.98 %

17.69 %

(6) bps

127 bps

18.54 %

16.21 %

233 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.24

18.40

17.95

17.88

18.32

(16)

(8)

18.12

18.47

(35) Net charge-off rate

5.33

4.42

4.41

4.06

3.27

91

206

4.57

2.53

204 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.61

4.32

3.77

3.68

3.46

29

115

4.61

3.46

115 30+ day delinquency rate

4.62

4.32

3.77

3.69

3.46

30

116

4.62

3.46

116 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Purchase volume(9)

$ 162,055

$ 158,640

$ 157,937

$ 141,658

$ 155,633

2 %

4 %

$ 620,290

$ 587,283

6 %





















































2023 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q3

2022 Q4

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 4,940

$ 4,827

$ 4,453

$ 4,390

$ 4,280

2 %

15 %

$ 18,610

$ 15,616

19 % Non-interest income

1,498

1,445

1,431

1,298

1,392

4

8

5,672

5,363

6 Total net revenue

6,438

6,272

5,884

5,688

5,672

3

14

24,282

20,979

16 Provision for credit losses

2,238

1,861

1,995

2,174

1,800

20

24

8,268

4,020

106 Non-interest expense

3,186

2,810

2,805

2,847

2,866

13

11

11,648

10,827

8 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,014

1,601

1,084

667

1,006

(37)

1

4,366

6,132

(29) Income tax provision

239

378

256

157

238

(37)

—

1,030

1,453

(29) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 775

$ 1,223

$ 828

$ 510

$ 768

(37)

1

$ 3,336

$ 4,679

(29) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 147,666

$ 140,320

$ 135,975

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

5

12

$ 147,666

$ 131,581

12 Average loans held for investment

142,112

137,500

132,505

128,562

124,816

3

14

135,213

114,506

18 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

18.88 %

18.96 %

18.07 %

17.88 %

17.58 %

(8) bps

130 bps

18.46 %

16.07 %

239 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.07

18.24

17.76

17.70

18.18

(17)

(11)

17.94

18.28

(34) Net charge-off rate(2)

5.35

4.40

4.38

4.04

3.22

95

213

4.56

2.47

209 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.61

4.31

3.74

3.66

3.43

30

118

4.61

3.43

118 Purchase volume(9)

$ 158,290

$ 154,880

$ 154,184

$ 138,310

$ 151,995

2 %

4 %

$ 605,664

$ 568,752

6 % Refreshed FICO scores:(10)







































Greater than 660

68 %

69 %

69 %

68 %

69 %

(1)

(1)

68 %

69 %

(1) 660 or below

32

31

31

32

31

1

1

32

31

1 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %



