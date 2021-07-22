Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per share

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021, and with a net loss of $918 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.71 per diluted common share.(1)

"We are seeing increasing near-term opportunities to build our franchise as we emerge from the pandemic," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology is powering our current performance and setting us up to capitalize on the accelerating digital revolution in banking."

The quarter included the following adjusting item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact Diluted EPS Impact



Legal reserve build $ 55

$ 0.09





















All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 4 percent to $7.4 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 6 percent to $4.0 billion :

: 24 percent increase in marketing.



3 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 1 percent to $3.4 billion . (2)

. Provision (benefit) for credit losses decreased $337 million to $(1.2) billion :

to : Net charge-offs of $541 million .

.

$1.7 billion loan reserve release.

loan reserve release. Net interest margin of 5.89 percent, a decrease of 10 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 53.78 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 53.04 percent. (1)

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.38 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 44.63 percent.(1)

Second Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 14.5 percent at June 30, 2021 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $6.5 billion , or 3 percent, to $249.6 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $1.9 billion , or 2 percent, to $101.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $4.2 billion , or 5 percent, to $95.3 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $4.6 billion , or 6 percent, to $74.8 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $4.7 billion , or 7 percent, to $71.7 billion .

, or 7 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $19 million , or less than 1 percent, to $73.8 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $2.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $246.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $860 million , or 1 percent, to $99.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans decreased $1.1 billion , or 1 percent, to $91.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $3.5 billion , or 5 percent, to $72.7 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $3.4 billion , or 5 percent, to $69.5 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans decreased $85 million , or less than 1 percent, to $74.1 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits decreased $4.0 billion , or 1 percent, to $306.3 billion , while average deposits increased $3.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $308.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 4 basis points to 0.35 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 5,743



$ 5,822



$ 5,873



$ 5,555



$ 5,460



(1) %

5 %

$ 11,565



$ 11,485



1 % Non-interest income

1,631



1,291



1,464



1,826



1,096



26



49



2,922



2,320



26

Total net revenue(1)

7,374



7,113



7,337



7,381



6,556



4



12



14,487



13,805



5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1,160)



(823)



264



331



4,246



41



**



(1,983)



9,669



**

Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

620



501



563



283



273



24



127



1,121



764



47

Operating expense

3,346



3,239



3,446



3,265



3,497



3



(4)



6,585



6,735



(2)

Total non-interest expense

3,966



3,740



4,009



3,548



3,770



6



5



7,706



7,499



3

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,568



4,196



3,064



3,502



(1,460)



9



**



8,764



(3,363)



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,031



869



496



1,096



(543)



19



**



1,900



(1,106)



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,537



3,327



2,568



2,406



(917)



6



**



6,864



(2,257)



**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



(2)



(2)



—



(1)



(50)



—



(3)



(1)



**

Net income (loss)

3,536



3,325



2,566



2,406



(918)



6



**



6,861



(2,258)



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(30)



(28)



(19)



(20)



(1)



7



**



(58)



(4)



**

Preferred stock dividends

(60)



(61)



(68)



(67)



(90)



(2)



(33)



(121)



(145)



(17)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



—



(17)



—



—



—



—



—



(22)



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 3,446



$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



$ (1,009)



6



**



$ 6,682



$ (2,429)



**

Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



8 %

**



$ 14.70



$ (5.31)



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.70



$ (5.31)



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.65



$ (5.31)



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.65



$ (5.31)



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

450.6



458.6



459.1



457.8



456.7



(2)



(1) %

454.6



457.1



(1) % Diluted

452.3



460.1



460.2



458.5



456.7



(2)



(1)



456.2



457.1



—

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

446.1



456.8



459.0



457.4



456.3



(2)



(2)



446.1



456.3



(2)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.40



—



—



$ 0.80



$ 0.80



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

97.20



90.96



88.34



83.67



78.82



7



23



97.20



78.82



23



























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 249,597



$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



$ 251,512



3 %

(1) %

$ 249,597



$ 251,512



(1) % Interest-earning assets

387,295



392,485



388,917



390,040



389,829



(1)



(1)



387,295



389,829



(1)

Total assets

423,420



425,175



421,602



421,883



421,296



—



1



423,420



421,296



1

Interest-bearing deposits

271,314



276,325



274,300



276,092



275,183



(2)



(1)



271,314



275,183



(1)

Total deposits

306,308



310,328



305,442



305,725



304,238



(1)



1



306,308



304,238



1

Borrowings

36,343



38,450



40,539



42,795



44,900



(5)



(19)



36,343



44,900



(19)

Common equity

58,136



56,341



55,356



53,093



50,835



3



14



58,136



50,835



14

Total stockholders' equity

64,624



61,188



60,204



58,424



56,045



6



15



64,624



56,045



15

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 246,463



$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



$ 253,358



1 %

(3) %

$ 245,207



$ 258,124



(5) % Interest-earning assets

390,129



388,572



388,252



391,451



378,145



—



3



389,355



366,746



6

Total assets

424,099



421,808



420,011



422,854



411,075



1



3



422,959



400,845



6

Interest-bearing deposits

273,476



273,358



274,142



276,339



261,256



—



5



273,417



251,185



9

Total deposits

308,217



305,056



304,513



305,516



288,344



1



7



306,645



276,498



11

Borrowings

37,054



39,911



40,662



44,161



49,827



(7)



(26)



38,475



50,810



(24)

Common equity

56,885



55,775



54,220



51,995



52,413



2



9



56,333



52,799



7

Total stockholders' equity

62,376



60,623



59,389



57,223



57,623



3



8



61,504



58,096



6



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1) %

(1) %

6 %

2 %

(9) %

**



**



1 %

—



**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

26



(12)



(20)



67



(10)



**



**



26



(13) %

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

4



(3)



(1)



13



(10)



**



**



5



(3)



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

7.56



7.32



7.56



7.54



6.93



24 bps

63 bps

7.44



7.53



(9) bps Net interest margin(6)

5.89



5.99



6.05



5.68



5.78



(10)



11



5.94



6.26



(32)

Return on average assets

3.34



3.16



2.45



2.28



(0.89)



18



4 %

3.25



(1.13)



4 % Return on average tangible assets(7)

3.46



3.27



2.54



2.36



(0.93)



19



4



3.36



(1.17)



5

Return on average common equity(8)

24.24



23.22



18.18



17.84



(7.69)



102



32



23.73



(9.20)



33

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

32.75



31.61



25.02



24.98



(10.74)



114



43



32.19



(12.81)



45

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.44



6.13



6.47



5.69



5.95



31



49 bps

6.29



5.81



48 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

53.78



52.58



54.64



48.07



57.50



120



(4) %

53.19



54.32



(113)

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

45.38



45.54



46.97



44.24



53.34



(16)



(8)



45.45



48.79



(334)

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

22.6



20.7



16.2



31.3



37.2



190



(15)



21.7



32.9



(11) % Employees (period-end, in thousands)

52.0



51.7



52.0



52.5



53.1



1 %

(2)



52.0



53.1



(2)

Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 12,346



$ 14,017



$ 15,564



$ 16,129



$ 16,832



(12) %

(27) %

$ 12,346



$ 16,832



(27) % Allowance coverage ratio

4.95 %

5.77 %

6.19 %

6.50 %

6.69 %

(82) bps

(174) bps

4.95 %

6.69 %

(174) bps Net charge-offs

$ 541



$ 740



$ 856



$ 1,073



$ 1,505



(27) %

(64) %

$ 1,281



$ 3,296



(61) % Net charge-off rate(12)

0.88 %

1.21 %

1.38 %

1.72 %

2.38 %

(33) bps

(150) bps

1.04 %

2.55 %

(151) bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate(13)

1.75



1.82



2.41



1.97



2.09



(7)



(34)



1.75



2.09



(34)

30+ day delinquency rate(13)

1.89



1.98



2.61



2.22



2.30



(9)



(41)



1.89



2.30



(41)

Capital Ratios(14)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

14.5 %

14.6 %

13.7 %

13.0 %

12.4 %

(10) bps

210 bps

14.5 %

12.4 %

210 bps Tier 1 capital

16.6



16.2



15.3



14.8



14.2



40



240



16.6



14.2



240

Total capital

18.8



18.6



17.7



17.3



16.7



20



210



18.8



16.7



210

Tier 1 leverage

12.4



11.7



11.2



10.6



10.3



70



210



12.4



10.3



210

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(15)

10.6



10.1



10.0



9.4



8.8



50



180



10.6



8.8



180



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,753



$ 5,854



$ 5,954



$ 5,758



$ 5,820



(2) %

(1) %

$ 11,607



$ 12,362



(6) % Investment securities

370



391



422



443



482



(5)



(23)



761



1,012



(25)

Other

16



16



15



14



16



—



—



32



53



(40)

Total interest income

6,139



6,261



6,391



6,215



6,318



(2)



(3)



12,400



13,427



(8)

Interest expense:







































Deposits

237



269



347



476



611



(12)



(61)



506



1,342



(62)

Securitized debt obligations

28



32



34



43



56



(13)



(50)



60



155



(61)

Senior and subordinated notes

122



129



128



132



180



(5)



(32)



251



419



(40)

Other borrowings

9



9



9



9



11



—



(18)



18



26



(31)

Total interest expense

396



439



518



660



858



(10)



(54)



835



1,942



(57)

Net interest income

5,743



5,822



5,873



5,555



5,460



(1)



5



11,565



11,485



1

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1,160)



(823)



264



331



4,246



41



**



(1,983)



9,669



**

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,903



6,645



5,609



5,224



1,214



4



**



13,548



1,816



**

Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,016



817



818



775



672



24



51



1,833



1,424



29

Service charges and other customer-related fees

384



352



338



320



258



9



49



736



585



26

Net securities gains

—



4



—



25



—



**



—



4



—



**

Other

231



118



308



706



166



96



39



349



311



12

Total non-interest income

1,631



1,291



1,464



1,826



1,096



26



49



2,922



2,320



26

Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,781



1,847



1,755



1,719



1,704



(4)



5



3,628



3,331



9

Occupancy and equipment

523



472



572



506



523



11



—



995



1,040



(4)

Marketing

620



501



563



283



273



24



127



1,121



764



47

Professional services

341



292



394



327



304



17



12



633



591



7

Communications and data processing

315



302



295



310



308



4



2



617



610



1

Amortization of intangibles

5



6



8



14



16



(17)



(69)



11



38



(71)

Other

381



320



422



389



642



19



(41)



701



1,125



(38)

Total non-interest expense

3,966



3,740



4,009



3,548



3,770



6



5



7,706



7,499



3

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,568



4,196



3,064



3,502



(1,460)



9



**



8,764



(3,363)



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,031



869



496



1,096



(543)



19



**



1,900



(1,106)



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,537



3,327



2,568



2,406



(917)



6



**



6,864



(2,257)



**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



(2)



(2)



—



(1)



(50)



—



(3)



(1)



**

Net income (loss)

3,536



3,325



2,566



2,406



(918)



6



**



6,861



(2,258)



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(30)



(28)



(19)



(20)



(1)



7



**



(58)



(4)



**

Preferred stock dividends

(60)



(61)



(68)



(67)



(90)



(2)



(33)



(121)



(145)



(17)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



—



(17)



—



—



—



—



—



(22)



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 3,446



$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



$ (1,009)



6



**



$ 6,682



$ (2,429)



**



































































2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



8 %

**



$ 14.70



$ (5.31)



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.70



$ (5.31)



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.65



$ (5.31)



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



$ (2.21)



8



**



$ 14.65



$ (5.31)



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

450.6



458.6



459.1



457.8



456.7



(2)



(1) %

454.6



457.1



(1) % Diluted common shares

452.3



460.1



460.2



458.5



456.7



(2)



(1)



456.2



457.1



—



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets























2021 Q2 vs.



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 5,312



$ 4,670



$ 4,708



$ 4,267



$ 4,583



14 %

16 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

29,534



45,825



35,801



39,839



51,235



(36)



(42)

Total cash and cash equivalents

34,846



50,495



40,509



44,106



55,818



(31)



(38)

Restricted cash for securitization investors

242



1,779



262



895



740



(86)



(67)

Securities available for sale

101,766



99,165



100,445



99,853



87,859



3



16

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

226,130



219,182



225,698



217,878



222,310



3



2

Loans held in consolidated trusts

23,467



23,949



25,926



30,345



29,202



(2)



(20)

Total loans held for investment

249,597



243,131



251,624



248,223



251,512



3



(1)

Allowance for credit losses

(12,346)



(14,017)



(15,564)



(16,129)



(16,832)



(12)



(27)

Net loans held for investment

237,251



229,114



236,060



232,094



234,680



4



1

Loans held for sale

6,522



2,896



2,710



3,433



711



125



**

Premises and equipment, net

4,227



4,277



4,287



4,333



4,324



(1)



(2)

Interest receivable

1,372



1,380



1,471



1,551



1,574



(1)



(13)

Goodwill

14,654



14,654



14,653



14,648



14,645



—



—

Other assets

22,540



21,415



21,205



20,970



20,945



5



8

Total assets

$ 423,420



$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



$ 421,296



—



1

























2021 Q2 vs.



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 301



$ 288



$ 352



$ 332



$ 380



5 %

(21) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

34,994



34,003



31,142



29,633



29,055



3



20

Interest-bearing deposits

271,314



276,325



274,300



276,092



275,183



(2)



(1)

Total deposits

306,308



310,328



305,442



305,725



304,238



(1)



1

Securitized debt obligations

10,561



12,071



12,414



13,566



15,761



(13)



(33)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

845



842



668



702



573



—



47

Senior and subordinated notes

24,878



25,467



27,382



28,448



28,481



(2)



(13)

Other borrowings

59



70



75



79



85



(16)



(31)

Total other debt

25,782



26,379



28,125



29,229



29,139



(2)



(12)

Other liabilities

15,844



14,921



15,065



14,607



15,733



6



1

Total liabilities

358,796



363,987



361,398



363,459



365,251



(1)



(2)































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

35,472



33,671



33,480



33,793



33,556



5



6

Retained earnings

46,461



43,167



40,088



37,653



35,361



8



31

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,792



1,783



3,494



3,833



3,981



1



(55)

Treasury stock, at cost

(19,108)



(17,440)



(16,865)



(16,862)



(16,860)



10



13

Total stockholders' equity

64,624



61,188



60,204



58,424



56,045



6



15

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 423,420



$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



$ 421,296



—



1



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020, $235 million in Q3 2020 and $318 million in Q2 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Metrics include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable. (14) Capital ratios as of the end of Q2 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (15) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2020 Q2 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 249,280



$ 5,753



9.23 %

$ 246,675



$ 5,854



9.49 %

$ 254,402



$ 5,820



9.15 % Investment securities

100,071



370



1.48



98,296



391



1.59



81,095



482



2.38

Cash equivalents and other

40,778



16



0.16



43,601



16



0.15



42,648



16



0.15

Total interest-earning assets

$ 390,129



$ 6,139



6.29



$ 388,572



$ 6,261



6.45



$ 378,145



$ 6,318



6.68

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 273,476



$ 237



0.35



$ 273,358



$ 269



0.39



$ 261,256



$ 611



0.94

Securitized debt obligations

10,890



28



1.03



12,240



32



1.05



16,432



56



1.37

Senior and subordinated notes

25,487



122



1.92



26,968



129



1.91



31,294



180



2.30

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,198



9



1.67



2,210



9



1.62



3,554



11



1.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 312,051



$ 396



0.50



$ 314,776



$ 439



0.56



$ 312,536



$ 858



1.10

Net interest income/spread





$ 5,743



5.79







$ 5,822



5.89







$ 5,460



5.58

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.10











0.10











0.20

Net interest margin









5.89 %









5.99 %









5.78 %

















































Six Months Ended June 30,

























2021

2020

























Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

































Interest-earning assets:













































Loans, including loans held for sale























$ 247,984



$ 11,607



9.36 %

$ 259,017



$ 12,362



9.55 % Investment securities























99,189



761



1.53



79,654



1,012



2.54

Cash equivalents and other























42,182



32



0.15



28,075



53



0.38

Total interest-earning assets























$ 389,355



$ 12,400



6.37



$ 366,746



$ 13,427



7.32

Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing deposits























$ 273,417



$ 506



0.37



$ 251,185



$ 1,342



1.07

Securitized debt obligations























11,561



60



1.04



17,243



155



1.80

Senior and subordinated notes























26,223



251



1.92



31,318



419



2.67

Other borrowings and liabilities























2,205



18



1.65



3,667



26



1.42

Total interest-bearing liabilities























$ 313,406



$ 835



0.53



$ 303,413



$ 1,942



1.28

Net interest income/spread



























$ 11,565



5.84







$ 11,485



6.04

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding































0.10











0.22

Net interest margin































5.94 %









6.26 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(1)

$ 95,309



$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



$ 99,390



5 %

(4) %

$ 95,309



$ 99,390



(4) % International card businesses(2)

5,708



8,028



8,452



8,100



7,920



(29)



(28)



5,708



7,920



(28)

Total credit card

101,017



99,127



106,956



103,641



107,310



2



(6)



101,017



107,310



(6)

Consumer banking:







































Auto

71,713



67,059



65,762



65,394



63,319



7



13



71,713



63,319



13

Retail banking

3,046



3,143



3,126



3,294



3,393



(3)



(10)



3,046



3,393



(10)

Total consumer banking

74,759



70,202



68,888



68,688



66,712



6



12



74,759



66,712



12

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate(3)

29,616



30,008



30,681



31,197



30,953



(1)



(4)



29,616



30,953



(4)

Commercial and industrial

44,205



43,794



45,099



44,697



46,537



1



(5)



44,205



46,537



(5)

Total commercial banking

73,821



73,802



75,780



75,894



77,490



—



(5)



73,821



77,490



(5)

Total loans held for investment

249,597



243,131



251,624



248,223



251,512



3



(1)



249,597



251,512



(1)

Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 91,535



$ 92,594



$ 95,453



$ 97,306



$ 100,996



(1) %

(9) %

$ 92,062



$ 107,354



(14) % International card businesses

8,139



7,940



8,108



8,061



7,752



3



5



8,040



8,408



(4)

Total credit card

99,674



100,534



103,561



105,367



108,748



(1)



(8)



100,102



115,762



(14)

Consumer banking:







































Auto

69,543



66,185



65,590



64,476



61,798



5



13



67,873



61,401



11

Retail banking

3,162



3,049



3,218



3,346



3,053



4



4



3,106



2,860



9

Total consumer banking

72,705



69,234



68,808



67,822



64,851



5



12



70,979



64,261



10

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,124



29,856



30,825



30,918



31,723



1



(5)



29,991



31,402



(4)

Commercial and industrial

43,960



44,313



44,495



45,404



48,036



(1)



(8)



44,135



46,699



(5)

Total commercial banking

74,084



74,169



75,320



76,322



79,759



—



(7)



74,126



78,101



(5)

Total average loans held for investment

$ 246,463



$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



$ 253,358



1



(3)



$ 245,207



$ 258,124



(5)





































2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020



Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates



















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



2.28 %



2.54 %



2.69 %



3.64 %



4.53 %

(26) bps

(225) bps



2.41 %



4.61 %

(220) bps International card businesses



2.41





2.30





1.86





2.89





3.47



11



(106)





2.36





4.11



(175)

Total credit card



2.29





2.52





2.63





3.58





4.46



(23)



(217)





2.41





4.57



(216)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



(0.12)





0.47





0.47





0.23





1.16



(59)



(128)





0.17





1.33



(116)

Retail banking



1.41





1.68





1.88





1.38





1.78



(27)



(37)





1.54





2.05



(51)

Total consumer banking



(0.06)





0.52





0.53





0.28





1.19



(58)



(125)





0.23





1.36



(113)

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.04





0.06





0.02





0.41





0.09



(2)



(5)





0.05





0.04



1

Commercial and industrial



(0.21)





0.11





0.74





0.45





0.78



(32)



(99)





(0.05)





0.87



(92)

Total commercial banking



(0.11)





0.09





0.45





0.43





0.51



(20)



(62)





(0.01)





0.54



(55)

Total net charge-offs



0.88





1.21





1.38





1.72





2.38



(33)



(150)





1.04





2.55



(151)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(4)





















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



1.68 %



2.24 %



2.42 %



2.21 %



2.74 %

(56) bps

(106) bps



1.68 %



2.74 %

(106) bps International card businesses



2.89





2.51





2.61





2.15





2.71



38



18





2.89





2.71



18

Total credit card



1.75





2.26





2.44





2.20





2.74



(51)



(99)





1.75





2.74



(99)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



3.26





3.12





4.78





3.76





3.28



14



(2)





3.26





3.28



(2)

Retail banking



0.79





1.02





1.32





0.83





0.89



(23)



(10)





0.79





0.89



(10)

Total consumer banking



3.16





3.03





4.62





3.62





3.16



13



—





3.16





3.16



—

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(5)(6)





















































Credit card:





















































International card businesses



0.20 %



0.17 %



0.24 %



0.25 %



0.29 %

3 bps

(9) bps



0.20 %



0.29 %

(9) bps Total credit card



0.01





0.01





0.02





0.02





0.02



—



(1)





0.01





0.02



(1)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



0.29





0.29





0.45





0.36





0.41



—



(12)





0.29





0.41



(12)

Retail banking



1.75





1.16





0.96





0.77





0.70



59



105





1.75





0.70



105

Total consumer banking



0.35





0.33





0.47





0.38





0.43



2



(8)





0.35





0.43



(8)

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



1.02





0.78





0.65





0.58





0.54



24



48





1.02





0.54



48

Commercial and industrial



1.03





1.02





1.00





1.31





1.06



1



(3)





1.03





1.06



(3)

Total commercial banking



1.03





0.92





0.86





1.01





0.85



11



18





1.03





0.85



18

Total nonperforming loans



0.41





0.38





0.40





0.42





0.38



3



3





0.41





0.38



3

Total nonperforming assets



0.43





0.40





0.41





0.44





0.39



3



4





0.43





0.39



4



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of March 31, 2021

$ 9,572



$ 500



$ 10,072



$ 2,405



$ 93



$ 2,498



$ 1,447



$ 14,017

Charge-offs

(874)



(93)



(967)



(245)



(15)



(260)



(8)



(1,235)

Recoveries

352



44



396



267



4



271



27



694

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(522)



(49)



(571)



22



(11)



11



19



(541)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(561)



(74)



(635)



(305)



(1)



(306)



(196)



(1,137)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(1,083)



(123)



(1,206)



(283)



(12)



(295)



(177)



(1,678)

Other changes(7)

—



7



7



—



—



—



—



7

Balance as of June 30, 2021

8,489



384



8,873



2,122



81



2,203



1,270



12,346

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of March 31, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



187



187

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



(23)



(23)

Balance as of June 30, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



164



164

Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2021

$ 8,489



$ 384



$ 8,873



$ 2,122



$ 81



$ 2,203



$ 1,434



$ 12,510







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

$ 10,650



$ 541



$ 11,191



$ 2,615



$ 100



$ 2,715



$ 1,658



$ 15,564

Charge-offs

(1,778)



(182)



(1,960)



(569)



(33)



(602)



(27)



(2,589)

Recoveries

669



87



756



513



9



522



30



1,308

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(1,109)



(95)



(1,204)



(56)



(24)



(80)



3



(1,281)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1,052)



(75)



(1,127)



(437)



5



(432)



(391)



(1,950)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(2,161)



(170)



(2,331)



(493)



(19)



(512)



(388)



(3,231)

Other changes(7)

—



13



13



—



—



—



—



13

Balance as of June 30, 2021

8,489



384



8,873



2,122



81



2,203



1,270



12,346

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



195



195

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



(31)



(31)

Balance as of June 30, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



164



164

Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2021

$ 8,489



$ 384



$ 8,873



$ 2,122



$ 81



$ 2,203



$ 1,434



$ 12,510



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,217



$ 2,101



$ 460



$ (35)



$ 5,743



$ 6,589



$ 4,131



$ 980



$ (135)



$ 11,565

Non-interest income (loss)

1,253



144



257



(23)



1,631



2,282



285



497



(142)



2,922

Total net revenue (loss)

4,470



2,245



717



(58)



7,374



8,871



4,416



1,477



(277)



14,487

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(635)



(306)



(219)



—



(1,160)



(1,127)



(432)



(422)



(2)



(1,983)

Non-interest expense

2,263



1,123



417



163



3,966



4,398



2,240



836



232



7,706

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,842



1,428



519



(221)



4,568



5,600



2,608



1,063



(507)



8,764

Income tax provision (benefit)

672



337



123



(101)



1,031



1,325



615



251



(291)



1,900

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,170



$ 1,091



$ 396



$ (120)



$ 3,537



$ 4,275



$ 1,993



$ 812



$ (216)



$ 6,864















































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,372



$ 2,030



$ 520



$ (100)



$ 5,822





















Non-interest income (loss)

1,029



141



240



(119)



1,291





















Total net revenue (loss)

4,401



2,171



760



(219)



7,113





















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(492)



(126)



(203)



(2)



(823)





















Non-interest expense

2,135



1,117



419



69



3,740





















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,758



1,180



544



(286)



4,196





















Income tax provision (benefit)

653



278



128



(190)



869





















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,105



$ 902



$ 416



$ (96)



$ 3,327



































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,369



$ 1,665



$ 518



$ (92)



$ 5,460



$ 7,071



$ 3,322



$ 1,009



$ 83



$ 11,485

Non-interest income (loss)

845



97



180



(26)



1,096



1,756



223



418



(77)



2,320

Total net revenue (loss)

4,214



1,762



698



(118)



6,556



8,827



3,545



1,427



6



13,805

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,944



876



427



(1)



4,246



6,646



1,736



1,283



4



9,669

Non-interest expense

1,969



1,036



425



340



3,770



4,177



2,027



837



458



7,499

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(699)



(150)



(154)



(457)



(1,460)



(1,996)



(218)



(693)



(456)



(3,363)

Income tax benefit

(166)



(36)



(36)



(305)



(543)



(472)



(52)



(164)



(418)



(1,106)

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (533)



$ (114)



$ (118)



$ (152)



$ (917)



$ (1,524)



$ (166)



$ (529)



$ (38)



$ (2,257)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business























2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,217



$ 3,372



$ 3,413



$ 3,292



$ 3,369



(5) %

(5) %

$ 6,589



$ 7,071



(7) % Non-interest income

1,253



1,029



1,054



1,013



845



22



48



2,282



1,756



30

Total net revenue

4,470



4,401



4,467



4,305



4,214



2



6



8,871



8,827



—

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(635)



(492)



231



450



2,944



29



**



(1,127)



6,646



**

Non-interest expense

2,263



2,135



2,311



2,003



1,969



6



15



4,398



4,177



5

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,842



2,758



1,925



1,852



(699)



3



**



5,600



(1,996)



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

672



653



454



438



(166)



3



**



1,325



(472)



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,170



$ 2,105



$ 1,471



$ 1,414



$ (533)



3



**



$ 4,275



$ (1,524)



**

Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(1)(2)

$ 101,017



$ 99,127



$ 106,956



$ 103,641



$ 107,310



2



(6)



$ 101,017



$ 107,310



(6)

Average loans held for investment

99,674



100,534



103,561



105,367



108,748



(1)



(8)



100,102



115,762



(14)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

14.04 %

14.49 %

14.24 %

13.83 %

13.72 %

(45) bps

32 bps

14.26 %

14.11 %

15 bps Total net revenue margin(10)

17.59



17.17



16.92



16.34



15.50



42



209



17.38



15.25



213

Net charge-off rate

2.29



2.52



2.63



3.58



4.46



(23)



(217)



2.41



4.57



(216)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.75



2.26



2.44



2.20



2.74



(51)



(99)



1.75



2.74



(99)

30+ day delinquency rate

1.75



2.27



2.45



2.21



2.75



(52)



(100)



1.75



2.75



(100)

Nonperforming loan rate(5)

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02



0.02



—



(1)



0.01



0.02



(1)

Purchase volume(11)

$ 132,676



$ 108,333



$ 117,141



$ 107,102



$ 90,149



22 %

47 %

$ 241,009



$ 190,069



27 %



































































































2021 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2021

2020

2020 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 2,944



$ 3,095



$ 3,129



$ 2,995



$ 3,094



(5) %

(5) %

$ 6,039



$ 6,475



(7) % Non-interest income

1,183



959



994



952



795



23



49



2,142



1,637



31

Total net revenue

4,127



4,054



4,123



3,947



3,889



2



6



8,181



8,112



1

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(561)



(491)



231



378



2,906



14



**



(1,052)



6,370



**

Non-interest expense

2,034



1,923



2,063



1,802



1,776



6



15



3,957



3,760



5

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,654



2,622



1,829



1,767



(793)



1



**



5,276



(2,018)



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

626



619



433



419



(188)



1



**



1,245



(478)



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,028



$ 2,003



$ 1,396



$ 1,348



$ (605)



1



**



$ 4,031



$ (1,540)



**

Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 95,309



$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



$ 99,390



5



(4)



$ 95,309



$ 99,390



(4)

Average loans held for investment

91,535



92,594



95,453



97,306



100,996



(1)



(9)



92,062



107,354



(14)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

13.91 %

14.34 %

14.07 %

13.57 %

13.52 %

(43) bps

39 bps

14.13 %

13.93 %

20 bps Total net revenue margin(10)

17.66



17.15



16.91



16.22



15.40



51



226



17.40



15.11



229

Net charge-off rate

2.28



2.54



2.69



3.64



4.53



(26)



(225)



2.41



4.61



(220)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.68



2.24



2.42



2.21



2.74



(56)



(106)



1.68



2.74



(106)

Purchase volume(11)

$ 122,456



$ 99,960



$ 107,572



$ 98,107



$ 82,860



23 %

48 %

$ 222,416



$ 175,108



27 % Refreshed FICO scores:(12)







































Greater than 660

72 %

70 %

69 %

69 %

67 %

2



5



72 %

67 %

5

660 or below

28



30



31



31



33



(2)



(5)



28



33



(5)

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %



