Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2023 Net Income of $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per share

MCLEAN, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $960 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2023, and with net income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022.

"We continue to lean into attractive opportunities to grow and build our franchise in our domestic card and national retail bank businesses, and our opportunities are enhanced by our technology transformation," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our investments to build and leverage a modern technology infrastructure are expanding our opportunities and driving value creation over the long-term."

All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $9.0 billion .

. Total non-interest expense decreased 3 percent to $4.8 billion :

: 1 percent decrease in marketing.



3 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings (1) increased 7 percent to $4.2 billion .

increased 7 percent to . Provision for credit losses decreased $305 million to $2.5 billion :

to : Net charge-offs of $2.2 billion .

.

$318 million loan reserve build.

loan reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.48 percent, a decrease of 12 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 53.20 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 43.36 percent.

Second Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.7 percent.

Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $2.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $311.3 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $5.3 billion , or 4 percent, to $142.5 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $5.0 billion , or 4 percent, to $136.0 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $871 million , or 1 percent, to $77.3 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans decreased $811 million , or 1 percent, to $75.8 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $2.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $91.6 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $1.9 billion , or 1 percent, to $309.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $4.1 billion , or 3 percent, to $138.8 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $3.9 billion , or 3 percent, to $132.5 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans decreased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $77.7 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto average loans decreased $1.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $76.2 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans decreased $897 million , or 1 percent, to $93.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits decreased $6.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $343.7 billion , while average deposits increased $3.6 billion , or 1 percent, to $343.7 billion .

, or 2 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 51 basis points to 2.91 percent.

(1) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on July 20, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on July 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through August 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $343.7 billion in deposits and $467.8 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

__________

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15 - Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 7,113

$ 7,186

$ 7,197

$ 7,003

$ 6,517

(1) %

9 %

$ 14,299

$ 12,914

11 % Non-interest income

1,899

1,717

1,843

1,802

1,715

11

11

3,616

3,491

4 Total net revenue(1)

9,012

8,903

9,040

8,805

8,232

1

9

17,915

16,405

9 Provision for credit losses

2,490

2,795

2,416

1,669

1,085

(11)

129

5,285

1,762

200 Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

886

897

1,118

978

1,003

(1)

(12)

1,783

1,921

(7) Operating expense

3,908

4,048

3,962

3,971

3,580

(3)

9

7,956

7,213

10 Total non-interest expense

4,794

4,945

5,080

4,949

4,583

(3)

5

9,739

9,134

7 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,728

1,163

1,544

2,187

2,564

49

(33)

2,891

5,509

(48) Income tax provision

297

203

312

493

533

46

(44)

500

1,075

(53) Net income

1,431

960

1,232

1,694

2,031

49

(30)

2,391

4,434

(46) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(21)

(25)

44

(8)

(39)

(53)

(26) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(114)

(114)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

52

(31)

$ 2,238

$ 4,267

(48) Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

52 %

(29) %

$ 5.85

$ 10.65

(45) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

52 %

(29) %

$ 5.83

$ 10.61

(45) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

382.8

382.6

382.6

383.4

391.2

—

(2) %

382.7

400.8

(5) % Diluted

383.7

383.8

383.7

384.6

392.6

—

(2)

383.8

402.3

(5) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

381.4

382.0

381.3

382.0

383.8

—

(1)

381.4

383.8

(1) Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

—

—

$ 1.20

$ 1.20

— Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

90.07

90.86

86.11

81.38

87.84

(1) %

3

90.07

87.84

3

























2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

1 %

5 %

$ 311,323

$ 296,384

5 % Interest-earning assets

441,250

445,166

427,248

415,262

406,565

(1)

9

441,250

406,565

9 Total assets

467,800

471,660

455,249

444,232

440,288

(1)

6

467,800

440,288

6 Interest-bearing deposits

314,393

318,641

300,789

282,802

270,881

(1)

16

314,393

270,881

16 Total deposits

343,705

349,827

332,992

317,193

307,885

(2)

12

343,705

307,885

12 Borrowings

50,258

48,777

48,715

54,607

58,938

3

(15)

50,258

58,938

(15) Common equity

49,713

49,807

47,737

46,015

48,564

—

2

49,713

48,564

2 Total stockholders' equity

54,559

54,653

52,582

50,861

53,410

—

2

54,559

53,410

2 Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

1 %

8 %

$ 308,711

$ 280,756

10 % Interest-earning assets

439,139

435,199

421,051

412,171

398,934

1

10

437,180

396,521

10 Total assets

466,652

462,324

449,659

447,088

435,327

1

7

464,459

432,806

7 Interest-bearing deposits

313,207

308,788

292,793

275,900

268,104

1

17

311,010

269,953

15 Total deposits

343,678

340,123

326,558

311,928

305,954

1

12

341,910

307,765

11 Borrowings

48,468

48,016

49,747

58,628

53,208

1

(9)

48,243

47,773

1 Common equity

50,511

49,927

47,594

49,696

49,319

1

2

50,221

51,940

(3) Total stockholders' equity

55,357

54,773

52,439

54,541

54,165

1

2

55,066

56,786

(3)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1) %

—

3 %

7 %

2 %

**

**

11 %

12 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

11

(7) %

2

5

(3)

**

**

4

19

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1

(2)

3

7

1

**

**

9

13

** Total net revenue margin(4)

8.21

8.18

8.59

8.55

8.25

3 bps

(4) bps

8.20

8.27

(7) bps Net interest margin(5)

6.48

6.60

6.84

6.80

6.54

(12)

(6)

6.54

6.51

3 Return on average assets

1.23

0.83

1.10

1.52

1.87

40

(64)

1.03

2.05

(102) Return on average tangible assets(6)

1.27

0.86

1.13

1.57

1.93

41

(66)

1.06

2.12

(106) Return on average common equity(7)

10.70

7.11

9.76

13.01

15.81

359

(511)

8.91

16.43

(752) Return on average tangible common equity(8)

15.30

10.15

14.22

18.59

22.63

515

(733)

12.74

23.03

(1,029) Efficiency ratio(9)

53.20

55.54

56.19

56.21

55.67

(234)

(247)

54.36

55.68

(132) Operating efficiency ratio(10)

43.36

45.47

43.83

45.10

43.49

(211)

(13)

44.41

43.97

44 Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

17.2

17.5

20.2

22.5

20.8

(30)

(360)

17.3

19.5

(220) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

55.6

56.1

56.0

55.1

53.6

(1) %

4 %

55.6

53.6

4 % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 14,646

$ 14,318

$ 13,240

$ 12,209

$ 11,491

2 %

27 %

$ 14,646

$ 11,491

27 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.70 %

4.64 %

4.24 %

4.02 %

3.88 %

6 bps

82 bps

4.70 %

3.88 %

82 bps Net charge-offs

$ 2,185

$ 1,697

$ 1,430

$ 931

$ 845

29 %

159 %

$ 3,882

$ 1,612

141 % Net charge-off rate(11)

2.82 %

2.21 %

1.86 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

61 bps

164 bps

2.52 %

1.15 %

137 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.08

2.88

2.96

2.58

2.36

20

72

3.08

2.36

72 30+ day delinquency rate

3.36

3.09

3.21

2.78

2.54

27

82

3.36

2.54

82 Capital Ratios(12)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.7 %

12.5 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.1 %

20 bps

60 bps

12.7 %

12.1 %

60 bps Tier 1 capital

14.0

13.9

13.9

13.6

13.5

10

50

14.0

13.5

50 Total capital

16.0

15.9

15.8

15.7

15.7

10

30

16.0

15.7

30 Tier 1 leverage

11.0

10.9

11.1

11.0

11.1

10

(10)

11.0

11.1

(10) Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

7.6

7.6

7.5

7.2

7.9

—

(30)

7.6

7.9

(30)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 9,057

$ 8,723

$ 8,360

$ 7,578

$ 6,605

4 %

37 %

$ 17,780

$ 12,972

37 % Investment securities

639

615

548

499

435

4

47

1,254

837

50 Other

470

416

250

123

55

13

**

886

70

** Total interest income

10,166

9,754

9,158

8,200

7,095

4

43

19,920

13,879

44 Interest expense:







































Deposits

2,277

1,856

1,335

689

293

23

**

4,133

511

** Securitized debt obligations

236

211

170

120

65

12

**

447

94

** Senior and subordinated notes

528

489

430

319

194

8

172

1,017

325

** Other borrowings

12

12

26

69

26

—

(54)

24

35

(31) Total interest expense

3,053

2,568

1,961

1,197

578

19

**

5,621

965

** Net interest income

7,113

7,186

7,197

7,003

6,517

(1)

9

14,299

12,914

11 Provision for credit losses

2,490

2,795

2,416

1,669

1,085

(11)

129

5,285

1,762

200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,623

4,391

4,781

5,334

5,432

5

(15)

9,014

11,152

(19) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,213

1,139

1,177

1,195

1,201

6

1

2,352

2,234

5 Service charges and other customer-related fees

411

379

395

415

415

8

(1)

790

815

(3) Other

275

199

271

192

99

38

178

474

442

7 Total non-interest income

1,899

1,717

1,843

1,802

1,715

11

11

3,616

3,491

4 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

2,317

2,427

2,266

2,187

1,946

(5)

19

4,744

3,972

19 Occupancy and equipment

506

508

554

502

481

—

5

1,014

994

2 Marketing

886

897

1,118

978

1,003

(1)

(12)

1,783

1,921

(7) Professional services

290

324

481

471

458

(10)

(37)

614

855

(28) Communications and data processing

344

350

352

349

339

(2)

1

694

678

2 Amortization of intangibles

22

14

25

17

14

57

57

36

28

29 Other

429

425

284

445

342

1

25

854

686

24 Total non-interest expense

4,794

4,945

5,080

4,949

4,583

(3)

5

9,739

9,134

7 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,728

1,163

1,544

2,187

2,564

49

(33)

2,891

5,509

(48) Income tax provision

297

203

312

493

533

46

(44)

500

1,075

(53) Net income

1,431

960

1,232

1,694

2,031

49

(30)

2,391

4,434

(46) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(21)

(25)

44

(8)

(39)

(53)

(26) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(114)

(114)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

52

(31)

$ 2,238

$ 4,267

(48)



















































































































































































































































































2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

52 %

(29) %

$ 5.85

$ 10.65

(45) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

52 %

(29) %

$ 5.83

$ 10.61

(45) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

382.8

382.6

382.6

383.4

391.2

—

(2)

382.7

400.8

(5) Diluted common shares

383.7

383.8

383.7

384.6

392.6

—

(2)

383.8

402.3

(5)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2023 Q2 vs (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 3,360

$ 3,347

$ 5,193

$ 3,716

$ 4,825

—

(30) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

38,236

43,166

25,663

21,176

16,728

(11) %

129 Total cash and cash equivalents

41,596

46,513

30,856

24,892

21,553

(11)

93 Restricted cash for securitization investors

452

460

400

399

697

(2)

(35) Securities available for sale

78,412

81,925

76,919

75,303

83,022

(4)

(6) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

280,933

280,093

283,282

277,576

271,339

—

4 Loans held in consolidated trusts

30,390

28,743

29,049

26,367

25,045

6

21 Total loans held for investment

311,323

308,836

312,331

303,943

296,384

1

5 Allowance for credit losses

(14,646)

(14,318)

(13,240)

(12,209)

(11,491)

2

27 Net loans held for investment

296,677

294,518

299,091

291,734

284,893

1

4 Loans held for sale

1,211

363

203

1,729

875

**

38 Premises and equipment, net

4,359

4,365

4,351

4,265

4,238

—

3 Interest receivable

2,297

2,250

2,104

1,853

1,611

2

43 Goodwill

15,060

14,779

14,777

14,771

14,778

2

2 Other assets

27,736

26,487

26,548

29,286

28,621

5

(3) Total assets

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

(1)

6





















































2023 Q2 vs (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 637

$ 621

$ 527

$ 433

$ 333

3 %

91 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

29,312

31,186

32,203

34,391

37,004

(6)

(21) Interest-bearing deposits

314,393

318,641

300,789

282,802

270,881

(1)

16 Total deposits

343,705

349,827

332,992

317,193

307,885

(2)

12 Securitized debt obligations

17,861

17,813

16,973

15,926

17,466

—

2 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

649

542

883

528

440

20

48 Senior and subordinated notes

31,627

30,398

30,826

30,615

30,489

4

4 Other borrowings

121

24

33

7,538

10,543

**

(99) Total other debt

32,397

30,964

31,742

38,681

41,472

5

(22) Other liabilities

18,641

17,782

20,433

21,138

19,722

5

(5) Total liabilities

413,241

417,007

402,667

393,371

386,878

(1)

7





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

35,163

34,952

34,725

34,579

34,425

1

2 Retained earnings

59,028

57,898

57,184

56,240

54,836

2

8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,818)

(8,540)

(9,916)

(10,704)

(6,916)

15

42 Treasury stock, at cost

(29,821)

(29,664)

(29,418)

(29,261)

(28,942)

1

3 Total stockholders' equity

54,559

54,653

52,582

50,861

53,410

—

2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

(1)

6

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $443 million in Q2 2023, $405 million in Q1 2023, $321 million in Q4 2022, $222 million in Q3 2022 and $211 million in Q2 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (4) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (5) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (7) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (8) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (9) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (10) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q2 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 310,335

$ 9,057

11.67 %

$ 308,115

$ 8,723

11.32 %

$ 287,134

$ 6,605

9.20 % Investment securities

89,994

639

2.84

89,960

615

2.73

92,062

435

1.89 Cash equivalents and other

38,810

470

4.84

37,124

416

4.49

19,738

55

1.10 Total interest-earning assets

$ 439,139

$ 10,166

9.26

$ 435,199

$ 9,754

8.96

$ 398,934

$ 7,095

7.11 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 313,207

$ 2,277

2.91

$ 308,788

$ 1,856

2.40

$ 268,104

$ 293

0.44 Securitized debt obligations

17,771

236

5.31

17,251

211

4.90

15,041

65

1.73 Senior and subordinated notes

30,161

528

7.00

30,136

489

6.49

28,919

194

2.68 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,419

12

1.95

2,335

12

2.08

10,922

26

0.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 363,558

$ 3,053

3.36

$ 358,510

$ 2,568

2.87

$ 322,986

$ 578

0.72 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,113

5.90





$ 7,186

6.10





$ 6,517

6.40 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.58









0.50









0.14 Net interest margin









6.48 %









6.60 %









6.54 %



























































































Six Months Ended June 30,















2023

2022 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 309,231

$ 17,780

11.50 %

$ 283,100

$ 12,972

9.16 % Investment securities













89,977

1,254

2.79

93,374

837

1.79 Cash equivalents and other













37,972

886

4.67

20,047

70

0.69 Total interest-earning assets













$ 437,180

$ 19,920

9.11

$ 396,521

$ 13,879

7.00 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 311,010

$ 4,133

2.66

$ 269,953

$ 511

0.38 Securitized debt obligations













17,512

447

5.10

14,394

94

1.31 Senior and subordinated notes













30,149

1,017

6.75

27,707

325

2.34 Other borrowings and liabilities













2,377

24

2.01

7,298

35

0.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 361,048

$ 5,621

3.11

$ 319,352

$ 965

0.60 Net interest income/spread

















$ 14,299

6.00





$ 12,914

6.40 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.54









0.11 Net interest margin





















6.54 %









6.51 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 135,975

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

4 %

18 %

$ 135,975

$ 115,004

18 % International card businesses

6,516

6,162

6,149

5,634

5,876

6

11

6,516

5,876

11 Total credit card

142,491

137,142

137,730

126,913

120,880

4

18

142,491

120,880

18 Consumer banking:







































Auto

75,841

76,652

78,373

79,580

79,926

(1)

(5)

75,841

79,926

(5) Retail banking

1,439

1,499

1,552

1,619

1,605

(4)

(10)

1,439

1,605

(10) Total consumer banking

77,280

78,151

79,925

81,199

81,531

(1)

(5)

77,280

81,531

(5) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

36,041

37,132

37,453

38,225

37,845

(3)

(5)

36,041

37,845

(5) Commercial and industrial

55,511

56,411

57,223

57,606

56,128

(2)

(1)

55,511

56,128

(1) Total commercial banking

91,552

93,543

94,676

95,831

93,973

(2)

(3)

91,552

93,973

(3) Total loans held for investment

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

1

5

$ 311,323

$ 296,384

5 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 132,505

$ 128,562

$ 124,816

$ 117,467

$ 109,962

3 %

21 %

$ 130,544

$ 107,761

21 % International card businesses

6,257

6,108

5,836

5,890

5,873

2

7

6,183

5,909

5 Total credit card

138,762

134,670

130,652

123,357

115,835

3

20

136,727

113,670

20 Consumer banking:







































Auto

76,233

77,465

79,108

79,741

79,313

(2)

(4)

76,846

78,109

(2) Retail banking

1,465

1,529

1,592

1,598

1,668

(4)

(12)

1,497

1,732

(14) Total consumer banking

77,698

78,994

80,700

81,339

80,981

(2)

(4)

78,343

79,841

(2) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,068

37,373

37,848

38,230

35,754

(1)

4

37,220

35,215

6 Commercial and industrial

56,127

56,719

57,681

57,260

53,540

(1)

5

56,421

52,030

8 Total commercial banking

93,195

94,092

95,529

95,490

89,294

(1)

4

93,641

87,245

7 Total average loans held for investment

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

1

8

$ 308,711

$ 280,756

10

































































2023 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q2

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

4.38 %

4.04 %

3.22 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

34 bps

212 bps

4.21 %

2.19 %

202 bps International card businesses

4.98

4.54

4.29

3.30

3.82

44

116

4.77

3.51

126 Total credit card

4.41

4.06

3.27

2.25

2.34

35

207

4.24

2.26

198 Consumer banking:







































Auto

1.40

1.53

1.66

1.05

0.61

(13)

79

1.46

0.63

83 Retail banking

3.25

2.97

5.15

3.89

3.62

28

(37)

3.10

3.98

(88) Total consumer banking

1.43

1.56

1.73

1.10

0.67

(13)

76

1.50

0.71

79 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

3.91

0.19

0.05

0.03

(0.08)

372

399

2.04

(0.04)

208 Commercial and industrial

0.11

0.03

0.06

0.06

0.29

8

(18)

0.07

0.20

(13) Total commercial banking

1.62

0.09

0.06

0.05

0.14

153

148

0.85

0.10

75 Total net charge-offs

2.82

2.21

1.86

1.24

1.18

61

164

2.52

1.15

137 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

3.74 %

3.66 %

3.43 %

2.97 %

2.35 %

8 bps

139 bps

3.74 %

2.35 %

139 bps International card businesses

4.24

4.20

4.03

3.90

3.67

4

57

4.24

3.67

57 Total credit card

3.77

3.68

3.46

3.01

2.42

9

135

3.77

2.42

135 Consumer banking:







































Auto

5.38

5.00

5.62

4.85

4.47

38

91

5.38

4.47

91 Retail banking

1.19

0.56

1.02

0.84

0.67

63

52

1.19

0.67

52 Total consumer banking

5.30

4.92

5.53

4.77

4.39

38

91

5.30

4.39

91 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

4 bps

3 bps

0.16 %

0.13 %

3 bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.77

0.67

0.76

0.60

0.50

10

27

0.77

0.50

27 Retail banking

2.99

2.94

2.49

2.62

2.61

5

38

2.99

2.61

38 Total consumer banking

0.82

0.72

0.79

0.64

0.54

10

28

0.82

0.54

28 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

1.15

0.90

0.72

0.64

0.78

25

37

1.15

0.78

37 Commercial and industrial

0.71

0.72

0.75

0.53

0.64

(1)

7

0.71

0.64

7 Total commercial banking

0.89

0.79

0.74

0.57

0.70

10

19

0.89

0.70

19 Total nonperforming loans

0.47

0.42

0.43

0.35

0.37

5

10

0.47

0.37

10 Total nonperforming assets

0.48

0.44

0.45

0.37

0.39

4

9

0.48

0.39

9

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of March 31, 2023

$ 10,032

$ 378

$ 10,410

$ 2,165

$ 40

$ 2,205

$ 1,703

$ 14,318 Charge-offs

(1,758)

(110)

(1,868)

(508)

(18)

(526)

(378)

(2,772) Recoveries

307

33

340

241

6

247

—

587 Net charge-offs

(1,451)

(77)

(1,528)

(267)

(12)

(279)

(378)

(2,185) Provision for credit losses

1,995

89

2,084

252

7

259

160

2,503 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

544

12

556

(15)

(5)

(20)

(218)

318 Other changes(5)

—

10

10

—

—

—

—

10 Balance as of June 30, 2023

10,576

400

10,976

2,150

35

2,185

1,485

14,646 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of March 31, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

211

211 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(14)

(14) Balance as of June 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

197

197 Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2023

$ 10,576

$ 400

$ 10,976

$ 2,150

$ 35

$ 2,185

$ 1,682

$ 14,843





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,458

$ 13,240 Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(6)

(40)

(23)

(63)

—

—

—

—

(63) Balance as of January 1, 2023

9,125

357

9,482

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,177 Charge-offs

(3,345)

(211)

(3,556)

(1,023)

(34)

(1,057)

(402)

(5,015) Recoveries

595

64

659

460

11

471

3

1,133 Net charge-offs

(2,750)

(147)

(2,897)

(563)

(23)

(586)

(399)

(3,882) Provision for credit losses

4,169

176

4,345

526

8

534

426

5,305 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

1,419

29

1,448

(37)

(15)

(52)

27

1,423 Other changes(5)

32

14

46

—

—

—

—

46 Balance as of June 30, 2023

10,576

400

10,976

2,150

35

2,185

1,485

14,646 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(21)

(21) Balance as of June 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

197

197 Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2023

$ 10,576

$ 400

$ 10,976

$ 2,150

$ 35

$ 2,185

$ 1,682

$ 14,843

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,727

$ 2,269

$ 632

$ (515)

$ 7,113

$ 9,384

$ 4,629

$ 1,280

$ (994)

$ 14,299 Non-interest income (loss)

1,499

149

257

(6)

1,899

2,862

284

469

1

3,616 Total net revenue (loss)

6,226

2,418

889

(521)

9,012

12,246

4,913

1,749

(993)

17,915 Provision for credit losses

2,084

259

146

1

2,490

4,345

534

405

1

5,285 Non-interest expense

3,020

1,231

482

61

4,794

6,058

2,514

1,012

155

9,739 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,122

928

261

(583)

1,728

1,843

1,865

332

(1,149)

2,891 Income tax provision (benefit)

265

219

61

(248)

297

437

440

78

(455)

500 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 857

$ 709

$ 200

$ (335)

$ 1,431

$ 1,406

$ 1,425

$ 254

$ (694)

$ 2,391













































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,657

$ 2,360

$ 648

$ (479)

$ 7,186



















Non-interest income

1,363

135

212

7

1,717



















Total net revenue (loss)

6,020

2,495

860

(472)

8,903



















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,261

275

259

—

2,795



















Non-interest expense

3,038

1,283

530

94

4,945



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

721

937

71

(566)

1,163



















Income tax provision (benefit)

172

221

17

(207)

203



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 549

$ 716

$ 54

$ (359)

$ 960

































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,899

$ 2,147

$ 635

$ (164)

$ 6,517

$ 7,738

$ 4,260

$ 1,242

$ (326)

$ 12,914 Non-interest income (loss)

1,410

96

272

(63)

1,715

2,868

201

549

(127)

3,491 Total net revenue (loss)

5,309

2,243

907

(227)

8,232

10,606

4,461

1,791

(453)

16,405 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

581

281

222

1

1,085

1,126

411

230

(5)

1,762 Non-interest expense

2,771

1,286

485

41

4,583

5,554

2,522

973

85

9,134 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,957

676

200

(269)

2,564

3,926

1,528

588

(533)

5,509 Income tax provision (benefit)

466

160

48

(141)

533

935

362

140

(362)

1,075 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,491

$ 516

$ 152

$ (128)

$ 2,031

$ 2,991

$ 1,166

$ 448

$ (171)

$ 4,434