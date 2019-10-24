Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.99 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.32 per diluted common share(1).

"Our marketing and technology investments are building our momentum and creating great value," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our domestic card business delivered strong year-over-year growth in purchase volume and branded card loans, and our consumer banking business posted strong year-over-year growth in auto originations and retail deposits."

Adjusting items in the third quarter of 2019, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):





Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact U.K. Payment Protection Insurance customer refund reserve build ("U.K. PPI Reserve") $ 212

$ 0.45

Walmart launch and related integration expenses 84

0.14

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance 22

0.04



All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2019 compared with the second quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $7.0 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 2 percent to $3.9 billion :

: 8 percent decrease in marketing.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

4 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings decreased 8 percent to $3.1 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses increased 3 percent to $1.4 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.5 billion .

.

$79 million reserve release.

reserve release. Net interest margin of 6.73 percent, decreased 7 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 55.64 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 52.04 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 48.44 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 44.98 percent(1).

Third Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.5 percent at September 30, 2019 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.9 billion , or 2 percent, to $249.4 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $1.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $113.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $1.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $104.7 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.7 billion , or 3 percent, to $62.0 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.7 billion , or 3 percent, to $59.3 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $1.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $73.7 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $246.1 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $1.6 billion , or 1 percent, to $112.4 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $1.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $103.4 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $61.3 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $1.4 billion , or 3 percent, to $58.5 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $510 million , or 1 percent, to $72.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $2.6 billion , or 1 percent, to $257.1 billion , while average deposits increased $1.4 billion , or 1 percent, to $255.1 billion .

, or 1 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 4 basis points to 1.55 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) Third Quarter 2019 Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10

Table 8: Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 13

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 14

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 16

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 17

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 18 Other



Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 19

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20 __________ (1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2019 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2019

2018

2018 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 5,737



$ 5,746



$ 5,791



$ 5,820



$ 5,786



—



(1) %

$ 17,274



$ 17,055



1 % Non-interest income

1,222



1,378



1,292



1,193



1,176



(11) %

4



3,892



4,008



(3)

Total net revenue(1)

6,959



7,124



7,083



7,013



6,962



(2)



—



21,166



21,063



—

Provision for credit losses

1,383



1,342



1,693



1,638



1,268



3



9



4,418



4,218



5

Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

501



546



517



831



504



(8)



(1)



1,564



1,343



16

Operating expense

3,371



3,233



3,154



3,301



3,269



4



3



9,758



9,427



4

Total non-interest expense

3,872



3,779



3,671



4,132



3,773



2



3



11,322



10,770



5

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,704



2,003



1,719



1,243



1,921



(15)



(11)



5,426



6,075



(11)

Income tax provision (benefit)

375



387



309



(21)



420



(3)



(11)



1,071



1,314



(18)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,329



1,616



1,410



1,264



1,501



(18)



(11)



4,355



4,761



(9)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

4



9



2



(3)



1



(56)



**



15



(7)



**

Net income

1,333



1,625



1,412



1,261



1,502



(18)



(11)



4,370



4,754



(8)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(10)



(12)



(12)



(9)



(9)



(17)



11



(34)



(32)



6

Preferred stock dividends

(53)



(80)



(52)



(80)



(53)



(34)



—



(185)



(185)



—

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,270



$ 1,533



$ 1,348



$ 1,172



$ 1,440



(17)



(12)



$ 4,151



$ 4,537



(9)

Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.70



$ 3.24



$ 2.87



$ 2.50



$ 3.01



(17) %

(10) %

$ 8.80



$ 9.40



(6) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



—



(50)



**



0.03



(0.01)



**

Net income per basic common share

$ 2.71



$ 3.26



$ 2.87



$ 2.49



$ 3.01



(17)



(10)



$ 8.83



$ 9.39



(6)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 2.68



$ 3.22



$ 2.86



$ 2.49



$ 2.99



(17)



(10)



$ 8.76



$ 9.33



(6)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.01



0.02



—



(0.01)



—



(50)



**



0.03



(0.01)



**

Net income per diluted common share

$ 2.69



$ 3.24



$ 2.86



$ 2.48



$ 2.99



(17)



(10)



$ 8.79



$ 9.32



(6)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

469.5



470.8



469.4



470.0



477.8



—



(2)



469.9



483.2



(3)

Diluted

471.8



473.0



471.6



472.7



480.9



—



(2)



472.1



486.7



(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

465.7



470.3



469.6



467.7



473.7



(1)



(2)



465.7



473.7



(2)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—



$ 1.20



$ 1.20



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

80.46



77.65



72.86



69.20



66.15



4



22



80.46



66.15



22





















































































































































2019 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2019

2018

2018 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 249,355



$ 244,460



$ 240,273



$ 245,899



$ 238,761



2 %

4 %

$ 249,355



$ 238,761



4 % Interest-earning assets

344,643



339,160



340,071



341,293



331,293



2



4



344,643



331,293



4

Total assets

378,810



373,619



373,191



372,538



362,909



1



4



378,810



362,909



4

Interest-bearing deposits

234,084



231,161



230,199



226,281



222,356



1



5



234,084



222,356



5

Total deposits

257,148



254,535



255,107



249,764



247,195



1



4



257,148



247,195



4

Borrowings

50,149



49,233



50,358



58,905



52,205



2



(4)



50,149



52,205



(4)

Common equity

52,412



51,406



49,120



47,307



46,277



2



13



52,412



46,277



13

Total stockholders' equity

58,235



55,767



53,481



51,668



50,638



4



15



58,235



50,638



15

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 246,147



$ 242,653



$ 241,959



$ 241,371



$ 236,766



1 %

4 %

$ 243,602



$ 242,369



1 % Interest-earning assets

340,949



338,026



337,793



334,714



330,272



1



3



338,936



331,318



2

Total assets

374,905



371,095



370,394



365,243



360,937



1



4



372,148



362,293



3

Interest-bearing deposits

232,063



230,452



227,572



222,827



221,431



1



5



230,045



221,400



4

Total deposits

255,082



253,634



251,410



247,663



246,720



1



3



253,389



246,932



3

Borrowings

49,413



49,982



53,055



53,994



51,684



(1)



(4)



50,804



52,858



(4)

Common equity

52,566



50,209



48,359



46,753



46,407



5



13



50,393



45,521



11

Total stockholders' equity

57,245



54,570



52,720



51,114



50,768



5



13



54,861



49,882



10

