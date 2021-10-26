Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021, and with a net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share.(1)

"Our modern technology stack is powering our performance and our opportunity," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It's setting us up to capitalize on the accelerating digital revolution in banking, and it's the engine that drives enduring value creation over the long-term."

The quarter included the following adjusting item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact Diluted EPS Impact



Legal reserve activity $ 45

$ 0.08





All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary: ·

Total net revenue increased 6 percent to $7.8 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 6 percent to $4.2 billion :

: 21 percent increase in marketing.



3 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 7 percent to $3.6 billion . (2)

. Provision (benefit) for credit losses increased $818.0 million to $(342.0) million :

to : Net charge-offs of $426.0 million .

.

$770.0 million loan reserve release.

loan reserve release. Net interest margin of 6.35 percent, an increase of 46 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 53.46 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 52.89 percent. (1)

Operating efficiency ratio of 43.87 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.30 percent.(1)

Third Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary: ·

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.8 percent at September 30, 2021 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $11.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $261.4 billion .

, or 5 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.0 billion , or 4 percent, to $105.0 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $3.9 billion , or 4 percent, to $99.3 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $2.4 billion , or 3 percent, to $77.1 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $3.0 billion , or 4 percent, to $74.7 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $5.4 billion , or 7 percent, to $79.2 billion .

, or 7 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $6.6 billion , or 3 percent, to $253.1 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $2.4 billion , or 2 percent, to $102.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $4.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $96.3 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $3.3 billion , or 5 percent, to $76.0 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $3.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $73.3 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.0 billion , or 1 percent, to $75.1 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits decreased $370 million , or less than 1 percent, to $305.9 billion , while average deposits decreased $3.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $305.0 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to , while average deposits decreased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.34 percent.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on October 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through November 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.9 billion in deposits and $425.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) Third Quarter 2021 Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 7

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 10

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 11

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 12

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 14 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 15

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 16

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 18

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 19

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 20 Other



Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13) 21

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 22







(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.

Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 once it is filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our

financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the

level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance

with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may

be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 6,156



$ 5,743



$ 5,822



$ 5,873



$ 5,555



7 %

11 %

$ 17,721



$ 17,040



4 % Non-interest income

1,674



1,631



1,291



1,464



1,826



3



(8)



4,596



4,146



11

Total net revenue(1)

7,830



7,374



7,113



7,337



7,381



6



6



22,317



21,186



5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(342)



(1,160)



(823)



264



331



(71)



**

(2,325)



10,000



** Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

751



620



501



563



283



21



165



1,872



1,047



79

Operating expense

3,435



3,346



3,239



3,446



3,265



3



5



10,020



10,000



—

Total non-interest expense

4,186



3,966



3,740



4,009



3,548



6



18



11,892



11,047



8

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,986



4,568



4,196



3,064



3,502



(13)



14



12,750



139



** Income tax provision (benefit)

882



1,031



869



496



1,096



(14)



(20)



2,782



(10)



** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

3,104



3,537



3,327



2,568



2,406



(12)



29



9,968



149



** Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(1)



(2)



(2)



—



**

—



(3)



(1)



** Net income

3,104



3,536



3,325



2,566



2,406



(12)



29



9,965



148



** Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating

securities(2)

(26)



(30)



(28)



(19)



(20)



(13)



30



(84)



(5)



** Preferred stock dividends

(79)



(60)



(61)



(68)



(67)



32



18



(200)



(212)



(6)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(12)



—



—



(17)



—



**

**

(12)



(22)



(45)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 2,987



$ 3,446



$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



(13)



29



$ 9,669



$ (91)



** Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 6.81



$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



(11) %

34 %

$ 21.53



$ (0.20)



** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(0.01)



—



** Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 6.81



$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



(11)



34



$ 21.52



$ (0.20)



** Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 6.78



$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



(11) %

34 %

$ 21.45



$ (0.20)



** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(0.01)



—



** Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 6.78



$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



(11)



34



$ 21.44



$ (0.20)



** Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

438.8



450.6



458.6



459.1



457.8



(3) %

(4) %

449.2



457.4



(2) % Diluted

440.5



452.3



460.1



460.2



458.5



(3)



(4)



450.9



457.4



(1)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

430.4



446.1



456.8



459.0



457.4



(4)



(6)



430.4



457.4



(6)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 1.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



**

**

$ 2.00



$ 0.90



122

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

99.60



97.20



90.96



88.34



83.67



2



19



99.60



83.67



19























































































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 261,390



$ 249,597



$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



5 %

5 %

$ 261,390



$ 248,223



5 % Interest-earning assets

387,208



387,295



392,485



388,917



390,040



—



(1)



387,208



390,040



(1)

Total assets

425,377



423,420



425,175



421,602



421,883



—



1



425,377



421,883



1

Interest-bearing deposits

269,134



271,314



276,325



274,300



276,092



(1)



(3)



269,134



276,092



(3)

Total deposits

305,938



306,308



310,328



305,442



305,725



—



—



305,938



305,725



—

Borrowings

37,501



36,343



38,450



40,539



42,795



3



(12)



37,501



42,795



(12)

Common equity

57,632



58,136



56,341



55,356



53,093



(1)



9



57,632



53,093



9

Total stockholders' equity

63,544



64,624



61,188



60,204



58,424



(2)



9



63,544



58,424



9

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 253,101



$ 246,463



$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



3 %

1 %

$ 247,867



$ 255,232



(3) % Interest-earning assets

387,766



390,129



388,572



388,252



391,451



(1)



(1)



388,820



375,041



4

Total assets

424,506



424,099



421,808



420,011



422,854



—



—



423,457



408,233



4

Interest-bearing deposits

269,278



273,476



273,358



274,142



276,339



(2)



(3)



272,022



259,631



5

Total deposits

305,035



308,217



305,056



304,513



305,516



(1)



—



306,102



286,242



7

Borrowings

37,464



37,054



39,911



40,662



44,161



1



(15)



38,134



48,577



(21)

Common equity

58,230



56,885



55,775



54,220



51,995



2



12



56,972



52,529



8

Total stockholders' equity

64,682



62,376



60,623



59,389



57,223



4



13



62,575



57,802



8



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

7 %

(1) %

(1) %

6 %

2 %

**

**

4 %

(1) %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

3



26



(12)



(20)



67



**

**

11



7



** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

6



4



(3)



(1)



13



**

**

5



—



** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.08



7.56



7.32



7.56



7.54



52 bps

54 bps

7.65



7.53



12 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.35



5.89



5.99



6.05



5.68



46



67



6.08



6.06



2

Return on average assets

2.92



3.34



3.16



2.45



2.28



(42)



64



3.14



0.05



309

Return on average tangible assets(7)

3.03



3.46



3.27



2.54



2.36



(43)



67



3.25



0.05



320

Return on average common equity(8)

20.52



24.24



23.22



18.18



17.84



(372)



268



22.64



(0.23)



23 % Return on average tangible common equity(9)

27.50



32.75



31.61



25.02



24.98



(5) %

252



30.57



(0.32)



31

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for

investment

6.62



6.44



6.13



6.47



5.69



18 bps

93



6.40



5.77



63 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

53.46



53.78



52.58



54.64



48.07



(32)



5 %

53.29



52.14



115

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

43.87



45.38



45.54



46.97



44.24



(151)



(37) bps

44.90



47.20



(230)

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

22.1



22.6



20.7



16.2



31.3



(50)



(9) %

21.8



(7.2)



29 % Employees (period-end, in thousands)

50.8



52.0



51.7



52.0



52.5



(2) %

(3)



50.8



52.5



(3)

Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 11,573



$ 12,346



$ 14,017



$ 15,564



$ 16,129



(6) %

(28) %

$ 11,573



$ 16,129



(28) % Allowance coverage ratio

4.43 %

4.95 %

5.77 %

6.19 %

6.50 %

(52) bps

(207) bps

4.43 %

6.50 %

(207) bps Net charge-offs

$ 426



$ 541



$ 740



$ 856



$ 1,073



(21) %

(60) %

$ 1,707



$ 4,369



(61) % Net charge-off rate(12)

0.67 %

0.88 %

1.21 %

1.38 %

1.72 %

(21) bps

(105) bps

0.92 %

2.28 %

(136) bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.97



1.75



1.82



2.41



1.97



22



—



1.97



1.97



—

30+ day delinquency rate

2.13



1.89



1.98



2.61



2.22



24



(9)



2.13



2.22



(9)

Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

13.8 %

14.5 %

14.6 %

13.7 %

13.0 %

(70) bps

80 bps

13.8 %

13.0 %

80 bps Tier 1 capital

15.7



16.6



16.2



15.3



14.8



(90)



90



15.7



14.8



90

Total capital

18.2



18.8



18.6



17.7



17.3



(60)



90



18.2



17.3



90

Tier 1 leverage

12.2



12.4



11.7



11.2



10.6



(20)



160



12.2



10.6



160

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

10.4



10.6



10.1



10.0



9.4



(20)



100



10.4



9.4



100



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,205



$ 5,753



$ 5,854



$ 5,954



$ 5,758



8 %

8 %

$ 17,812



$ 18,120



(2) % Investment securities

317



370



391



422



443



(14)



(28)



1,078



1,455



(26)

Other

16



16



16



15



14



—



14



48



67



(28)

Total interest income

6,538



6,139



6,261



6,391



6,215



6



5



18,938



19,642



(4)

Interest expense:







































Deposits

228



237



269



347



476



(4)



(52)



734



1,818



(60)

Securitized debt obligations

29



28



32



34



43



4



(33)



89



198



(55)

Senior and subordinated notes

116



122



129



128



132



(5)



(12)



367



551



(33)

Other borrowings

9



9



9



9



9



—



—



27



35



(23)

Total interest expense

382



396



439



518



660



(4)



(42)



1,217



2,602



(53)

Net interest income

6,156



5,743



5,822



5,873



5,555



7



11



17,721



17,040



4

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(342)



(1,160)



(823)



264



331



(71)



**

(2,325)



10,000



** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,498



6,903



6,645



5,609



5,224



(6)



24



20,046



7,040



185

Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,022



1,016



817



818



775



1



32



2,855



2,199



30

Service charges and other customer-related fees

407



384



352



338



320



6



27



1,143



905



26

Net securities gains

2



—



4



—



25



—



(92)



6



25



(76)

Other

243



231



118



308



706



5



(66)



592



1,017



(42)

Total non-interest income

1,674



1,631



1,291



1,464



1,826



3



(8)



4,596



4,146



11

Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,852



1,781



1,847



1,755



1,719



4



8



5,480



5,050



9

Occupancy and equipment

481



523



472



572



506



(8)



(5)



1,476



1,546



(5)

Marketing

751



620



501



563



283



21



165



1,872



1,047



79

Professional services

358



341



292



394



327



5



9



991



918



8

Communications and data processing

319



315



302



295



310



1



3



936



920



2

Amortization of intangibles

5



5



6



8



14



—



(64)



16



52



(69)

Other

420



381



320



422



389



10



8



1,121



1,514



(26)

Total non-interest expense

4,186



3,966



3,740



4,009



3,548



6



18



11,892



11,047



8

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,986



4,568



4,196



3,064



3,502



(13)



14



12,750



139



** Income tax provision (benefit)

882



1,031



869



496



1,096



(14)



(20)



2,782



(10)



** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

3,104



3,537



3,327



2,568



2,406



(12)



29



9,968



149



** Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(1)



(2)



(2)



—



**

—



(3)



(1)



200

Net income

3,104



3,536



3,325



2,566



2,406



(12)



29



9,965



148



** Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating

securities(2)

(26)



(30)



(28)



(19)



(20)



(13)



30



(84)



(5)



** Preferred stock dividends

(79)



(60)



(61)



(68)



(67)



32



18



(200)



(212)



(6)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(12)



—



—



(17)



—



**

**

(12)



(22)



(45)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 2,987



$ 3,446



$ 3,236



$ 2,462



$ 2,319



(13)



29



$ 9,669



$ (91)



**











































































































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 6.81



$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



(11) %

34 %

$ 21.53



$ (0.20)



** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(0.01)



—



** Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ 6.81



$ 7.65



$ 7.06



$ 5.36



$ 5.07



(11)



34



$ 21.52



$ (0.20)



** Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 6.78



$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



(11)



34



$ 21.45



$ (0.20)



** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(0.01)



—



** Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ 6.78



$ 7.62



$ 7.03



$ 5.35



$ 5.06



(11)



34



$ 21.44



$ (0.20)



** Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

438.8



450.6



458.6



459.1



457.8



(3)



(4)



449.2



457.4



(2) % Diluted common shares

440.5



452.3



460.1



460.2



458.5



(3)



(4)



450.9



457.4



(1)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2021 Q3 vs.



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 5,444



$ 5,312



$ 4,670



$ 4,708



$ 4,267



2 %

28 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

21,180



29,534



45,825



35,801



39,839



(28)



(47)

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,624



34,846



50,495



40,509



44,106



(24)



(40)

Restricted cash for securitization investors

234



242



1,779



262



895



(3)



(74)

Securities available for sale

98,149



101,766



99,165



100,445



99,853



(4)



(2)

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

238,475



226,130



219,182



225,698



217,878



5



9

Loans held in consolidated trusts

22,915



23,467



23,949



25,926



30,345



(2)



(24)

Total loans held for investment

261,390



249,597



243,131



251,624



248,223



5



5

Allowance for credit losses

(11,573)



(12,346)



(14,017)



(15,564)



(16,129)



(6)



(28)

Net loans held for investment

249,817



237,251



229,114



236,060



232,094



5



8

Loans held for sale

6,300



6,522



2,896



2,710



3,433



(3)



84

Premises and equipment, net

4,204



4,227



4,277



4,287



4,333



(1)



(3)

Interest receivable

1,418



1,372



1,380



1,471



1,551



3



(9)

Goodwill

14,652



14,654



14,654



14,653



14,648



—



—

Other assets

23,979



22,540



21,415



21,205



20,970



6



14

Total assets

$ 425,377



$ 423,420



$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



—



1























































2021 Q3 vs.



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 241



$ 301



$ 288



$ 352



$ 332



(20) %

(27) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

36,804



34,994



34,003



31,142



29,633



5



24

Interest-bearing deposits

269,134



271,314



276,325



274,300



276,092



(1)



(3)

Total deposits

305,938



306,308



310,328



305,442



305,725



—



—

Securitized debt obligations

12,635



10,561



12,071



12,414



13,566



20



(7)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

825



845



842



668



702



(2)



18

Senior and subordinated notes

23,983



24,878



25,467



27,382



28,448



(4)



(16)

Other borrowings

58



59



70



75



79



(2)



(27)

Total other debt

24,866



25,782



26,379



28,125



29,229



(4)



(15)

Other liabilities

18,153



15,844



14,921



15,065



14,607



15



24

Total liabilities

361,833



358,796



363,987



361,398



363,459



1



—































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

35,051



35,472



33,671



33,480



33,793



(1)



4

Retained earnings

48,944



46,461



43,167



40,088



37,653



5



30

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,360



1,792



1,783



3,494



3,833



(24)



(65)

Treasury stock, at cost

(21,818)



(19,108)



(17,440)



(16,865)



(16,862)



14



29

Total stockholders' equity

63,544



64,624



61,188



60,204



58,424



(2)



9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 425,377



$ 423,420



$ 425,175



$ 421,602



$ 421,883



—



1



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020 and $235 million in Q3 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2020 Q3 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 260,235



$ 6,205



9.54 %

$ 249,280



$ 5,753



9.23 %

$ 250,525



$ 5,758



9.19 % Investment securities(1)

98,802



317



1.28



100,071



370



1.48



91,777



443



1.93

Cash equivalents and other

28,729



16



0.22



40,778



16



0.16



49,149



14



0.11

Total interest-earning assets

$ 387,766



$ 6,538



6.74



$ 390,129



$ 6,139



6.29



$ 391,451



$ 6,215



6.35

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 269,278



$ 228



0.34



$ 273,476



$ 237



0.35



$ 276,339



$ 476



0.69

Securitized debt obligations

12,420



29



0.93



10,890



28



1.03



15,032



43



1.14

Senior and subordinated notes

24,241



116



1.91



25,487



122



1.92



28,497



132



1.86

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,357



9



1.49



2,198



9



1.67



2,119



9



1.77

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 308,296



$ 382



0.49



$ 312,051



$ 396



0.50



$ 321,987



$ 660



0.82

Net interest income/spread





$ 6,156



6.25







$ 5,743



5.79







$ 5,555



5.53

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.10











0.10











0.15

Net interest margin









6.35 %









5.89 %









5.68 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 252,113



$ 17,812



9.42 %

$ 256,165



$ 18,120



9.43 % Investment securities

99,059



1,078



1.45



83,724



1,455



2.32

Cash equivalents and other

37,648



48



0.17



35,152



67



0.25

Total interest-earning assets

$ 388,820



$ 18,938



6.49



$ 375,041



$ 19,642



6.98

Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$ 272,022



$ 734



0.36



$ 259,631



$ 1,818



0.93

Securitized debt obligations

11,851



89



1.00



16,500



198



1.60

Senior and subordinated notes

25,555



367



1.92



30,371



551



2.42

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,256



27



1.59



3,147



35



1.50

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 311,684



$ 1,217



0.52



$ 309,649



$ 2,602



1.12

Net interest income/spread





$ 17,721



5.97







$ 17,040



5.86

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.11











0.20

Net interest margin









6.08 %









6.06 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

$ 99,258



$ 95,309



$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



4 %

4 %

$ 99,258



$ 95,541



4 % International card businesses(3)

5,772



5,708



8,028



8,452



8,100



1



(29)



5,772



8,100



(29)

Total credit card

105,030



101,017



99,127



106,956



103,641



4



1



105,030



103,641



1

Consumer banking:







































Auto

74,716



71,713



67,059



65,762



65,394



4



14



74,716



65,394



14

Retail banking

2,396



3,046



3,143



3,126



3,294



(21)



(27)



2,396



3,294



(27)

Total consumer banking

77,112



74,759



70,202



68,888



68,688



3



12



77,112



68,688



12

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate(4)

33,096



29,616



30,008



30,681



31,197



12



6



33,096



31,197



6

Commercial and industrial

46,152



44,205



43,794



45,099



44,697



4



3



46,152



44,697



3

Total commercial banking

79,248



73,821



73,802



75,780



75,894



7



4



79,248



75,894



4

Total loans held for investment

$ 261,390



$ 249,597



$ 243,131



$ 251,624



$ 248,223



5



5



$ 261,390



$ 248,223



5

Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 96,309



$ 91,535



$ 92,594



$ 95,453



$ 97,306



5 %

(1) %

$ 93,493



$ 103,980



(10) % International card businesses

5,737



8,139



7,940



8,108



8,061



(30)



(29)



7,264



8,292



(12)

Total credit card

102,046



99,674



100,534



103,561



105,367



2



(3)



100,757



112,272



(10)

Consumer banking:







































Auto

73,296



69,543



66,185



65,590



64,476



5



14



69,700



62,434



12

Retail banking

2,700



3,162



3,049



3,218



3,346



(15)



(19)



2,969



3,023



(2)

Total consumer banking

75,996



72,705



69,234



68,808



67,822



5



12



72,669



65,457



11

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,314



30,124



29,856



30,825



30,918



1



(2)



30,100



31,239



(4)

Commercial and industrial

44,745



43,960



44,313



44,495



45,404



2



(1)



44,341



46,264



(4)

Total commercial banking

75,059



74,084



74,169



75,320



76,322



1



(2)



74,441



77,503



(4)

Total average loans held for investment

$ 253,101



$ 246,463



$ 243,937



$ 247,689



$ 249,511



3



1



$ 247,867



$ 255,232



(3)















































































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020



Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates





















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



1.36 %



2.28 %



2.54 %



2.69 %



3.64 %

(92) bps

(228) bps



2.05 %



4.31 %

(226) bps International card businesses



2.72





2.41





2.30





1.86





2.89



31



(17)





2.45





3.71



(126)

Total credit card



1.43





2.29





2.52





2.63





3.58



(86)



(215)





2.08





4.26



(218)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



0.18





(0.12)





0.47





0.47





0.23



30



(5)





0.17





0.95



(78)

Retail banking



2.45





1.41





1.68





1.88





1.38



104



107





1.82





1.80



2

Total consumer banking



0.27





(0.06)





0.52





0.53





0.28



33



(1)





0.24





0.99



(75)

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.01





0.04





0.06





0.02





0.41



(3)



(40)





0.04





0.17



(13)

Commercial and industrial



0.07





(0.21)





0.11





0.74





0.45



28



(38)





(0.01)





0.73



(74)

Total commercial banking



0.05





(0.11)





0.09





0.45





0.43



16



(38)





0.01





0.50



(49)

Total net charge-offs



0.67





0.88





1.21





1.38





1.72



(21)



(105)





0.92





2.28



(136)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates





















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



1.93 %



1.68 %



2.24 %



2.42 %



2.21 %

25 bps

(28) bps



1.93 %



2.21 %

(28) bps International card businesses



3.27





2.89





2.51





2.61





2.15



38



112





3.27





2.15



112

Total credit card



2.00





1.75





2.26





2.44





2.20



25



(20)





2.00





2.20



(20)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



3.65





3.26





3.12





4.78





3.76



39



(11)





3.65





3.76



(11)

Retail banking



1.15





0.79





1.02





1.32





0.83



36



32





1.15





0.83



32

Total consumer banking



3.58





3.16





3.03





4.62





3.62



42



(4)





3.58





3.62



(4)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(5)(6)





















































Credit card:





















































International card businesses



0.16 %



0.20 %



0.17 %



0.24 %



0.25 %

(4) bps

(9) bps



0.16 %



0.25 %

(9) bps Total credit card



0.01





0.01





0.01





0.02





0.02



—



(1)





0.01





0.02



(1)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



0.36





0.29





0.29





0.45





0.36



7



—





0.36





0.36



—

Retail banking



2.20





1.75





1.16





0.96





0.77



45



143





2.20





0.77



143

Total consumer banking



0.42





0.35





0.33





0.47





0.38



7



4





0.42





0.38



4

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.87





1.02





0.78





0.65





0.58



(15)



29





0.87





0.58



29

Commercial and industrial



0.68





1.03





1.02





1.00





1.31



(35)



(63)





0.68





1.31



(63)

Total commercial banking



0.76





1.03





0.92





0.86





1.01



(27)



(25)





0.76





1.01



(25)

Total nonperforming loans



0.35





0.41





0.38





0.40





0.42



(6)



(7)





0.35





0.42



(7)

Total nonperforming assets



0.37





0.43





0.40





0.41





0.44



(6)



(7)





0.37





0.44



(7)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of June 30, 2021

$ 8,489



$ 384



$ 8,873



$ 2,122



$ 81



$ 2,203



$ 1,270



$ 12,346

Charge-offs

(658)



(77)



(735)



(244)



(20)



(264)



(20)



(1,019)

Recoveries

331



38



369



210



3



213



11



593

Net charge-offs

(327)



(39)



(366)



(34)



(17)



(51)



(9)



(426)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(200)



2



(198)



(100)



9



(91)



(55)



(344)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(527)



(37)



(564)



(134)



(8)



(142)



(64)



(770)

Other changes(7)

6



(9)



(3)



—



—



—



—



(3)

Balance as of September 30, 2021

7,968



338



8,306



1,988



73



2,061



1,206



11,573

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of June 30, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



164



164

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



2



2

Balance as of September 30, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



166



166

Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021

$ 7,968



$ 338



$ 8,306



$ 1,988



$ 73



$ 2,061



$ 1,372



$ 11,739







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

$ 10,650



$ 541



$ 11,191



$ 2,615



$ 100



$ 2,715



$ 1,658



$ 15,564

Charge-offs

(2,436)



(259)



(2,695)



(813)



(53)



(866)



(47)



(3,608)

Recoveries

1,000



125



1,125



723



12



735



41



1,901

Net charge-offs

(1,436)



(134)



(1,570)



(90)



(41)



(131)



(6)



(1,707)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1,252)



(73)



(1,325)



(537)



14



(523)



(446)



(2,294)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(2,688)



(207)



(2,895)



(627)



(27)



(654)



(452)



(4,001)

Other changes(7)

6



4



10



—



—



—



—



10

Balance as of September 30, 2021

7,968



338



8,306



1,988



73



2,061



1,206



11,573

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



195



195

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



(29)



(29)

Balance as of September 30, 2021

—



—



—



—



—



—



166



166

Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021

$ 7,968



$ 338



$ 8,306



$ 1,988



$ 73



$ 2,061



$ 1,372



$ 11,739



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,620



$ 2,159



$ 578



$ (201)



$ 6,156



$ 10,209



$ 6,290



$ 1,558



$ (336)



$ 17,721

Non-interest income (loss)

1,263



127



306



(22)



1,674



3,545



412



803



(164)



4,596

Total net revenue (loss)

4,883



2,286



884



(223)



7,830



13,754



6,702



2,361



(500)



22,317

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)



(91)



(53)



—



(342)



(1,325)



(523)



(475)



(2)



(2,325)

Non-interest expense

2,424



1,186



459



117



4,186



6,822



3,426



1,295



349



11,892

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes

2,657



1,191



478



(340)



3,986



8,257



3,799



1,541



(847)



12,750

Income tax provision (benefit)

627



282



113



(140)



882



1,952



897



364



(431)



2,782

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,030



$ 909



$ 365



$ (200)



$ 3,104



$ 6,305



$ 2,902



$ 1,177



$ (416)



$ 9,968















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,217



$ 2,101



$ 460



$ (35)



$ 5,743





















Non-interest income (loss)

1,253



144



257



(23)



1,631





















Total net revenue (loss)

4,470



2,245



717



(58)



7,374





















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(635)



(306)



(219)



—



(1,160)





















Non-interest expense

2,263



1,123



417



163



3,966





















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes

2,842



1,428



519



(221)



4,568





















Income tax provision (benefit)

672



337



123



(101)



1,031





















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,170



$ 1,091



$ 396



$ (120)



$ 3,537



































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,292



$ 1,904



$ 517



$ (158)



$ 5,555



$ 10,363



$ 5,226



$ 1,526



$ (75)



$ 17,040

Non-interest income

1,013



107



237



469



1,826



2,769



330



655



392



4,146

Total net revenue

4,305



2,011



754



311



7,381



13,132



5,556



2,181



317



21,186

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

450



(43)



(74)



(2)



331



7,096



1,693



1,209



2



10,000

Non-interest expense

2,003



1,011



424



110



3,548



6,180



3,038



1,261



568



11,047

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes

1,852



1,043



404



203



3,502



(144)



825



(289)



(253)



139

Income tax provision (benefit)

438



247



95



316



1,096



(34)



195



(69)



(102)



(10)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,414



$ 796



$ 309



$ (113)



$ 2,406



$ (110)



$ 630



$ (220)



$ (151)



$ 149



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,620



$ 3,217



$ 3,372



$ 3,413



$ 3,292



13 %

10 %

$ 10,209



$ 10,363



(1) % Non-interest income

1,263



1,253



1,029



1,054



1,013



1



25



3,545



2,769



28

Total net revenue

4,883



4,470



4,401



4,467



4,305



9



13



13,754



13,132



5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)



(635)



(492)



231



450



(69)



**

(1,325)



7,096



** Non-interest expense

2,424



2,263



2,135



2,311



2,003



7



21



6,822



6,180



10

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,657



2,842



2,758



1,925



1,852



(7)



43



8,257



(144)



** Income tax provision (benefit)

627



672



653



454



438



(7)



43



1,952



(34)



** Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,030



$ 2,170



$ 2,105



$ 1,471



$ 1,414



(6)



44



$ 6,305



$ (110)



** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(2)(3)

$ 105,030



$ 101,017



$ 99,127



$ 106,956



$ 103,641



4



1



$ 105,030



$ 103,641



1

Average loans held for investment

102,046



99,674



100,534



103,561



105,367



2



(3)



100,757



112,272



(10)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

14.88 %

14.04 %

14.49 %

14.24 %

13.83 %

84 bps

105 bps

14.47 %

14.03 %

44 bps Total net revenue margin(10)

18.33



17.59



17.17



16.92



16.34



74



199



17.70



15.59



211

Net charge-off rate

1.43



2.29



2.52



2.63



3.58



(86)



(215)



2.08



4.26



(218)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.00



1.75



2.26



2.44



2.20



25



(20)



2.00



2.20



(20)

30+ day delinquency rate

2.00



1.75



2.27



2.45



2.21



25



(21)



2.00



2.21



(21)

Nonperforming loan rate(5)

0.01



0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02



—



(1)



0.01



0.02



(1)

Purchase volume(11)

$ 136,614



$ 132,676



$ 108,333



$ 117,141



$ 107,102



3 %

28 %

$ 377,623



$ 297,171



27 %





























































































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,319



$ 2,944



$ 3,095



$ 3,129



$ 2,995



13 %

11 %

$ 9,358



$ 9,470



(1) % Non-interest income

1,200



1,183



959



994



952



1



26



3,342



2,589



29

Total net revenue

4,519



4,127



4,054



4,123



3,947



9



14



12,700



12,059



5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(200)



(561)



(491)



231



378



(64)



**

(1,252)



6,748



** Non-interest expense

2,191



2,034



1,923



2,063



1,802



8



22



6,148



5,562



11

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,528



2,654



2,622



1,829



1,767



(5)



43



7,804



(251)



** Income tax provision (benefit)

597



626



619



433



419



(5)



42



1,842



(59)



** Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,931



$ 2,028



$ 2,003



$ 1,396



$ 1,348



(5)



43



$ 5,962



$ (192)



** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(2)

$ 99,258



$ 95,309



$ 91,099



$ 98,504



$ 95,541



4



4



$ 99,258



$ 95,541



4

Average loans held for investment

96,309



91,535



92,594



95,453



97,306



5



(1)



93,493



103,980



(10)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

14.80 %

13.91 %

14.34 %

14.07 %

13.57 %

89 bps

123 bps

14.36 %

13.82 %

54 bps Total net revenue margin(10)

18.40



17.66



17.15



16.91



16.22



74



218



17.74



15.46



228

Net charge-off rate

1.36



2.28



2.54



2.69



3.64



(92)



(228)



2.05



4.31



(226)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.93



1.68



2.24



2.42



2.21



25



(28)



1.93



2.21



(28)

Purchase volume(11)

$ 126,057



$ 122,456



$ 99,960



$ 107,572



$ 98,107



3 %

28 %

$ 348,472



$ 273,215



28 % Refreshed FICO scores:(12)







































Greater than 660

71 %

72 %

70 %

69 %

69 %

(1)



2



71 %

69 %

2

660 or below

29



28



30



31



31



1



(2)



29



31



(2)

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %



