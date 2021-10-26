Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per share

Oct 26, 2021, 16:05 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021, and with a net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share.(1)
"Our modern technology stack is powering our performance and our opportunity," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It's setting us up to capitalize on the accelerating digital revolution in banking, and it's the engine that drives enduring value creation over the long-term."
The quarter included the following adjusting item:
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Pre-Tax
Impact
|
Diluted EPS
Impact
|
Legal reserve activity
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
0.08
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary: ·
- Total net revenue increased 6 percent to $7.8 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 6 percent to $4.2 billion:
- 21 percent increase in marketing.
- 3 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 7 percent to $3.6 billion.(2)
- Provision (benefit) for credit losses increased $818.0 million to $(342.0) million:
- Net charge-offs of $426.0 million.
- $770.0 million loan reserve release.
- Net interest margin of 6.35 percent, an increase of 46 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 53.46 percent.
- Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 52.89 percent.(1)
- Operating efficiency ratio of 43.87 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.30 percent.(1)
Third Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary: ·
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.8 percent at September 30, 2021.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $11.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $261.4 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.0 billion, or 4 percent, to $105.0 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $3.9 billion, or 4 percent, to $99.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $2.4 billion, or 3 percent, to $77.1 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $3.0 billion, or 4 percent, to $74.7 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $5.4 billion, or 7 percent, to $79.2 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $6.6 billion, or 3 percent, to $253.1 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $2.4 billion, or 2 percent, to $102.0 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $4.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $96.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $3.3 billion, or 5 percent, to $76.0 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $3.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $73.3 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $75.1 billion.
- Period-end total deposits decreased $370 million, or less than 1 percent, to $305.9 billion, while average deposits decreased $3.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $305.0 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.34 percent.
|
(1)
|
Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.
|
(2)
|
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
|
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
|
Third Quarter 2021
|
Table of Contents
|
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
|
Page
|
Table 1:
|
Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
1
|
Table 2:
|
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
3
|
Table 3:
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
4
|
Table 4:
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
7
|
Table 5:
|
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
10
|
Table 6:
|
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
11
|
Table 7:
|
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
12
|
Table 8:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
14
|
Business Segment Results
|
Table 9:
|
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
15
|
Table 10:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
16
|
Table 11:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
18
|
Table 12:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
19
|
Table 13:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
20
|
Other
|
Table 14:
|
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
|
21
|
Table 15:
|
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
22
|
(1)
|
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.
|
(2)
|
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
6,156
|
$
|
5,743
|
$
|
5,822
|
$
|
5,873
|
$
|
5,555
|
7
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
17,721
|
$
|
17,040
|
4
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,674
|
1,631
|
1,291
|
1,464
|
1,826
|
3
|
(8)
|
4,596
|
4,146
|
11
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
7,830
|
7,374
|
7,113
|
7,337
|
7,381
|
6
|
6
|
22,317
|
21,186
|
5
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(342)
|
(1,160)
|
(823)
|
264
|
331
|
(71)
|
**
|
(2,325)
|
10,000
|
**
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
751
|
620
|
501
|
563
|
283
|
21
|
165
|
1,872
|
1,047
|
79
|
Operating expense
|
3,435
|
3,346
|
3,239
|
3,446
|
3,265
|
3
|
5
|
10,020
|
10,000
|
—
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,186
|
3,966
|
3,740
|
4,009
|
3,548
|
6
|
18
|
11,892
|
11,047
|
8
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
3,986
|
4,568
|
4,196
|
3,064
|
3,502
|
(13)
|
14
|
12,750
|
139
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
882
|
1,031
|
869
|
496
|
1,096
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
2,782
|
(10)
|
**
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
3,104
|
3,537
|
3,327
|
2,568
|
2,406
|
(12)
|
29
|
9,968
|
149
|
**
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
**
|
Net income
|
3,104
|
3,536
|
3,325
|
2,566
|
2,406
|
(12)
|
29
|
9,965
|
148
|
**
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating
|
(26)
|
(30)
|
(28)
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(13)
|
30
|
(84)
|
(5)
|
**
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(79)
|
(60)
|
(61)
|
(68)
|
(67)
|
32
|
18
|
(200)
|
(212)
|
(6)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(12)
|
—
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
(12)
|
(22)
|
(45)
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
2,987
|
$
|
3,446
|
$
|
3,236
|
$
|
2,462
|
$
|
2,319
|
(13)
|
29
|
$
|
9,669
|
$
|
(91)
|
**
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
6.81
|
$
|
7.65
|
$
|
7.06
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
(11)
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
$
|
21.53
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
6.81
|
$
|
7.65
|
$
|
7.06
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
(11)
|
34
|
$
|
21.52
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
6.78
|
$
|
7.62
|
$
|
7.03
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
(11)
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
$
|
21.45
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
6.78
|
$
|
7.62
|
$
|
7.03
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
(11)
|
34
|
$
|
21.44
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
438.8
|
450.6
|
458.6
|
459.1
|
457.8
|
(3)
|
%
|
(4)
|
%
|
449.2
|
457.4
|
(2)
|
%
|
Diluted
|
440.5
|
452.3
|
460.1
|
460.2
|
458.5
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
450.9
|
457.4
|
(1)
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
430.4
|
446.1
|
456.8
|
459.0
|
457.4
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
430.4
|
457.4
|
(6)
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.10
|
**
|
**
|
$
|
2.00
|
$
|
0.90
|
122
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
|
99.60
|
97.20
|
90.96
|
88.34
|
83.67
|
2
|
19
|
99.60
|
83.67
|
19
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
261,390
|
$
|
249,597
|
$
|
243,131
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
248,223
|
5
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
$
|
261,390
|
$
|
248,223
|
5
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
387,208
|
387,295
|
392,485
|
388,917
|
390,040
|
—
|
(1)
|
387,208
|
390,040
|
(1)
|
Total assets
|
425,377
|
423,420
|
425,175
|
421,602
|
421,883
|
—
|
1
|
425,377
|
421,883
|
1
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
269,134
|
271,314
|
276,325
|
274,300
|
276,092
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
269,134
|
276,092
|
(3)
|
Total deposits
|
305,938
|
306,308
|
310,328
|
305,442
|
305,725
|
—
|
—
|
305,938
|
305,725
|
—
|
Borrowings
|
37,501
|
36,343
|
38,450
|
40,539
|
42,795
|
3
|
(12)
|
37,501
|
42,795
|
(12)
|
Common equity
|
57,632
|
58,136
|
56,341
|
55,356
|
53,093
|
(1)
|
9
|
57,632
|
53,093
|
9
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
63,544
|
64,624
|
61,188
|
60,204
|
58,424
|
(2)
|
9
|
63,544
|
58,424
|
9
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
253,101
|
$
|
246,463
|
$
|
243,937
|
$
|
247,689
|
$
|
249,511
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
$
|
247,867
|
$
|
255,232
|
(3)
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
387,766
|
390,129
|
388,572
|
388,252
|
391,451
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
388,820
|
375,041
|
4
|
Total assets
|
424,506
|
424,099
|
421,808
|
420,011
|
422,854
|
—
|
—
|
423,457
|
408,233
|
4
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
269,278
|
273,476
|
273,358
|
274,142
|
276,339
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
272,022
|
259,631
|
5
|
Total deposits
|
305,035
|
308,217
|
305,056
|
304,513
|
305,516
|
(1)
|
—
|
306,102
|
286,242
|
7
|
Borrowings
|
37,464
|
37,054
|
39,911
|
40,662
|
44,161
|
1
|
(15)
|
38,134
|
48,577
|
(21)
|
Common equity
|
58,230
|
56,885
|
55,775
|
54,220
|
51,995
|
2
|
12
|
56,972
|
52,529
|
8
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
64,682
|
62,376
|
60,623
|
59,389
|
57,223
|
4
|
13
|
62,575
|
57,802
|
8
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
7
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
**
|
**
|
4
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
3
|
26
|
(12)
|
(20)
|
67
|
**
|
**
|
11
|
7
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
6
|
4
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
13
|
**
|
**
|
5
|
—
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(5)
|
8.08
|
7.56
|
7.32
|
7.56
|
7.54
|
52
|
bps
|
54
|
bps
|
7.65
|
7.53
|
12
|
bps
|
Net interest margin(6)
|
6.35
|
5.89
|
5.99
|
6.05
|
5.68
|
46
|
67
|
6.08
|
6.06
|
2
|
Return on average assets
|
2.92
|
3.34
|
3.16
|
2.45
|
2.28
|
(42)
|
64
|
3.14
|
0.05
|
309
|
Return on average tangible assets(7)
|
3.03
|
3.46
|
3.27
|
2.54
|
2.36
|
(43)
|
67
|
3.25
|
0.05
|
320
|
Return on average common equity(8)
|
20.52
|
24.24
|
23.22
|
18.18
|
17.84
|
(372)
|
268
|
22.64
|
(0.23)
|
23
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
|
27.50
|
32.75
|
31.61
|
25.02
|
24.98
|
(5)
|
%
|
252
|
30.57
|
(0.32)
|
31
|
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for
|
6.62
|
6.44
|
6.13
|
6.47
|
5.69
|
18
|
bps
|
93
|
6.40
|
5.77
|
63
|
bps
|
Efficiency ratio(10)
|
53.46
|
53.78
|
52.58
|
54.64
|
48.07
|
(32)
|
5
|
%
|
53.29
|
52.14
|
115
|
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
|
43.87
|
45.38
|
45.54
|
46.97
|
44.24
|
(151)
|
(37)
|
bps
|
44.90
|
47.20
|
(230)
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
22.1
|
22.6
|
20.7
|
16.2
|
31.3
|
(50)
|
(9)
|
%
|
21.8
|
(7.2)
|
29
|
%
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
50.8
|
52.0
|
51.7
|
52.0
|
52.5
|
(2)
|
%
|
(3)
|
50.8
|
52.5
|
(3)
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
11,573
|
$
|
12,346
|
$
|
14,017
|
$
|
15,564
|
$
|
16,129
|
(6)
|
%
|
(28)
|
%
|
$
|
11,573
|
$
|
16,129
|
(28)
|
%
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
4.43
|
%
|
4.95
|
%
|
5.77
|
%
|
6.19
|
%
|
6.50
|
%
|
(52)
|
bps
|
(207)
|
bps
|
4.43
|
%
|
6.50
|
%
|
(207)
|
bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
426
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
740
|
$
|
856
|
$
|
1,073
|
(21)
|
%
|
(60)
|
%
|
$
|
1,707
|
$
|
4,369
|
(61)
|
%
|
Net charge-off rate(12)
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
(21)
|
bps
|
(105)
|
bps
|
0.92
|
%
|
2.28
|
%
|
(136)
|
bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
1.97
|
1.75
|
1.82
|
2.41
|
1.97
|
22
|
—
|
1.97
|
1.97
|
—
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
2.13
|
1.89
|
1.98
|
2.61
|
2.22
|
24
|
(9)
|
2.13
|
2.22
|
(9)
|
Capital Ratios(13)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
(70)
|
bps
|
80
|
bps
|
13.8
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
80
|
bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
15.7
|
16.6
|
16.2
|
15.3
|
14.8
|
(90)
|
90
|
15.7
|
14.8
|
90
|
Total capital
|
18.2
|
18.8
|
18.6
|
17.7
|
17.3
|
(60)
|
90
|
18.2
|
17.3
|
90
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
12.2
|
12.4
|
11.7
|
11.2
|
10.6
|
(20)
|
160
|
12.2
|
10.6
|
160
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
|
10.4
|
10.6
|
10.1
|
10.0
|
9.4
|
(20)
|
100
|
10.4
|
9.4
|
100
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
6,205
|
$
|
5,753
|
$
|
5,854
|
$
|
5,954
|
$
|
5,758
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
$
|
17,812
|
$
|
18,120
|
(2)
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
317
|
370
|
391
|
422
|
443
|
(14)
|
(28)
|
1,078
|
1,455
|
(26)
|
Other
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
15
|
14
|
—
|
14
|
48
|
67
|
(28)
|
Total interest income
|
6,538
|
6,139
|
6,261
|
6,391
|
6,215
|
6
|
5
|
18,938
|
19,642
|
(4)
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
228
|
237
|
269
|
347
|
476
|
(4)
|
(52)
|
734
|
1,818
|
(60)
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
29
|
28
|
32
|
34
|
43
|
4
|
(33)
|
89
|
198
|
(55)
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
116
|
122
|
129
|
128
|
132
|
(5)
|
(12)
|
367
|
551
|
(33)
|
Other borrowings
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
27
|
35
|
(23)
|
Total interest expense
|
382
|
396
|
439
|
518
|
660
|
(4)
|
(42)
|
1,217
|
2,602
|
(53)
|
Net interest income
|
6,156
|
5,743
|
5,822
|
5,873
|
5,555
|
7
|
11
|
17,721
|
17,040
|
4
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(342)
|
(1,160)
|
(823)
|
264
|
331
|
(71)
|
**
|
(2,325)
|
10,000
|
**
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
6,498
|
6,903
|
6,645
|
5,609
|
5,224
|
(6)
|
24
|
20,046
|
7,040
|
185
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
1,022
|
1,016
|
817
|
818
|
775
|
1
|
32
|
2,855
|
2,199
|
30
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
407
|
384
|
352
|
338
|
320
|
6
|
27
|
1,143
|
905
|
26
|
Net securities gains
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
25
|
—
|
(92)
|
6
|
25
|
(76)
|
Other
|
243
|
231
|
118
|
308
|
706
|
5
|
(66)
|
592
|
1,017
|
(42)
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,674
|
1,631
|
1,291
|
1,464
|
1,826
|
3
|
(8)
|
4,596
|
4,146
|
11
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
1,852
|
1,781
|
1,847
|
1,755
|
1,719
|
4
|
8
|
5,480
|
5,050
|
9
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
481
|
523
|
472
|
572
|
506
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
1,476
|
1,546
|
(5)
|
Marketing
|
751
|
620
|
501
|
563
|
283
|
21
|
165
|
1,872
|
1,047
|
79
|
Professional services
|
358
|
341
|
292
|
394
|
327
|
5
|
9
|
991
|
918
|
8
|
Communications and data processing
|
319
|
315
|
302
|
295
|
310
|
1
|
3
|
936
|
920
|
2
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
14
|
—
|
(64)
|
16
|
52
|
(69)
|
Other
|
420
|
381
|
320
|
422
|
389
|
10
|
8
|
1,121
|
1,514
|
(26)
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,186
|
3,966
|
3,740
|
4,009
|
3,548
|
6
|
18
|
11,892
|
11,047
|
8
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
3,986
|
4,568
|
4,196
|
3,064
|
3,502
|
(13)
|
14
|
12,750
|
139
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
882
|
1,031
|
869
|
496
|
1,096
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
2,782
|
(10)
|
**
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
3,104
|
3,537
|
3,327
|
2,568
|
2,406
|
(12)
|
29
|
9,968
|
149
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
200
|
Net income
|
3,104
|
3,536
|
3,325
|
2,566
|
2,406
|
(12)
|
29
|
9,965
|
148
|
**
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating
|
(26)
|
(30)
|
(28)
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(13)
|
30
|
(84)
|
(5)
|
**
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(79)
|
(60)
|
(61)
|
(68)
|
(67)
|
32
|
18
|
(200)
|
(212)
|
(6)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(12)
|
—
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
(12)
|
(22)
|
(45)
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
2,987
|
$
|
3,446
|
$
|
3,236
|
$
|
2,462
|
$
|
2,319
|
(13)
|
29
|
$
|
9,669
|
$
|
(91)
|
**
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
6.81
|
$
|
7.65
|
$
|
7.06
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
(11)
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
$
|
21.53
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
6.81
|
$
|
7.65
|
$
|
7.06
|
$
|
5.36
|
$
|
5.07
|
(11)
|
34
|
$
|
21.52
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
6.78
|
$
|
7.62
|
$
|
7.03
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
(11)
|
34
|
$
|
21.45
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
6.78
|
$
|
7.62
|
$
|
7.03
|
$
|
5.35
|
$
|
5.06
|
(11)
|
34
|
$
|
21.44
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
**
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
438.8
|
450.6
|
458.6
|
459.1
|
457.8
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
449.2
|
457.4
|
(2)
|
%
|
Diluted common shares
|
440.5
|
452.3
|
460.1
|
460.2
|
458.5
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
450.9
|
457.4
|
(1)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
5,444
|
$
|
5,312
|
$
|
4,670
|
$
|
4,708
|
$
|
4,267
|
2
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
21,180
|
29,534
|
45,825
|
35,801
|
39,839
|
(28)
|
(47)
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
26,624
|
34,846
|
50,495
|
40,509
|
44,106
|
(24)
|
(40)
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
234
|
242
|
1,779
|
262
|
895
|
(3)
|
(74)
|
Securities available for sale
|
98,149
|
101,766
|
99,165
|
100,445
|
99,853
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
238,475
|
226,130
|
219,182
|
225,698
|
217,878
|
5
|
9
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
22,915
|
23,467
|
23,949
|
25,926
|
30,345
|
(2)
|
(24)
|
Total loans held for investment
|
261,390
|
249,597
|
243,131
|
251,624
|
248,223
|
5
|
5
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(11,573)
|
(12,346)
|
(14,017)
|
(15,564)
|
(16,129)
|
(6)
|
(28)
|
Net loans held for investment
|
249,817
|
237,251
|
229,114
|
236,060
|
232,094
|
5
|
8
|
Loans held for sale
|
6,300
|
6,522
|
2,896
|
2,710
|
3,433
|
(3)
|
84
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,204
|
4,227
|
4,277
|
4,287
|
4,333
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Interest receivable
|
1,418
|
1,372
|
1,380
|
1,471
|
1,551
|
3
|
(9)
|
Goodwill
|
14,652
|
14,654
|
14,654
|
14,653
|
14,648
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
23,979
|
22,540
|
21,415
|
21,205
|
20,970
|
6
|
14
|
Total assets
|
$
|
425,377
|
$
|
423,420
|
$
|
425,175
|
$
|
421,602
|
$
|
421,883
|
—
|
1
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
301
|
$
|
288
|
$
|
352
|
$
|
332
|
(20)
|
%
|
(27)
|
%
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
36,804
|
34,994
|
34,003
|
31,142
|
29,633
|
5
|
24
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
269,134
|
271,314
|
276,325
|
274,300
|
276,092
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Total deposits
|
305,938
|
306,308
|
310,328
|
305,442
|
305,725
|
—
|
—
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
12,635
|
10,561
|
12,071
|
12,414
|
13,566
|
20
|
(7)
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
825
|
845
|
842
|
668
|
702
|
(2)
|
18
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
23,983
|
24,878
|
25,467
|
27,382
|
28,448
|
(4)
|
(16)
|
Other borrowings
|
58
|
59
|
70
|
75
|
79
|
(2)
|
(27)
|
Total other debt
|
24,866
|
25,782
|
26,379
|
28,125
|
29,229
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
Other liabilities
|
18,153
|
15,844
|
14,921
|
15,065
|
14,607
|
15
|
24
|
Total liabilities
|
361,833
|
358,796
|
363,987
|
361,398
|
363,459
|
1
|
—
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
35,051
|
35,472
|
33,671
|
33,480
|
33,793
|
(1)
|
4
|
Retained earnings
|
48,944
|
46,461
|
43,167
|
40,088
|
37,653
|
5
|
30
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,360
|
1,792
|
1,783
|
3,494
|
3,833
|
(24)
|
(65)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(21,818)
|
(19,108)
|
(17,440)
|
(16,865)
|
(16,862)
|
14
|
29
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
63,544
|
64,624
|
61,188
|
60,204
|
58,424
|
(2)
|
9
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
425,377
|
$
|
423,420
|
$
|
425,175
|
$
|
421,602
|
$
|
421,883
|
—
|
1
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020 and $235 million in Q3 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021.
|
(4)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(7)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(8)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
|
(9)
|
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(10)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(11)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(12)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(13)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
|
(14)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
**
|
Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
260,235
|
$
|
6,205
|
9.54
|
%
|
$
|
249,280
|
$
|
5,753
|
9.23
|
%
|
$
|
250,525
|
$
|
5,758
|
9.19
|
%
|
Investment securities(1)
|
98,802
|
317
|
1.28
|
100,071
|
370
|
1.48
|
91,777
|
443
|
1.93
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
28,729
|
16
|
0.22
|
40,778
|
16
|
0.16
|
49,149
|
14
|
0.11
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
387,766
|
$
|
6,538
|
6.74
|
$
|
390,129
|
$
|
6,139
|
6.29
|
$
|
391,451
|
$
|
6,215
|
6.35
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
269,278
|
$
|
228
|
0.34
|
$
|
273,476
|
$
|
237
|
0.35
|
$
|
276,339
|
$
|
476
|
0.69
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
12,420
|
29
|
0.93
|
10,890
|
28
|
1.03
|
15,032
|
43
|
1.14
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
24,241
|
116
|
1.91
|
25,487
|
122
|
1.92
|
28,497
|
132
|
1.86
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,357
|
9
|
1.49
|
2,198
|
9
|
1.67
|
2,119
|
9
|
1.77
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
308,296
|
$
|
382
|
0.49
|
$
|
312,051
|
$
|
396
|
0.50
|
$
|
321,987
|
$
|
660
|
0.82
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
6,156
|
6.25
|
$
|
5,743
|
5.79
|
$
|
5,555
|
5.53
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.15
|
Net interest margin
|
6.35
|
%
|
5.89
|
%
|
5.68
|
%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
252,113
|
$
|
17,812
|
9.42
|
%
|
$
|
256,165
|
$
|
18,120
|
9.43
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
99,059
|
1,078
|
1.45
|
83,724
|
1,455
|
2.32
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
37,648
|
48
|
0.17
|
35,152
|
67
|
0.25
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
388,820
|
$
|
18,938
|
6.49
|
$
|
375,041
|
$
|
19,642
|
6.98
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
272,022
|
$
|
734
|
0.36
|
$
|
259,631
|
$
|
1,818
|
0.93
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
11,851
|
89
|
1.00
|
16,500
|
198
|
1.60
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
25,555
|
367
|
1.92
|
30,371
|
551
|
2.42
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,256
|
27
|
1.59
|
3,147
|
35
|
1.50
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
311,684
|
$
|
1,217
|
0.52
|
$
|
309,649
|
$
|
2,602
|
1.12
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
17,721
|
5.97
|
$
|
17,040
|
5.86
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.11
|
0.20
|
Net interest margin
|
6.08
|
%
|
6.06
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card(2)
|
$
|
99,258
|
$
|
95,309
|
$
|
91,099
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
95,541
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
$
|
99,258
|
$
|
95,541
|
4
|
%
|
International card businesses(3)
|
5,772
|
5,708
|
8,028
|
8,452
|
8,100
|
1
|
(29)
|
5,772
|
8,100
|
(29)
|
Total credit card
|
105,030
|
101,017
|
99,127
|
106,956
|
103,641
|
4
|
1
|
105,030
|
103,641
|
1
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
74,716
|
71,713
|
67,059
|
65,762
|
65,394
|
4
|
14
|
74,716
|
65,394
|
14
|
Retail banking
|
2,396
|
3,046
|
3,143
|
3,126
|
3,294
|
(21)
|
(27)
|
2,396
|
3,294
|
(27)
|
Total consumer banking
|
77,112
|
74,759
|
70,202
|
68,888
|
68,688
|
3
|
12
|
77,112
|
68,688
|
12
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate(4)
|
33,096
|
29,616
|
30,008
|
30,681
|
31,197
|
12
|
6
|
33,096
|
31,197
|
6
|
Commercial and industrial
|
46,152
|
44,205
|
43,794
|
45,099
|
44,697
|
4
|
3
|
46,152
|
44,697
|
3
|
Total commercial banking
|
79,248
|
73,821
|
73,802
|
75,780
|
75,894
|
7
|
4
|
79,248
|
75,894
|
4
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$
|
261,390
|
$
|
249,597
|
$
|
243,131
|
$
|
251,624
|
$
|
248,223
|
5
|
5
|
$
|
261,390
|
$
|
248,223
|
5
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$
|
96,309
|
$
|
91,535
|
$
|
92,594
|
$
|
95,453
|
$
|
97,306
|
5
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
$
|
93,493
|
$
|
103,980
|
(10)
|
%
|
International card businesses
|
5,737
|
8,139
|
7,940
|
8,108
|
8,061
|
(30)
|
(29)
|
7,264
|
8,292
|
(12)
|
Total credit card
|
102,046
|
99,674
|
100,534
|
103,561
|
105,367
|
2
|
(3)
|
100,757
|
112,272
|
(10)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
73,296
|
69,543
|
66,185
|
65,590
|
64,476
|
5
|
14
|
69,700
|
62,434
|
12
|
Retail banking
|
2,700
|
3,162
|
3,049
|
3,218
|
3,346
|
(15)
|
(19)
|
2,969
|
3,023
|
(2)
|
Total consumer banking
|
75,996
|
72,705
|
69,234
|
68,808
|
67,822
|
5
|
12
|
72,669
|
65,457
|
11
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
30,314
|
30,124
|
29,856
|
30,825
|
30,918
|
1
|
(2)
|
30,100
|
31,239
|
(4)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
44,745
|
43,960
|
44,313
|
44,495
|
45,404
|
2
|
(1)
|
44,341
|
46,264
|
(4)
|
Total commercial banking
|
75,059
|
74,084
|
74,169
|
75,320
|
76,322
|
1
|
(2)
|
74,441
|
77,503
|
(4)
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$
|
253,101
|
$
|
246,463
|
$
|
243,937
|
$
|
247,689
|
$
|
249,511
|
3
|
1
|
$
|
247,867
|
$
|
255,232
|
(3)
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
1.36
|
%
|
2.28
|
%
|
2.54
|
%
|
2.69
|
%
|
3.64
|
%
|
(92)
|
bps
|
(228)
|
bps
|
2.05
|
%
|
4.31
|
%
|
(226)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
2.72
|
2.41
|
2.30
|
1.86
|
2.89
|
31
|
(17)
|
2.45
|
3.71
|
(126)
|
Total credit card
|
1.43
|
2.29
|
2.52
|
2.63
|
3.58
|
(86)
|
(215)
|
2.08
|
4.26
|
(218)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.18
|
(0.12)
|
0.47
|
0.47
|
0.23
|
30
|
(5)
|
0.17
|
0.95
|
(78)
|
Retail banking
|
2.45
|
1.41
|
1.68
|
1.88
|
1.38
|
104
|
107
|
1.82
|
1.80
|
2
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.27
|
(0.06)
|
0.52
|
0.53
|
0.28
|
33
|
(1)
|
0.24
|
0.99
|
(75)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
0.41
|
(3)
|
(40)
|
0.04
|
0.17
|
(13)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.07
|
(0.21)
|
0.11
|
0.74
|
0.45
|
28
|
(38)
|
(0.01)
|
0.73
|
(74)
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.05
|
(0.11)
|
0.09
|
0.45
|
0.43
|
16
|
(38)
|
0.01
|
0.50
|
(49)
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.67
|
0.88
|
1.21
|
1.38
|
1.72
|
(21)
|
(105)
|
0.92
|
2.28
|
(136)
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
1.93
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
2.24
|
%
|
2.42
|
%
|
2.21
|
%
|
25
|
bps
|
(28)
|
bps
|
1.93
|
%
|
2.21
|
%
|
(28)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
3.27
|
2.89
|
2.51
|
2.61
|
2.15
|
38
|
112
|
3.27
|
2.15
|
112
|
Total credit card
|
2.00
|
1.75
|
2.26
|
2.44
|
2.20
|
25
|
(20)
|
2.00
|
2.20
|
(20)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
3.65
|
3.26
|
3.12
|
4.78
|
3.76
|
39
|
(11)
|
3.65
|
3.76
|
(11)
|
Retail banking
|
1.15
|
0.79
|
1.02
|
1.32
|
0.83
|
36
|
32
|
1.15
|
0.83
|
32
|
Total consumer banking
|
3.58
|
3.16
|
3.03
|
4.62
|
3.62
|
42
|
(4)
|
3.58
|
3.62
|
(4)
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(5)(6)
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
(4)
|
bps
|
(9)
|
bps
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
(9)
|
bps
|
Total credit card
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
(1)
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
(1)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.36
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
0.45
|
0.36
|
7
|
—
|
0.36
|
0.36
|
—
|
Retail banking
|
2.20
|
1.75
|
1.16
|
0.96
|
0.77
|
45
|
143
|
2.20
|
0.77
|
143
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.42
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.47
|
0.38
|
7
|
4
|
0.42
|
0.38
|
4
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.87
|
1.02
|
0.78
|
0.65
|
0.58
|
(15)
|
29
|
0.87
|
0.58
|
29
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.68
|
1.03
|
1.02
|
1.00
|
1.31
|
(35)
|
(63)
|
0.68
|
1.31
|
(63)
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.76
|
1.03
|
0.92
|
0.86
|
1.01
|
(27)
|
(25)
|
0.76
|
1.01
|
(25)
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.35
|
0.41
|
0.38
|
0.40
|
0.42
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
0.35
|
0.42
|
(7)
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.37
|
0.43
|
0.40
|
0.41
|
0.44
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
0.37
|
0.44
|
(7)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2021
|
$
|
8,489
|
$
|
384
|
$
|
8,873
|
$
|
2,122
|
$
|
81
|
$
|
2,203
|
$
|
1,270
|
$
|
12,346
|
Charge-offs
|
(658)
|
(77)
|
(735)
|
(244)
|
(20)
|
(264)
|
(20)
|
(1,019)
|
Recoveries
|
331
|
38
|
369
|
210
|
3
|
213
|
11
|
593
|
Net charge-offs
|
(327)
|
(39)
|
(366)
|
(34)
|
(17)
|
(51)
|
(9)
|
(426)
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(200)
|
2
|
(198)
|
(100)
|
9
|
(91)
|
(55)
|
(344)
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
(527)
|
(37)
|
(564)
|
(134)
|
(8)
|
(142)
|
(64)
|
(770)
|
Other changes(7)
|
6
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2021
|
7,968
|
338
|
8,306
|
1,988
|
73
|
2,061
|
1,206
|
11,573
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2021
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
164
|
164
|
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Balance as of September 30, 2021
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
166
|
166
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021
|
$
|
7,968
|
$
|
338
|
$
|
8,306
|
$
|
1,988
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
2,061
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
11,739
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
$
|
10,650
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
11,191
|
$
|
2,615
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
2,715
|
$
|
1,658
|
$
|
15,564
|
Charge-offs
|
(2,436)
|
(259)
|
(2,695)
|
(813)
|
(53)
|
(866)
|
(47)
|
(3,608)
|
Recoveries
|
1,000
|
125
|
1,125
|
723
|
12
|
735
|
41
|
1,901
|
Net charge-offs
|
(1,436)
|
(134)
|
(1,570)
|
(90)
|
(41)
|
(131)
|
(6)
|
(1,707)
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(1,252)
|
(73)
|
(1,325)
|
(537)
|
14
|
(523)
|
(446)
|
(2,294)
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
(2,688)
|
(207)
|
(2,895)
|
(627)
|
(27)
|
(654)
|
(452)
|
(4,001)
|
Other changes(7)
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
Balance as of September 30, 2021
|
7,968
|
338
|
8,306
|
1,988
|
73
|
2,061
|
1,206
|
11,573
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
195
|
195
|
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(29)
|
(29)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2021
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
166
|
166
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021
|
$
|
7,968
|
$
|
338
|
$
|
8,306
|
$
|
1,988
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
2,061
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
11,739
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(8)
|
Total
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(8)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,620
|
$
|
2,159
|
$
|
578
|
$
|
(201)
|
$
|
6,156
|
$
|
10,209
|
$
|
6,290
|
$
|
1,558
|
$
|
(336)
|
$
|
17,721
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,263
|
127
|
306
|
(22)
|
1,674
|
3,545
|
412
|
803
|
(164)
|
4,596
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
4,883
|
2,286
|
884
|
(223)
|
7,830
|
13,754
|
6,702
|
2,361
|
(500)
|
22,317
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(198)
|
(91)
|
(53)
|
—
|
(342)
|
(1,325)
|
(523)
|
(475)
|
(2)
|
(2,325)
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,424
|
1,186
|
459
|
117
|
4,186
|
6,822
|
3,426
|
1,295
|
349
|
11,892
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
2,657
|
1,191
|
478
|
(340)
|
3,986
|
8,257
|
3,799
|
1,541
|
(847)
|
12,750
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
627
|
282
|
113
|
(140)
|
882
|
1,952
|
897
|
364
|
(431)
|
2,782
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
909
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
(200)
|
$
|
3,104
|
$
|
6,305
|
$
|
2,902
|
$
|
1,177
|
$
|
(416)
|
$
|
9,968
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(8)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,217
|
$
|
2,101
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
(35)
|
$
|
5,743
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,253
|
144
|
257
|
(23)
|
1,631
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
4,470
|
2,245
|
717
|
(58)
|
7,374
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(635)
|
(306)
|
(219)
|
—
|
(1,160)
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,263
|
1,123
|
417
|
163
|
3,966
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
2,842
|
1,428
|
519
|
(221)
|
4,568
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
672
|
337
|
123
|
(101)
|
1,031
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
2,170
|
$
|
1,091
|
$
|
396
|
$
|
(120)
|
$
|
3,537
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(8)
|
Total
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(8)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$
|
3,292
|
$
|
1,904
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
(158)
|
$
|
5,555
|
$
|
10,363
|
$
|
5,226
|
$
|
1,526
|
$
|
(75)
|
$
|
17,040
|
Non-interest income
|
1,013
|
107
|
237
|
469
|
1,826
|
2,769
|
330
|
655
|
392
|
4,146
|
Total net revenue
|
4,305
|
2,011
|
754
|
311
|
7,381
|
13,132
|
5,556
|
2,181
|
317
|
21,186
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
450
|
(43)
|
(74)
|
(2)
|
331
|
7,096
|
1,693
|
1,209
|
2
|
10,000
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,003
|
1,011
|
424
|
110
|
3,548
|
6,180
|
3,038
|
1,261
|
568
|
11,047
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
|
1,852
|
1,043
|
404
|
203
|
3,502
|
(144)
|
825
|
(289)
|
(253)
|
139
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
438
|
247
|
95
|
316
|
1,096
|
(34)
|
195
|
(69)
|
(102)
|
(10)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,414
|
$
|
796
|
$
|
309
|
$
|
(113)
|
$
|
2,406
|
$
|
(110)
|
$
|
630
|
$
|
(220)
|
$
|
(151)
|
$
|
149
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,620
|
$
|
3,217
|
$
|
3,372
|
$
|
3,413
|
$
|
3,292
|
13
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
$
|
10,209
|
$
|
10,363
|
(1)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,263
|
1,253
|
1,029
|
1,054
|
1,013
|
1
|
25
|
3,545
|
2,769
|
28
|
Total net revenue
|
4,883
|
4,470
|
4,401
|
4,467
|
4,305
|
9
|
13
|
13,754
|
13,132
|
5
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(198)
|
(635)
|
(492)
|
231
|
450
|
(69)
|
**
|
(1,325)
|
7,096
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,424
|
2,263
|
2,135
|
2,311
|
2,003
|
7
|
21
|
6,822
|
6,180
|
10
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,657
|
2,842
|
2,758
|
1,925
|
1,852
|
(7)
|
43
|
8,257
|
(144)
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
627
|
672
|
653
|
454
|
438
|
(7)
|
43
|
1,952
|
(34)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
2,170
|
$
|
2,105
|
$
|
1,471
|
$
|
1,414
|
(6)
|
44
|
$
|
6,305
|
$
|
(110)
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(2)(3)
|
$
|
105,030
|
$
|
101,017
|
$
|
99,127
|
$
|
106,956
|
$
|
103,641
|
4
|
1
|
$
|
105,030
|
$
|
103,641
|
1
|
Average loans held for investment
|
102,046
|
99,674
|
100,534
|
103,561
|
105,367
|
2
|
(3)
|
100,757
|
112,272
|
(10)
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(9)
|
14.88
|
%
|
14.04
|
%
|
14.49
|
%
|
14.24
|
%
|
13.83
|
%
|
84
|
bps
|
105
|
bps
|
14.47
|
%
|
14.03
|
%
|
44
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(10)
|
18.33
|
17.59
|
17.17
|
16.92
|
16.34
|
74
|
199
|
17.70
|
15.59
|
211
|
Net charge-off rate
|
1.43
|
2.29
|
2.52
|
2.63
|
3.58
|
(86)
|
(215)
|
2.08
|
4.26
|
(218)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
2.00
|
1.75
|
2.26
|
2.44
|
2.20
|
25
|
(20)
|
2.00
|
2.20
|
(20)
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
2.00
|
1.75
|
2.27
|
2.45
|
2.21
|
25
|
(21)
|
2.00
|
2.21
|
(21)
|
Nonperforming loan rate(5)
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
(1)
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
(1)
|
Purchase volume(11)
|
$
|
136,614
|
$
|
132,676
|
$
|
108,333
|
$
|
117,141
|
$
|
107,102
|
3
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
$
|
377,623
|
$
|
297,171
|
27
|
%
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Domestic Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,319
|
$
|
2,944
|
$
|
3,095
|
$
|
3,129
|
$
|
2,995
|
13
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
9,358
|
$
|
9,470
|
(1)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,200
|
1,183
|
959
|
994
|
952
|
1
|
26
|
3,342
|
2,589
|
29
|
Total net revenue
|
4,519
|
4,127
|
4,054
|
4,123
|
3,947
|
9
|
14
|
12,700
|
12,059
|
5
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(200)
|
(561)
|
(491)
|
231
|
378
|
(64)
|
**
|
(1,252)
|
6,748
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,191
|
2,034
|
1,923
|
2,063
|
1,802
|
8
|
22
|
6,148
|
5,562
|
11
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,528
|
2,654
|
2,622
|
1,829
|
1,767
|
(5)
|
43
|
7,804
|
(251)
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
597
|
626
|
619
|
433
|
419
|
(5)
|
42
|
1,842
|
(59)
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
1,931
|
$
|
2,028
|
$
|
2,003
|
$
|
1,396
|
$
|
1,348
|
(5)
|
43
|
$
|
5,962
|
$
|
(192)
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(2)
|
$
|
99,258
|
$
|
95,309
|
$
|
91,099
|
$
|
98,504
|
$
|
95,541
|
4
|
4
|
$
|
99,258
|
$
|
95,541
|
4
|
Average loans held for investment
|
96,309
|
91,535
|
92,594
|
95,453
|
97,306
|
5
|
(1)
|
93,493
|
103,980
|
(10)
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(9)
|
14.80
|
%
|
13.91
|
%
|
14.34
|
%
|
14.07
|
%
|
13.57
|
%
|
89
|
bps
|
123
|
bps
|
14.36
|
%
|
13.82
|
%
|
54
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(10)
|
18.40
|
17.66
|
17.15
|
16.91
|
16.22
|
74
|
218
|
17.74
|
15.46
|
228
|
Net charge-off rate
|
1.36
|
2.28
|
2.54
|
2.69
|
3.64
|
(92)
|
(228)
|
2.05
|
4.31
|
(226)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
1.93
|
1.68
|
2.24
|
2.42
|
2.21
|
25
|
(28)
|
1.93
|
2.21
|
(28)
|
Purchase volume(11)
|
$
|
126,057
|
$
|
122,456
|
$
|
99,960
|
$
|
107,572
|
$
|
98,107
|
3
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
$
|
348,472
|
$
|
273,215
|
28
|
%
|
Refreshed FICO scores:(12)
|
Greater than 660
|
71
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
(1)
|
2
|
71
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
2
|
660 or below
|
29
|
28
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
1
|
(2)
|
29
|
31
|
(2)
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
2021 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Consumer Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,159
|
$
|
2,101
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
2,012
|
$
|
1,904
|
3
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
$
|
6,290
|
$
|
5,226
|
20
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
127
|
144
|
141
|
136
|
107
|
(12)
|
19
|
412
|
330
|
25
|
Total net revenue
|
2,286
|
2,245
|
2,171
|
2,148
|
2,011
|
2
|
14
|
6,702
|
5,556
|
21
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(91)
|
(306)
|
(126)
|
60
|
(43)
|
(70)
|
112
|
(523)
|
1,693
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,186
Share this article