Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per share

Excluding adjusting items, Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.86 per share(1)

News provided by

Capital One Financial Corporation

Oct 26, 2021, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021, and with a net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.06 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.86 per diluted common share.(1)

"Our modern technology stack is powering our performance and our opportunity," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It's setting us up to capitalize on the accelerating digital revolution in banking, and it's the engine that drives enduring value creation over the long-term."

The quarter included the following adjusting item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax

Impact

Diluted EPS

Impact

Legal reserve activity

$

45

$

0.08

All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary: ·      

  • Total net revenue increased 6 percent to $7.8 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense increased 6 percent to $4.2 billion:
    • 21 percent increase in marketing.
    • 3 percent increase in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings increased 7 percent to $3.6 billion.(2)
  • Provision (benefit) for credit losses increased $818.0 million to $(342.0) million:
    • Net charge-offs of $426.0 million.
    • $770.0 million loan reserve release.
  • Net interest margin of 6.35 percent, an increase of 46 basis points.
  • Efficiency ratio of 53.46 percent.
    • Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 52.89 percent.(1)
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 43.87 percent.
    • Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.30 percent.(1)

Third Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary: ·      

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.8 percent at September 30, 2021.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $11.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $261.4 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.0 billion, or 4 percent, to $105.0 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans increased $3.9 billion, or 4 percent, to $99.3 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $2.4 billion, or 3 percent, to $77.1 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $3.0 billion, or 4 percent, to $74.7 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $5.4 billion, or 7 percent, to $79.2 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $6.6 billion, or 3 percent, to $253.1 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans increased $2.4 billion, or 2 percent, to $102.0 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans increased $4.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $96.3 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans increased $3.3 billion, or 5 percent, to $76.0 billion.
      • Auto average loans increased $3.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $73.3 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans increased $1.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $75.1 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits decreased $370 million, or less than 1 percent, to $305.9 billion, while average deposits decreased $3.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $305.0 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.34 percent. 

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on October 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through November 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.9 billion in deposits and $425.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

(1)

Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement(1)(2)

Third Quarter 2021

Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results

Page

Table 1:

Financial Summary—Consolidated

1

Table 2:

Selected Metrics—Consolidated

3

Table 3:

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Table 4:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Table 5:

Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

10

Table 6:

Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

11

Table 7:

Loan Information and Performance Statistics

12

Table 8:

Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

14

Business Segment Results

Table 9:

Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

15

Table 10:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

16

Table 11:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

18

Table 12:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

19

Table 13:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

20

Other

Table 14:

Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)

21

Table 15:

Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

22




(1)

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.
Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 once it is filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.

(2)

This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our
financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the
level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may
be presented by other companies.

       

       

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated













2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Income Statement



















Net interest income

$

6,156

$

5,743

$

5,822

$

5,873

$

5,555

7

%

11

%

$

17,721

$

17,040

4

%

Non-interest income

1,674

1,631

1,291

1,464

1,826

3

(8)

4,596

4,146

11

Total net revenue(1)

7,830

7,374

7,113

7,337

7,381

6

6

22,317

21,186

5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(342)

(1,160)

(823)

264

331

(71)

**

(2,325)

10,000

**

Non-interest expense:



















Marketing

751

620

501

563

283

21

165

1,872

1,047

79

Operating expense

3,435

3,346

3,239

3,446

3,265

3

5

10,020

10,000


Total non-interest expense

4,186

3,966

3,740

4,009

3,548

6

18

11,892

11,047

8

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,986

4,568

4,196

3,064

3,502

(13)

14

12,750

139

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

882

1,031

869

496

1,096

(14)

(20)

2,782

(10)

**

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

3,104

3,537

3,327

2,568

2,406

(12)

29

9,968

149

**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1)

(2)

(2)



**



(3)

(1)

**

Net income

3,104

3,536

3,325

2,566

2,406

(12)

29

9,965

148

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating
securities(2)

(26)

(30)

(28)

(19)

(20)

(13)

30

(84)

(5)

**

Preferred stock dividends

(79)

(60)

(61)

(68)

(67)

32

18

(200)

(212)

(6)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(12)





(17)



**

**

(12)

(22)

(45)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

2,987

$

3,446

$

3,236

$

2,462

$

2,319

(13)

29

$

9,669

$

(91)

**

Common Share Statistics



















Basic earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

6.81

$

7.65

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

(11)

%

34

%

$

21.53

$

(0.20)

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations















(0.01)



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

6.81

$

7.65

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

(11)

34

$

21.52

$

(0.20)

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

6.78

$

7.62

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

(11)

%

34

%

$

21.45

$

(0.20)

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations















(0.01)



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

6.78

$

7.62

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

(11)

34

$

21.44

$

(0.20)

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



















Basic

438.8

450.6

458.6

459.1

457.8

(3)

%

(4)

%

449.2

457.4

(2)

%

Diluted

440.5

452.3

460.1

460.2

458.5

(3)

(4)

450.9

457.4

(1)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

430.4

446.1

456.8

459.0

457.4

(4)

(6)

430.4

457.4

(6)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

1.20

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.10

$

0.10

**

**

$

2.00

$

0.90

122

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

99.60

97.20

90.96

88.34

83.67

2

19

99.60

83.67

19











































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Balance Sheet (Period-End)



















Loans held for investment

$

261,390

$

249,597

$

243,131

$

251,624

$

248,223

5

%

5

%

$

261,390

$

248,223

5

%

Interest-earning assets

387,208

387,295

392,485

388,917

390,040



(1)

387,208

390,040

(1)

Total assets

425,377

423,420

425,175

421,602

421,883



1

425,377

421,883

1

Interest-bearing deposits

269,134

271,314

276,325

274,300

276,092

(1)

(3)

269,134

276,092

(3)

Total deposits

305,938

306,308

310,328

305,442

305,725





305,938

305,725


Borrowings

37,501

36,343

38,450

40,539

42,795

3

(12)

37,501

42,795

(12)

Common equity

57,632

58,136

56,341

55,356

53,093

(1)

9

57,632

53,093

9

Total stockholders' equity

63,544

64,624

61,188

60,204

58,424

(2)

9

63,544

58,424

9

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



















Loans held for investment

$

253,101

$

246,463

$

243,937

$

247,689

$

249,511

3

%

1

%

$

247,867

$

255,232

(3)

%

Interest-earning assets

387,766

390,129

388,572

388,252

391,451

(1)

(1)

388,820

375,041

4

Total assets

424,506

424,099

421,808

420,011

422,854





423,457

408,233

4

Interest-bearing deposits

269,278

273,476

273,358

274,142

276,339

(2)

(3)

272,022

259,631

5

Total deposits

305,035

308,217

305,056

304,513

305,516

(1)



306,102

286,242

7

Borrowings

37,464

37,054

39,911

40,662

44,161

1

(15)

38,134

48,577

(21)

Common equity

58,230

56,885

55,775

54,220

51,995

2

12

56,972

52,529

8

Total stockholders' equity

64,682

62,376

60,623

59,389

57,223

4

13

62,575

57,802

8

               

               

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated













2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Performance Metrics



















Net interest income growth (period over period)

7

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

6

%

2

%

**

**

4

%

(1)

%

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

3

26

(12)

(20)

67

**

**

11

7

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

6

4

(3)

(1)

13

**

**

5



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

8.08

7.56

7.32

7.56

7.54

52

bps

54

bps

7.65

7.53

12

bps

Net interest margin(6)

6.35

5.89

5.99

6.05

5.68

46

67

6.08

6.06

2

Return on average assets

2.92

3.34

3.16

2.45

2.28

(42)

64

3.14

0.05

309

Return on average tangible assets(7)

3.03

3.46

3.27

2.54

2.36

(43)

67

3.25

0.05

320

Return on average common equity(8)

20.52

24.24

23.22

18.18

17.84

(372)

268

22.64

(0.23)

23

%

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

27.50

32.75

31.61

25.02

24.98

(5)

%

252

30.57

(0.32)

31

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for
investment

6.62

6.44

6.13

6.47

5.69

18

bps

93

6.40

5.77

63

bps

Efficiency ratio(10)

53.46

53.78

52.58

54.64

48.07

(32)

5

%

53.29

52.14

115

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

43.87

45.38

45.54

46.97

44.24

(151)

(37)

bps

44.90

47.20

(230)

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

22.1

22.6

20.7

16.2

31.3

(50)

(9)

%

21.8

(7.2)

29

%

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

50.8

52.0

51.7

52.0

52.5

(2)

%

(3)

50.8

52.5

(3)

Credit Quality Metrics



















Allowance for credit losses

$

11,573

$

12,346

$

14,017

$

15,564

$

16,129

(6)

%

(28)

%

$

11,573

$

16,129

(28)

%

Allowance coverage ratio

4.43

%

4.95

%

5.77

%

6.19

%

6.50

%

(52)

bps

(207)

bps

4.43

%

6.50

%

(207)

bps

Net charge-offs

$

426

$

541

$

740

$

856

$

1,073

(21)

%

(60)

%

$

1,707

$

4,369

(61)

%

Net charge-off rate(12)

0.67

%

0.88

%

1.21

%

1.38

%

1.72

%

(21)

bps

(105)

bps

0.92

%

2.28

%

(136)

bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.97

1.75

1.82

2.41

1.97

22



1.97

1.97


30+ day delinquency rate

2.13

1.89

1.98

2.61

2.22

24

(9)

2.13

2.22

(9)

Capital Ratios(13)



















Common equity Tier 1 capital

13.8

%

14.5

%

14.6

%

13.7

%

13.0

%

(70)

bps

80

bps

13.8

%

13.0

%

80

bps

Tier 1 capital

15.7

16.6

16.2

15.3

14.8

(90)

90

15.7

14.8

90

Total capital

18.2

18.8

18.6

17.7

17.3

(60)

90

18.2

17.3

90

Tier 1 leverage

12.2

12.4

11.7

11.2

10.6

(20)

160

12.2

10.6

160

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

10.4

10.6

10.1

10.0

9.4

(20)

100

10.4

9.4

100

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income













2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Interest income:



















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

6,205

$

5,753

$

5,854

$

5,954

$

5,758

8

%

8

%

$

17,812

$

18,120

(2)

%

Investment securities

317

370

391

422

443

(14)

(28)

1,078

1,455

(26)

Other

16

16

16

15

14



14

48

67

(28)

Total interest income

6,538

6,139

6,261

6,391

6,215

6

5

18,938

19,642

(4)

Interest expense:



















Deposits

228

237

269

347

476

(4)

(52)

734

1,818

(60)

Securitized debt obligations

29

28

32

34

43

4

(33)

89

198

(55)

Senior and subordinated notes

116

122

129

128

132

(5)

(12)

367

551

(33)

Other borrowings

9

9

9

9

9





27

35

(23)

Total interest expense

382

396

439

518

660

(4)

(42)

1,217

2,602

(53)

Net interest income

6,156

5,743

5,822

5,873

5,555

7

11

17,721

17,040

4

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(342)

(1,160)

(823)

264

331

(71)

**

(2,325)

10,000

**

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,498

6,903

6,645

5,609

5,224

(6)

24

20,046

7,040

185

Non-interest income:



















Interchange fees, net

1,022

1,016

817

818

775

1

32

2,855

2,199

30

Service charges and other customer-related fees

407

384

352

338

320

6

27

1,143

905

26

Net securities gains

2



4



25



(92)

6

25

(76)

Other

243

231

118

308

706

5

(66)

592

1,017

(42)

Total non-interest income

1,674

1,631

1,291

1,464

1,826

3

(8)

4,596

4,146

11

Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and associate benefits

1,852

1,781

1,847

1,755

1,719

4

8

5,480

5,050

9

Occupancy and equipment

481

523

472

572

506

(8)

(5)

1,476

1,546

(5)

Marketing

751

620

501

563

283

21

165

1,872

1,047

79

Professional services

358

341

292

394

327

5

9

991

918

8

Communications and data processing

319

315

302

295

310

1

3

936

920

2

Amortization of intangibles

5

5

6

8

14



(64)

16

52

(69)

Other

420

381

320

422

389

10

8

1,121

1,514

(26)

Total non-interest expense

4,186

3,966

3,740

4,009

3,548

6

18

11,892

11,047

8

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,986

4,568

4,196

3,064

3,502

(13)

14

12,750

139

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

882

1,031

869

496

1,096

(14)

(20)

2,782

(10)

**

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

3,104

3,537

3,327

2,568

2,406

(12)

29

9,968

149

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1)

(2)

(2)



**



(3)

(1)

200

Net income

3,104

3,536

3,325

2,566

2,406

(12)

29

9,965

148

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating
securities(2)

(26)

(30)

(28)

(19)

(20)

(13)

30

(84)

(5)

**

Preferred stock dividends

(79)

(60)

(61)

(68)

(67)

32

18

(200)

(212)

(6)

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(12)





(17)



**

**

(12)

(22)

(45)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

2,987

$

3,446

$

3,236

$

2,462

$

2,319

(13)

29

$

9,669

$

(91)

**






















































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Basic earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

6.81

$

7.65

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

(11)

%

34

%

$

21.53

$

(0.20)

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations















(0.01)



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

6.81

$

7.65

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

(11)

34

$

21.52

$

(0.20)

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

6.78

$

7.62

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

(11)

34

$

21.45

$

(0.20)

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations















(0.01)



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

6.78

$

7.62

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

(11)

34

$

21.44

$

(0.20)

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



















Basic common shares

438.8

450.6

458.6

459.1

457.8

(3)

(4)

449.2

457.4

(2)

%

Diluted common shares

440.5

452.3

460.1

460.2

458.5

(3)

(4)

450.9

457.4

(1)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets














2021 Q3 vs.


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks

$

5,444

$

5,312

$

4,670

$

4,708

$

4,267

2

%

28

%

Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

21,180

29,534

45,825

35,801

39,839

(28)

(47)

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,624

34,846

50,495

40,509

44,106

(24)

(40)

Restricted cash for securitization investors

234

242

1,779

262

895

(3)

(74)

Securities available for sale

98,149

101,766

99,165

100,445

99,853

(4)

(2)

Loans held for investment:













Unsecuritized loans held for investment

238,475

226,130

219,182

225,698

217,878

5

9

Loans held in consolidated trusts

22,915

23,467

23,949

25,926

30,345

(2)

(24)

Total loans held for investment

261,390

249,597

243,131

251,624

248,223

5

5

Allowance for credit losses

(11,573)

(12,346)

(14,017)

(15,564)

(16,129)

(6)

(28)

Net loans held for investment

249,817

237,251

229,114

236,060

232,094

5

8

Loans held for sale

6,300

6,522

2,896

2,710

3,433

(3)

84

Premises and equipment, net

4,204

4,227

4,277

4,287

4,333

(1)

(3)

Interest receivable

1,418

1,372

1,380

1,471

1,551

3

(9)

Goodwill

14,652

14,654

14,654

14,653

14,648




Other assets

23,979

22,540

21,415

21,205

20,970

6

14

Total assets

$

425,377

$

423,420

$

425,175

$

421,602

$

421,883



1



























2021 Q3 vs.


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

Liabilities:













Interest payable

$

241

$

301

$

288

$

352

$

332

(20)

%

(27)

%

Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing deposits

36,804

34,994

34,003

31,142

29,633

5

24

Interest-bearing deposits

269,134

271,314

276,325

274,300

276,092

(1)

(3)

Total deposits

305,938

306,308

310,328

305,442

305,725




Securitized debt obligations

12,635

10,561

12,071

12,414

13,566

20

(7)

Other debt:













Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

825

845

842

668

702

(2)

18

Senior and subordinated notes

23,983

24,878

25,467

27,382

28,448

(4)

(16)

Other borrowings

58

59

70

75

79

(2)

(27)

Total other debt

24,866

25,782

26,379

28,125

29,229

(4)

(15)

Other liabilities

18,153

15,844

14,921

15,065

14,607

15

24

Total liabilities

361,833

358,796

363,987

361,398

363,459

1

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0




Common stock

7

7

7

7

7




Additional paid-in capital, net

35,051

35,472

33,671

33,480

33,793

(1)

4

Retained earnings

48,944

46,461

43,167

40,088

37,653

5

30

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,360

1,792

1,783

3,494

3,833

(24)

(65)

Treasury stock, at cost

(21,818)

(19,108)

(17,440)

(16,865)

(16,862)

14

29

Total stockholders' equity

63,544

64,624

61,188

60,204

58,424

(2)

9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

425,377

$

423,420

$

425,175

$

421,602

$

421,883



1

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1)

Total net revenue was reduced by $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020 and $235 million in Q3 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.

(2)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3)

On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021.

(4)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(5)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6)

Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(7)

Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(8)

Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(9)

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(10)

Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11)

Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(12)

Net charge-off  rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(13)

Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(14)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

**

Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2020 Q3

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

260,235

$

6,205

9.54

%

$

249,280

$

5,753

9.23

%

$

250,525

$

5,758

9.19

%

Investment securities(1)

98,802

317

1.28

100,071

370

1.48

91,777

443

1.93

Cash equivalents and other

28,729

16

0.22

40,778

16

0.16

49,149

14

0.11

Total interest-earning assets

$

387,766

$

6,538

6.74

$

390,129

$

6,139

6.29

$

391,451

$

6,215

6.35

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

269,278

$

228

0.34

$

273,476

$

237

0.35

$

276,339

$

476

0.69

Securitized debt obligations

12,420

29

0.93

10,890

28

1.03

15,032

43

1.14

Senior and subordinated notes

24,241

116

1.91

25,487

122

1.92

28,497

132

1.86

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,357

9

1.49

2,198

9

1.67

2,119

9

1.77

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

308,296

$

382

0.49

$

312,051

$

396

0.50

$

321,987

$

660

0.82

Net interest income/spread


$

6,156

6.25



$

5,743

5.79



$

5,555

5.53

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.10





0.10





0.15

Net interest margin




6.35

%




5.89

%




5.68

%



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

252,113

$

17,812

9.42

%

$

256,165

$

18,120

9.43

%

Investment securities

99,059

1,078

1.45

83,724

1,455

2.32

Cash equivalents and other

37,648

48

0.17

35,152

67

0.25

Total interest-earning assets

$

388,820

$

18,938

6.49

$

375,041

$

19,642

6.98

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing deposits

$

272,022

$

734

0.36

$

259,631

$

1,818

0.93

Securitized debt obligations

11,851

89

1.00

16,500

198

1.60

Senior and subordinated notes

25,555

367

1.92

30,371

551

2.42

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,256

27

1.59

3,147

35

1.50

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

311,684

$

1,217

0.52

$

309,649

$

2,602

1.12

Net interest income/spread


$

17,721

5.97



$

17,040

5.86

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.11





0.20

Net interest margin




6.08

%




6.06

%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics













2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.
2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



















Credit card:



















   Domestic credit card(2)

$

99,258

$

95,309

$

91,099

$

98,504

$

95,541

4

%

4

%

$

99,258

$

95,541

4

%

   International card businesses(3)

5,772

5,708

8,028

8,452

8,100

1

(29)

5,772

8,100

(29)

Total credit card

105,030

101,017

99,127

106,956

103,641

4

1

105,030

103,641

1

Consumer banking:



















   Auto

74,716

71,713

67,059

65,762

65,394

4

14

74,716

65,394

14

   Retail banking

2,396

3,046

3,143

3,126

3,294

(21)

(27)

2,396

3,294

(27)

Total consumer banking

77,112

74,759

70,202

68,888

68,688

3

12

77,112

68,688

12

Commercial banking:



















   Commercial and multifamily real estate(4)

33,096

29,616

30,008

30,681

31,197

12

6

33,096

31,197

6

   Commercial and industrial

46,152

44,205

43,794

45,099

44,697

4

3

46,152

44,697

3

Total commercial banking

79,248

73,821

73,802

75,780

75,894

7

4

79,248

75,894

4

Total loans held for investment

$

261,390

$

249,597

$

243,131

$

251,624

$

248,223

5

5

$

261,390

$

248,223

5

Loans Held for Investment (Average)



















Credit card:



















   Domestic credit card

$

96,309

$

91,535

$

92,594

$

95,453

$

97,306

5

%

(1)

%

$

93,493

$

103,980

(10)

%

   International card businesses

5,737

8,139

7,940

8,108

8,061

(30)

(29)

7,264

8,292

(12)

Total credit card

102,046

99,674

100,534

103,561

105,367

2

(3)

100,757

112,272

(10)

Consumer banking:



















   Auto

73,296

69,543

66,185

65,590

64,476

5

14

69,700

62,434

12

   Retail banking

2,700

3,162

3,049

3,218

3,346

(15)

(19)

2,969

3,023

(2)

Total consumer banking

75,996

72,705

69,234

68,808

67,822

5

12

72,669

65,457

11

Commercial banking:



















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,314

30,124

29,856

30,825

30,918

1

(2)

30,100

31,239

(4)

   Commercial and industrial

44,745

43,960

44,313

44,495

45,404

2

(1)

44,341

46,264

(4)

Total commercial banking

75,059

74,084

74,169

75,320

76,322

1

(2)

74,441

77,503

(4)

Total average loans held for investment

$

253,101

$

246,463

$

243,937

$

247,689

$

249,511

3

1

$

247,867

$

255,232

(3)







































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

 

2021

 

2020

2021 vs.
2020


Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates


























Credit card:


























   Domestic credit card

1.36

%

2.28

%

2.54

%

2.69

%

3.64

%

(92)

bps

(228)

bps

2.05

%

4.31

%

(226)

bps

   International card businesses

2.72


2.41


2.30


1.86


2.89

31

(17)


2.45


3.71

(126)

Total credit card

1.43


2.29


2.52


2.63


3.58

(86)

(215)


2.08


4.26

(218)

Consumer banking:


























   Auto

0.18


(0.12)


0.47


0.47


0.23

30

(5)


0.17


0.95

(78)

   Retail banking

2.45


1.41


1.68


1.88


1.38

104

107


1.82


1.80

2

Total consumer banking

0.27


(0.06)


0.52


0.53


0.28

33

(1)


0.24


0.99

(75)

Commercial banking:


























   Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.01


0.04


0.06


0.02


0.41

(3)

(40)


0.04


0.17

(13)

   Commercial and industrial

0.07


(0.21)


0.11


0.74


0.45

28

(38)


(0.01)


0.73

(74)

Total commercial banking

0.05


(0.11)


0.09


0.45


0.43

16

(38)


0.01


0.50

(49)

Total net charge-offs

0.67


0.88


1.21


1.38


1.72

(21)

(105)


0.92


2.28

(136)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates


























Credit card:


























   Domestic credit card

1.93

%

1.68

%

2.24

%

2.42

%

2.21

%

25

bps

(28)

bps

1.93

%

2.21

%

(28)

bps

   International card businesses

3.27


2.89


2.51


2.61


2.15

38

112


3.27


2.15

112

Total credit card

2.00


1.75


2.26


2.44


2.20

25

(20)


2.00


2.20

(20)

Consumer banking:


























   Auto

3.65


3.26


3.12


4.78


3.76

39

(11)


3.65


3.76

(11)

   Retail banking

1.15


0.79


1.02


1.32


0.83

36

32


1.15


0.83

32

Total consumer banking

3.58


3.16


3.03


4.62


3.62

42

(4)


3.58


3.62

(4)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(5)(6)


























Credit card:


























   International card businesses

0.16

%

0.20

%

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.25

%

(4)

bps

(9)

bps

0.16

%

0.25

%

(9)

bps

Total credit card

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.02


0.02



(1)


0.01


0.02

(1)

Consumer banking:


























   Auto

0.36


0.29


0.29


0.45


0.36

7




0.36


0.36


   Retail banking

2.20


1.75


1.16


0.96


0.77

45

143


2.20


0.77

143

Total consumer banking

0.42


0.35


0.33


0.47


0.38

7

4


0.42


0.38

4

Commercial banking:


























   Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.87


1.02


0.78


0.65


0.58

(15)

29


0.87


0.58

29

   Commercial and industrial

0.68


1.03


1.02


1.00


1.31

(35)

(63)


0.68


1.31

(63)

Total commercial banking

0.76


1.03


0.92


0.86


1.01

(27)

(25)


0.76


1.01

(25)

Total nonperforming loans

0.35


0.41


0.38


0.40


0.42

(6)

(7)


0.35


0.42

(7)

Total nonperforming assets

0.37


0.43


0.40


0.41


0.44

(6)

(7)


0.37


0.44

(7)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity




Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Credit Card

Consumer Banking



(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

International
Card
Businesses

Total Credit
Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:















Balance as of June 30, 2021

$

8,489

$

384

$

8,873

$

2,122

$

81

$

2,203

$

1,270

$

12,346

Charge-offs

(658)

(77)

(735)

(244)

(20)

(264)

(20)

(1,019)

Recoveries

331

38

369

210

3

213

11

593

Net charge-offs

(327)

(39)

(366)

(34)

(17)

(51)

(9)

(426)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(200)

2

(198)

(100)

9

(91)

(55)

(344)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(527)

(37)

(564)

(134)

(8)

(142)

(64)

(770)

Other changes(7)

6

(9)

(3)









(3)

Balance as of September 30, 2021

7,968

338

8,306

1,988

73

2,061

1,206

11,573

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:















Balance as of June 30, 2021













164

164

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments













2

2

Balance as of September 30, 2021













166

166

Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021

$

7,968

$

338

$

8,306

$

1,988

$

73

$

2,061

$

1,372

$

11,739



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Credit Card

Consumer Banking



(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

International
Card
Businesses

Total Credit
Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:















Balance as of December 31, 2020

$

10,650

$

541

$

11,191

$

2,615

$

100

$

2,715

$

1,658

$

15,564

Charge-offs

(2,436)

(259)

(2,695)

(813)

(53)

(866)

(47)

(3,608)

Recoveries

1,000

125

1,125

723

12

735

41

1,901

Net charge-offs

(1,436)

(134)

(1,570)

(90)

(41)

(131)

(6)

(1,707)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(1,252)

(73)

(1,325)

(537)

14

(523)

(446)

(2,294)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(2,688)

(207)

(2,895)

(627)

(27)

(654)

(452)

(4,001)

Other changes(7)

6

4

10









10

Balance as of September 30, 2021

7,968

338

8,306

1,988

73

2,061

1,206

11,573

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:















Balance as of December 31, 2020













195

195

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments













(29)

(29)

Balance as of September 30, 2021













166

166

Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2021

$

7,968

$

338

$

8,306

$

1,988

$

73

$

2,061

$

1,372

$

11,739

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results




Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

3,620

$

2,159

$

578

$

(201)

$

6,156

$

10,209

$

6,290

$

1,558

$

(336)

$

17,721

Non-interest income (loss)

1,263

127

306

(22)

1,674

3,545

412

803

(164)

4,596

Total net revenue (loss)

4,883

2,286

884

(223)

7,830

13,754

6,702

2,361

(500)

22,317

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)

(91)

(53)



(342)

(1,325)

(523)

(475)

(2)

(2,325)

Non-interest expense

2,424

1,186

459

117

4,186

6,822

3,426

1,295

349

11,892

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes

2,657

1,191

478

(340)

3,986

8,257

3,799

1,541

(847)

12,750

Income tax provision (benefit)

627

282

113

(140)

882

1,952

897

364

(431)

2,782

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,030

$

909

$

365

$

(200)

$

3,104

$

6,305

$

2,902

$

1,177

$

(416)

$

9,968























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021









(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total









Net interest income (loss)

$

3,217

$

2,101

$

460

$

(35)

$

5,743










Non-interest income (loss)

1,253

144

257

(23)

1,631










Total net revenue (loss)

4,470

2,245

717

(58)

7,374










Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(635)

(306)

(219)



(1,160)










Non-interest expense

2,263

1,123

417

163

3,966










Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes

2,842

1,428

519

(221)

4,568










Income tax provision (benefit)

672

337

123

(101)

1,031










Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,170

$

1,091

$

396

$

(120)

$

3,537

































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(8)

Other(8)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

3,292

$

1,904

$

517

$

(158)

$

5,555

$

10,363

$

5,226

$

1,526

$

(75)

$

17,040

Non-interest income

1,013

107

237

469

1,826

2,769

330

655

392

4,146

Total net revenue

4,305

2,011

754

311

7,381

13,132

5,556

2,181

317

21,186

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

450

(43)

(74)

(2)

331

7,096

1,693

1,209

2

10,000

Non-interest expense

2,003

1,011

424

110

3,548

6,180

3,038

1,261

568

11,047

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes

1,852

1,043

404

203

3,502

(144)

825

(289)

(253)

139

Income tax provision (benefit)

438

247

95

316

1,096

(34)

195

(69)

(102)

(10)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,414

$

796

$

309

$

(113)

$

2,406

$

(110)

$

630

$

(220)

$

(151)

$

149

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business













2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Credit Card



















Earnings:



















Net interest income

$

3,620

$

3,217

$

3,372

$

3,413

$

3,292

13

%

10

%

$

10,209

$

10,363

(1)

%

Non-interest income

1,263

1,253

1,029

1,054

1,013

1

25

3,545

2,769

28

Total net revenue

4,883

4,470

4,401

4,467

4,305

9

13

13,754

13,132

5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)

(635)

(492)

231

450

(69)

**

(1,325)

7,096

**

Non-interest expense

2,424

2,263

2,135

2,311

2,003

7

21

6,822

6,180

10

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,657

2,842

2,758

1,925

1,852

(7)

43

8,257

(144)

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

627

672

653

454

438

(7)

43

1,952

(34)

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,030

$

2,170

$

2,105

$

1,471

$

1,414

(6)

44

$

6,305

$

(110)

**

Selected performance metrics:



















Period-end loans held for investment(2)(3)

$

105,030

$

101,017

$

99,127

$

106,956

$

103,641

4

1

$

105,030

$

103,641

1

Average loans held for investment

102,046

99,674

100,534

103,561

105,367

2

(3)

100,757

112,272

(10)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

14.88

%

14.04

%

14.49

%

14.24

%

13.83

%

84

bps

105

bps

14.47

%

14.03

%

44

bps

Total net revenue margin(10)

18.33

17.59

17.17

16.92

16.34

74

199

17.70

15.59

211

Net charge-off rate

1.43

2.29

2.52

2.63

3.58

(86)

(215)

2.08

4.26

(218)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.00

1.75

2.26

2.44

2.20

25

(20)

2.00

2.20

(20)

30+ day delinquency rate

2.00

1.75

2.27

2.45

2.21

25

(21)

2.00

2.21

(21)

Nonperforming loan rate(5)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02



(1)

0.01

0.02

(1)

Purchase volume(11)

$

136,614

$

132,676

$

108,333

$

117,141

$

107,102

3

%

28

%

$

377,623

$

297,171

27

%















































2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Domestic Card



















Earnings:



















Net interest income

$

3,319

$

2,944

$

3,095

$

3,129

$

2,995

13

%

11

%

$

9,358

$

9,470

(1)

%

Non-interest income

1,200

1,183

959

994

952

1

26

3,342

2,589

29

Total net revenue

4,519

4,127

4,054

4,123

3,947

9

14

12,700

12,059

5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(200)

(561)

(491)

231

378

(64)

**

(1,252)

6,748

**

Non-interest expense

2,191

2,034

1,923

2,063

1,802

8

22

6,148

5,562

11

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,528

2,654

2,622

1,829

1,767

(5)

43

7,804

(251)

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

597

626

619

433

419

(5)

42

1,842

(59)

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,931

$

2,028

$

2,003

$

1,396

$

1,348

(5)

43

$

5,962

$

(192)

**

Selected performance metrics:



















Period-end loans held for investment(2)

$

99,258

$

95,309

$

91,099

$

98,504

$

95,541

4

4

$

99,258

$

95,541

4

Average loans held for investment

96,309

91,535

92,594

95,453

97,306

5

(1)

93,493

103,980

(10)

Average yield on loans outstanding(9)

14.80

%

13.91

%

14.34

%

14.07

%

13.57

%

89

bps

123

bps

14.36

%

13.82

%

54

bps

Total net revenue margin(10)

18.40

17.66

17.15

16.91

16.22

74

218

17.74

15.46

228

Net charge-off rate

1.36

2.28

2.54

2.69

3.64

(92)

(228)

2.05

4.31

(226)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

1.93

1.68

2.24

2.42

2.21

25

(28)

1.93

2.21

(28)

Purchase volume(11)

$

126,057

$

122,456

$

99,960

$

107,572

$

98,107

3

%

28

%

$

348,472

$

273,215

28

%

Refreshed FICO scores:(12)



















Greater than 660

71

%

72

%

70

%

69

%

69

%

(1)

2

71

%

69

%

2

660 or below

29

28

30

31

31

1

(2)

29

31

(2)

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%




100

%

100

%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business














2021 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020




2021 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q3

2021

2020

2020

Consumer Banking



















Earnings:



















Net interest income

$

2,159

$

2,101

$

2,030

$

2,012

$

1,904

3

%

13

%

$

6,290

$

5,226

20

%

Non-interest income

127

144

141

136

107

(12)

19

412

330

25

Total net revenue

2,286

2,245

2,171

2,148

2,011

2

14

6,702

5,556

21

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(91)

(306)

(126)

60

(43)

(70)

112

(523)

1,693

**

Non-interest expense

1,186