Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per share

Oct 27, 2022, 16:05 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2021.
"We delivered strong growth and revenue in the third quarter, and we continue to see opportunities to lean into marketing and resilient asset growth that can deliver sustained revenue annuities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "We're in a strong position to deliver compelling long-term shareholder value as modern digital technology continues to transform banking."
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $8.8 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 8 percent to $4.9 billion:
- 2 percent decrease in marketing.
- 11 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 6 percent to $3.9 billion.(1)
- Provision for credit losses increased $584 million to $1.7 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $931 million.
- $734 million loan reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.80 percent, an increase of 26 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 56.21 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 45.10 percent.
Third Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at September 30, 2022.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $7.6 billion, or 3 percent, to $303.9 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.0 billion, or 5 percent, to $126.9 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $6.3 billion, or 5 percent, to $121.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $332 million, or less than 1 percent, to $81.2 billion.
- Auto period-end loans decreased $346 million, or less than 1 percent, to $79.6 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $1.9 billion, or 2 percent, to $95.8 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $14.1 billion, or 5 percent, to $300.2 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $7.5 billion, or 6 percent, to $123.4 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $7.5 billion, or 7 percent, to $117.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $358 million, or less than 1 percent, to $81.3 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $428 million, or 1 percent, to $79.7 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans increased $6.2 billion, or 7 percent, to $95.5 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $9.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $317.2 billion, while average deposits increased $6.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $311.9 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 56 basis points to 1.00 percent.
|
(1)
|
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on October 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $317.2 billion in deposits and $444.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Third Quarter 2022
Table of Contents
|
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
|
Page
|
Table 1:
|
Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
1
|
Table 2:
|
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
3
|
Table 3:
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
4
|
Table 4:
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
6
|
Table 5:
|
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
8
|
Table 6:
|
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
9
|
Table 7:
|
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
10
|
Table 8:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
12
|
Business Segment Results
|
Table 9:
|
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
13
|
Table 10:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
14
|
Table 11:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
16
|
Table 12:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
17
|
Table 13:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
18
|
Other
|
Table 14:
|
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
|
19
|
Table 15:
|
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
20
__________
|
(1)
|
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
(2)
|
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$ 7,003
|
$ 6,517
|
$ 6,397
|
$ 6,450
|
$ 6,156
|
7 %
|
14 %
|
$ 19,917
|
$ 17,721
|
12 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,802
|
1,715
|
1,776
|
1,668
|
1,674
|
5
|
8
|
5,293
|
4,596
|
15
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
8,805
|
8,232
|
8,173
|
8,118
|
7,830
|
7
|
12
|
25,210
|
22,317
|
13
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
1,669
|
1,085
|
677
|
381
|
(342)
|
54
|
**
|
3,431
|
(2,325)
|
**
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
978
|
1,003
|
918
|
999
|
751
|
(2)
|
30
|
2,899
|
1,872
|
55
|
Operating expense
|
3,971
|
3,580
|
3,633
|
3,679
|
3,435
|
11
|
16
|
11,184
|
10,020
|
12
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,949
|
4,583
|
4,551
|
4,678
|
4,186
|
8
|
18
|
14,083
|
11,892
|
18
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,187
|
2,564
|
2,945
|
3,059
|
3,986
|
(15)
|
(45)
|
7,696
|
12,750
|
(40)
|
Income tax provision
|
493
|
533
|
542
|
633
|
882
|
(8)
|
(44)
|
1,568
|
2,782
|
(44)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
1,694
|
2,031
|
2,403
|
2,426
|
3,104
|
(17)
|
(45)
|
6,128
|
9,968
|
(39)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
**
|
Net income
|
1,694
|
2,031
|
2,403
|
2,425
|
3,104
|
(17)
|
(45)
|
6,128
|
9,965
|
(39)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(21)
|
(25)
|
(28)
|
(21)
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
(19)
|
(74)
|
(84)
|
(12)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(74)
|
(79)
|
—
|
(28)
|
(171)
|
(200)
|
(15)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(34)
|
(12)
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
(12)
|
**
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,616
|
$ 1,949
|
$ 2,318
|
$ 2,296
|
$ 2,987
|
(17)
|
(46)
|
$ 5,883
|
$ 9,669
|
(39)
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 4.98
|
$ 5.65
|
$ 5.43
|
$ 6.81
|
(15) %
|
(38) %
|
$ 14.90
|
$ 21.53
|
(31) %
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
**
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 4.98
|
$ 5.65
|
$ 5.43
|
$ 6.81
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
$ 14.90
|
$ 21.52
|
(31)
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$ 4.20
|
$ 4.96
|
$ 5.62
|
$ 5.41
|
$ 6.78
|
(15) %
|
(38) %
|
$ 14.84
|
$ 21.45
|
(31) %
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
**
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 4.20
|
$ 4.96
|
$ 5.62
|
$ 5.41
|
$ 6.78
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
$ 14.84
|
$ 21.44
|
(31)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
383.4
|
391.2
|
410.4
|
422.5
|
438.8
|
(2) %
|
(13) %
|
394.9
|
449.2
|
(12) %
|
Diluted
|
384.6
|
392.6
|
412.2
|
424.3
|
440.5
|
(2)
|
(13)
|
396.4
|
450.9
|
(12)
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
382.0
|
383.8
|
399.0
|
413.9
|
430.4
|
—
|
(11)
|
382.0
|
430.4
|
(11)
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 1.20
|
—
|
(50)
|
$ 1.80
|
$ 2.00
|
(10)
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
|
81.38
|
87.84
|
91.77
|
99.74
|
99.60
|
(7)
|
(18)
|
81.38
|
99.60
|
(18)
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 303,943
|
$ 296,384
|
$ 280,466
|
$ 277,340
|
$ 261,390
|
3 %
|
16 %
|
$ 303,943
|
$ 261,390
|
16 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
415,262
|
406,565
|
398,241
|
397,341
|
387,208
|
2
|
7
|
415,262
|
387,208
|
7
|
Total assets
|
444,232
|
440,288
|
434,195
|
432,381
|
425,377
|
1
|
4
|
444,232
|
425,377
|
4
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
282,802
|
270,881
|
275,648
|
272,937
|
269,134
|
4
|
5
|
282,802
|
269,134
|
5
|
Total deposits
|
317,193
|
307,885
|
313,429
|
310,980
|
305,938
|
3
|
4
|
317,193
|
305,938
|
4
|
Borrowings
|
54,607
|
58,938
|
45,358
|
43,086
|
37,501
|
(7)
|
46
|
54,607
|
37,501
|
46
|
Common equity
|
46,015
|
48,564
|
51,499
|
56,184
|
57,632
|
(5)
|
(20)
|
46,015
|
57,632
|
(20)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
50,861
|
53,410
|
56,345
|
61,029
|
63,544
|
(5)
|
(20)
|
50,861
|
63,544
|
(20)
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 300,186
|
$ 286,110
|
$ 275,342
|
$ 267,159
|
$ 253,101
|
5 %
|
19 %
|
$ 287,304
|
$ 247,867
|
16 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
412,171
|
398,934
|
394,082
|
390,868
|
387,766
|
3
|
6
|
401,793
|
388,820
|
3
|
Total assets
|
447,088
|
435,327
|
430,372
|
427,845
|
424,506
|
3
|
5
|
437,523
|
423,457
|
3
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
275,900
|
268,104
|
271,823
|
269,951
|
269,278
|
3
|
2
|
271,957
|
272,022
|
—
|
Total deposits
|
311,928
|
305,954
|
309,597
|
307,272
|
305,035
|
2
|
2
|
309,168
|
306,102
|
1
|
Borrowings
|
58,628
|
53,208
|
42,277
|
39,943
|
37,464
|
10
|
56
|
51,431
|
38,134
|
35
|
Common equity
|
49,696
|
49,319
|
54,591
|
56,946
|
58,230
|
1
|
(15)
|
51,184
|
56,972
|
(10)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
54,541
|
54,165
|
59,437
|
62,498
|
64,682
|
1
|
(16)
|
56,030
|
62,575
|
(10)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
7 %
|
2 %
|
(1) %
|
5 %
|
7 %
|
**
|
**
|
12 %
|
4 %
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
5
|
(3)
|
6
|
—
|
3
|
**
|
**
|
15
|
11
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
**
|
**
|
13
|
5
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(5)
|
8.55
|
8.25
|
8.30
|
8.31
|
8.08
|
30 bps
|
47 bps
|
8.37
|
7.65
|
72 bps
|
Net interest margin(6)
|
6.80
|
6.54
|
6.49
|
6.60
|
6.35
|
26
|
45
|
6.61
|
6.08
|
53
|
Return on average assets
|
1.52
|
1.87
|
2.23
|
2.27
|
2.92
|
(35)
|
(140)
|
1.87
|
3.14
|
(127)
|
Return on average tangible assets(7)
|
1.57
|
1.93
|
2.31
|
2.35
|
3.03
|
(36)
|
(146)
|
1.93
|
3.25
|
(132)
|
Return on average common equity(8)
|
13.01
|
15.81
|
16.98
|
16.13
|
20.52
|
(3) %
|
(8) %
|
15.33
|
22.64
|
(7) %
|
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
|
18.59
|
22.63
|
23.36
|
21.82
|
27.50
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
21.62
|
30.57
|
(9)
|
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment
|
6.59
|
6.41
|
6.61
|
7.00
|
6.62
|
18 bps
|
(3) bps
|
6.54
|
6.40
|
14 bps
|
Efficiency ratio(10)
|
56.21
|
55.67
|
55.68
|
57.63
|
53.46
|
54
|
275
|
55.86
|
53.29
|
257
|
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
|
45.10
|
43.49
|
44.45
|
45.32
|
43.87
|
161
|
123
|
44.36
|
44.90
|
(54)
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
22.5
|
20.8
|
18.4
|
20.7
|
22.1
|
170
|
40
|
20.4
|
21.8
|
(140)
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
55.1
|
53.6
|
51.5
|
50.8
|
50.8
|
3 %
|
8 %
|
55.1
|
50.8
|
8 %
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$ 12,209
|
$ 11,491
|
$ 11,308
|
$ 11,430
|
$ 11,573
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
$ 12,209
|
$ 11,573
|
5 %
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
4.02 %
|
3.88 %
|
4.03 %
|
4.12 %
|
4.43 %
|
14 bps
|
(41) bps
|
4.02 %
|
4.43 %
|
(41) bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 931
|
$ 845
|
$ 767
|
$ 527
|
$ 426
|
10 %
|
119 %
|
$ 2,543
|
$ 1,707
|
49 %
|
Net charge-off rate(12)
|
1.24 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.11 %
|
0.79 %
|
0.67 %
|
6 bps
|
57 bps
|
1.18 %
|
0.92 %
|
26 bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
2.58
|
2.36
|
2.08
|
2.25
|
1.97
|
22
|
61
|
2.58
|
1.97
|
61
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
2.78
|
2.54
|
2.21
|
2.41
|
2.13
|
24
|
65
|
2.78
|
2.13
|
65
|
Capital Ratios(13)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
12.2 %
|
12.1 %
|
12.7 %
|
13.1 %
|
13.8 %
|
10 bps
|
(160) bps
|
12.2 %
|
13.8 %
|
(160) bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
13.6
|
13.5
|
14.1
|
14.5
|
15.7
|
10
|
(210)
|
13.6
|
15.7
|
(210)
|
Total capital
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
16.4
|
16.9
|
18.2
|
—
|
(250)
|
15.7
|
18.2
|
(250)
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
11.0
|
11.1
|
11.3
|
11.6
|
12.2
|
(10)
|
(120)
|
11.0
|
12.2
|
(120)
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
8.7
|
9.9
|
10.4
|
(70)
|
(320)
|
7.2
|
10.4
|
(320)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 7,578
|
$ 6,605
|
$ 6,367
|
$ 6,451
|
$ 6,205
|
15 %
|
22 %
|
$ 20,550
|
$ 17,812
|
15 %
|
Investment securities
|
499
|
435
|
402
|
368
|
317
|
15
|
57
|
1,336
|
1,078
|
24
|
Other
|
123
|
55
|
15
|
12
|
16
|
124
|
**
|
193
|
48
|
**
|
Total interest income
|
8,200
|
7,095
|
6,784
|
6,831
|
6,538
|
16
|
25
|
22,079
|
18,938
|
17
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
689
|
293
|
218
|
222
|
228
|
135
|
**
|
1,200
|
734
|
63
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
120
|
65
|
29
|
30
|
29
|
85
|
**
|
214
|
89
|
140
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
319
|
194
|
131
|
121
|
116
|
64
|
175
|
644
|
367
|
75
|
Other borrowings
|
69
|
26
|
9
|
8
|
9
|
165
|
**
|
104
|
27
|
**
|
Total interest expense
|
1,197
|
578
|
387
|
381
|
382
|
107
|
**
|
2,162
|
1,217
|
78
|
Net interest income
|
7,003
|
6,517
|
6,397
|
6,450
|
6,156
|
7
|
14
|
19,917
|
17,721
|
12
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
1,669
|
1,085
|
677
|
381
|
(342)
|
54
|
**
|
3,431
|
(2,325)
|
**
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
5,334
|
5,432
|
5,720
|
6,069
|
6,498
|
(2)
|
(18)
|
16,486
|
20,046
|
(18)
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
1,195
|
1,201
|
1,033
|
1,005
|
1,022
|
—
|
17
|
3,429
|
2,855
|
20
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
415
|
415
|
400
|
435
|
407
|
—
|
2
|
1,230
|
1,143
|
8
|
Other
|
192
|
99
|
343
|
228
|
245
|
94
|
(22)
|
634
|
598
|
6
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,802
|
1,715
|
1,776
|
1,668
|
1,674
|
5
|
8
|
5,293
|
4,596
|
15
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
2,187
|
1,946
|
2,026
|
1,941
|
1,852
|
12
|
18
|
6,159
|
5,480
|
12
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
502
|
481
|
513
|
527
|
481
|
4
|
4
|
1,496
|
1,476
|
1
|
Marketing
|
978
|
1,003
|
918
|
999
|
751
|
(2)
|
30
|
2,899
|
1,872
|
55
|
Professional services
|
471
|
458
|
397
|
449
|
358
|
3
|
32
|
1,326
|
991
|
34
|
Communications and data processing
|
349
|
339
|
339
|
326
|
319
|
3
|
9
|
1,027
|
936
|
10
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
17
|
14
|
14
|
13
|
5
|
21
|
**
|
45
|
16
|
181
|
Other
|
445
|
342
|
344
|
423
|
420
|
30
|
6
|
1,131
|
1,121
|
1
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,949
|
4,583
|
4,551
|
4,678
|
4,186
|
8
|
18
|
14,083
|
11,892
|
18
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,187
|
2,564
|
2,945
|
3,059
|
3,986
|
(15)
|
(45)
|
7,696
|
12,750
|
(40)
|
Income tax provision
|
493
|
533
|
542
|
633
|
882
|
(8)
|
(44)
|
1,568
|
2,782
|
(44)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
1,694
|
2,031
|
2,403
|
2,426
|
3,104
|
(17)
|
(45)
|
6,128
|
9,968
|
(39)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
**
|
Net income
|
1,694
|
2,031
|
2,403
|
2,425
|
3,104
|
(17)
|
(45)
|
6,128
|
9,965
|
(39)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(21)
|
(25)
|
(28)
|
(21)
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
(19)
|
(74)
|
(84)
|
(12)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(74)
|
(79)
|
—
|
(28)
|
(171)
|
(200)
|
(15)
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(34)
|
(12)
|
—
|
**
|
—
|
(12)
|
**
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,616
|
$ 1,949
|
$ 2,318
|
$ 2,296
|
$ 2,987
|
(17)
|
(46)
|
$ 5,883
|
$ 9,669
|
(39)
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 4.98
|
$ 5.65
|
$ 5.43
|
$ 6.81
|
(15) %
|
(38) %
|
$ 14.90
|
$ 21.53
|
(31) %
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
**
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 4.98
|
$ 5.65
|
$ 5.43
|
$ 6.81
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
$ 14.90
|
$ 21.52
|
(31)
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$ 4.20
|
$ 4.96
|
$ 5.62
|
$ 5.41
|
$ 6.78
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
$ 14.84
|
$ 21.45
|
(31)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
**
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 4.20
|
$ 4.96
|
$ 5.62
|
$ 5.41
|
$ 6.78
|
(15)
|
(38)
|
$ 14.84
|
$ 21.44
|
(31)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
383.4
|
391.2
|
410.4
|
422.5
|
438.8
|
(2)
|
(13)
|
394.9
|
449.2
|
(12)
|
Diluted common shares
|
384.6
|
392.6
|
412.2
|
424.3
|
440.5
|
(2)
|
(13)
|
396.4
|
450.9
|
(12)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 3,716
|
$ 4,825
|
$ 5,107
|
$ 4,164
|
$ 5,444
|
(23) %
|
(32) %
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
21,176
|
16,728
|
21,697
|
17,582
|
21,180
|
27
|
—
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
24,892
|
21,553
|
26,804
|
21,746
|
26,624
|
15
|
(7)
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
399
|
697
|
281
|
308
|
234
|
(43)
|
71
|
Securities available for sale
|
75,303
|
83,022
|
89,076
|
95,261
|
98,149
|
(9)
|
(23)
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
277,576
|
271,339
|
257,505
|
252,468
|
238,475
|
2
|
16
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
26,367
|
25,045
|
22,961
|
24,872
|
22,915
|
5
|
15
|
Total loans held for investment
|
303,943
|
296,384
|
280,466
|
277,340
|
261,390
|
3
|
16
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(12,209)
|
(11,491)
|
(11,308)
|
(11,430)
|
(11,573)
|
6
|
5
|
Net loans held for investment
|
291,734
|
284,893
|
269,158
|
265,910
|
249,817
|
2
|
17
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,729
|
875
|
1,155
|
5,888
|
6,300
|
98
|
(73)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,265
|
4,238
|
4,238
|
4,210
|
4,204
|
1
|
1
|
Interest receivable
|
1,853
|
1,611
|
1,479
|
1,460
|
1,418
|
15
|
31
|
Goodwill
|
14,771
|
14,778
|
14,784
|
14,782
|
14,652
|
—
|
1
|
Other assets
|
29,286
|
28,621
|
27,220
|
22,816
|
23,979
|
2
|
22
|
Total assets
|
$ 444,232
|
$ 440,288
|
$ 434,195
|
$ 432,381
|
$ 425,377
|
1
|
4
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$ 433
|
$ 333
|
$ 261
|
$ 281
|
$ 241
|
30 %
|
80 %
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
34,391
|
37,004
|
37,781
|
38,043
|
36,804
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
282,802
|
270,881
|
275,648
|
272,937
|
269,134
|
4
|
5
|
Total deposits
|
317,193
|
307,885
|
313,429
|
310,980
|
305,938
|
3
|
4
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
15,926
|
17,466
|
13,740
|
14,994
|
12,635
|
(9)
|
26
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
528
|
440
|
594
|
820
|
825
|
20
|
(36)
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
30,615
|
30,489
|
26,976
|
27,219
|
23,983
|
—
|
28
|
Other borrowings
|
7,538
|
10,543
|
4,048
|
53
|
58
|
(29)
|
**
|
Total other debt
|
38,681
|
41,472
|
31,618
|
28,092
|
24,866
|
(7)
|
56
|
Other liabilities
|
21,138
|
19,722
|
18,802
|
17,005
|
18,153
|
7
|
16
|
Total liabilities
|
393,371
|
386,878
|
377,850
|
371,352
|
361,833
|
2
|
9
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
34,579
|
34,425
|
34,286
|
34,112
|
35,051
|
—
|
(1)
|
Retained earnings
|
56,240
|
54,836
|
53,099
|
51,006
|
48,944
|
3
|
15
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(10,704)
|
(6,916)
|
(4,093)
|
374
|
1,360
|
55
|
**
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(29,261)
|
(28,942)
|
(26,954)
|
(24,470)
|
(21,818)
|
1
|
34
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
50,861
|
53,410
|
56,345
|
61,029
|
63,544
|
(5)
|
(20)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 444,232
|
$ 440,288
|
$ 434,195
|
$ 432,381
|
$ 425,377
|
1
|
4
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021 and $123 million in Q3 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021.
|
(4)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(7)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(8)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
|
(9)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(10)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(11)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(12)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(13)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
|
(14)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
** Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2022 Q3
|
2022 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 300,952
|
$ 7,578
|
10.07 %
|
$ 287,134
|
$ 6,605
|
9.20 %
|
$ 260,235
|
$ 6,205
|
9.54 %
|
Investment securities
|
88,666
|
499
|
2.25
|
92,062
|
435
|
1.89
|
98,802
|
317
|
1.28
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
22,553
|
123
|
2.19
|
19,738
|
55
|
1.10
|
28,729
|
16
|
0.22
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 412,171
|
$ 8,200
|
7.96
|
$ 398,934
|
$ 7,095
|
7.11
|
$ 387,766
|
$ 6,538
|
6.74
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 275,900
|
$ 689
|
1.00
|
$ 268,104
|
$ 293
|
0.44
|
$ 269,278
|
$ 228
|
0.34
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,108
|
120
|
2.81
|
15,041
|
65
|
1.73
|
12,420
|
29
|
0.93
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
30,962
|
319
|
4.13
|
28,919
|
194
|
2.68
|
24,241
|
116
|
1.91
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
12,296
|
69
|
2.20
|
10,922
|
26
|
0.98
|
2,357
|
9
|
1.49
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 336,266
|
$ 1,197
|
1.42
|
$ 322,986
|
$ 578
|
0.72
|
$ 308,296
|
$ 382
|
0.49
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$ 7,003
|
6.53
|
$ 6,517
|
6.40
|
$ 6,156
|
6.25
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.27
|
0.14
|
0.10
|
Net interest margin
|
6.80 %
|
6.54 %
|
6.35 %
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 289,116
|
$ 20,550
|
9.48 %
|
$ 252,113
|
$ 17,812
|
9.42 %
|
Investment securities
|
91,788
|
1,336
|
1.94
|
99,059
|
1,078
|
1.45
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
20,889
|
193
|
1.23
|
37,648
|
48
|
0.17
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 401,793
|
$ 22,079
|
7.33
|
$ 388,820
|
$ 18,938
|
6.49
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 271,957
|
$ 1,200
|
0.59
|
$ 272,022
|
$ 734
|
0.36
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
15,309
|
214
|
1.87
|
11,851
|
89
|
1.00
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
28,804
|
644
|
2.98
|
25,555
|
367
|
1.92
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
8,982
|
104
|
1.53
|
2,256
|
27
|
1.59
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 325,052
|
$ 2,162
|
0.89
|
$ 311,684
|
$ 1,217
|
0.52
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$ 19,917
|
6.44
|
$ 17,721
|
5.97
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.17
|
0.11
|
Net interest margin
|
6.61 %
|
6.08 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 121,279
|
$ 115,004
|
$ 107,987
|
$ 108,723
|
$ 99,258
|
5 %
|
22 %
|
$ 121,279
|
$ 99,258
|
22 %
|
International card businesses
|
5,634
|
5,876
|
5,975
|
6,049
|
5,772
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
5,634
|
5,772
|
(2)
|
Total credit card
|
126,913
|
120,880
|
113,962
|
114,772
|
105,030
|
5
|
21
|
126,913
|
105,030
|
21
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
79,580
|
79,926
|
78,604
|
75,779
|
74,716
|
—
|
7
|
79,580
|
74,716
|
7
|
Retail banking
|
1,619
|
1,605
|
1,726
|
1,867
|
2,396
|
1
|
(32)
|
1,619
|
2,396
|
(32)
|
Total consumer banking
|
81,199
|
81,531
|
80,330
|
77,646
|
77,112
|
—
|
5
|
81,199
|
77,112
|
5
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
38,225
|
37,845
|
34,354
|
35,262
|
33,096
|
1
|
15
|
38,225
|
33,096
|
15
|
Commercial and industrial
|
57,606
|
56,128
|
51,820
|
49,660
|
46,152
|
3
|
25
|
57,606
|
46,152
|
25
|
Total commercial banking
|
95,831
|
93,973
|
86,174
|
84,922
|
79,248
|
2
|
21
|
95,831
|
79,248
|
21
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$ 303,943
|
$ 296,384
|
$ 280,466
|
$ 277,340
|
$ 261,390
|
3
|
16
|
$ 303,943
|
$ 261,390
|
16
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 117,467
|
$ 109,962
|
$ 105,536
|
$ 102,717
|
$ 96,309
|
7 %
|
22 %
|
$ 111,032
|
$ 93,493
|
19 %
|
International card businesses
|
5,890
|
5,873
|
5,944
|
5,871
|
5,737
|
—
|
3
|
5,902
|
7,264
|
(19)
|
Total credit card
|
123,357
|
115,835
|
111,480
|
108,588
|
102,046
|
6
|
21
|
116,934
|
100,757
|
16
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
79,741
|
79,313
|
76,892
|
75,284
|
73,296
|
1
|
9
|
78,659
|
69,700
|
13
|
Retail banking
|
1,598
|
1,668
|
1,797
|
2,160
|
2,700
|
(4)
|
(41)
|
1,687
|
2,969
|
(43)
|
Total consumer banking
|
81,339
|
80,981
|
78,689
|
77,444
|
75,996
|
—
|
7
|
80,346
|
72,669
|
11
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
38,230
|
35,754
|
34,671
|
33,591
|
30,314
|
7
|
26
|
36,231
|
30,100
|
20
|
Commercial and industrial
|
57,260
|
53,540
|
50,502
|
47,536
|
44,745
|
7
|
28
|
53,793
|
44,341
|
21
|
Total commercial banking
|
95,490
|
89,294
|
85,173
|
81,127
|
75,059
|
7
|
27
|
90,024
|
74,441
|
21
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$ 300,186
|
$ 286,110
|
$ 275,342
|
$ 267,159
|
$ 253,101
|
5
|
19
|
$ 287,304
|
$ 247,867
|
16
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
|
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card(2)
|
2.20 %
|
2.26 %
|
2.12 %
|
1.49 %
|
1.36 %
|
(6) bps
|
84 bps
|
2.19 %
|
2.05 %
|
14 bps
|
International card businesses
|
3.30
|
3.82
|
3.20
|
0.14
|
2.72
|
(52)
|
58
|
3.44
|
2.45
|
99
|
Total credit card
|
2.25
|
2.34
|
2.18
|
1.42
|
1.43
|
(9)
|
82
|
2.26
|
2.08
|
18
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
1.05
|
0.61
|
0.66
|
0.58
|
0.18
|
44
|
87
|
0.77
|
0.17
|
60
|
Retail banking
|
3.89
|
3.62
|
4.31
|
6.69
|
2.45
|
27
|
144
|
3.95
|
1.82
|
213
|
Total consumer banking
|
1.10
|
0.67
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
0.27
|
43
|
83
|
0.84
|
0.24
|
60
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.03
|
(0.08)
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
11
|
2
|
(0.02)
|
0.04
|
(6)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.06
|
0.29
|
0.11
|
(0.03)
|
0.07
|
(23)
|
(1)
|
0.15
|
(0.01)
|
16
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
0.06
|
(0.02)
|
0.05
|
(9)
|
—
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
7
|
Total net charge-offs
|
1.24
|
1.18
|
1.11
|
0.79
|
0.67
|
6
|
57
|
1.18
|
0.92
|
26
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
2.97 %
|
2.35 %
|
2.32 %
|
2.22 %
|
1.93 %
|
62 bps
|
104 bps
|
2.97 %
|
1.93 %
|
104 bps
|
International card businesses
|
3.90
|
3.67
|
3.58
|
3.42
|
3.27
|
23
|
63
|
3.90
|
3.27
|
63
|
Total credit card
|
3.01
|
2.42
|
2.38
|
2.28
|
2.00
|
59
|
101
|
3.01
|
2.00
|
101
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
4.85
|
4.47
|
3.85
|
4.32
|
3.65
|
38
|
120
|
4.85
|
3.65
|
120
|
Retail banking
|
0.84
|
0.67
|
0.74
|
1.92
|
1.15
|
17
|
(31)
|
0.84
|
1.15
|
(31)
|
Total consumer banking
|
4.77
|
4.39
|
3.78
|
4.26
|
3.58
|
38
|
119
|
4.77
|
3.58
|
119
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.14 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.16 %
|
1 bps
|
(2) bps
|
0.14 %
|
0.16 %
|
(2) bps
|
Total credit card
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.60
|
0.50
|
0.41
|
0.45
|
0.36
|
10
|
24
|
0.60
|
0.36
|
24
|
Retail banking
|
2.62
|
2.61
|
2.63
|
2.51
|
2.20
|
1
|
42
|
2.62
|
2.20
|
42
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.64
|
0.54
|
0.46
|
0.50
|
0.42
|
10
|
22
|
0.64
|
0.42
|
22
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.64
|
0.78
|
0.98
|
1.09
|
0.87
|
(14)
|
(23)
|
0.64
|
0.87
|
(23)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.53
|
0.64
|
0.69
|
0.64
|
0.68
|
(11)
|
(15)
|
0.53
|
0.68
|
(15)
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.57
|
0.70
|
0.81
|
0.82
|
0.76
|
(13)
|
(19)
|
0.57
|
0.76
|
(19)
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
0.38
|
0.40
|
0.35
|
(2)
|
—
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
—
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.37
|
0.39
|
0.40
|
0.41
|
0.37
|
(2)
|
—
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
—
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2022
|
$ 7,840
|
$ 326
|
$ 8,166
|
$ 1,999
|
$ 48
|
$ 2,047
|
$ 1,278
|
$ 11,491
|
Charge-offs
|
(960)
|
(87)
|
(1,047)
|
(389)
|
(21)
|
(410)
|
(13)
|
(1,470)
|
Recoveries
|
313
|
39
|
352
|
181
|
5
|
186
|
1
|
539
|
Net charge-offs
|
(647)
|
(48)
|
(695)
|
(208)
|
(16)
|
(224)
|
(12)
|
(931)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,167
|
94
|
1,261
|
266
|
19
|
285
|
119
|
1,665
|
Allowance build for credit losses
|
520
|
46
|
566
|
58
|
3
|
61
|
107
|
734
|
Other changes(5)
|
10
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(16)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2022
|
8,370
|
346
|
8,716
|
2,057
|
51
|
2,108
|
1,385
|
12,209
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2022
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
239
|
239
|
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
Balance as of September 30, 2022
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
243
|
243
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022
|
$ 8,370
|
$ 346
|
$ 8,716
|
$ 2,057
|
$ 51
|
$ 2,108
|
$ 1,628
|
$ 12,452
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total Credit
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2021
|
$ 7,968
|
$ 377
|
$ 8,345
|
$ 1,852
|
$ 66
|
$ 1,918
|
$ 1,167
|
$ 11,430
|
Charge-offs
|
(2,747)
|
(264)
|
(3,011)
|
(1,026)
|
(64)
|
(1,090)
|
(73)
|
(4,174)
|
Recoveries
|
919
|
112
|
1,031
|
570
|
14
|
584
|
16
|
1,631
|
Net charge-offs
|
(1,828)
|
(152)
|
(1,980)
|
(456)
|
(50)
|
(506)
|
(57)
|
(2,543)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,220
|
167
|
2,387
|
661
|
35
|
696
|
275
|
3,358
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
392
|
15
|
407
|
205
|
(15)
|
190
|
218
|
815
|
Other changes(5)
|
10
|
(46)
|
(36)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(36)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2022
|
8,370
|
346
|
8,716
|
2,057
|
51
|
2,108
|
1,385
|
12,209
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2021
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
165
|
165
|
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
78
|
78
|
Balance as of September 30, 2022
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
243
|
243
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022
|
$ 8,370
|
$ 346
|
$ 8,716
|
$ 2,057
|
$ 51
|
$ 2,108
|
$ 1,628
|
$ 12,452
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 4,313
|
$ 2,311
|
$ 699
|
$ (320)
|
$ 7,003
|
$ 12,051
|
$ 6,571
|
$ 1,941
|
$ (646)
|
$ 19,917
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,454
|
129
|
319
|
(100)
|
1,802
|
4,322
|
330
|
868
|
(227)
|
5,293
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
5,767
|
2,440
|
1,018
|
(420)
|
8,805
|
16,373
|
6,901
|
2,809
|
(873)
|
25,210
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
1,261
|
285
|
123
|
—
|
1,669
|
2,387
|
696
|
353
|
(5)
|
3,431
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,004
|
1,340
|
542
|
63
|
4,949
|
8,558
|
3,862
|
1,515
|
148
|
14,083
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,502
|
815
|
353
|
(483)
|
2,187
|
5,428
|
2,343
|
941
|
(1,016)
|
7,696
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
356
|
193
|
83
|
(139)
|
493
|
1,291
|
555
|
223
|
(501)
|
1,568
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,146
|
$ 622
|
$ 270
|
$ (344)
|
$ 1,694
|
$ 4,137
|
$ 1,788
|
$ 718
|
$ (515)
|
$ 6,128
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 3,899
|
$ 2,147
|
$ 635
|
$ (164)
|
$ 6,517
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,410
|
96
|
272
|
(63)
|
1,715
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
5,309
|
2,243
|
907
|
(227)
|
8,232
|
Provision for credit losses
|
581
|
281
|
222
|
1
|
1,085
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,771
|
1,286
|
485
|
41
|
4,583
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,957
|
676
|
200
|
(269)
|
2,564
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
466
|
160
|
48
|
(141)
|
533
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,491
|
$ 516
|
$ 152
|
$ (128)
|
$ 2,031
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(6)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 3,620
|
$ 2,159
|
$ 578
|
$ (201)
|
$ 6,156
|
$ 10,209
|
$ 6,290
|
$ 1,558
|
$ (336)
|
$ 17,721
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,263
|
127
|
306
|
(22)
|
1,674
|
3,545
|
412
|
803
|
(164)
|
4,596
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
4,883
|
2,286
|
884
|
(223)
|
7,830
|
13,754
|
6,702
|
2,361
|
(500)
|
22,317
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
(198)
|
(91)
|
(53)
|
—
|
(342)
|
(1,325)
|
(523)
|
(475)
|
(2)
|
(2,325)
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,424
|
1,186
|
459
|
117
|
4,186
|
6,822
|
3,426
|
1,295
|
349
|
11,892
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,657
|
1,191
|
478
|
(340)
|
3,986
|
8,257
|
3,799
|
1,541
|
(847)
|
12,750
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
627
|
282
|
113
|
(140)
|
882
|
1,952
|
897
|
364
|
(431)
|
2,782
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 2,030
|
$ 909
|
$ 365
|
$ (200)
|
$ 3,104
|
$ 6,305
|
$ 2,902
|
$ 1,177
|
$ (416)
|
$ 9,968
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2022 Q3 vs.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2022
Q1
|
2021
Q4
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
Q2
|
2021
Q3
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022 vs.
2021
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 4,313
|
$ 3,899
|
$ 3,839
|
$ 3,865
|
$ 3,620
|
11 %
|
19 %
|
$ 12,051
|
$ 10,209
|
18 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,454
|
1,410
|
1,458
|
1,261
|
1,263
|
3
|
15
|
4,322
|
3,545
|
22
|
Total net revenue
|
5,767
|
5,309
|
5,297
|
5,126
|
4,883
|
9
|
18
|
16,373
|
13,754
|
19
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
1,261
|
581
|
545
|
423
|
(198)
|
117
|
**
|
2,387
|
(1,325)
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,004
|
2,771
|
2,783
|
2,799
|
2,424
|
8
|
24
|
8,558
|
6,822
|
25
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,502
|
1,957
|
1,969
|
1,904
|
2,657
|
(23)
|
(43)
|
5,428
|
8,257
|
(34)
|
Income tax provision
|
356
|
466
|
469
|
451
|
627
|
(24)
|
(43)
|
1,291
|
1,952
|
(34)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,146
|
$ 1,491
|
$ 1,500
|
$ 1,453
|
$ 2,030
|
(23)
|
(44)
|
$ 4,137
|
$ 6,305
|
(34)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 126,913
|
$ 120,880
|
$ 113,962
|
$ 114,772
|
$ 105,030
|
5
|
21
|
$ 126,913
|
$ 105,030
|
21
|
Average loans held for investment
|
123,357
|
115,835
|
111,480
|
108,588
|
102,046
|
6
|
21
|
116,934
|
100,757
|
16
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
|
16.74 %
|
15.24 %
|
14.97 %
|
14.94 %
|
14.88 %
|
150 bps
|
186 bps
|
15.67 %
|
14.47 %
|
120 bps
|
Total net revenue margin(7)
|
18.70
|
18.33
|
18.56
|
18.11
|
18.33
|
37
|
37
|
18.53
|
17.70
|
83
|
Net charge-off rate
|
2.25
|
2.34
|
2.18
|
1.42
|
1.43
|
(9)
|
82
|
2.26
|
2.08
|
18
30+ day performing delinquency rate<
Share this article