Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per share

26 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2023, and with net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022.
"In the third quarter we continued to deliver solid results fueled by strong top-line growth in our domestic card business," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology capabilities are generating opportunities and driving performance improvements across our businesses."
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 4 percent to $9.4 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 1 percent to $4.9 billion:
- 10 percent increase in marketing.
- 1 percent decrease in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings(1) increased 7 percent to $4.5 billion.
- Provision for credit losses decreased $206 million to $2.3 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $2.0 billion.
- $322 million loan reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.69 percent, an increase of 21 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 51.89 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 41.51 percent.
Third Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.0 percent.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.5 billion, or 1 percent, to $314.8 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $146.8 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $4.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $140.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $436 million, or 1 percent, to $76.8 billion.
- Auto period-end loans decreased $385 million, or 1 percent, to $75.5 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $399 million, or less than 1 percent, to $91.2 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $146.8 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $312.8 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $5.3 billion, or 4 percent, to $144.0 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $5.0 billion, or 4 percent, to $137.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans decreased $544 million, or 1 percent, to $77.2 billion.
- Auto average loans decreased $493 million, or 1 percent, to $75.7 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $91.6 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $5.3 billion, or 4 percent, to $144.0 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 1 percent, to $346.0 billion, while average deposits increased $1.3 billion, or less than 1 percent, to $345.0 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 39 basis points to 3.30 percent.
|
(1)
|
Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on October 26, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $346.0 billion in deposits and $471.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Third Quarter 2023
__________
|
(1)
|
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
(2)
|
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$ 7,423
|
$ 7,113
|
$ 7,186
|
$ 7,197
|
$ 7,003
|
4 %
|
6 %
|
$ 21,722
|
$ 19,917
|
9 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,943
|
1,899
|
1,717
|
1,843
|
1,802
|
2
|
8
|
5,559
|
5,293
|
5
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
9,366
|
9,012
|
8,903
|
9,040
|
8,805
|
4
|
6
|
27,281
|
25,210
|
8
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,284
|
2,490
|
2,795
|
2,416
|
1,669
|
(8)
|
37
|
7,569
|
3,431
|
121
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
972
|
886
|
897
|
1,118
|
978
|
10
|
(1)
|
2,755
|
2,899
|
(5)
|
Operating expense
|
3,888
|
3,908
|
4,048
|
3,962
|
3,971
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
11,844
|
11,184
|
6
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,860
|
4,794
|
4,945
|
5,080
|
4,949
|
1
|
(2)
|
14,599
|
14,083
|
4
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,222
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
1,544
|
2,187
|
29
|
2
|
5,113
|
7,696
|
(34)
|
Income tax provision
|
432
|
297
|
203
|
312
|
493
|
45
|
(12)
|
932
|
1,568
|
(41)
|
Net income
|
1,790
|
1,431
|
960
|
1,232
|
1,694
|
25
|
6
|
4,181
|
6,128
|
(32)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(16)
|
(14)
|
(21)
|
22
|
33
|
(67)
|
(74)
|
(9)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
—
|
—
|
(171)
|
(171)
|
—
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
$ 1,161
|
$ 1,616
|
26
|
6
|
$ 3,943
|
$ 5,883
|
(33)
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 4.46
|
$ 3.53
|
$ 2.32
|
$ 3.03
|
$ 4.21
|
26 %
|
6 %
|
$ 10.31
|
$ 14.90
|
(31) %
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
$ 3.03
|
$ 4.20
|
26 %
|
6 %
|
$ 10.28
|
$ 14.84
|
(31) %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
382.5
|
382.8
|
382.6
|
382.6
|
383.4
|
—
|
—
|
382.7
|
394.9
|
(3) %
|
Diluted
|
383.3
|
383.7
|
383.8
|
383.7
|
384.6
|
—
|
—
|
383.6
|
396.4
|
(3)
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
381.0
|
381.4
|
382.0
|
381.3
|
382.0
|
—
|
—
|
381.0
|
382.0
|
—
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.60
|
—
|
—
|
$ 1.80
|
$ 1.80
|
—
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)
|
87.97
|
90.07
|
90.86
|
86.11
|
81.38
|
(2) %
|
8 %
|
87.97
|
81.38
|
8
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 311,323
|
$ 308,836
|
$ 312,331
|
$ 303,943
|
1 %
|
4 %
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 303,943
|
4 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
445,428
|
441,250
|
445,166
|
427,248
|
415,262
|
1
|
7
|
445,428
|
415,262
|
7
|
Total assets
|
471,435
|
467,800
|
471,660
|
455,249
|
444,232
|
1
|
6
|
471,435
|
444,232
|
6
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
317,217
|
314,393
|
318,641
|
300,789
|
282,802
|
1
|
12
|
317,217
|
282,802
|
12
|
Total deposits
|
346,011
|
343,705
|
349,827
|
332,992
|
317,193
|
1
|
9
|
346,011
|
317,193
|
9
|
Borrowings
|
49,247
|
50,258
|
48,777
|
48,715
|
54,607
|
(2)
|
(10)
|
49,247
|
54,607
|
(10)
|
Common equity
|
48,823
|
49,713
|
49,807
|
47,737
|
46,015
|
(2)
|
6
|
48,823
|
46,015
|
6
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
53,668
|
54,559
|
54,653
|
52,582
|
50,861
|
(2)
|
6
|
53,668
|
50,861
|
6
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$ 312,759
|
$ 309,655
|
$ 307,756
|
$ 306,881
|
$ 300,186
|
1 %
|
4 %
|
$ 310,075
|
$ 287,304
|
8 %
|
Interest-earning assets
|
443,532
|
439,139
|
435,199
|
421,051
|
412,171
|
1
|
8
|
439,321
|
401,793
|
9
|
Total assets
|
469,860
|
466,652
|
462,324
|
449,659
|
447,088
|
1
|
5
|
466,279
|
437,523
|
7
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
316,032
|
313,207
|
308,788
|
292,793
|
275,900
|
1
|
15
|
312,702
|
271,957
|
15
|
Total deposits
|
345,013
|
343,678
|
340,123
|
326,558
|
311,928
|
—
|
11
|
342,956
|
309,168
|
11
|
Borrowings
|
49,736
|
48,468
|
48,016
|
49,747
|
58,628
|
3
|
(15)
|
48,746
|
51,431
|
(5)
|
Common equity
|
50,166
|
50,511
|
49,927
|
47,594
|
49,696
|
(1)
|
1
|
50,202
|
51,184
|
(2)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
55,012
|
55,357
|
54,773
|
52,439
|
54,541
|
(1)
|
1
|
55,048
|
56,030
|
(2)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
—
|
3 %
|
7 %
|
**
|
**
|
9 %
|
12 %
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
2
|
11
|
(7) %
|
2
|
5
|
**
|
**
|
5
|
15
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
4
|
1
|
(2)
|
3
|
7
|
**
|
**
|
8
|
13
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(4)
|
8.45
|
8.21
|
8.18
|
8.59
|
8.55
|
24 bps
|
(10) bps
|
8.28
|
8.37
|
(9) bps
|
Net interest margin(5)
|
6.69
|
6.48
|
6.60
|
6.84
|
6.80
|
21
|
(11)
|
6.59
|
6.61
|
(2)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.52
|
1.23
|
0.83
|
1.10
|
1.52
|
29
|
—
|
1.20
|
1.87
|
(67)
|
Return on average tangible assets(6)
|
1.58
|
1.27
|
0.86
|
1.13
|
1.57
|
31
|
1
|
1.24
|
1.93
|
(69)
|
Return on average common equity(7)
|
13.59
|
10.70
|
7.11
|
9.76
|
13.01
|
289
|
58
|
10.47
|
15.33
|
(486)
|
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
|
19.59
|
15.30
|
10.15
|
14.22
|
18.59
|
429
|
100
|
15.01
|
21.62
|
(661)
|
Efficiency ratio(9)
|
51.89
|
53.20
|
55.54
|
56.19
|
56.21
|
(131)
|
(432)
|
53.51
|
55.86
|
(235)
|
Operating efficiency ratio(10)
|
41.51
|
43.36
|
45.47
|
43.83
|
45.10
|
(185)
|
(359)
|
43.41
|
44.36
|
(95)
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
19.4
|
17.2
|
17.5
|
20.2
|
22.5
|
220
|
(310)
|
18.2
|
20.4
|
(220)
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
54.2
|
55.6
|
56.1
|
56.0
|
55.1
|
(3) %
|
(2) %
|
54.2
|
55.1
|
(2) %
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$ 14,955
|
$ 14,646
|
$ 14,318
|
$ 13,240
|
$ 12,209
|
2 %
|
22 %
|
$ 14,955
|
$ 12,209
|
22 %
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
4.75 %
|
4.70 %
|
4.64 %
|
4.24 %
|
4.02 %
|
5 bps
|
73 bps
|
4.75 %
|
4.02 %
|
73 bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 1,999
|
$ 2,185
|
$ 1,697
|
$ 1,430
|
$ 931
|
(9) %
|
115 %
|
$ 5,881
|
$ 2,543
|
131 %
|
Net charge-off rate(11)
|
2.56 %
|
2.82 %
|
2.21 %
|
1.86 %
|
1.24 %
|
(26) bps
|
132 bps
|
2.53 %
|
1.18 %
|
135 bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
3.42
|
3.08
|
2.88
|
2.96
|
2.58
|
34
|
84
|
3.42
|
2.58
|
84
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
3.71
|
3.36
|
3.09
|
3.21
|
2.78
|
35
|
93
|
3.71
|
2.78
|
93
|
Capital Ratios(12)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
13.0 %
|
12.7 %
|
12.5 %
|
12.5 %
|
12.2 %
|
30 bps
|
80 bps
|
13.0 %
|
12.2 %
|
80 bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
14.3
|
14.0
|
13.9
|
13.9
|
13.6
|
30
|
70
|
14.3
|
13.6
|
70
|
Total capital
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
15.8
|
15.7
|
20
|
50
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
50
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
11.2
|
11.0
|
10.9
|
11.1
|
11.0
|
20
|
20
|
11.2
|
11.0
|
20
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)
|
7.3
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
7.5
|
7.2
|
(30)
|
10
|
7.3
|
7.2
|
10
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 9,696
|
$ 9,057
|
$ 8,723
|
$ 8,360
|
$ 7,578
|
7 %
|
28 %
|
$ 27,476
|
$ 20,550
|
34 %
|
Investment securities
|
627
|
639
|
615
|
548
|
499
|
(2)
|
26
|
1,881
|
1,336
|
41
|
Other
|
550
|
470
|
416
|
250
|
123
|
17
|
**
|
1,436
|
193
|
**
|
Total interest income
|
10,873
|
10,166
|
9,754
|
9,158
|
8,200
|
7
|
33
|
30,793
|
22,079
|
39
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
2,611
|
2,277
|
1,856
|
1,335
|
689
|
15
|
**
|
6,744
|
1,200
|
**
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
249
|
236
|
211
|
170
|
120
|
6
|
108
|
696
|
214
|
**
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
579
|
528
|
489
|
430
|
319
|
10
|
82
|
1,596
|
644
|
148
|
Other borrowings
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
26
|
69
|
(8)
|
(84)
|
35
|
104
|
(66)
|
Total interest expense
|
3,450
|
3,053
|
2,568
|
1,961
|
1,197
|
13
|
188
|
9,071
|
2,162
|
**
|
Net interest income
|
7,423
|
7,113
|
7,186
|
7,197
|
7,003
|
4
|
6
|
21,722
|
19,917
|
9
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,284
|
2,490
|
2,795
|
2,416
|
1,669
|
(8)
|
37
|
7,569
|
3,431
|
121
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
5,139
|
4,623
|
4,391
|
4,781
|
5,334
|
11
|
(4)
|
14,153
|
16,486
|
(14)
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
1,234
|
1,213
|
1,139
|
1,177
|
1,195
|
2
|
3
|
3,586
|
3,429
|
5
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
453
|
411
|
379
|
395
|
415
|
10
|
9
|
1,243
|
1,230
|
1
|
Other
|
256
|
275
|
199
|
271
|
192
|
(7)
|
33
|
730
|
634
|
15
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,943
|
1,899
|
1,717
|
1,843
|
1,802
|
2
|
8
|
5,559
|
5,293
|
5
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
2,274
|
2,317
|
2,427
|
2,266
|
2,187
|
(2)
|
4
|
7,018
|
6,159
|
14
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
518
|
506
|
508
|
554
|
502
|
2
|
3
|
1,532
|
1,496
|
2
|
Marketing
|
972
|
886
|
897
|
1,118
|
978
|
10
|
(1)
|
2,755
|
2,899
|
(5)
|
Professional services
|
295
|
290
|
324
|
481
|
471
|
2
|
(37)
|
909
|
1,326
|
(31)
|
Communications and data processing
|
344
|
344
|
350
|
352
|
349
|
—
|
(1)
|
1,038
|
1,027
|
1
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
24
|
22
|
14
|
25
|
17
|
9
|
41
|
60
|
45
|
33
|
Other
|
433
|
429
|
425
|
284
|
445
|
1
|
(3)
|
1,287
|
1,131
|
14
|
Total non-interest expense
|
4,860
|
4,794
|
4,945
|
5,080
|
4,949
|
1
|
(2)
|
14,599
|
14,083
|
4
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,222
|
1,728
|
1,163
|
1,544
|
2,187
|
29
|
2
|
5,113
|
7,696
|
(34)
|
Income tax provision
|
432
|
297
|
203
|
312
|
493
|
45
|
(12)
|
932
|
1,568
|
(41)
|
Net income
|
1,790
|
1,431
|
960
|
1,232
|
1,694
|
25
|
6
|
4,181
|
6,128
|
(32)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(16)
|
(14)
|
(21)
|
22
|
33
|
(67)
|
(74)
|
(9)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
(57)
|
—
|
—
|
(171)
|
(171)
|
—
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 1,705
|
$ 1,351
|
$ 887
|
$ 1,161
|
$ 1,616
|
26
|
6
|
$ 3,943
|
$ 5,883
|
(33)
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 4.46
|
$ 3.53
|
$ 2.32
|
$ 3.03
|
$ 4.21
|
26 %
|
6 %
|
$ 10.31
|
$ 14.90
|
(31) %
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 4.45
|
$ 3.52
|
$ 2.31
|
$ 3.03
|
$ 4.20
|
26 %
|
6 %
|
$ 10.28
|
$ 14.84
|
(31) %
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
382.5
|
382.8
|
382.6
|
382.6
|
383.4
|
—
|
—
|
382.7
|
394.9
|
(3)
|
Diluted common shares
|
383.3
|
383.7
|
383.8
|
383.7
|
384.6
|
—
|
—
|
383.6
|
396.4
|
(3)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2023 Q3
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 4,620
|
$ 3,360
|
$ 3,347
|
$ 5,193
|
$ 3,716
|
38 %
|
24 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
40,249
|
38,236
|
43,166
|
25,663
|
21,176
|
5
|
90
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
44,869
|
41,596
|
46,513
|
30,856
|
24,892
|
8
|
80
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
435
|
452
|
460
|
400
|
399
|
(4)
|
9
|
Securities available for sale
|
74,837
|
78,412
|
81,925
|
76,919
|
75,303
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
284,953
|
280,933
|
280,093
|
283,282
|
277,576
|
1
|
3
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
29,827
|
30,390
|
28,743
|
29,049
|
26,367
|
(2)
|
13
|
Total loans held for investment
|
314,780
|
311,323
|
308,836
|
312,331
|
303,943
|
1
|
4
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(14,955)
|
(14,646)
|
(14,318)
|
(13,240)
|
(12,209)
|
2
|
22
|
Net loans held for investment
|
299,825
|
296,677
|
294,518
|
299,091
|
291,734
|
1
|
3
|
Loans held for sale
|
742
|
1,211
|
363
|
203
|
1,729
|
(39)
|
(57)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,378
|
4,359
|
4,365
|
4,351
|
4,265
|
—
|
3
|
Interest receivable
|
2,469
|
2,297
|
2,250
|
2,104
|
1,853
|
7
|
33
|
Goodwill
|
15,048
|
15,060
|
14,779
|
14,777
|
14,771
|
—
|
2
|
Other assets
|
28,832
|
27,736
|
26,487
|
26,548
|
29,286
|
4
|
(2)
|
Total assets
|
$ 471,435
|
$ 467,800
|
$ 471,660
|
$ 455,249
|
$ 444,232
|
1
|
6
|
2023 Q3
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$ 685
|
$ 637
|
$ 621
|
$ 527
|
$ 433
|
8 %
|
58 %
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
28,794
|
29,312
|
31,186
|
32,203
|
34,391
|
(2)
|
(16)
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
317,217
|
314,393
|
318,641
|
300,789
|
282,802
|
1
|
12
|
Total deposits
|
346,011
|
343,705
|
349,827
|
332,992
|
317,193
|
1
|
9
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,417
|
17,861
|
17,813
|
16,973
|
15,926
|
(2)
|
9
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
522
|
649
|
542
|
883
|
528
|
(20)
|
(1)
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
31,283
|
31,627
|
30,398
|
30,826
|
30,615
|
(1)
|
2
|
Other borrowings
|
25
|
121
|
24
|
33
|
7,538
|
(79)
|
(100)
|
Total other debt
|
31,830
|
32,397
|
30,964
|
31,742
|
38,681
|
(2)
|
(18)
|
Other liabilities
|
21,824
|
18,641
|
17,782
|
20,433
|
21,138
|
17
|
3
|
Total liabilities
|
417,767
|
413,241
|
417,007
|
402,667
|
393,371
|
1
|
6
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
35,334
|
35,163
|
34,952
|
34,725
|
34,579
|
—
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
60,529
|
59,028
|
57,898
|
57,184
|
56,240
|
3
|
8
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(12,224)
|
(9,818)
|
(8,540)
|
(9,916)
|
(10,704)
|
25
|
14
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(29,978)
|
(29,821)
|
(29,664)
|
(29,418)
|
(29,261)
|
1
|
2
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
53,668
|
54,559
|
54,653
|
52,582
|
50,861
|
(2)
|
6
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 471,435
|
$ 467,800
|
$ 471,660
|
$ 455,249
|
$ 444,232
|
1
|
6
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $449 million in Q3 2023, $443 million in Q2 2023, $405 million in Q1 2023, $321 million in Q4 2022 and $222 million in Q3 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(4)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(5)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(7)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
|
(8)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(9)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(10)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(11)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(12)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
|
(13)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
** Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2023 Q3
|
2023 Q2
|
2022 Q3
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 313,461
|
$ 9,696
|
12.37 %
|
$ 310,335
|
$ 9,057
|
11.67 %
|
$ 300,952
|
$ 7,578
|
10.07 %
|
Investment securities
|
87,845
|
627
|
2.86
|
89,994
|
639
|
2.84
|
88,666
|
499
|
2.25
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
42,226
|
550
|
5.21
|
38,810
|
470
|
4.84
|
22,553
|
123
|
2.19
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 443,532
|
$ 10,873
|
9.81
|
$ 439,139
|
$ 10,166
|
9.26
|
$ 412,171
|
$ 8,200
|
7.96
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 316,032
|
$ 2,611
|
3.30
|
$ 313,207
|
$ 2,277
|
2.91
|
$ 275,900
|
$ 689
|
1.00
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,649
|
249
|
5.63
|
17,771
|
236
|
5.31
|
17,108
|
120
|
2.81
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
31,522
|
579
|
7.36
|
30,161
|
528
|
7.00
|
30,962
|
319
|
4.13
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,473
|
11
|
1.79
|
2,419
|
12
|
1.95
|
12,296
|
69
|
2.20
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 367,676
|
$ 3,450
|
3.75
|
$ 363,558
|
$ 3,053
|
3.36
|
$ 336,266
|
$ 1,197
|
1.42
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$ 7,423
|
6.05
|
$ 7,113
|
5.90
|
$ 7,003
|
6.53
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.64
|
0.58
|
0.27
|
Net interest margin
|
6.69 %
|
6.48 %
|
6.80 %
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/Rate(1)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$ 310,657
|
$ 27,476
|
11.79 %
|
$ 289,116
|
$ 20,550
|
9.48 %
|
Investment securities
|
89,259
|
1,881
|
2.81
|
91,788
|
1,336
|
1.94
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
39,405
|
1,436
|
4.86
|
20,889
|
193
|
1.23
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 439,321
|
$ 30,793
|
9.35
|
$ 401,793
|
$ 22,079
|
7.33
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 312,702
|
$ 6,744
|
2.88
|
$ 271,957
|
$ 1,200
|
0.59
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,558
|
696
|
5.28
|
15,309
|
214
|
1.87
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
30,611
|
1,596
|
6.95
|
28,804
|
644
|
2.98
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
2,410
|
35
|
1.94
|
8,982
|
104
|
1.53
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 363,281
|
$ 9,071
|
3.33
|
$ 325,052
|
$ 2,162
|
0.89
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$ 21,722
|
6.02
|
$ 19,917
|
6.44
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.57
|
0.17
|
Net interest margin
|
6.59 %
|
6.61 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs. 2022
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 135,975
|
$ 130,980
|
$ 131,581
|
$ 121,279
|
3 %
|
16 %
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 121,279
|
16 %
|
International card businesses
|
6,463
|
6,516
|
6,162
|
6,149
|
5,634
|
(1)
|
15
|
6,463
|
5,634
|
15
|
Total credit card
|
146,783
|
142,491
|
137,142
|
137,730
|
126,913
|
3
|
16
|
146,783
|
126,913
|
16
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
75,456
|
75,841
|
76,652
|
78,373
|
79,580
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
75,456
|
79,580
|
(5)
|
Retail banking
|
1,388
|
1,439
|
1,499
|
1,552
|
1,619
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
1,388
|
1,619
|
(14)
|
Total consumer banking
|
76,844
|
77,280
|
78,151
|
79,925
|
81,199
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
76,844
|
81,199
|
(5)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
35,622
|
36,041
|
37,132
|
37,453
|
38,225
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
35,622
|
38,225
|
(7)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
55,531
|
55,511
|
56,411
|
57,223
|
57,606
|
—
|
(4)
|
55,531
|
57,606
|
(4)
|
Total commercial banking
|
91,153
|
91,552
|
93,543
|
94,676
|
95,831
|
—
|
(5)
|
91,153
|
95,831
|
(5)
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 311,323
|
$ 308,836
|
$ 312,331
|
$ 303,943
|
1
|
4
|
$ 314,780
|
$ 303,943
|
4
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$ 137,500
|
$ 132,505
|
$ 128,562
|
$ 124,816
|
$ 117,467
|
4 %
|
17 %
|
$ 132,889
|
$ 111,032
|
20 %
|
International card businesses
|
6,549
|
6,257
|
6,108
|
5,836
|
5,890
|
5
|
11
|
6,306
|
5,902
|
7
|
Total credit card
|
144,049
|
138,762
|
134,670
|
130,652
|
123,357
|
4
|
17
|
139,195
|
116,934
|
19
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
75,740
|
76,233
|
77,465
|
79,108
|
79,741
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
76,473
|
78,659
|
(3)
|
Retail banking
|
1,414
|
1,465
|
1,529
|
1,592
|
1,598
|
(3)
|
(12)
|
1,469
|
1,687
|
(13)
|
Total consumer banking
|
77,154
|
77,698
|
78,994
|
80,700
|
81,339
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
77,942
|
80,346
|
(3)
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
35,964
|
37,068
|
37,373
|
37,848
|
38,230
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
36,796
|
36,231
|
2
|
Commercial and industrial
|
55,592
|
56,127
|
56,719
|
57,681
|
57,260
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
56,142
|
53,793
|
4
|
Total commercial banking
|
91,556
|
93,195
|
94,092
|
95,529
|
95,490
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
92,938
|
90,024
|
3
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$ 312,759
|
$ 309,655
|
$ 307,756
|
$ 306,881
|
$ 300,186
|
1
|
4
|
$ 310,075
|
$ 287,304
|
8
|
2023 Q3
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs. 2022
|
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card(2)
|
4.40 %
|
4.38 %
|
4.04 %
|
3.22 %
|
2.20 %
|
2 bps
|
220 bps
|
4.28 %
|
2.19 %
|
209 bps
|
International card businesses
|
4.87
|
4.98
|
4.54
|
4.29
|
3.30
|
(11)
|
157
|
4.80
|
3.44
|
136
|
Total credit card
|
4.42
|
4.41
|
4.06
|
3.27
|
2.25
|
1
|
217
|
4.30
|
2.26
|
204
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
1.77
|
1.40
|
1.53
|
1.66
|
1.05
|
37
|
72
|
1.57
|
0.77
|
80
|
Retail banking
|
3.80
|
3.25
|
2.97
|
5.15
|
3.89
|
55
|
(9)
|
3.33
|
3.95
|
(62)
|
Total consumer banking
|
1.81
|
1.43
|
1.56
|
1.73
|
1.10
|
38
|
71
|
1.60
|
0.84
|
76
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.27
|
3.91
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
(364)
|
24
|
1.46
|
(0.02)
|
148
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.24
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
13
|
18
|
0.13
|
0.15
|
(2)
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.25
|
1.62
|
0.09
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
(137)
|
20
|
0.66
|
0.08
|
58
|
Total net charge-offs
|
2.56
|
2.82
|
2.21
|
1.86
|
1.24
|
(26)
|
132
|
2.53
|
1.18
|
135
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
4.31 %
|
3.74 %
|
3.66 %
|
3.43 %
|
2.97 %
|
57 bps
|
134 bps
|
4.31 %
|
2.97 %
|
134 bps
|
International card businesses
|
4.43
|
4.24
|
4.20
|
4.03
|
3.90
|
19
|
53
|
4.43
|
3.90
|
53
|
Total credit card
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.68
|
3.46
|
3.01
|
55
|
131
|
4.32
|
3.01
|
131
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
5.64
|
5.38
|
5.00
|
5.62
|
4.85
|
26
|
79
|
5.64
|
4.85
|
79
|
Retail banking
|
1.07
|
1.19
|
0.56
|
1.02
|
0.84
|
(12)
|
23
|
1.07
|
0.84
|
23
|
Total consumer banking
|
5.55
|
5.30
|
4.92
|
5.53
|
4.77
|
25
|
78
|
5.55
|
4.77
|
78
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.14 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.14 %
|
(2) bps
|
—
|
0.14 %
|
0.14 %
|
—
|
Total credit card
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.85
|
0.77
|
0.67
|
0.76
|
0.60
|
8
|
25 bps
|
0.85
|
0.60
|
25 bps
|
Retail banking
|
3.28
|
2.99
|
2.94
|
2.49
|
2.62
|
29
|
66
|
3.28
|
2.62
|
66
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.89
|
0.82
|
0.72
|
0.79
|
0.64
|
7
|
25
|
0.89
|
0.64
|
25
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
1.29
|
1.15
|
0.90
|
0.72
|
0.64
|
14
|
65
|
1.29
|
0.64
|
65
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.65
|
0.71
|
0.72
|
0.75
|
0.53
|
(6)
|
12
|
0.65
|
0.53
|
12
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.90
|
0.89
|
0.79
|
0.74
|
0.57
|
1
|
33
|
0.90
|
0.57
|
33
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.48
|
0.47
|
0.42
|
0.43
|
0.35
|
1
|
13
|
0.48
|
0.35
|
13
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.50
|
0.48
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
0.37
|
2
|
13
|
0.50
|
0.37
|
13
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
Card
|
International
Card
Businesses
|
Total Credit
Card
|
Auto
|
Retail
Banking
|
Total
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2023
|
$ 10,576
|
$ 400
|
$ 10,976
|
$ 2,150
|
$ 35
|
$ 2,185
|
$ 1,485
|
$ 14,646
|
Charge-offs
|
(1,811)
|
(114)
|
(1,925)
|
(579)
|
(17)
|
(596)
|
(60)
|
(2,581)
|
Recoveries
|
299
|
34
|
333
|
244
|
3
|
247
|
2
|
582
|
Net charge-offs
|
(1,512)
|
(80)
|
(1,592)
|
(335)
|
(14)
|
(349)
|
(58)
|
(1,999)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,861
|
92
|
1,953
|
198
|
15
|
213
|
155
|
2,321
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
349
|
12
|
361
|
(137)
|
1
|
(136)
|
97
|
322
|
Other changes(5)
|
—
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(13)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2023
|
10,925
|
399
|
11,324
|
2,013
|
36
|
2,049
|
1,582
|
14,955
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of June 30, 2023
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
197
|
197
|
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(39)
|
(39)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2023
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
158
|
158
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2023
|
$ 10,925
|
$ 399
|
$ 11,324
|
$ 2,013
|
$ 36
|
$ 2,049
|
$ 1,740
|
$ 15,113
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
Card
|
International
Card
Businesses
|
Total
Credit Card
|
Auto
|
Retail
Banking
|
Total
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2022
|
$ 9,165
|
$ 380
|
$ 9,545
|
$ 2,187
|
$ 50
|
$ 2,237
|
$ 1,458
|
$ 13,240
|
Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(6)
|
(40)
|
(23)
|
(63)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(63)
|
Balance as of January 1, 2023
|
9,125
|
357
|
9,482
|
2,187
|
50
|
2,237
|
1,458
|
13,177
|
Charge-offs
|
(5,156)
|
(325)
|
(5,481)
|
(1,602)
|
(51)
|
(1,653)
|
(462)
|
(7,596)
|
Recoveries
|
894
|
98
|
992
|
704
|
14
|
718
|
5
|
1,715
|
Net charge-offs
|
(4,262)
|
(227)
|
(4,489)
|
(898)
|
(37)
|
(935)
|
(457)
|
(5,881)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,030
|
268
|
6,298
|
724
|
23
|
747
|
581
|
7,626
|
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
|
1,768
|
41
|
1,809
|
(174)
|
(14)
|
(188)
|
124
|
1,745
|
Other changes(5)
|
32
|
1
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33
|
Balance as of September 30, 2023
|
10,925
|
399
|
11,324
|
2,013
|
36
|
2,049
|
1,582
|
14,955
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2022
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
218
|
218
|
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(60)
|
(60)
|
Balance as of September 30, 2023
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
158
|
158
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2023
|
$ 10,925
|
$ 399
|
$ 11,324
|
$ 2,013
|
$ 36
|
$ 2,049
|
$ 1,740
|
$ 15,113
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking(7)
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking(7)
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 5,114
|
$ 2,133
|
$ 621
|
$ (445)
|
$ 7,423
|
$ 14,498
|
$ 6,762
|
$ 1,901
|
$ (1,439)
|
$ 21,722
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,513
|
142
|
288
|
—
|
1,943
|
4,375
|
426
|
757
|
1
|
5,559
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
6,627
|
2,275
|
909
|
(445)
|
9,366
|
18,873
|
7,188
|
2,658
|
(1,438)
|
27,281
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,953
|
213
|
116
|
2
|
2,284
|
6,298
|
747
|
521
|
3
|
7,569
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,015
|
1,262
|
512
|
71
|
4,860
|
9,073
|
3,776
|
1,524
|
226
|
14,599
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,659
|
800
|
281
|
(518)
|
2,222
|
3,502
|
2,665
|
613
|
(1,667)
|
5,113
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
393
|
189
|
67
|
(217)
|
432
|
830
|
629
|
145
|
(672)
|
932
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,266
|
$ 611
|
$ 214
|
$ (301)
|
$ 1,790
|
$ 2,672
|
$ 2,036
|
$ 468
|
$ (995)
|
$ 4,181
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking(7)
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 4,727
|
$ 2,269
|
$ 632
|
$ (515)
|
$ 7,113
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,499
|
149
|
257
|
(6)
|
1,899
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
6,226
|
2,418
|
889
|
(521)
|
9,012
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,084
|
259
|
146
|
1
|
2,490
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,020
|
1,231
|
482
|
61
|
4,794
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,122
|
928
|
261
|
(583)
|
1,728
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
265
|
219
|
61
|
(248)
|
297
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 857
|
$ 709
|
$ 200
|
$ (335)
|
$ 1,431
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking(7)
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer
Banking
|
Commercial
Banking(7)
|
Other(7)
|
Total
|
Net interest income (loss)
|
$ 4,313
|
$ 2,311
|
$ 699
|
$ (320)
|
$ 7,003
|
$ 12,051
|
$ 6,571
|
$ 1,941
|
$ (646)
|
$ 19,917
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,454
|
129
|
319
|
(100)
|
1,802
|
4,322
|
330
|
868
|
(227)
|
5,293
|
Total net revenue (loss)
|
5,767
|
2,440
|
1,018
|
(420)
|
8,805
|
16,373
|
6,901
|
2,809
|
(873)
|
25,210
|
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
1,261
|
285
|
123
|
—
|
1,669
|
2,387
|
696
|
353
|
(5)
|
3,431
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,004
|
1,340
|
542
|
63
|
4,949
|
8,558
|
3,862
|
1,515
|
148
|
14,083
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,502
|
815
|
353
|
(483)
|
2,187
|
5,428
|
2,343
|
941
|
(1,016)
|
7,696
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
356
|
193
|
83
|
(139)
|
493
|
1,291
|
555
|
223
|
(501)
|
1,568
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,146
|
$ 622
|
$ 270
|
$ (344)
|
$ 1,694
|
$ 4,137
|
$ 1,788
|
$ 718
|
$ (515)
|
$ 6,128
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2023 Q3 vs
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 5,114
|
$ 4,727
|
$ 4,657
|
$ 4,533
|
$ 4,313
|
8 %
|
19 %
|
$ 14,498
|
$ 12,051
|
20 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,513
|
1,499
|
1,363
|
1,449
|
1,454
|
1
|
4
|
4,375
|
4,322
|
1
|
Total net revenue
|
6,627
|
6,226
|
6,020
|
5,982
|
5,767
|
6
|
15
|
18,873
|
16,373
|
15
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,953
|
2,084
|
2,261
|
1,878
|
1,261
|
(6)
|
55
|
6,298
|
2,387
|
164
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,015
|
3,020
|
3,038
|
3,069
|
3,004
|
—
|
—
|
9,073
|
8,558
|
6
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,659
|
1,122
|
721
|
1,035
|
1,502
|
48
|
10
|
3,502
|
5,428
|
(35)
|
Income tax provision
|
393
|
265
|
172
|
245
|
356
|
48
|
10
|
830
|
1,291
|
(36)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,266
|
$ 857
|
$ 549
|
$ 790
|
$ 1,146
|
48
|
10
|
$ 2,672
|
$ 4,137
|
(35)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 146,783
|
$ 142,491
|
$ 137,142
|
$ 137,730
|
$ 126,913
|
3
|
16
|
$ 146,783
|
$ 126,913
|
16
|
Average loans held for investment
|
144,049
|
138,762
|
134,670
|
130,652
|
123,357
|
4
|
17
|
139,195
|
116,934
|
19
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
|
19.02 %
|
18.17 %
|
17.98 %
|
17.69 %
|
16.74 %
|
85 bps
|
228 bps
|
18.40 %
|
15.67 %
|
273 bps
|
Total net revenue margin(8)
|
18.40
|
17.95
|
17.88
|
18.32
|
18.70
|
45
|
(30)
|
18.08
|
18.53
|
(45)
|
Net charge-off rate
|
4.42
|
4.41
|
4.06
|
3.27
|
2.25
|
1
|
217
|
4.30
|
2.26
|
204
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.68
|
3.46
|
3.01
|
55
|
131
|
4.32
|
3.01
|
131
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
4.32
|
3.77
|
3.69
|
3.46
|
3.02
|
55
|
130
|
4.32
|
3.02
|
130
|
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
—
|
Purchase volume(9)
|
$ 158,640
|
$ 157,937
|
$ 141,658
|
$ 155,633
|
$ 149,497
|
—
|
6 %
|
$ 458,235
|
$ 431,650
|
6 %
|
2023 Q3 vs
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Domestic Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 4,453
|
$ 4,390
|
$ 4,280
|
$ 4,065
|
8 %
|
19 %
|
$ 13,670
|
$ 11,336
|
21 %
|
Non-interest income
|
1,445
|
1,431
|
1,298
|
1,392
|
1,383
|
1
|
4
|
4,174
|
3,971
|
5
|
Total net revenue
|
6,272
|
5,884
|
5,688
|
5,672
|
5,448
|
7
|
15
|
17,844
|
15,307
|
17
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,861
|
1,995
|
2,174
|
1,800
|
1,167
|
(7)
|
59
|
6,030
|
2,220
|
172
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,810
|
2,805
|
2,847
|
2,866
|
2,803
|
—
|
—
|
8,462
|
7,961
|
6
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,601
|
1,084
|
667
|
1,006
|
1,478
|
48
|
8
|
3,352
|
5,126
|
(35)
|
Income tax provision
|
378
|
256
|
157
|
238
|
351
|
48
|
8
|
791
|
1,215
|
(35)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$ 1,223
|
$ 828
|
$ 510
|
$ 768
|
$ 1,127
|
48
|
9
|
$ 2,561
|
$ 3,911
|
(35)
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 135,975
|
$ 130,980
|
$ 131,581
|
$ 121,279
|
3
|
16
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 121,279
|
16
|
Average loans held for investment
|
137,500
|
132,505
|
128,562
|
124,816
|
117,467
|
4
|
17
|
132,889
|
111,032
|
20
|
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
|
18.96 %
|
18.07 %
|
17.88 %
|
17.58 %
|
16.61 %
|
89 bps
|
235 bps
|
18.31 %
|
15.51 %
|
280 bps
|
Total net revenue margin(8)
|
18.24
|
17.76
|
17.70
|
18.18
|
18.55
|
48
|
(31)
|
17.90
|
18.33
|
(43)
|
Net charge-off rate(2)
|
4.40
|
4.38
|
4.04
|
3.22
|
2.20
|
2
|
220
|
4.28
|
2.19
|
209
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
4.31
|
3.74
|
3.66
|
3.43
|
2.97
|
57
|
134
|
4.31
|
2.97
|
134
|
Purchase volume(9)
|
$ 154,880
|
$ 154,184
|
$ 138,310
|
$ 151,995
|
$ 145,805
|
—
|
6 %
|
$ 447,374
|
$ 416,757
|
7 %
|
Refreshed FICO scores:(10)
|
Greater than 660
|
69 %
|
69 %
|
68 %
|
69 %
|
70 %
|
—
|
(1)
|
69 %
|
70 %
|
(1)
|
660 or below
|
31
|
31
|
32
|
31
|
30
|
—
|
1
|
31
|
30
|
1
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
2023 Q3 vs
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2023
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2023
Q1
|
2022
Q4
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
Q2
|
2022
Q3
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023 vs
2022
|
Consumer Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 2,133
|
$ 2,269
|
$ 2,360
|
$ 2,394
|
$ 2,311
|
(6) %
|
(8) %
|
$ 6,762
|
$ 6,571
|
3 %
|
Non-interest income
|
142
|
149
|
135
|
139
|
129
|
(5)
|
10
|
426
|
330
|
29
|
Total net revenue
|
2,275
|
2,418
|
2,495
|
2,533
|
2,440
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
7,188
|
6,901
|
4
|
Provision for credit losses
