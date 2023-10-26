Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2023, and with net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022.

"In the third quarter we continued to deliver solid results fueled by strong top-line growth in our domestic card business," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology capabilities are generating opportunities and driving performance improvements across our businesses."

All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 4 percent to $9.4 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 1 percent to $4.9 billion : 10 percent increase in marketing. 1 percent decrease in operating expenses.

: Pre-provision earnings (1) increased 7 percent to $4.5 billion .

increased 7 percent to . Provision for credit losses decreased $206 million to $2.3 billion : Net charge-offs of $2.0 billion . $322 million loan reserve build.

to : Net interest margin of 6.69 percent, an increase of 21 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 51.89 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 41.51 percent.

Third Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.0 percent.

Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.5 billion , or 1 percent, to $314.8 billion . Credit Card period-end loans increased $4.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $146.8 billion . Domestic Card period-end loans increased $4.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $140.3 billion . Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $436 million , or 1 percent, to $76.8 billion . Auto period-end loans decreased $385 million , or 1 percent, to $75.5 billion . Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $399 million , or less than 1 percent, to $91.2 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.1 billion , or 1 percent, to $312.8 billion . Credit Card average loans increased $5.3 billion , or 4 percent, to $144.0 billion . Domestic Card average loans increased $5.0 billion , or 4 percent, to $137.5 billion . Consumer Banking average loans decreased $544 million , or 1 percent, to $77.2 billion . Auto average loans decreased $493 million , or 1 percent, to $75.7 billion . Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.6 billion , or 2 percent, to $91.6 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $2.3 billion , or 1 percent, to $346.0 billion , while average deposits increased $1.3 billion , or less than 1 percent, to $345.0 billion .

, or 1 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or less than 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 39 basis points to 3.30 percent.

(1) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on From 8-K on October 26, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 7,423

$ 7,113

$ 7,186

$ 7,197

$ 7,003

4 %

6 %

$ 21,722

$ 19,917

9 % Non-interest income

1,943

1,899

1,717

1,843

1,802

2

8

5,559

5,293

5 Total net revenue(1)

9,366

9,012

8,903

9,040

8,805

4

6

27,281

25,210

8 Provision for credit losses

2,284

2,490

2,795

2,416

1,669

(8)

37

7,569

3,431

121 Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

972

886

897

1,118

978

10

(1)

2,755

2,899

(5) Operating expense

3,888

3,908

4,048

3,962

3,971

(1)

(2)

11,844

11,184

6 Total non-interest expense

4,860

4,794

4,945

5,080

4,949

1

(2)

14,599

14,083

4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,222

1,728

1,163

1,544

2,187

29

2

5,113

7,696

(34) Income tax provision

432

297

203

312

493

45

(12)

932

1,568

(41) Net income

1,790

1,431

960

1,232

1,694

25

6

4,181

6,128

(32) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(21)

22

33

(67)

(74)

(9) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(171)

(171)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,705

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

26

6

$ 3,943

$ 5,883

(33) Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 4.46

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

26 %

6 %

$ 10.31

$ 14.90

(31) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.45

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

26 %

6 %

$ 10.28

$ 14.84

(31) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

382.5

382.8

382.6

382.6

383.4

—

—

382.7

394.9

(3) % Diluted

383.3

383.7

383.8

383.7

384.6

—

—

383.6

396.4

(3) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

381.0

381.4

382.0

381.3

382.0

—

—

381.0

382.0

— Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

—

—

$ 1.80

$ 1.80

— Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

87.97

90.07

90.86

86.11

81.38

(2) %

8 %

87.97

81.38

8











































































































2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 314,780

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

1 %

4 %

$ 314,780

$ 303,943

4 % Interest-earning assets

445,428

441,250

445,166

427,248

415,262

1

7

445,428

415,262

7 Total assets

471,435

467,800

471,660

455,249

444,232

1

6

471,435

444,232

6 Interest-bearing deposits

317,217

314,393

318,641

300,789

282,802

1

12

317,217

282,802

12 Total deposits

346,011

343,705

349,827

332,992

317,193

1

9

346,011

317,193

9 Borrowings

49,247

50,258

48,777

48,715

54,607

(2)

(10)

49,247

54,607

(10) Common equity

48,823

49,713

49,807

47,737

46,015

(2)

6

48,823

46,015

6 Total stockholders' equity

53,668

54,559

54,653

52,582

50,861

(2)

6

53,668

50,861

6 Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 312,759

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

1 %

4 %

$ 310,075

$ 287,304

8 % Interest-earning assets

443,532

439,139

435,199

421,051

412,171

1

8

439,321

401,793

9 Total assets

469,860

466,652

462,324

449,659

447,088

1

5

466,279

437,523

7 Interest-bearing deposits

316,032

313,207

308,788

292,793

275,900

1

15

312,702

271,957

15 Total deposits

345,013

343,678

340,123

326,558

311,928

—

11

342,956

309,168

11 Borrowings

49,736

48,468

48,016

49,747

58,628

3

(15)

48,746

51,431

(5) Common equity

50,166

50,511

49,927

47,594

49,696

(1)

1

50,202

51,184

(2) Total stockholders' equity

55,012

55,357

54,773

52,439

54,541

(1)

1

55,048

56,030

(2)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022









































Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

4 %

(1) %

—

3 %

7 %

**

**

9 %

12 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

2

11

(7) %

2

5

**

**

5

15

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

4

1

(2)

3

7

**

**

8

13

** Total net revenue margin(4)

8.45

8.21

8.18

8.59

8.55

24 bps

(10) bps

8.28

8.37

(9) bps Net interest margin(5)

6.69

6.48

6.60

6.84

6.80

21

(11)

6.59

6.61

(2) Return on average assets

1.52

1.23

0.83

1.10

1.52

29

—

1.20

1.87

(67) Return on average tangible assets(6)

1.58

1.27

0.86

1.13

1.57

31

1

1.24

1.93

(69) Return on average common equity(7)

13.59

10.70

7.11

9.76

13.01

289

58

10.47

15.33

(486) Return on average tangible common equity(8)

19.59

15.30

10.15

14.22

18.59

429

100

15.01

21.62

(661) Efficiency ratio(9)

51.89

53.20

55.54

56.19

56.21

(131)

(432)

53.51

55.86

(235) Operating efficiency ratio(10)

41.51

43.36

45.47

43.83

45.10

(185)

(359)

43.41

44.36

(95) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

19.4

17.2

17.5

20.2

22.5

220

(310)

18.2

20.4

(220) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

54.2

55.6

56.1

56.0

55.1

(3) %

(2) %

54.2

55.1

(2) % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 14,955

$ 14,646

$ 14,318

$ 13,240

$ 12,209

2 %

22 %

$ 14,955

$ 12,209

22 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.75 %

4.70 %

4.64 %

4.24 %

4.02 %

5 bps

73 bps

4.75 %

4.02 %

73 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,999

$ 2,185

$ 1,697

$ 1,430

$ 931

(9) %

115 %

$ 5,881

$ 2,543

131 % Net charge-off rate(11)

2.56 %

2.82 %

2.21 %

1.86 %

1.24 %

(26) bps

132 bps

2.53 %

1.18 %

135 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.42

3.08

2.88

2.96

2.58

34

84

3.42

2.58

84 30+ day delinquency rate

3.71

3.36

3.09

3.21

2.78

35

93

3.71

2.78

93 Capital Ratios(12)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

13.0 %

12.7 %

12.5 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

30 bps

80 bps

13.0 %

12.2 %

80 bps Tier 1 capital

14.3

14.0

13.9

13.9

13.6

30

70

14.3

13.6

70 Total capital

16.2

16.0

15.9

15.8

15.7

20

50

16.2

15.7

50 Tier 1 leverage

11.2

11.0

10.9

11.1

11.0

20

20

11.2

11.0

20 Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)

7.3

7.6

7.6

7.5

7.2

(30)

10

7.3

7.2

10

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs 2022 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 9,696

$ 9,057

$ 8,723

$ 8,360

$ 7,578

7 %

28 %

$ 27,476

$ 20,550

34 % Investment securities

627

639

615

548

499

(2)

26

1,881

1,336

41 Other

550

470

416

250

123

17

**

1,436

193

** Total interest income

10,873

10,166

9,754

9,158

8,200

7

33

30,793

22,079

39 Interest expense:







































Deposits

2,611

2,277

1,856

1,335

689

15

**

6,744

1,200

** Securitized debt obligations

249

236

211

170

120

6

108

696

214

** Senior and subordinated notes

579

528

489

430

319

10

82

1,596

644

148 Other borrowings

11

12

12

26

69

(8)

(84)

35

104

(66) Total interest expense

3,450

3,053

2,568

1,961

1,197

13

188

9,071

2,162

** Net interest income

7,423

7,113

7,186

7,197

7,003

4

6

21,722

19,917

9 Provision for credit losses

2,284

2,490

2,795

2,416

1,669

(8)

37

7,569

3,431

121 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

5,139

4,623

4,391

4,781

5,334

11

(4)

14,153

16,486

(14) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,234

1,213

1,139

1,177

1,195

2

3

3,586

3,429

5 Service charges and other customer-related fees

453

411

379

395

415

10

9

1,243

1,230

1 Other

256

275

199

271

192

(7)

33

730

634

15 Total non-interest income

1,943

1,899

1,717

1,843

1,802

2

8

5,559

5,293

5 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

2,274

2,317

2,427

2,266

2,187

(2)

4

7,018

6,159

14 Occupancy and equipment

518

506

508

554

502

2

3

1,532

1,496

2 Marketing

972

886

897

1,118

978

10

(1)

2,755

2,899

(5) Professional services

295

290

324

481

471

2

(37)

909

1,326

(31) Communications and data processing

344

344

350

352

349

—

(1)

1,038

1,027

1 Amortization of intangibles

24

22

14

25

17

9

41

60

45

33 Other

433

429

425

284

445

1

(3)

1,287

1,131

14 Total non-interest expense

4,860

4,794

4,945

5,080

4,949

1

(2)

14,599

14,083

4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,222

1,728

1,163

1,544

2,187

29

2

5,113

7,696

(34) Income tax provision

432

297

203

312

493

45

(12)

932

1,568

(41) Net income

1,790

1,431

960

1,232

1,694

25

6

4,181

6,128

(32) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)

(23)

(16)

(14)

(21)

22

33

(67)

(74)

(9) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

—

—

(171)

(171)

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,705

$ 1,351

$ 887

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

26

6

$ 3,943

$ 5,883

(33)











































































































2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs

2022 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per basic common share

$ 4.46

$ 3.53

$ 2.32

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

26 %

6 %

$ 10.31

$ 14.90

(31) % Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.45

$ 3.52

$ 2.31

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

26 %

6 %

$ 10.28

$ 14.84

(31) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

382.5

382.8

382.6

382.6

383.4

—

—

382.7

394.9

(3) Diluted common shares

383.3

383.7

383.8

383.7

384.6

—

—

383.6

396.4

(3)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2023 Q3 (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,620

$ 3,360

$ 3,347

$ 5,193

$ 3,716

38 %

24 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

40,249

38,236

43,166

25,663

21,176

5

90 Total cash and cash equivalents

44,869

41,596

46,513

30,856

24,892

8

80 Restricted cash for securitization investors

435

452

460

400

399

(4)

9 Securities available for sale

74,837

78,412

81,925

76,919

75,303

(5)

(1) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

284,953

280,933

280,093

283,282

277,576

1

3 Loans held in consolidated trusts

29,827

30,390

28,743

29,049

26,367

(2)

13 Total loans held for investment

314,780

311,323

308,836

312,331

303,943

1

4 Allowance for credit losses

(14,955)

(14,646)

(14,318)

(13,240)

(12,209)

2

22 Net loans held for investment

299,825

296,677

294,518

299,091

291,734

1

3 Loans held for sale

742

1,211

363

203

1,729

(39)

(57) Premises and equipment, net

4,378

4,359

4,365

4,351

4,265

—

3 Interest receivable

2,469

2,297

2,250

2,104

1,853

7

33 Goodwill

15,048

15,060

14,779

14,777

14,771

—

2 Other assets

28,832

27,736

26,487

26,548

29,286

4

(2) Total assets

$ 471,435

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

1

6





















































2023 Q3 (Dollars in millions)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 685

$ 637

$ 621

$ 527

$ 433

8 %

58 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

28,794

29,312

31,186

32,203

34,391

(2)

(16) Interest-bearing deposits

317,217

314,393

318,641

300,789

282,802

1

12 Total deposits

346,011

343,705

349,827

332,992

317,193

1

9 Securitized debt obligations

17,417

17,861

17,813

16,973

15,926

(2)

9 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

522

649

542

883

528

(20)

(1) Senior and subordinated notes

31,283

31,627

30,398

30,826

30,615

(1)

2 Other borrowings

25

121

24

33

7,538

(79)

(100) Total other debt

31,830

32,397

30,964

31,742

38,681

(2)

(18) Other liabilities

21,824

18,641

17,782

20,433

21,138

17

3 Total liabilities

417,767

413,241

417,007

402,667

393,371

1

6





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

35,334

35,163

34,952

34,725

34,579

—

2 Retained earnings

60,529

59,028

57,898

57,184

56,240

3

8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,224)

(9,818)

(8,540)

(9,916)

(10,704)

25

14 Treasury stock, at cost

(29,978)

(29,821)

(29,664)

(29,418)

(29,261)

1

2 Total stockholders' equity

53,668

54,559

54,653

52,582

50,861

(2)

6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 471,435

$ 467,800

$ 471,660

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

1

6

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)







(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $449 million in Q3 2023, $443 million in Q2 2023, $405 million in Q1 2023, $321 million in Q4 2022 and $222 million in Q3 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.

(2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(4) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(7) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(8) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(9) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(10) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

** Not meaningful.



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 313,461

$ 9,696

12.37 %

$ 310,335

$ 9,057

11.67 %

$ 300,952

$ 7,578

10.07 % Investment securities

87,845

627

2.86

89,994

639

2.84

88,666

499

2.25 Cash equivalents and other

42,226

550

5.21

38,810

470

4.84

22,553

123

2.19 Total interest-earning assets

$ 443,532

$ 10,873

9.81

$ 439,139

$ 10,166

9.26

$ 412,171

$ 8,200

7.96 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 316,032

$ 2,611

3.30

$ 313,207

$ 2,277

2.91

$ 275,900

$ 689

1.00 Securitized debt obligations

17,649

249

5.63

17,771

236

5.31

17,108

120

2.81 Senior and subordinated notes

31,522

579

7.36

30,161

528

7.00

30,962

319

4.13 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,473

11

1.79

2,419

12

1.95

12,296

69

2.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 367,676

$ 3,450

3.75

$ 363,558

$ 3,053

3.36

$ 336,266

$ 1,197

1.42 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,423

6.05





$ 7,113

5.90





$ 7,003

6.53 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.64









0.58









0.27 Net interest margin









6.69 %









6.48 %









6.80 %



























































































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2023

2022 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 310,657

$ 27,476

11.79 %

$ 289,116

$ 20,550

9.48 % Investment securities













89,259

1,881

2.81

91,788

1,336

1.94 Cash equivalents and other













39,405

1,436

4.86

20,889

193

1.23 Total interest-earning assets













$ 439,321

$ 30,793

9.35

$ 401,793

$ 22,079

7.33 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 312,702

$ 6,744

2.88

$ 271,957

$ 1,200

0.59 Securitized debt obligations













17,558

696

5.28

15,309

214

1.87 Senior and subordinated notes













30,611

1,596

6.95

28,804

644

2.98 Other borrowings and liabilities













2,410

35

1.94

8,982

104

1.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 363,281

$ 9,071

3.33

$ 325,052

$ 2,162

0.89 Net interest income/spread

















$ 21,722

6.02





$ 19,917

6.44 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.57









0.17 Net interest margin





















6.59 %









6.61 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 140,320

$ 135,975

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

3 %

16 %

$ 140,320

$ 121,279

16 % International card businesses

6,463

6,516

6,162

6,149

5,634

(1)

15

6,463

5,634

15 Total credit card

146,783

142,491

137,142

137,730

126,913

3

16

146,783

126,913

16 Consumer banking:







































Auto

75,456

75,841

76,652

78,373

79,580

(1)

(5)

75,456

79,580

(5) Retail banking

1,388

1,439

1,499

1,552

1,619

(4)

(14)

1,388

1,619

(14) Total consumer banking

76,844

77,280

78,151

79,925

81,199

(1)

(5)

76,844

81,199

(5) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

35,622

36,041

37,132

37,453

38,225

(1)

(7)

35,622

38,225

(7) Commercial and industrial

55,531

55,511

56,411

57,223

57,606

—

(4)

55,531

57,606

(4) Total commercial banking

91,153

91,552

93,543

94,676

95,831

—

(5)

91,153

95,831

(5) Total loans held for investment

$ 314,780

$ 311,323

$ 308,836

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

1

4

$ 314,780

$ 303,943

4 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 137,500

$ 132,505

$ 128,562

$ 124,816

$ 117,467

4 %

17 %

$ 132,889

$ 111,032

20 % International card businesses

6,549

6,257

6,108

5,836

5,890

5

11

6,306

5,902

7 Total credit card

144,049

138,762

134,670

130,652

123,357

4

17

139,195

116,934

19 Consumer banking:







































Auto

75,740

76,233

77,465

79,108

79,741

(1)

(5)

76,473

78,659

(3) Retail banking

1,414

1,465

1,529

1,592

1,598

(3)

(12)

1,469

1,687

(13) Total consumer banking

77,154

77,698

78,994

80,700

81,339

(1)

(5)

77,942

80,346

(3) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

35,964

37,068

37,373

37,848

38,230

(3)

(6)

36,796

36,231

2 Commercial and industrial

55,592

56,127

56,719

57,681

57,260

(1)

(3)

56,142

53,793

4 Total commercial banking

91,556

93,195

94,092

95,529

95,490

(2)

(4)

92,938

90,024

3 Total average loans held for investment

$ 312,759

$ 309,655

$ 307,756

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

1

4

$ 310,075

$ 287,304

8











































































































2023 Q3

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

4.40 %

4.38 %

4.04 %

3.22 %

2.20 %

2 bps

220 bps

4.28 %

2.19 %

209 bps International card businesses

4.87

4.98

4.54

4.29

3.30

(11)

157

4.80

3.44

136 Total credit card

4.42

4.41

4.06

3.27

2.25

1

217

4.30

2.26

204 Consumer banking:







































Auto

1.77

1.40

1.53

1.66

1.05

37

72

1.57

0.77

80 Retail banking

3.80

3.25

2.97

5.15

3.89

55

(9)

3.33

3.95

(62) Total consumer banking

1.81

1.43

1.56

1.73

1.10

38

71

1.60

0.84

76 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.27

3.91

0.19

0.05

0.03

(364)

24

1.46

(0.02)

148 Commercial and industrial

0.24

0.11

0.03

0.06

0.06

13

18

0.13

0.15

(2) Total commercial banking

0.25

1.62

0.09

0.06

0.05

(137)

20

0.66

0.08

58 Total net charge-offs

2.56

2.82

2.21

1.86

1.24

(26)

132

2.53

1.18

135 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

4.31 %

3.74 %

3.66 %

3.43 %

2.97 %

57 bps

134 bps

4.31 %

2.97 %

134 bps International card businesses

4.43

4.24

4.20

4.03

3.90

19

53

4.43

3.90

53 Total credit card

4.32

3.77

3.68

3.46

3.01

55

131

4.32

3.01

131 Consumer banking:







































Auto

5.64

5.38

5.00

5.62

4.85

26

79

5.64

4.85

79 Retail banking

1.07

1.19

0.56

1.02

0.84

(12)

23

1.07

0.84

23 Total consumer banking

5.55

5.30

4.92

5.53

4.77

25

78

5.55

4.77

78 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

(2) bps

—

0.14 %

0.14 %

— Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.85

0.77

0.67

0.76

0.60

8

25 bps

0.85

0.60

25 bps Retail banking

3.28

2.99

2.94

2.49

2.62

29

66

3.28

2.62

66 Total consumer banking

0.89

0.82

0.72

0.79

0.64

7

25

0.89

0.64

25 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

1.29

1.15

0.90

0.72

0.64

14

65

1.29

0.64

65 Commercial and industrial

0.65

0.71

0.72

0.75

0.53

(6)

12

0.65

0.53

12 Total commercial banking

0.90

0.89

0.79

0.74

0.57

1

33

0.90

0.57

33 Total nonperforming loans

0.48

0.47

0.42

0.43

0.35

1

13

0.48

0.35

13 Total nonperforming assets

0.50

0.48

0.44

0.45

0.37

2

13

0.50

0.37

13

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of June 30, 2023

$ 10,576

$ 400

$ 10,976

$ 2,150

$ 35

$ 2,185

$ 1,485

$ 14,646 Charge-offs

(1,811)

(114)

(1,925)

(579)

(17)

(596)

(60)

(2,581) Recoveries

299

34

333

244

3

247

2

582 Net charge-offs

(1,512)

(80)

(1,592)

(335)

(14)

(349)

(58)

(1,999) Provision for credit losses

1,861

92

1,953

198

15

213

155

2,321 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

349

12

361

(137)

1

(136)

97

322 Other changes(5)

—

(13)

(13)

—

—

—

—

(13) Balance as of September 30, 2023

10,925

399

11,324

2,013

36

2,049

1,582

14,955 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of June 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

197

197 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(39)

(39) Balance as of September 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

158

158 Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2023

$ 10,925

$ 399

$ 11,324

$ 2,013

$ 36

$ 2,049

$ 1,740

$ 15,113







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,458

$ 13,240 Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(6)

(40)

(23)

(63)

—

—

—

—

(63) Balance as of January 1, 2023

9,125

357

9,482

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,177 Charge-offs

(5,156)

(325)

(5,481)

(1,602)

(51)

(1,653)

(462)

(7,596) Recoveries

894

98

992

704

14

718

5

1,715 Net charge-offs

(4,262)

(227)

(4,489)

(898)

(37)

(935)

(457)

(5,881) Provision for credit losses

6,030

268

6,298

724

23

747

581

7,626 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

1,768

41

1,809

(174)

(14)

(188)

124

1,745 Other changes(5)

32

1

33

—

—

—

—

33 Balance as of September 30, 2023

10,925

399

11,324

2,013

36

2,049

1,582

14,955 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(60)

(60) Balance as of September 30, 2023

—

—

—

—

—

—

158

158 Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2023

$ 10,925

$ 399

$ 11,324

$ 2,013

$ 36

$ 2,049

$ 1,740

$ 15,113

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 5,114

$ 2,133

$ 621

$ (445)

$ 7,423

$ 14,498

$ 6,762

$ 1,901

$ (1,439)

$ 21,722 Non-interest income (loss)

1,513

142

288

—

1,943

4,375

426

757

1

5,559 Total net revenue (loss)

6,627

2,275

909

(445)

9,366

18,873

7,188

2,658

(1,438)

27,281 Provision for credit losses

1,953

213

116

2

2,284

6,298

747

521

3

7,569 Non-interest expense

3,015

1,262

512

71

4,860

9,073

3,776

1,524

226

14,599 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,659

800

281

(518)

2,222

3,502

2,665

613

(1,667)

5,113 Income tax provision (benefit)

393

189

67

(217)

432

830

629

145

(672)

932 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,266

$ 611

$ 214

$ (301)

$ 1,790

$ 2,672

$ 2,036

$ 468

$ (995)

$ 4,181













































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,727

$ 2,269

$ 632

$ (515)

$ 7,113



















Non-interest income (loss)

1,499

149

257

(6)

1,899



















Total net revenue (loss)

6,226

2,418

889

(521)

9,012



















Provision for credit losses

2,084

259

146

1

2,490



















Non-interest expense

3,020

1,231

482

61

4,794



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,122

928

261

(583)

1,728



















Income tax provision (benefit)

265

219

61

(248)

297



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 857

$ 709

$ 200

$ (335)

$ 1,431

































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(7)

Other(7)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,313

$ 2,311

$ 699

$ (320)

$ 7,003

$ 12,051

$ 6,571

$ 1,941

$ (646)

$ 19,917 Non-interest income (loss)

1,454

129

319

(100)

1,802

4,322

330

868

(227)

5,293 Total net revenue (loss)

5,767

2,440

1,018

(420)

8,805

16,373

6,901

2,809

(873)

25,210 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,261

285

123

—

1,669

2,387

696

353

(5)

3,431 Non-interest expense

3,004

1,340

542

63

4,949

8,558

3,862

1,515

148

14,083 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,502

815

353

(483)

2,187

5,428

2,343

941

(1,016)

7,696 Income tax provision (benefit)

356

193

83

(139)

493

1,291

555

223

(501)

1,568 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,146

$ 622

$ 270

$ (344)

$ 1,694

$ 4,137

$ 1,788

$ 718

$ (515)

$ 6,128

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2023 Q3 vs

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3



2023



2022

2023 vs 2022 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 5,114

$ 4,727

$ 4,657

$ 4,533

$ 4,313

8 %

19 %

$ 14,498

$ 12,051

20 % Non-interest income

1,513

1,499

1,363

1,449

1,454

1

4

4,375

4,322

1 Total net revenue

6,627

6,226

6,020

5,982

5,767

6

15

18,873

16,373

15 Provision for credit losses

1,953

2,084

2,261

1,878

1,261

(6)

55

6,298

2,387

164 Non-interest expense

3,015

3,020

3,038

3,069

3,004

—

—

9,073

8,558

6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,659

1,122

721

1,035

1,502

48

10

3,502

5,428

(35) Income tax provision

393

265

172

245

356

48

10

830

1,291

(36) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,266

$ 857

$ 549

$ 790

$ 1,146

48

10

$ 2,672

$ 4,137

(35) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 146,783

$ 142,491

$ 137,142

$ 137,730

$ 126,913

3

16

$ 146,783

$ 126,913

16 Average loans held for investment

144,049

138,762

134,670

130,652

123,357

4

17

139,195

116,934

19 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

19.02 %

18.17 %

17.98 %

17.69 %

16.74 %

85 bps

228 bps

18.40 %

15.67 %

273 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.40

17.95

17.88

18.32

18.70

45

(30)

18.08

18.53

(45) Net charge-off rate

4.42

4.41

4.06

3.27

2.25

1

217

4.30

2.26

204 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.32

3.77

3.68

3.46

3.01

55

131

4.32

3.01

131 30+ day delinquency rate

4.32

3.77

3.69

3.46

3.02

55

130

4.32

3.02

130 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Purchase volume(9)

$ 158,640

$ 157,937

$ 141,658

$ 155,633

$ 149,497

—

6 %

$ 458,235

$ 431,650

6 %

































































2023 Q3 vs

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2023 Q2

2022 Q3



2023



2022

2023 vs 2022 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 4,827

$ 4,453

$ 4,390

$ 4,280

$ 4,065

8 %

19 %

$ 13,670

$ 11,336

21 % Non-interest income

1,445

1,431

1,298

1,392

1,383

1

4

4,174

3,971

5 Total net revenue

6,272

5,884

5,688

5,672

5,448

7

15

17,844

15,307

17 Provision for credit losses

1,861

1,995

2,174

1,800

1,167

(7)

59

6,030

2,220

172 Non-interest expense

2,810

2,805

2,847

2,866

2,803

—

—

8,462

7,961

6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,601

1,084

667

1,006

1,478

48

8

3,352

5,126

(35) Income tax provision

378

256

157

238

351

48

8

791

1,215

(35) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,223

$ 828

$ 510

$ 768

$ 1,127

48

9

$ 2,561

$ 3,911

(35) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 140,320

$ 135,975

$ 130,980

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

3

16

$ 140,320

$ 121,279

16 Average loans held for investment

137,500

132,505

128,562

124,816

117,467

4

17

132,889

111,032

20 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

18.96 %

18.07 %

17.88 %

17.58 %

16.61 %

89 bps

235 bps

18.31 %

15.51 %

280 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.24

17.76

17.70

18.18

18.55

48

(31)

17.90

18.33

(43) Net charge-off rate(2)

4.40

4.38

4.04

3.22

2.20

2

220

4.28

2.19

209 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.31

3.74

3.66

3.43

2.97

57

134

4.31

2.97

134 Purchase volume(9)

$ 154,880

$ 154,184

$ 138,310

$ 151,995

$ 145,805

—

6 %

$ 447,374

$ 416,757

7 % Refreshed FICO scores:(10)







































Greater than 660

69 %

69 %

68 %

69 %

70 %

—

(1)

69 %

70 %

(1) 660 or below

31

31

32

31

30

—

1

31

30

1 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %



