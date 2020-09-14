Capital Plus Financial Announces Continuation of 2020 Bond Application into 2021

The application review was not completed due to an overriding need to assess and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the single-family residential space over the upcoming months. While all asset classes have been affected by the pandemic and particular attention has been placed on the residential mortgage market in general, CPF has demonstrated continued portfolio growth over the last decade.

"Though we are disappointed that our application's response was delayed into 2021, we are very pleased with the performance of our portfolio and remain confident in our ability to continue growing profitably," said Crossroads CEO Eric Donnelly. "As we indicated in our quarterly release last week, we completed a total of 232 forbearance agreements between March and July 2020 of which all but 2 borrowers have made their next payments. We are very proud of our borrowers for their resilience during these unprecedented times and very fortunate to be in the single-family housing and lending business in a fast-growing market such as Texas. We will continue to provide all the required updates to the BGP and await their next steps for the 2021 application year with the hope of closing quickly given the amount of diligence and underwriting done on CPF during the 2020 round."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

