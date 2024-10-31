Capital Plus Financial, Crossroads Impact Corp and Cenerus Team to Support CRA Services Across Banking Industry Through New Commercial Customer Insights Program

Launch of Capital Plus Community Powered by Cenerus Brings Powerful Offering to Banks and Financial Institutions Looking to Increase Commercial Customer ROI and Support Community Development Services

DALLAS and PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A trio of banking and community opportunity visionaries are teaming together to bring new, innovative Community Reinvestment Act services to banks looking to improve commercial banking performance and take advantage of market opportunities for growth and impact.

Capital Plus Financial, a Community Development Financial Institution leader in breaking down barriers and delivering equal opportunity in banking, Crossroads Impact Corp, through its history of advancing equal access to capital for underserved communities, and Cenerus, the champion for banks driving expanded ROI through actionable commercial client intelligence, have teamed to bring a new CRA service solution to banks of all sizes.

Banks need a clear line of sight into clients, with actionable intelligence so they can proactively meet client needs. Post this

C3: Capital Plus Community Powered by Cenerus

Banks and lenders face significant market challenges, from increased regulatory scrutiny to expanded demand for efficiency to pressures on clients creating credit pressures in commercial banking. Even so, there remains a tremendous opportunity to bring more efficient, more connected services to clients.

To capture this opportunity, banks and bankers at all levels – from leadership to relationship managers – need a clear line of sight into their clients, with actionable intelligence that allows banks to better meet client needs and address any client challenges. This is where the C3 program delivers, providing banks with four key advantages:

Enhanced Transparency . Updated, relevant, easy to digest information on commercial clients to improve decisions and create opportunities.

. Updated, relevant, easy to digest information on commercial clients to improve decisions and create opportunities. Improved ROI. Through improved line of sight, the C3 program enables banks to introduce new services and options to clients that are timely and beneficial.

Through improved line of sight, the C3 program enables banks to introduce new services and options to clients that are timely and beneficial. Actionable Intelligence . The C3 insights also allow banks to better manage their book of business improving alignment and creating increased liquidity where needed.

. The C3 insights also allow banks to better manage their book of business improving alignment and creating increased liquidity where needed. Community Connected and CRA-Credit Eligible. Backed by Capital Plus, a certified CDFI, the C3 program gives back in all ways helping banks be more community connected with their clients while working with services that support equal opportunities in banking.

"Successful communities are centered on successful banks providing the support and services those communities need," said Eric Donnelly, CEO of Crossroads Impact Corp. "The C3 program helps strengthen banks through expanded ROI and improved client service – delivering banks of all sizes an easy-to-implement boost right when they need it most.

"The C3 program gives banks and lenders the insight and access to updated information they have needed but haven't had the bandwidth to implement internally," continued Donnelly. "Bringing C3 to banks through the financial network of Crossroads, the tools and systems of Cenerus and the unique perspective a CDFI like Capital Plus brings, provides well-integrated, cost-effective CRA services advantage for banks and lenders of all sizes."

"Now more than ever banks need every advantage they can get in the form of better client insight, the ability to make quick decisions and the ability to connect those with a touchpoint that understands their community," said Sam Rosenfeld, CEO at Cenerus. "C3 does just that and we're proud to partner with Capital Plus and Crossroads to bring this to market."

Implementing the ROI Benefits of the C3 Program

Banks interested in a consultation about the advantages of the C3 Program can contact [email protected] to get started.

About Cenerus

Cenerus is the leader in helping banks and lenders increase ROI in commercial lending through higher visibility and proactive action. Cenerus' easy to implement, quick return approach supports leaders and organizations in banks and lenders to move from reactive responses to informed action across commercial credit environments. For more information visit www.cenerus.com

About Crossroads Impact Corp

Crossroads Impact Corp is a leading impact lender focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Its mission is to promote economic vitality through community development and equitable access to capital and harness the power for good to tackle systemic issues within underserved communities. Building on our history of serving minority individuals and small businesses through environmental and responsible social lending, we look to be the leader in providing innovative and sustainable lending solutions.

About Capital Plus Financial

Certified by the U.S. Treasury as a CDFI, Capital Plus Financial believes minority-owned small businesses and people of color are entitled to equal opportunities in the banking system and is committed to breaking down barriers in communities that have been disenfranchised, underserved, underbanked and underfunded. Capital Plus is the wholly owned subsidiary of Crossroads Impact Corp, a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development.

For more information:

www.capitalplusfin.com

www.crossroads.com

www.cenerus.com

SOURCE Cenerus; Capital Plus Financial; Crossroads Impact Corp