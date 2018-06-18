Capital Plus Financial Honored on Best for Customers List Released by Prestigious B Corp

Capital Plus Financial is honored in the Best for Customers list, which includes businesses that earned a Customer score in the top 10 percent of more than 2,400 Certified B Corporations on the B Impact Assessment. The full assessment measures a company's impact on its workers, community, customers and environment. To certify as B Corporations, companies such as Capital Plus Financial must complete the full assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab.

The Customer portion of the B Impact Assessment measures the impact a company has on its customers by focusing on whether a company sells products or services that promote public benefit and if those products/services are targeted toward serving underserved populations. The section also measures whether a company's product or service is designed to solve a social or environmental issue (improving health, preserving environment, creating economic opportunity for individuals or communities, promoting the arts/sciences, or increasing the flow of capital to purpose-driven enterprises). Honorees scoring in the top 10 percent set a gold standard for the high impact that business as a force for good can make on consumers around the world.

The 221 Best for Customers companies come from 69 different industries and 32 countries. B Lab simultaneously released separate lists recognizing B Corporations as Best for The World Overall, Best for Environment, Best for Community, Best for Governance and Best for Workers, which can be found at bthechange.com/bestfortheworld.

"Our goal has always been to create an ongoing, lasting impact within the community by helping propel those in need," said Eric Donnelly, CEO at Capital Plus Financial. "We are humbled and thrilled that Capital Plus Financial's effort is being recognized."

"With the rise of anger at a system that feels rigged, people are hungry for companies like Capital Plus Financial, who are changing the system by building businesses that seek to create the greatest positive impact," says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. "Best for The World is the only list of businesses that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company's social and environmental performance. As consumers, talent and investors increasingly demand transparent, values-aligned businesses to buy from, work at and invest in, companies will need to not just the best in the world but the best for the world, and not just to be nice but to be the most successful."

Close to 1,000 Certified B Corporations were named 2018 Best for the World Honorees, including: Patagonia; King Arthur Flour Company; Green Mountain Power; and the United Kingdom's Charity Bank. Fifty-two countries are represented, including Denmark, India, South Africa and Taiwan. Today there are more than 2,400 Certified B Corporations across more than 150 industries and 50 countries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. Any company can measure and manage social and environmental performance at http://bimpactassessment.net.

For more information, visit http://www.bcorporation.net.

Capital Plus Financial is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Certified B Corp whose mission is to support Hispanic homeownership in Texas. Over 85% of its mortgages have been made to low to moderate income and first-time homebuyers. With a track record of having injected over $250 million into underserved communities and populations in Texas, the Company plans to grow its loan portfolio over the next decade as traditional portfolio lending institutions continue to exit the single family residential lending market. For more information, visit www.capitalplusfin.com.

