Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Capital Properties, Inc.

Aug 02, 2024, 10:09 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on July 31, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2024.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.

Also from this source

Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 24, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a...

Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 24, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics