Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 (nine cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on May 22, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes.

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer

401-435-7171

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.