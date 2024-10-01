Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council Announces the 2024 Top 100 MBE® Award Winners

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) proudly announces the 2024 Top 100 MBE® Award winners. This esteemed accolade, a symbol of entrepreneurial excellence, is a testament to the exceptional achievements of minority business owners in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Their professionalism and significant community contributions have set a benchmark for the entire business community.

In its 13th year, the Top 100 MBE® Awards, a beacon of recognition for enterprising minority entrepreneurs, are not just a celebration of individual success but a testament to the collective impact on the region's economy. These entrepreneurs, through their innovation, sacrifice, and dedication, are not just living their dreams, but also significantly contributing to their clients, professions, industries, and communities.

I am thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's winners. These exceptional minority entrepreneurs exemplify resilience, innovation, and commitment, driving their success and enriching our communities and the economy as a whole., says Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of CRMSDC and the founder of the Top 100 MBE Awards®.

The awards will be presented at the 39th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at MGM National Harbor.

Kimberly Marcus, Chairman of CRMSDC's Board of Directors and the Vice President of Diversity Equity and Inclusion for Monumental Sports and Entertainment states, "Their dedication inspires us all and reinforces the vital role that diversity plays in fostering a vibrant business landscape. Congratulations to each of our 2024 honorees!"

About the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) - www.crmsdc.org

CRMSDC, recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 2024 Largest Business Advocacy Groups in Greater Washington, DC, plays a vital role in promoting and advancing minority-owned businesses in the capital region. With a strong emphasis on empowerment and economic growth, CRMSDC drives diversity and inclusivity within the business community. CRMSDC also operates the Virginia Minority Business Development Agency and administers the Capital Readiness Program.

