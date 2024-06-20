Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) Announces Supplier of the Year Awards at 2024 Super MatchMaker Conference

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRMSDC Super MatchMaker conference featuring its Capital Readiness Summit convened for the first time since the global pandemic at Bowie State University on June 17, 2024. Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, Bowie University President welcomed conference attendees, proudly highlighting the university's growth, entrepreneurial education focus, and partnership with CRMSDC.

Sharon R. Pinder, President & CEO, CRMSDC CRMSDC 2024 Super MatchMaker Conference

The annual conference serves as a unique platform for connecting certified minority business enterprise (MBE) suppliers with the nation's leading corporations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and financial institutions. It facilitates networking, gaining insights, and identifying new business and funding opportunities.

The Supplier of the Year award is presented to outstanding suppliers in three categories based on their success in driving revenues and delivering quality products and services to their customers. The 2023 winners are:

Femly, which delivers accessible organic menstrual health products to industry and consumers received the Class 1 Award for revenues up to $1 million .

. Phoenix Lifestyle Marketing, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in insights-driven brand development, brand strategy, campaign design, and program execution won the Class 2 Award winner for revenues between $1 – $10 million .

– . ProSource360, a management consulting firm that supports federal and commercial markets was honored with the Class 3 award for revenues between $10 - $50 million .

Sharon R. Pinder, president and CEO of CRMSDC and Operator of Virginia MBDA Business Center, acknowledged the exceptional performance of the winners and their contributions to the economy's growth in the Washington, Maryland, and Virginia region. She encouraged the more than 200 MBEs in attendance to "take advantage of the dozens of corporate partners that will host roundtable discussions and give them your best pitch to turn a relationship into revenue." The corporations provided their sourcing opportunities in advance and will invite a minimum of 5 MBEs for one-on-one meetings after the conference.

CRMSDC has been awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to administer its Capital Readiness Program (CRP). Uma Hiremagalur, Capital Readiness Program Director at the U.S. Department of Commerce MBDA congratulated CRMSDC for being 1 of 43 recipients of this highly competitive grant and their partnership with the lenders represented at the conference to close the capital access gap.

Over the next four years, this funding will enable CRMSDC to provide vital technical assistance aimed at advancing and strengthening capital readiness for socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (SEDI). Leading this initiative is Sonya Bigelow-Smith, Director of the Capital Readiness Program at CRMSDC, who will spearhead efforts to empower underserved businesses with essential resources and support.

To leverage access to funding for MBEs, the 2024 Super MatchMaker conference hosted its first Capital Readiness Room. Ten financial partners were available and discussed funding opportunities to help SEDIs grow regionally, nationally, and internationally.

The 2024 Super MatchMaker conference featured unique keynote addresses that set the tone for discussions on acquisition strategies and the impact of the economy in local, national, global, and emerging markets. Tarrus Richardson, founder and CEO of IMB Partners shared his legacy growth story through acquisitions to build his private equity company. Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group provided an engaging economic forecast. Both guest speakers answered questions that sparked valuable insights for MBEs to discuss with partners during and after the event.

For more information about the 2024 Super MatchMaker Conference and other business opportunities from the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council visit www.crmsdc.org

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jolie Guerra

Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

[email protected]

772.530.5355

SOURCE Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council