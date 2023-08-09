Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council Receives $3 Million for Capital Readiness Program Grant

News provided by

The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

09 Aug, 2023, 08:42 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announces its selection as a grant recipient in the highly competitive Capital Readiness Program (CRP) awards. Vice President Kamala Harris revealed the 43 winners out of 1,000 submissions for the $125 million American Rescue Plan-funded CRP on Friday, August 4.

The Capital Readiness Program (CRP), a groundbreaking initiative under the American Rescue Plan, is dedicated to empowering small businesses through targeted support, resources, and training. It aims to foster entrepreneurship, create jobs, and enhance economic resilience in high-growth industries.

Administered by the US Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency, the CRP is a landmark initiative in the agency's 50-year history, fundamentally transforming the landscape of small business support and empowerment. Representing the largest direct Federal investment in small business incubators and accelerators sets the stage for profound and lasting growth.

Sharon R. Pinder, President, and CEO of CRMSDC, expressed gratitude for the grant award, affirming, "The CRMSDC Ingenuity Consortium (CIC) will operate as an ecosystem of incubators and accelerators, fostering capacity building, technical assistance, and access to capital programming for Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Individuals (SEDI) across the DMV region." Pinder also announced that Sonya Bigelow-Smith has been named the Director for the CIC.

Our strategic partnerships enable us to provide training and education, empowering financially savvy, procurement-ready, and competitively viable SEDI companies. They include the region's HBCUs, MSIs, chambers, capital access partners, banks, CDFIs, SSBCI funders, incubators, and accelerators.

Stanley Tucker, President, and CEO of Meridian Management Capital Group emphasized the importance of the partnership: "We understand the ongoing challenges faced by business owners in accessing affordable financial assistance. Serving as a strategic partner of CRMSDC's CIC to equip our socially and economically disadvantaged businesses with the education and tools they need is of utmost importance to us."

Mary Kane, President, and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, shared similar sentiments: "We are excited to partner with CRMSDC on the Capital Readiness Grant. Equipping our small businesses with the necessary resources and support is central to their ability to thrive, create jobs, and impact local communities."

About the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) www.crmsdc.org
CRMSDC is recognized as one of the Largest Business Advocacy Groups in the Greater Washington, DC, region by the Washington Business Journal. CRMSDC plays a vital role in promoting and advancing minority-owned businesses in the capital region. With a strong emphasis on empowerment and economic growth, CRMSDC drives diversity and inclusivity within the business community.

CRMSDC also operates the Virginia Minority Business Development Center www.mbda-virginia.com. Located at the Mason Enterprise Center in Fairfax, Virginia. Tommy Marks, VP and COO of CRMSDC and Director of the Business Center, leads the center helping MBEs gain greater access to contracts, markets, and capital.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Carolyn Mosby
Cole Brown Strategies
[email protected].com
317.918.2335

SOURCE The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.