Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants Welcomes Dr. Jacqueline LeNoir, DDS, Expanding Its Four-Doctor Team

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants is proud to announce that Jacqueline LeNoir, DDS has joined the practice, further strengthening its team of four highly trained periodontal specialists and expanding access to advanced periodontal and dental implant care for patients throughout the Capital Region.

Dr. Jacqueline LeNoir

Dr. LeNoir brings comprehensive experience in periodontal therapy, implant dentistry, and the diagnosis and management of gum disease. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of California, Riverside, and her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. She completed advanced periodontal training at New York University, with a clinical focus on evidence based care and modern surgical and nonsurgical treatment techniques.

With the addition of Dr. LeNoir, the practice now includes four doctors dedicated exclusively to periodontal and implant care. This growth allows for increased appointment availability, enhanced collaboration among specialists, and continued delivery of personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's long term oral health needs.

"Adding Dr. LeNoir to our four doctor team is an important milestone for our practice," said Sean Ference, DDS, owner of Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants. "Her clinical expertise and patient focused approach allow us to expand our services while preserving the level of care, communication, and clinical excellence that referring dentists and patients rely on."

Dr. LeNoir will be treating patients in both the Albany and Malta offices, working closely with her colleagues to ensure continuity of care and exceptional clinical outcomes. Her addition supports the practice's ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for specialized periodontal and implant services in the region.

Outside the office, Dr. LeNoir enjoys staying active through outdoor recreation and wellness focused activities, reflecting a balanced and thoughtful approach to overall health.

About Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants

Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants is a specialty practice dedicated to periodontal health and dental implant care. With a team of four experienced doctors, the practice serves the Albany area with advanced clinical expertise, modern technology, and a strong commitment to collaborative, patient centered care.

Patients and referring providers can learn more or schedule consultations via the website at https://www.albanyperioandimplants.com or by contacting the practice at the locations listed below:

Albany Office

838 Western Ave

Albany, NY 12203

518-489-3201

Malta Office

2107 Ellsworth Blvd

Malta, NY 12020

518-450-6995

