Capital Rx Appoints Antonio Garcia Cueto as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager ('PBM') and pharmacy benefit administrator ('PBA') advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, today announced that Antonio Garcia Cueto has joined the company's executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the finance department at Capital Rx, overseeing all matters relating to financial strategy, planning, and reporting, among other responsibilities.

"We welcome Antonio at an extraordinary time for Capital Rx, and I am delighted that he's joined our organization as we embark on the next phase of our aggressive growth plan and mission: to develop the infrastructure that will benefit every payer, provider, and patient in our country," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "To achieve this lofty goal, we've secured the capital reserves to invest aggressively in JUDI® and our teams. Antonio's two decades of financial, legal, and operating experience will be invaluable as we scale the business."

Based in New York, Garcia Cueto joins Capital Rx in the wake of monumental announcements, including its strategic alliance with Prime Therapeutics and the closing of a $50M+ strategic investment round involving more than 10 of the nation's leading health systems. In both instances, Capital Rx's enterprise health platform (EHP), JUDI, is a central pillar. Today, Capital Rx leverages JUDI to enable pharmacy benefit program deployment and administration for commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans. The EHP seamlessly connects to other platforms and systems with unrivaled financial efficiency and flexibility, allowing for a focus on member care and the transition to a value-based care delivery model.

"Capital Rx's mission is inspiring, and I'm honored to join an incredibly talented team committed to bringing necessary advancements to the healthcare industry," said Garcia Cueto. "The U.S. healthcare system is riddled with inefficiency, and waste is rampant. Capital Rx's ability to drive down costs, improve transparency, and deliver an exceptional patient care experience drew me to this role, and I'm looking forward to helping accelerate the pace of change for things that many people don't believe can be changed."

Prior to joining Capital Rx, Antonio served as Eden Health's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, overseeing financial strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and customer success initiatives for the provider of primary care, mental health care, and care navigation solutions to the employer market.

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans.

