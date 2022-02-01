Capital Rx Appoints Clinical Operations Leader Dr. Angela Jones as New Medical Director

Dr. Jones joins Capital Rx during a period of rapid growth. Capital Rx is the only PBM in the nation that utilizes the fair and equitable National Average Drug Acquisition Cost ( NADAC ) pricing, which delivers on average 27% savings in costs in comparison to traditional pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs). Capital Rx has attracted many new customer clients over the past year including municipalities, labor unions, and small to mid-sized businesses.

"I was immediately drawn to Capital Rx for its commitment to fair and transparent drug prices. As a licensed physician, I've seen first hand how the financial burden of life-saving therapeutics can impact patients and their wellbeing," said Dr. Jones. "I look forward to joining the team and helping to strengthen the company's strong clinical pharmacy services and support efforts."

During her three-year tenure as Ob/Gyn at Pampa Regional Medical Center, Dr. Jones provided high-quality care for patients of a broad age range where she tended to patients with complex medical issues. Dr. Jones also simultaneously served as Physician Leader for Pampa Regional Medical Center, a 115-bed not-for-profit acute care community hospital in a rural area of Texas, and was a representative for the Regional Advisory Council for rural hospitals to optimize trauma patient care in rural settings. In her role of Physician Leader, Dr. Jones built a reputation for being a collaborative leader by chairing multiple departments and committees at the Medical Center including the Department of Surgery, the Utilization and Peer Review Committee, and the Credentials Committee.

She was also a member of the Texas Department of State Health Services AIM Initiative to help eradicate preventable maternal death.

Previously, Dr. Jones was a physician for Signify Health, a value-based healthcare platform, where she performed health assessments of Medicare-eligible members to manage preventative services and therapies. Prior to her time in Texas, Dr. Jones honed her gynecological and obstetrics clinical skills by working as an Ob/Gyn at various rural and urban care centers, clinics, and agencies across the nation including Washington, D.C., Damascus, MD, Arvada, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, and Dallas, Texas.

"We're ecstatic to be gaining a medical leader of Dr. Jones' stature," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "Her experience as a practicing physician serving a wide array of patients brings a fresh perspective to the Capital Rx team, and will serve our clients well."

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care.

