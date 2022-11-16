Capital Rx Debuts as the 15th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Capital Rx was recognized as one the fastest growing companies and ranked 3rd in the tri-state area and 5th in the life sciences category nationally

Attributes 8,168% Revenue Growth to demand for an aligned pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solution and success with JUDI®, the industry's first Enterprise Pharmacy Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, ranks 15th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

Capital Rx's co-founder and CEO, AJ Loiacono, credits JUDI®, Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform - the first of its kind in the pharmacy industry - with driving the company's 8,168% revenue growth and number 15 ranking on the list. JUDI helps drive administrative costs down by connecting every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform and vastly improving operating efficiency, thereby improving patient experience and advancing clinical management.

"JUDI makes it easy to serve any size customer in any business segment and process both commercial and government claims, which is a huge differentiator from other pharmacy benefits management platforms," said Loiacono. "Unified claim processing in a hyper-efficient infrastructure is the future of healthcare, and our technology is leading the way."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

