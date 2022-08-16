Capital Rx Debuts at No. 33 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List - With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 9894.84 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Capital Rx is No. 33 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"At Capital Rx, we are passionate about modernizing healthcare infrastructure to reduce costs and deliver superior care," said AJ Loiacono, co-founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "Ranking at No. 33 confirms the country is embracing our model to achieve the lowest drug trend, the best clinical outcomes, and the highest satisfaction scores in the industry."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Debuting on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 33 comes during a year of record growth for Capital Rx, highlighted by securing a $106 million Series C investment round that will fuel improvements in prescription management and healthcare infrastructure solutions. Capital Rx also expanded into Medicare and Medicaid and signed several new clients earlier this year, including CDPHP , a major New York state health plan. Customer retention is a remarkable 99.5%, and Capital Rx's year-over-year consumer membership grew by over 100%. With more than 170 employer groups, unions, health plans, and government entities as customers, Capital Rx covers more than 1.6 million lives with access to affordable prescription medications.

Capital Rx's growth can be attributed to its technology-driven innovations, eliminating arbitrary prescription drug price variability. Capital Rx has spent several years building and commercializing JUDI ™, the healthcare industry's first Enterprise Pharmacy Platform (EPP). By unifying all operations into a single platform – plan build, implementation, claims adjudication, data exchange, prior authorization, client reporting, billing/reimbursement, member tools, and more – JUDI™ delivers on the promise of improved care for patients and unrivaled operational efficiency for health plans, TPAs, PBMs, health systems, and employers.

