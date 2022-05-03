CAPITAL RX HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

" JUDI ™ helps Capital Rx to deliver on the promise of a better care delivery system by significantly reducing administrative overhead, facilitating advanced clinical management, and radically improving customer experience in healthcare," said CTO Ryan Kelly.

Capital Rx is the fastest-growing PBM in America that is using cloud-based technology to enable real-time communication among physicians, pharmacies, patients, and plans, increasing access to medications at the lowest cost possible. An easy-to-operate, API-based EPP, JUDI™ is a significant departure from status quo PBM technology: on-premise systems running on mainframes, green-screen terminals, and programming languages from the 1990s, each contributing to a broken healthcare system and placing disproportionate responsibility onto patients, insurers and pharmacies. Operating at 50x efficiency compared to legacy systems, the JUDI™ serverless architecture allows for unlimited scalability, instant right-sizing, with the unique capability to handle clients of any size. In addition, claims are processed at remarkably faster speeds than the industry standard time.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Gold Winner in the Healthcare Technology Solution category for this year's Stevie Awards," said CEO AJ Loiacono. "Our JUDI™ platform represents a new era in enterprise claim administration. With an intuitive UI, API architecture, and limitless scale, Capital Rx designed JUDI™ to accommodate the smallest employer group to the largest health carriers."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx