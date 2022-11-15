Capital Rx is Crowned Winner of the Fierce Healthcare Fierce Innovation Award

Prestigious healthcare award recognizes Capital Rx's JUDI® enterprise health platform for representing the healthcare infrastructure of the future.

Capital Rx wins the Fierce Innovation Award for the Financial/Operational Solutions category.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that it has won the Fierce Healthcare Fierce Innovation Award. The healthcare awards program recognized Capital Rx for JUDI®, its ground-breaking enterprise health platform (EHP) for pharmacy benefit administration. Capital Rx won in the Financial/Operational Solutions category for the Fierce Innovation Award. Every year Fierce Healthcare determines which company's innovative technologies and services are driving improvements and transforming the industry.

JUDI is the industry's first cloud-native, self-service, end-to-end EHP. The platform, a true all-in-one solution combining pharmacy operations and pharmacy benefit processes, from claims adjudication, data integration, prior authorization, patient communication, client reporting, invoicing, and reimbursement to reporting within one ecosystem, is scalable and supports clients with multiple lines of business. It digitally links providers, patients, pharmacies, and health plans to achieve the highest standard of operational efficiency, clinical care, and member service. By replacing inefficient and costly legacy systems, JUDI saves plan sponsors time and money, enabling seamless management of an entire book of business and improving the member experience.

"When we first launched Capital Rx in 2017, we quickly realized that to deliver superior service, we couldn't rely on the technology solutions found in the marketplace," said Ryan Kelly, Chief Technology Officer of Capital Rx. "So we undertook the bold move to build JUDI as the platform that enables the highest levels of service in the industry. We're now one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies, thanks to JUDI. It's gratifying to see JUDI win a highly esteemed award like Fierce Innovation."

The win comes during a banner year for Capital Rx. The company closed a $106M Series C in June, where part of the fund will be invested into the infrastructure. Capital Rx also expanded into Medicare and Medicaid and signed several new clients earlier this year, including CDPHP , a prominent New York state health plan. With more than 170 employer groups, unions, health plans, and government entities as customers, Capital Rx covers more than 1.6 million lives with access to affordable prescription medications.

"Winners of the Fierce Innovation Awards represent those that champion innovation in the face of great competition," said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "Our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. We are very proud of this year's class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

