Capital Rx is Honored to be Named to the 2023 New York Digital Health 100

The New York Digital Health 100 is an exclusive list recognizing the most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends, and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

"Capital Rx was born in New York City. Our roots are here, and we're honored to be named to the New York Digital 100, as we continue our mission to bring enduring change and modern technology to the U.S. healthcare system," said Co-Founder and CEO AJ Loiacono. "We developed an award-winning enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, to improve savings, efficiency, and customer care for commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid clients."

"Capital Rx was born in New York City. Our roots are here, and we're honored to be named to the New York Digital 100..." Tweet this

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative, and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Capital Rx ranks among the fastest-growing companies in North America. A full-service pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA) for self-funded employers and health plans, the company is committed to improving visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain via its Single-Ledger Model, which allows for drug price transparency and the pass-through of other revenue to health plan sponsors and their members.

Now in its 4th year, the DH100 has double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

Please click here to download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company reimagining pharmacy benefits to change the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced in America. The company is executing its mission through a Single-Ledger model, the first ethical framework for drug pricing that allows for price transparency, development of JUDI®, the industry's first cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, which connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, and delivering exceptional service to clients and members 24/7, 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers, and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions, and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

Media Contacts

Michael Passanante, VP, Marketing

Justin Venneri, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx