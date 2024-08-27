Capital Rx Launches Never Move Again™, Enabling Self-Funded Plan Sponsors to Perpetually Access the Best Drug Prices Without Ever Having to Reimplement a Plan, Reissue Cards, or Expose Members to Unnecessary Disruption

Never Move Again™ addresses the need for a comprehensive yet flexible and financially aligned pharmacy benefit administration solution for large employers

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure, is announcing the introduction of Never Move Again™. This new PBA model brings a combination of JUDI®, the industry's most advanced pharmacy claims adjudication platform, proven member service excellence, freedom of choice regarding fulfillment services, and financial alignment to large U.S. employers and health plans that are seeking greater control over their pharmacy benefit programs and better health outcomes for plan members.

"Never Move Again™ represents a paradigm shift in our industry at the perfect time. Plan fiduciaries are becoming more aware of both how traditional PBMs profit at the expense of their plans and members and the outsized impact that skyrocketing pharmacy costs are having on their total cost of care. We're providing employer groups all the benefits of our next-generation enterprise health platform (EHP), JUDI, and world-class member services as the foundational elements of their pharmacy benefit programs," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "U.S. employers can now evaluate each aspect of the pharmacy program and provide their members the care they deserve at the lowest possible cost, only without the disruption that typically accompanies switching vendors."

A Future-Proof Framework to Administering Pharmacy Benefits

Capital Rx's fee-based model delinks the administrative and fulfillment services provided by traditional PBMs. Never Move Again™ effectively addresses concerns surrounding spread pricing, data access and security, and other traditional PBM business practices that are under intense scrutiny by everyone from state legislatures across the country to the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., and finally illuminates the opacity of prescription pricing by separating the components of bundled offerings that obscure true net cost.

"Our goal with Never Move Again™ is to bring plan sponsors the best possible PBA solution to meet their fiduciary responsibilities and stay compliant with PBM regulations in a state of constant flux," Lloyd Fiorini, Capital Rx's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, stated.

JUDI consolidates all pharmacy benefit-related workflows in an intuitively designed, open, modular EHP and acts as a central hub for Never Move Again™, allowing plan sponsors to maintain infrastructure, own and manage all data, and seamlessly modify services and plans as needed. When paired with Capital Rx's award-winning customer care team and domestic contact center that provides exceptional 24/7/365 support to plan members, it's a future-proof framework providing:

Network flexibility: Use any retail network, mail order pharmacy, specialty partner, or aggregator.

Use any retail network, mail order pharmacy, specialty partner, or aggregator. Financial alignment: Full transparency is provided via a flat administrative fee, full pass-through of rebates (Capital Rx does not earn revenue on drug spend), a trend management focus, National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) pricing, and an aligned clinical strategy.

Full transparency is provided via a flat administrative fee, full pass-through of rebates (Capital Rx does not earn revenue on drug spend), a trend management focus, National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) pricing, and an aligned clinical strategy. Modular services: Secure data exchange, use any clinical service or point solution (connect any vendor to JUDI, including a telehealth provider, for example), and SSO with any point solution.

Secure data exchange, use any clinical service or point solution (connect any vendor to JUDI, including a telehealth provider, for example), and SSO with any point solution. Data storage: Unlimited data storage (Pharmacy & Medical data), total cost of care reporting, full ownership of data, including pricing, CAA-compliant with automatic filing, and the highest security standards (SOC2T2, NIST SP 800-53, HITRUST, etc.).

The advantages Never Move Again™ provides employers with over 50,000 lives are clear:

An aligned PBM model addresses conflicts of interest and helps plan fiduciaries manage the plan in employees' best interests while maintaining compliance with attestation and other ERISA fiduciary duties.

Financial transparency empowers better decision-making and "true cost" forecasting.

Agility – the ability to easily add or switch services - puts purchasing power in the buyer's hands and supports interoperability.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.capitalrx.com.

