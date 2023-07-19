Capital Rx Names Dr. Sunil Budhrani to its Leadership Team as Chief Medical and Innovation Officer

  • Dr. Budhrani joins Capital Rx to guide JUDI® platform development and expansion of innovative clinical partnerships and other pharmacy benefit programs

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capital Rx, the health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for, announced that Dr. Sunil Budhrani, M.P.H., M.B.A., has been named its first Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. Dr. Budhrani has an extensive background in value-based care, population health, and integrating fragmented healthcare systems. He brings decades of leadership experience in the payor, provider, and digital health segments of U.S. healthcare to Capital Rx.

In his new role, Dr. Budhrani will be responsible for innovative clinical partnerships, expansion of JUDI® platform capabilities, enhanced pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and administration solutions, and continued success with membership growth.

"We designed JUDI, our proprietary Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial claims processing engine, to be the infrastructure solution this country needs to reduce the cost of care and improve outcomes. And as the healthcare industry moves toward a value-based, data-driven state of being, Sunil's knowledge of the ecosystem and how service providers and prescribers 'connect' throughout the continuum of patient care will be invaluable," said Capital Rx Co-Founder and CEO AJ Loiacono. "We will continue to invest in our team and technology to ensure that Capital Rx's offerings remain at the leading edge of our customers' needs."

Capital Rx's JUDI was developed from the ground up and is the industry's first cloud-native, self-service, end-to-end enterprise pharmacy platform solution. JUDI is an award-winning advancement in health technology that supports clients with multiple lines of business across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. The platform digitally links providers, patients, pharmacies, and plans to achieve the highest standard of operational efficiency, clinical care, and member service.

"As I embark on a new chapter of my career, I look forward to bringing years of payor, provider, and digital health experience to Capital Rx to build on its success in disrupting the traditional healthcare model," said Dr. Budhrani. "The inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system are a result of fragmentation, obscurity, and barriers to understanding, and patients ultimately bear the cost of misaligned incentives. It is time for a company like ours to provide a more cost-effective, transparent, and high-quality care delivery model to improve our Nation's health."

Prior to joining Capital Rx, Dr. Budhrani served as the Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Health, a first-of-its-kind payer-provider partnership between CVS/Aetna and one of the largest health systems in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, INOVA Health System. He developed an interoperability data exchange between payors, providers, and health systems and has collaborated with executives at several of the top health systems and payors across the country to define clinical differentiation, enhance the member experience, and improve patient engagement and outcomes.

Dr. Budhrani also founded one of the first national end-to-end telemedicine solution companies, CareClix Telemedicine, and a multi-sited, regional Urgent Care system before that. He also served as the first Chief Medical Officer of the Affordable Care Act health plan, Evergreen Health Care, for the State of Maryland. Dr. Budhrani is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and on the George Washington University School of Medicine faculty.

About Capital Rx
Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through a Single-Ledger Model™, the industry's first ethical framework for drug pricing. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem, servicing over 2.4 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com. 

