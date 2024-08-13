Capital Rx Ranks No. 411 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Making the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Year

Capital Rx continues to experience rapid growth on the back of record demand for JUDI® and its tech-enabled, full-service pharmacy benefit solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, ranks No. 414 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Capital Rx's sustained growth is a direct reflection of the market's demand for an independent, modern technology platform that easily addresses the needs of today's benefit plans, but also contemplates the infrastructure required for the future of healthcare," Co-Founder & CEO AJ Loiacono said. "JUDI® addresses the growing need for plan sponsors, both large employers and health plans, to finally be given the choice to select any pharmacy network, home delivery service, rebate aggregator, point-solution, and clinical service on a secure and scalable platform."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Capital Rx's JUDI is purpose-built to redefine the level of operational efficiency required to administrate Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans and prescription claims processing. Currently, JUDI services millions of lives and is central to Capital Rx's strategic alliance with Prime Therapeutics, which was announced earlier this year. Armed with JUDI and absent the inherent conflicts of interest associated with profiting from dispensing prescription drugs, Capital Rx is focused on delivering scalable enterprise software solutions to health plans, health systems, and other plan sponsors needing open, interoperable solutions.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.capitalrx.com.

