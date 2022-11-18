Capital Rx Senior Product Manager Liya Lomsadze Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Liya is one of Capital Rx's early employees and is recognized for her integral contributions to the company's award-winning enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, is proud to announce that Senior Product Manager, Liya Lomsadze, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Women in Business category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, and Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Liya won in the Employee of the Year category. She has contributed across the organization leading the strategy and development of disruptive technologies. Liya was instrumental in helping Capital Rx build, test, and maintain JUDI®, the company's Gold-Stevie-award-winning software for its impact in healthcare. Liya seamlessly trains, mentors, and humanizes the results of Capital Rx's software development, aligning key stakeholders to drive effective future technologies.

"Liya is an amazing professional," said AJ Loiacono, co-founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "She demonstrates both an ability to inspire her colleagues and lead teams to successful product launches."

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 27 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the healthcare industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission with its enterprise pharmacy platform JUDI™, which connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com . HCLTech sponsored the Women in Technology categories in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

