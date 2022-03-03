CAPITAL RX WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE DEPARTMENT OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, was recently presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

With customers across employer groups, unions, and government entities, Capital Rx delivers data-driven insights and actionable strategies that reduce prescription drug costs, while improving patient outcomes. Capital Rx launched its Customer Care Contact Center in January 2021 to provide the best possible service experience for its clients. While most new Customer Service teams deal with significant challenges in their first year, such as system downtime, poor service levels, client and customer complaints, and more, Capital Rx has successfully mitigated these issues by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a concierge patient centered approach to service.

Capital Rx has invested in technology to provide the best possible service experience for patients and clients recognizing they are the most touched healthcare vertical. This includes a process that guides front line staff through each step, as well as a state-of-the-art adjudication system developed and maintained by Capital Rx. As a result, satisfaction measures and contact center service levels have been sustained well above industry standards.

"Within one year of launching our Customer Care Contact Center we've achieved an NPS score that leapfrogs the industry," said Will Tafoya, SVP of Customer Care at Capital Rx. "We take great pride in delivering high-quality customer care and helping companies make informed decisions about their prescription drug spend. Not only are our clients happy, but our service teams are too. With extensive onboarding and training protocols, and a low specialist to supervisor ratio, our team is well equipped to handle any and all issues that come our way."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

