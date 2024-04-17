Capital Rx's Customer Care Team Wins 5 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, won five 2024 Stevie® Awards in the Sales & Customer Service category, including one Gold award for Achievement in Customer Experience and two Silver awards for Customer Service Department of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Other Service Industries.

Lisa Ellerhorst (Senior Director, Customer Care) and Gismell Abud (Senior Director, Customer Care Support & QA) also took home two Silver awards for Contact Center Leader of the Year and Customer Service Training Professional of the Year, respectively.

Capital Rx's approach to member service yields five 2024 Stevie® Awards for the department and leadership team members. Post this

Capital Rx continues to strive for excellence in the healthcare industry with respect to customer care, boasting five straight years of a Client NPS over 90 and a Member NPS exceeding 80 since March of 2023.

"I could not be prouder of our team, their tireless effort, and the results they deliver daily. They are on the frontlines every day, talking with members, working with prescribers and pharmacies, and ensuring that every patient receives the highest level of care possible," said Capital Rx Co-Founder & CEO, AJ Loiacono. "These awards are a testament to the team's dedication to delivering an exceptional service experience and prove that leveraging cutting-edge technology like JUDI® raises the bar for the standard of care in our industry."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"We aim to provide patients with high-quality customer care and help our clients make informed decisions about how to manage their pharmacy benefit programs," said Will Tafoya, Senior Vice President, Customer Care. "It brings me great joy to see Lisa and Gismell recognized for their numerous contributions to our department's success. I'm thankful to the Stevie Awards and humbled to lead such an amazing team as we redefine the expectations for member service in the PBM industry."

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

