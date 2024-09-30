Capital Rx's JUDI® Earns HITRUST i1 Certification

Capital Rx continues to manage data protection and cybersecurity threats in line with industry-leading security practices, including HITRUST CSF® v11.2.0 Implemented, 1-year certification criteria

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure, strives to remain at the forefront of industry best practices relating to data protection and cybersecurity. The company is pleased to announce that its enterprise health platform (EHP), JUDI® - residing at Amazon Web Services US-East-1/US-West-2 - has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

"The healthcare industry has seen a significant rise in security threats over the past 18 months. Achieving HITRUST i1 Certification is a key milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver secure, reliable, and innovative healthcare solutions," said Shane Garoutte, Vice President of IT Security and Compliance at Capital Rx. "I am incredibly proud of our team and their unwavering dedication to protecting our members' data."

Capital Rx designed JUDI to consolidate all PBA-related workflows into a single, scalable system, be HIPAA compliant, and capable of meeting evolving state and federal regulations from day one. Using AWS' Reference Architecture, especially AWS Lambda, provides the security profile and scalability needed to offer plan sponsors a stable foundation for their pharmacy benefit programs.

"Trust is at the core of everything we do, so we aim to achieve the highest standards possible for JUDI and give plan sponsors, health plans, and our other clients confidence that their data are secure and accessible," said AJ Loiacono, co-founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "Leveraging JUDI, they never have to reimplement a pharmacy benefit plan again."

Cybersecurity, information security, and quality standards cannot be taken seriously enough in the healthcare industry. Capital Rx follows the NIST SP 800-53 cybersecurity standard, has SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 1 Type 2 Reports available, and has received NCQA and URAC accreditations as well. The company continues to focus its R&D efforts on upgrading the nation's healthcare infrastructure to deliver the care patients deserve.

The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time. This 1-year certification demonstrates that JUDI leverages a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats.

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Capital Rx's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.capitalrx.com.

