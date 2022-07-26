Capital Rx's Model Contract Meets Validation Institute Standards for Transparency

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, is proud to announce that the Capital Rx model contract meets Validation Institute standards for transparency, including definitions of terms, client access to data, and guarantees by Capital Rx. As a result, Capital Rx has achieved validation for Contractual Integrity from Validation Institute.

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) that ranks among the fastest-growing private companies in America. By modernizing the technology infrastructure underlying healthcare delivery, Capital Rx is bringing greater transparency to prescription drug pricing and reshaping the pharmacy benefits industry. Its Clearinghouse Model® brings total visibility into drug unit prices and eliminates arbitrary price variability by providing actual unit costs for every drug available. In concert with JUDI™, the industry's first cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform that unifies all PBM operations on a single platform, Capital Rx clients have lower costs, more transparency, greater operational efficiency, and better patient experience in their pharmacy benefit programs. Not only do plan sponsors and health plans benefit from a financially aligned business model, but clients' workflows are streamlined and simplified with JUDI™.

"PBMs play an important role in advocating for employers to lower prescription drug costs. We are proud to recognize Capital Rx for its commitment to transparency and role in reshaping the prescription drug industry. Validation Institute stands behind this Contractual Integrity validation with our own $10,000 Financial Credibility Guarantee," said Benny DiCecca, President & CEO, Validation Institute.

"Receiving certification from Validation Institute, a trusted and recognized third-party, reinforces the benefits of our Clearinghouse Model® and our mission to provide clients with complete financial visibility to prescription costs," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "Combining transparency with modern technology, we can move healthcare forward, reducing administrative costs, improving patient outcomes, and providing a superior customer experience."

You can find the full validation report here.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

SOURCE Capital Rx