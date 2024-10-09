Capital Rx's Ryan Kelly and Josh Golden Named to the Class of 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Ryan Kelly, and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Josh Golden, have been named to the Class of 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries in the Innovation & Technology and Education & Communication categories, respectively.

The prestigious Luminaries Awards spotlight individuals and organizations that are transforming the benefits industry. Ryan leads Capital Rx's engineering and product teams and has overseen all aspects of the development of JUDI® since day one. JUDI, Capital Rx's proprietary enterprise health platform, consolidates all pharmacy benefit-related workflows into an efficient, cloud-based platform capable of powering the future of healthcare claim administration and benefit design in the United States.

"At Capital Rx, we are pushing the boundaries of technology to redefine pharmacy benefit administration and advance our nation's healthcare infrastructure. We're empowering a more flexible and efficient future - one where change isn't a challenge but an opportunity, and plan sponsors can evolve with the industry," Ryan shared. "I'm proud to lead an incredibly talented team and honored to be named to this year's class of BenefitsPRO Luminaries Award winners."

Josh, a former benefits consultant with over 20 years of experience helping large employers navigate the complexities of pharmacy benefits, has been with Capital Rx since 2019. As Senior Vice President of Strategy, he monitors industry trends and the strategic positioning of Capital Rx's solutions in the market. In this role, he spends most of his time interacting with and helping employer plan sponsors, health plan executives, and other stakeholders responsible for pharmacy benefit programs understand the ins and outs of the notoriously opaque pharmacy supply chain.

"I've always shared what I've learned because health plan fiduciaries need to know how to navigate the complexities of the pharmacy benefit landscape. They need to understand how their vendors make money and how to protect their plans' assets," Josh said. "Armed with accurate information, plan sponsors can make better decisions that will drive savings and better health outcomes for their plan members, and that's what's most important. So, I appreciate the recognition for these efforts."

The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans," says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. "BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.capitalrx.com.

