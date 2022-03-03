CAPITAL RX'S SVP OF CUSTOMER CARE WILL TAFOYA WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE LEADER OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Will Tafoya , Capital Rx's SVP of Customer Care, in the Customer Service Leader of the Year category during the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Capital Rx is a radically transparent and ethical pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) that is changing the way prescription drugs are priced and administered. With Capital Rx's SVP of Customer Care, Will Tafoya, at the helm of all customer service operations, the company is able to deliver exceptional, personalized service to its members, pharmacies, and healthcare providers. Will leads an organization of over 100 employees, including workforce management, operations, client services, training and quality to ensure top-quality service.

When Will joined Capital Rx in 2020, the customer care department was not formed. Within a brief period, he not only created this new team but executed a flawless implementation. In the past year, Will has created and led a world-class contact center that provides a robust onboarding process, a strong, collaborative culture, and most importantly, the highest service levels in the industry.

"Will Tafoya is one of the few people I have met in healthcare who genuinely understands the customer service's critical importance. More importantly, Will is willing to employ nontraditional strategies, which are foreign concepts in healthcare, because he has witnessed incredible results in other industries," said CEO AJ Loiacono. "Will has helped us craft a culture where customer service isn't simply a department, but an entire company's job to deliver an extraordinary customer experience. In summary, Will is a fearless executive, keen to embrace change, and deliver results deemed impossible in healthcare. With his guidance, we have achieved an NPS score that is 5x higher than our competitors, which is higher than most Fortune 20 companies. I have always believed in the importance of maintaining a "customer-first" organization."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx