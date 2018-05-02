Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer's Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree

In celebration of the honor, Cohen will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 2, before being recognized during the Association's annual fundraising gala in the Nation's Capital intended to raise awareness of the disease and its devastating toll on families and caregivers.

"I am thrilled to accept this honor and dedicate it to our wonderful caregivers whose hard work, commitment and compassion, bring joy and comfort to our residents and their families," said Cohen. "What better way to celebrate our staff than to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, whose research, education and advocacy is so critical in slowing and hopefully, eradicating this awful disease."

Capital Senior Living serves approximately 16,500 residents, many suffering with Alzheimer's or the early-stages of the disease. The Company's caregivers and supporting staff provide care for these residents in its communities across the country and offer a continuum of care for those in which the disease progresses.

"Larry passionately leads this company in its mission to improve the daily lives of seniors and that includes those affected by Alzheimer's and their families," said Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer of Capital Senior Living and Brain Ball Co-Chair. "It is my honor not only to present this award to him, but also to work alongside him every day as he leads our quest to enrich the lives of seniors."

The Brain Ball takes place May 4, 2018 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Since its inception in 2014, the Brain Ball has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research.

For more information about supporting The Brain Ball and the Alzheimer's Association, visit alz.org/nca.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults and was named one of the top providers by J.D. Power in a recent resident satisfaction survey. The Company's operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The Company's communities emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living, assisted living and memory care services to provide residents the opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 129 senior housing communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents.

For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com/.

