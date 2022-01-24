Capital Square 1031 Acquires Luxury, Mixed-Use, Class A Multifamily Community in Fast-Growing Submarket of Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a 10-story, luxury, mixed-use, Class A multifamily community in Jacksonville, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Vista Brooklyn Apartments, DST.

"Vista Brooklyn Apartments is an excellent acquisition for Capital Square's 1031/DST program," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Jacksonville is ranked number one in Florida for multifamily rent growth, with 17.4% year-over-year rent growth during the second quarter of 2021.1 It is hard to imagine a better market for stable income and capital appreciation."

Located at 200 Riverside Ave., Vista Brooklyn features 308 units and 12,685 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Completed in 2021, the community is situated one mile southwest of downtown Jacksonville on the banks of the St. Johns River and within Jacksonville's historic and fast-growing Brooklyn/Riverside submarket, according to Yardi Matrix.

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes, including fully equipped GE kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, subway tile kitchen backsplashes and more.

Amenities at the community include a rooftop beer garden, a rooftop pool deck with a heated saltwater pool and outdoor grills, co-working and meeting spaces with pre-installed televisions for device connectivity, a top-floor clubroom with a gaming area and outdoor access, a secure package delivery room and a coffee bar. Additional amenities include a bicycle storage room, a meditation room with Somadome meditation pods, a fitness center with Technogym equipment, a spin suite and Wellbeats on-demand workout classes, a dog park and pet grooming room, and a courtyard with lounges, grilling stations, a dining area and outdoor games.

CS1031 Vista Brooklyn Apartments, DST seeks to raise $63.7 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"Vista Brooklyn is located in one of the premier submarkets within the Jacksonville MSA," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Within walking distance to many restaurants and points of interest, and situated one mile from downtown Jacksonville, the community is highly attractive to millennials and residents looking for a walkable lifestyle. In fact, Vista Brooklyn's zip code houses one of the fastest-growing millennial populations in the United States, according to Yardi Matrix."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 145 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

1. Yardi Matrix

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square 1031