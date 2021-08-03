Capital Square 1031 Acquires Medical Office Building with Long-Term Triple Net Lease in Greater Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a 15,286-square-foot medical office building in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona. The medical office building was acquired on behalf of CS1031 MOB AZ I, DST, a Reg. D private placement.

"Medical properties have proven to be exceptional performers over the past decade," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "With a strong tenant, excellent location, and desirable net lease structure, this should be another successful medical DST investment for Section 1031 exchange and cash investors across the nation."

Located at 838 West Elliot Road, the purpose-built facility is home to a growing private medical practice, Comprehensive Integrated Care, which executed a 15-year triple net lease in May 2021. Under the terms of a triple net lease, the tenant is solely responsible for the property's operating expenses, insurance and real estate taxes.

Founded in 2013, Comprehensive Integrated Care (CIC) is a multi-specialty clinic with highly skilled endovascular specialists who perform minimally invasive procedures. CIC states that this approach offers less risk, less pain and faster recovery times than traditional surgery. Conditions including peripheral artery disease, varicose veins, and enlarged prostates can be treated with this approach. Local physicians consult with CIC specialists to provide comprehensive care for their patients.

CS1031 MOB AZ I, DST seeks to raise $5.817 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment of $50,000.

"We are experiencing a major population migration to the Phoenix area, where there is a lower cost of living, friendly government environment and better overall quality of life," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Comprehensive Integrated Care benefits from this location due to this growing local population that requires medical care."

Chris Lind, senior vice president, investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office, represented the seller in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 132 real estate assets for over 3,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

