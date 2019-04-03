Capital Square 1031 Completes All Cash (No Debt) DST Offering of Newly Constructed Class A Memory Care Facility Near Houston

HOUSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, announced today that CS1031 Houston Memory Care, DST, comprised of a newly-constructed, 10,000-square-foot memory care facility located in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, has been fully subscribed by Section 1031 exchange investors.

Located at the intersection of Spring Cypress Road and Champion Forest Drive, Village Green Alzheimer's Care Home includes 16 private suites, designed to create a home-like setting that promotes a higher quality of life for seniors with memory impairments. The property was constructed in 2018 to provide a specialized approach, with care tailored to the needs of each resident, permitting residents to age in place.

"This memory care facility was purchased all-cash (no debt) for a Delaware statutory trust offering, providing investors with the opportunity to own quality real estate without any mortgage debt. All cash (no debt) DST offerings have become very popular with exchangers who do not need debt to complete their 1031 exchanges," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "Additionally, because Texas does not have an income tax, investors in the DST will not pay any Texas income taxes."

Village Green Alzheimer's Care Home specializes in the care of seniors who have Alzheimer's, dementia and other memory impairments. The facility was constructed with secure exterior doorways, increased space for activities inside and outside the community, as well as a courtyard and independent areas. Additional community amenities include security, a 24-hour staff, wheelchair accessible showers, swimming pool, hot tub and more.

Capital Square has acquired 73 properties for approximately 1,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code since its founding in fall 2012.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 54 DST programs and has completed approximately $1.02 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

