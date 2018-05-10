Capital Square 1031 Completes DST Offering of 160-Unit Multifamily Community in Athens

"High Ridge Apartments is located in a strong multifamily rental market in Athens, Georgia," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "With numerous amenities and excellent fundamentals, this multifamily offering aligns well with our strategy of providing investors high-quality, passive investments with a potential for long-term growth."

Located at 700 Mitchell Bridge Road, High Ridge Apartments is situated on 18 acres of land. The community is comprised of 11 two- and three-story residential apartment buildings consisting of one-two- and three-bedroom units, with an average size of 1,228 square feet.

The community has a complete amenities package, including a clubhouse, fitness center, grilling area, lighted tennis court, playground and a swimming pool, as well as onsite management and maintenance. Individual unit amenities include custom cabinetry, energy efficient appliances, a private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. High Ridge Apartments is centrally located near Georgia State Route 10 Loop, U.S. Route 78 and U.S. Route 129, and is near entertainment, shopping and dining options. The property is within a 15-minute drive of Athens' top employers, including a new Caterpillar facility that recently added 1,500 new jobs near the property.

The city of Athens is approximately 60 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Rogers added, "Athens is well-known for the University of Georgia. While High Ridge Apartments is not a student housing community, the University stabilizes and drives the local economy."

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company. The firm sponsors high-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. Capital Square uses the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structure to make quality real estate available to a larger number of investors. Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. As of May 2, 2018, the firm oversees a growing national portfolio of 67 real estate assets valued at approximately $670 million (based on investment cost). In August 2017, Capital Square ranked 485th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, making it the top-ranking Richmond, Virginia-area company, with 925 percent three-year growth. In 2016, Capital Square was ranked as the second fastest growing company in the Richmond, Virginia area by Richmond BizSense. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Investing in real estate involves significant risk and is suitable only for investors who have adequate financial means, desire a relatively long-term investment, who will not need immediate liquidity from their investment and can afford to lose their entire investment. There are various risks associated with owning, financing, operating, and leasing commercial properties. If the tenant does not renew or extend the lease, or terminates or defaults on the lease, the operating results of the Property could be adversely affected by the loss of revenue and Beneficial Owners could lose the benefits of Section 1031. Other risks include potential environmental conditions at the property, changes in economic conditions, changes in the investment climate for real estate investments, new competition, changes in the demand from competing properties, changes in local market conditions, changes in lease-up periods, changes in real estate tax rates and other operating expenses. There can be material tax consequences and prospective investors should consult their own tax advisors to evaluate the tax consequences of a DST interest. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy a DST interest. Offers are made solely pursuant to the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square 1031 and WealthForge Securities are not affiliated.

