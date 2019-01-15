Capital Square 1031 Expands Sales Team with Brad Kahan and Ryan Fischer as Regional Vice Presidents in Northwest and Midwest

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in tax-advantaged Delaware statutory trust offerings, announced today that Brad Kahan and Ryan Fischer have joined the firm as regional vice presidents, representing sales in the Northwest and Midwest, respectively.

"We are pleased to announce the hiring of Brad and Ryan, who possess the skills and industry knowledge needed to serve the growing number of broker-dealers and financial advisors seeking DST investments for their clients," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "They each bring to Capital Square a wealth of relationships that will help us continue to grow the platform that delivers turn-key real estate investments to Section 1031 exchange investors nationwide."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Brad Kahan was vice president of product management at TriLinc Global, where he was responsible for activities related to the company's sponsored funds, including broker-dealer and registered investment advisory activities. Kahan also previously served as the national product manager at SC Distributors, where he raised capital for several funds. He earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, Chico and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

With more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, Ryan Fischer joins Capital Square from EQIS Capital Management Inc., where he was regional vice president of sales for their $2 billion asset management platform. Fischer began his career as a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota, and holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 licenses.

Margo Steahly, National Sales Director of Capital Square 1031, will manage Kahan and Fischer and is eager to have them join her sales team. "Last year, we raised more than $100 million in new DST offerings. We anticipate that number growing this year, and are looking forward to expanding our selling group. Brad and Ryan will be great assets to our team."

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments (sale/leasebacks, headquarters, offices and facilities) that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 53 DSTs and has completed approximately $940 million in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

